February’s extreme weather in Texas (aka Winter Storm Uri) created chaos and suffering throughout the state. The Texas electricity system typically peaks in the summer, with the all-time peak demand of over 74,000MW set two summers ago. Cold weather events have happened in the past, but demand has never been close to the summer levels.

Exhibit 1 shows power demand and wholesale power prices in Houston at the beginning of February.

Exhibit 1

Source: S&P Market Intelligence

After the first ten days, it looked like a typical February. This year blends right in with the operating statistics of the last five years, with demand bouncing around the 40,000MW range.

Exhibit 2

Source: S&P Market Intelligence

Before every winter the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the manager of the Texas Transmission grid, analyzes its system to make sure it is prepared for the weather. This year’s analysis showed 82.3GW of potential resources available, and 67.2GW of demand in an extreme weather worst-case scenario. This maximum scenario was based on the weather at the time of the system’s historic winter peak in 2011.

Exhibit 3

Source: 2020-21 NERC Winter Reliability Assessment Report

But as weather forecasts developed during the week of February 8th, the electricity providers in Texas recognized a potential threat and started to prepare. On February 8 ERCOT, issued a notice for an extreme cold weather event. More preparations took place throughout the week. NRG Energy (NRG) increased its available generation by 2,000MW (or 25%), by opening power plants usually kept offline during the winter. The company also notified their large commercial and industrial (C&I) customers so they could prepare their facilities and lower electric demand. Vistra Corp. (VST) spent over $10M preparing themselves physically and financially in the week before the event.

The general public was being notified as well.

Exhibit 4

Source

Exhibit 5

Source

Then the cold weather came in, and it completely blew away the 2011 weather that ERCOT had used to model its worst case scenario.

Exhibit 6

Source: ERCOT presentation to Texas Legislature

Exhibit 6 shows that temperatures during Winter Storm Uri hit significantly lower lows, and remained colder for longer that the 2011 event. Also note that the 2011 event started with temperatures that were in the upper 60s in Austin and Houston, which created some thermal mass to buffer the initial shock of the cold temperatures. NRG’s CEO has stated that the 2011 event was the 60th coldest event in the last 130 years, while Uri was the third coldest.

The electric system responded with record demand and power prices that slammed up against ERCOT’s $9,000/MWh cap. (Notice the massive change in the right hand scale in Exhibit 7 compared to Exhibit 1.)

Exhibit 7

Source: S&P Market Intelligence

Looking at the details more closely you can see that the system was getting by on the 14th, but reserve margins were extremely low. Once we got into Monday’s early hours, everything started to fall apart.

Exhibit 8

Source: ERCOT 2/24/21 Board of Directors meeting

During these early hours the electric system was on the brink of collapse. The frequency of the electric grid is supposed to be at 60Hz. All of the components of the system are designed to run at this frequency, and straying too far away from this level can create serious equipment damage. If the grid is too far from 60Hz, system components are set to automatically go offline for their own protection. The great fear of system operators is that plants could trip offline, lowering power supply, thereby lowering the system frequency, thereby causing more power plants to go offline, and continuing into a cascade that destroys the grid. This was the race ERCOT was engaged in before 2AM on Monday morning as shown in Exhibit 9.

Exhibit 9

Source: ERCOT presentation to Texas Legislature

Throughout the rest of the week Texas battled to try to keep its generators online as the cold wreaked havoc with its power plants. The cold creates different challenges for different fuels. A number of unwinterized wind turbines froze from the extreme cold. Coal units faced a number of different issues. Coal gets pulverized before it is injected into the powerplant boilers, and the cold can make it so gummy that it can’t be injected. Coal piles can also freeze, preventing the coal from being scooped onto conveyor belts that lead to boilers. Vistra could not deliver coal at one of their plants because of frozen rail lines. They also had coal rail cars where the doors were frozen shut, and then when they finally got them open they got frozen in that position. Even nuclear plants were impacted, as Unit #1 of the South Texas Project nuclear plant tripped offline at 5:26AM Monday morning. The plant could not be reconnected to the grid until Wednesday night, and then it took additional hours for the unit to ramp back up to full capacity.

But the big culprit for lost generation were the gas fired power plants. Exhibit 10 shows that at times over 25,000MW of gas capacity was offline during the week.

Exhibit 10

Source: ERCOT presentation to Texas Legislature

There were multiple reasons for gas plants going offline. As discussed earlier, frequency disturbances on the grid tripped protective circuits at a number of plants. Other gas plants went offline because of equipment failure from the cold. Sometimes it was the local utility shutting off the local power lines that supply the power plant. (The electricity that is generated by the plant is not necessarily the same as the electricity that runs the equipment around the plant.) But the biggest reason that these gas plants could not generate full power was a lack of natural gas. There was so much heating demand from the cold weather that the pressure on the gas mains could not be maintained. Local gas utilities cannot do the equivalent of “rolling blackouts” for their customers. Many customers have appliances with pilot lights, so if the gas goes out you can’t just restart the line because it would create a major danger in houses. In the summer, power plants are not fighting with domestic heating for gas, so supply isn’t a problem, and the Texas system is built with summer peaks in mind. During Uri there were times when some plants had enough gas pressure to run, just not at full power. Other times plants couldn’t generate at all. Twice during the cold snap Vistra’s Green Bayou plant tripped offline because of a lack of gas pressure.

The lack of gas pressure wasn’t just caused by high demand, there were gas supply issues as well. There is not much winterization of gas wells in Texas to prevent freeze offs. (A freeze off is when it is so cold outside that liquids inside the pipe freeze and block off production.) The cold weather is so rare and so little production is lost that it is not worth the extra cost to winterize. Last month's extended cold froze up large swaths of gas, limiting supplies for generators. The blackouts also hurt producers and pipeline operators, who lost power to compressors thereby losing the ability to get gas to electric generators. In testimony to the Texas legislature, oil and gas companies have said that this lack of electricity was actually the biggest reason for low levels of natural gas to serve power plants during the cold snap.

Exhibit 11 aggregates the types of plant outages together, and shows a peak of over 52,000MW of generation capacity offline in Texas while so many people were desperate for power.

Exhibit 11

Source: ERCOT presentation to Texas Legislature

Part of the reason that the size of the outages was so high is that it includes all of the renewable assets in Texas. The output of these assets can vary greatly, and system planning anticipates lots of these units will be out. Shifting the view to just the thermal generating assets gives a better feel for how bad the generating performance was.

Exhibit 12

Source: Wood Mackenzie editorial

Exhibit 12 shows the amount of thermal generation out of service over the last five years. These outages typically peak in the Spring and Fall, when demand is at its lowest in Texas, so that maintenance and other work can be undertaken. In the winter, and especially in the summer, more generation is standing by to meet demand peaks. As you can see from the chart, the amount of supply that went down during Uri was even more than ERCOT allows offline during seasonal low periods.

Comparing the load shed with the amount of demand served, as shown in Exhibit 13, gives a feel for how big the shortfall of power was during the week. At times over 30% of potential load was offline from a lack of generation capacity.

Exhibit 13

Source: ERCOT presentation to Texas Legislature

Another way to look at the size of the load shed is from the outage map from PowerOutage.US. Exhibit 14 shows the status on 2/16/21, when 4.3M Texans out of the over 12M tracked on the website were out of power.

Exhibit 14

Source: PowerOutage.US Twitter feed

While the power crisis was creating havoc for operators and the Texas community, the financial impact was astronomical. Most retail customers did not have to deal with these prices (though we all heard stories about Griddy customers), but there were many companies that ran up substantial bills. Brazos Electric Power Cooperative has declared bankruptcy, Just Energy (JE) has declared bankruptcy, and other companies like Exelon (EXC) and Vistra ran up losses in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Here is the price data again from Exhibit 7 reformatted to show how hourly prices compared during each day of the crisis.

Exhibit 15

Source: S&P Market Intelligence

For a clear idea of how extreme power prices were during the cold snap, take a look at the “Price Duration Curve” below in Exhibit 16. This chart compares the peak price hours of last week to the peak hours of the previous ten years (winter and summer). From the chart you can see that there were approximately 10 hours in the previous 10 years with a price above $3,000/MWh. In February alone we had 100 hours priced over $5,000/MWh!

Exhibit 16

Source: S&P Market Intelligence

By Saturday, from a generation standpoint at least, things on the electric system were back to normal. In fact, things were so calm that wholesale power prices had reached almost -$32/MWh. (That’s right, power prices were negative.)

Exhibit 17

Source: Twitter

What happens next

Obviously, a repeat of this event cannot be allowed to happen, and the Texas electricity system needs changes. Planning parameters are one of the first changes that will likely occur. Even if all available generation had operated properly, demand was so great it is likely some type of load shedding would still have been necessary, though on a much smaller scale. Using the winter of 2011 as the basis for their extreme weather planning when Texas has seen even colder weather in the past was an obvious mistake that should be remedied.

Coordination between the gas system and the electric system is another area where we should see lots of activity. The circular problem where power plants couldn’t generate because they didn’t have gas, and gas producers couldn’t deliver because they didn’t have power is not acceptable. Both sides should probably take some blame here. The gas producers should have flagged themselves to the electric supply companies that these are important assets. The local electric distribution companies such as Oncor (owned by Sempra (SRE)) and CenterPoint (CNP) should also have recognized that customers running gas compressor stations are vital to the entire energy complex and should not be turned off. You can bet that this will be a big area of focus going forward.

It also appears that the local electric distribution companies will also have to make changes to how they do rolling blackouts. Historically these outages are done one feeder at a time, and a feeder that serves a hospital will stay on the entire time, whereas one that has no critical infrastructure could get turned off. Many homes in Texas have “smart meters” which give the operating companies much more data than traditional electric meters. (You can read more about smart meters at Centerpoint here.) One of the things that these smart meters are supposed to be able to do is turn off power to individual customers. So it seems like they should have the ability to do rolling outages on a far more precise basis than they were done in the past. If the companies still can’t do it, I would expect further investment in this infrastructure. More investment means more growth and more future earnings for these companies.

Another likely change is the creation of some type of capacity market as seen in other parts of the country. Capacity markets pay generator owners money to keep their plant ready in case it is needed, even if it doesn’t run. If these generators don’t perform when they are called they have to pay back some money they previously received. This gives a carrot and stick incentive for generators to have their plants ready. (Here is an article discussing how the capacity market works in the PJM market.) The Texas system only pays a power plant when it produces power. A plant on standby waiting for a peak demand day receives nothing while incurring lots of costs waiting for that peak demand day to come. The idea behind the Texas system is that a very high price cap will incentivize standby generators to stick around so they can recoup their costs when things get tight. The problem is that after years of losing money it is hard for plants to justify continued operation when they never know if they are ever going to get paid. And then when they do finally get paid, the bills that are created seem outrageous. The idea is that buyers of this power should think of averaging these costs over several years, but even then the prices can seem excessively high. A capacity market pays for the standby operations continually, so these spikes are avoided. Of course, capacity markets are not perfect. After years of not needing the stand-by plants, people start complaining about why the owners of these plants in reserve are getting millions of dollars for just sitting there. The events in February illustrate why we should pay plants to just sit there.

Creation of a capacity market should be positive for the owners of thermal generation in Texas. Vistra and NRG would likely be big beneficiaries, with smaller Texas thermal generation owners like EXC also aided by the change. A steady payment would help these companies keep older plants open, and to invest in them so the plants can run in all types of weather conditions. Wind energy is so cheap right now that its growth is hurting the profitability of traditional plants. Capacity payments allow these plants to be profitable and provide electric system reliability while renewables increase their share of overall generation.

It is possible that a Texas capacity market could extend the life of some coal fired generation in the state. One of the drawbacks of only using gas as the backup fuel as we move to more renewables is that all the gas plants are connected together through common gas pipelines. This means one problem on the gas pipeline system could simultaneously cause problems at multiple gas power plants. Since each coal plant has its own independent fuel supply this common cause of failure is avoided adding a little more resiliency to the entire electric system. Obviously, coal plants can have issues too, but delaying the retirement of some coal plants is something worth examining. It is possible that keeping an already existing coal plant and only running it a few hours a year in times of extreme demand is more environmentally friendly than using a whole bunch of new resources to build multiple new gas power plants. This is an analysis that should be undertaken, and it could lead to coal generation lasting longer throughout the country, at least on a small scale, than many anticipate. Thermal coal producers such as Arch Resources (ARCH) and Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) could end up benefitting if the end of coal generation is delayed by a number of years.

Creation of the capacity market would likely lead to a reduction in the current $9,000/MWh cap for power in ERCOT. Lower electric prices should flow through to lower spikes in natural gas prices as well. Since electric generators could get $9,000/MWh during Uri, they could bid aggressively for gas to run their plants. These bids led to massive gas price spikes during the crisis as shown in Exhibit 17.

Exhibit 17

Source: Wood Mackenzie Texas Grid Failure presentation 3/4/21

Some local natural gas distribution utilities got caught in the crossfire from these sky-high prices. CNP and Atmos Energy (ATO) each incurred over $2.5B in gas purchases during the cold snap. Normally these expenses would be immediately passed through to customers, but because of the extreme size of the expenses the companies are looking for ways to get financing to spread this cost out over time. ATO has mentioned the possibility of new equity, and both stocks were down significantly after the storm, though a lot of that decline has been recovered. If Texas lowers the electric cap it should lead to lower gas price peaks, which would lower this type of financing risk for companies like ATO and CNP.

Outside of operations, companies may change their hedging strategies. You would think that when electricity prices reached record levels that companies that generate electricity would do extremely well. That didn’t happen in February. Power generators may reduce the amount of power that they sell forward to give themselves an extra cushion. One of the ironic things is that a lot of power generators sell power forward to reduce risk. Selling power forward does reduce sensitivity to financial risks, but it can increase the sensitivity to operational risks. The companies selling forward thought they had these factors optimized, but it appears that many of them did not.

Conclusion

Winter Storm Uri caused numerous problems in Texas, and should lead to changes in the state. While the storm caused some bankruptcies and significant near-term losses, the companies that survived will likely benefit from changes that will reduce their risk and lead to a more profitable future.