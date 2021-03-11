Utilities are a very popular investment vehicle among retirees due to the fact that they historically boast relatively high dividend yields and reasonably stable cash flows. This is largely due to the fact that utilities provide a product that most people consider to be an absolute necessity in today’s world so when people are financially stressed, they will typically prioritize paying their utility bills over more discretionary expenses.

Unfortunately though, the market strength that has occurred over the past decade has driven down the yields of these stocks to rather unattractive levels. Fortunately though, there are still some ways to invest in these companies and generate a very high yield. One of the best of these methods is closed-end funds, which have a variety of methods that they can use to increase their yields.

In this article, we will take a look at one of the more popular funds in this space, the Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT), which currently yields 7.50%. I have discussed this fund before and showed that the distribution may not be sustainable. Fortunately, we now have more recent financial data from the fund so let us investigate and see if anything has improved.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s web page, the Gabelli Utility Trust has the primary objective of producing long-term capital growth and income. This is hardly unusual as many closed-end funds that invest in equities have a similar objective. As the name indicates, the fund seeks to accomplish this by investing in companies that operate in the utilities sector. The management defines this as one might expect (water, gas, or electric distribution companies).

However, it also includes telecommunications companies, which is an interesting choice since telecommunications companies do have many things in common with utilities but some of them also have media company operations that are quite different from a utility business.

The vast majority of the fund’s largest investments are in fact traditional utilities. We can see this quite clearly here:

Source: GAMCO Gabelli

This list is almost identical to what the fund was invested in at the time of my previous article, although some of the weights are different. The only new addition here is CMS Energy (CMS), which is the largest natural gas and electric utility in Michigan. I discussed this company in a recent article. This replaced the El Paso Electric Company, which was bought by the JP Morgan Infrastructure Fund last year. Thus, it makes absolutely no sense for this utility, which operates in Texas and New Mexico, to still be included in the fund’s portfolio.

The utilities sector as a whole has generally delivered a lukewarm performance over the past year. This is evident by looking at the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU), which is only up 8.22% compared to 55.88% for the S&P 500 index (SPY):

There was one notable exception to this, however. That exception was NextEra Energy (NEE), which was up a phenomenal 36.49% over the same period:

This was largely due to the market’s love for clean energy stocks over the trailing twelve-month period. This was widely credited to an incoming hoard of young investors investing their stimulus checks into the market. NextEra is the largest developer of renewable energy generation facilities in the United States. This may account for why NextEra Energy is currently the largest position in the fund, even though it may be overpriced. The fund’s weighting to this particular stock has also increased by 0.70% since the publication time of my last article, which may be simply due to its outperformance compared to several other utilities over the time period.

One thing that is nice to see is that the Gabelli Utility Trust continues to enjoy a great deal of diversity. As my long-time readers likely are well aware, I generally do not like to see any single position in a fund have a weighting over 5%. This is because this is about the point at which that asset begins to expose the fund to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole.

This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification but if it accounts for too much of the portfolio then this risk will not be completely diversified away. Thus, if some event happens that causes the price of that asset to decline when the market as a whole does not then it could end up dragging down the entire portfolio if it accounts for too much of the portfolio. As we can see though, there is no single asset that accounts for an outsized proportion of the portfolio so we probably do not have to worry here.

At first glance, it may appear that the Gabelli Utility Trust is an American fund that invests strictly in the United States. This is not true, however. In fact, the fund is global and invests in things that are located all around the world. While the fund itself does not provide an exact breakdown, even in the annual report, we can see a few things. Currently, non-US utilities officially account for 2.7% of the fund's holdings.

However, we also see some foreign companies listed under other categories such as Landis+Oyr Group in Switzerland. Overall, there are several companies in the Alternative Energy sector that are foreign. In fact, the fund even includes Sony (SNE), which is Japanese. The fund's annual report does not actually provide a breakdown of its portfolio by country, however, but there are companies listed from a wide variety of countries.

This could provide it with a certain degree of protection against regime risk. Regime risk is the risk that some government or other authority will take some action that proves to have an adverse impact on a given company. Thus, by spreading our assets around to a variety of countries, we can limit the impact that any single government can have on our portfolio. In addition to this, the fact that the fund can invest all around the world allows it to take advantage of opportunities that may present themselves no matter where they are. This can help increase our returns.

Utilities and Renewable Energy

One reason why some utilities, such as NextEra Energy, have proven attractive to investors over the past year is that they are active in the development of renewable energy. This is particularly true with electrical utilities as many of them are pursuing renewable energy sources in an effort to combat climate change. The International Energy Agency expects that the demand for renewable energy will increase more than the demand for any other source of energy globally over the next twenty years:

Source: International Energy Agency, Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

This is something that has certainly proven attractive to some growth investors. They may especially be interesting considering the emphasis that many have on electrification recently. This refers to a world in which many things that are currently done with fossil fuels, such as space heating and wide swathes of the transportation industry, are performed by renewably-generated electricity. Unfortunately, the Energy Information Administration believes that the demand growth from this trend may be overestimated. According to the agency, the consumption of electricity in the United States will only increase at about a 1% rate annually over the next thirty years:

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

This is not anywhere close to the growth rate that we would expect if wide swathes of the economy were to convert from fossil fuels to electricity and thus may indicate that those stocks based around that thesis have gotten ahead of themselves. Nonetheless, the utility sector as a whole should continue to generate slow and steady growth and cash flows well into the future as they always have.

Distribution Analysis

As I mentioned earlier, a closed-end fund like the Gabelli Utility Trust is able to use a variety of tactics and strategies to increase its yield over what other funds can accomplish. The fund currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.05 per share ($0.60 per share annually), which gives it a 7.50% yield at the current share price. This is a much higher yield than the 2.94% that is currently offered by the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF. Unfortunately, this distribution has not been steady over the years, although it has been somewhat close:

Source: Seeking Alpha

However, as I pointed out in the previous article, the fund failed to generate sufficient money to cover this distribution in the first half of the year. However, the first half of 2020 was a challenging period over which time many funds struggled to generate positive returns. The second half of the year was a much more welcoming environment in the market though so let us see if it managed to correct this problem. In the full-year period 2020, the fund received a total of $8,202,224 in dividends and another $424,092 in interest for a total of $8,626,316.

The fund paid its expenses out of this figure, leaving it with $4,931,533 available for the investors. This was not enough to cover the $38,166,427 that the fund actually paid out to its common and preferred shareholders. There are, of course, other things like capital gains that can produce income for the fund. The Gabelli Utility Trust failed to accomplish this either as it saw both realized and unrealized losses over the course of 2020. Thus, the fund could not actually afford the distributions that it paid out over the course of the year.

There will no doubt be some readers that point out that 2020 was far from a normal year. After all, it represents the first time in history that we saw governments all over the world shut down their economies en masse and essentially quarantine all of their citizens. This did not have as significant of an impact on utilities as it did on companies in some other sectors but it did have an impact on the stock prices of these entities.

Thus, let us have a look at a more typical year to see how this fund would normally perform. Here, it did perform much better as the fund generated a total of $58,565,441 in money from all sources net of expenses but only paid out $37,510,572 to its investors in 2019. Thus, it does appear that in a more typical year, the fund can actually cover its distributions. This will hopefully be a positive sign for 2021.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate a suboptimal return off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like the Gabelli Utility Trust, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as the net asset value. The net asset value of a closed-end fund is the total current market value of all of the fund’s assets minus any outstanding debts. It is therefore the amount that the common shareholders would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase a fund when we can acquire its shares at a price that is less than net asset value. This is because such a scenario implies that we are acquiring the fund’s assets for less than they are actually worth. Unfortunately, that is not the case right now. As of March 11, 2021 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the Gabelli Utility Trust has a net asset value of $4.18 per share.

However, the fund actually trades for $8.00, which gives it a 95.12% premium over net asset value. While that is more attractive than the 107% premium that the fund has possessed on average over the past month, it still makes this by far one of the most expensive closed-end funds on the market. Investors may want to wait for a correction before buying in here.