When this assessment of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) was published in December, our conclusion was that the maker of commercial and residential kitchen equipment is an outstanding operator whose shares were fully valued.

This was proven to have been inaccurately pessimistic, with shares subsequently rising more than 20%. And with just a single strong quarterly earnings report in the interim, it would be reasonable for the share performance to make our outlook even more pessimistic now.

However, despite the significant run-up in price, because the resumption of acquisitions and improvement in profitability should drive cash flow, we continue to assign a long term hold/neutral given the plateauing of forward EPS and revenue multiples, the company’s operating performance in Q420, and management’s comments about future results.

Forward Multiples

At the time of the last article, the forward 2021 P/E multiple had risen by almost 9 turns to 23x from 14.2x just before consensus estimates were drastically cut in response to the emergence of Covid-19 in March of last year.

Likewise, the forward 2022 P/E multiple was 7 turns higher at 20.6x, compared to just 13.6x immediately preceding the slashing of EPS estimates.

Now, the 2021 multiple has continued to rise while the 2022 P/E multiple is only incrementally higher. Specifically, the 2021 P/E is currently under 27x at the recent share price of $165 while the 2022 P/E stands at around 21x.

Unlike during most of 2020, the recent expansion of the forward P/E for the next 2 fiscal years is being driven by share price increases which exceed rising EPS estimates rather than by declining estimates and rising share prices. Consensus EPS is now catching up to the market’s judgement (as reflected in the rising share price) about earnings in 2021 and 2022, and as a result forward multiples are flattening out.

On the surface it might appear that consensus EPS estimates might be chasing share price performance, but this is not the case. Consensus EPS estimates for 2021 were $8.03, $7.88, and $7.92 in the three months leading up to the reduction to $5.75 when Covid first set in last March. Now the estimate has risen by almost 22% since the trough last summer, but at $6.20 remains more than 20% below the pre-Covid level.

Consensus EPS estimates for 2022 are also currently well below the levels seen in the runup to the Covid-19 reduction. Specifically, the current estimate at $7.71 is 8%-10% below the $8.24-$8.54 pre-Covid estimates.

Consensus revenue multiples show a similar pattern of significant recovery throughout the year from the Covid induced decline followed by more recent plateauing. Unlike the earnings multiples, the 2021 and 2022 price to revenue multiples have moved more or less in tandem since the previous posting.

The 2021 P/Revenue multiple has risen 0.6x to 3.3x while the 2022 multiple has risen 0.5x from 2.5x to 3.0x. Like with the P/E, this expansion in multiples is being driven by share price gains exceeding the rise in consensus revenue estimates.

Now the estimate has risen by more than 10% since the trough last summer, but at $2.77B remains about 13% below the pre-Covid level.

Consensus revenue estimates for 2022 are also currently well below the levels seen in the runup to the Covid-19 reduction. Specifically, the current estimate at $3.05B is about 6% below the pre-Covid estimates.

Q420 Results

For the quarter ended 12/31/20, Middleby reported a 7.4% year over year decline in revenue but a 14.9% increase sequentially. On an organic basis, which excludes the impact of acquisitions and currency exchange effects, revenue was down about 9% year over year.

The decline in revenue for the quarter was the smallest y/y decline since the first quarter of 2020, and it was driven mainly by weakness in the Commercial Foodservice segment which was offset only partially by the Residential and Food Processing segments.

Commercial Foodservice, which is the company’s largest segment representing about 60% of revenue, reported a 19% decline in organic revenue. The shortfall was greater in its international division at 32% than in the North America division at 9%.

The Residential segment reported a 15% increase in organic revenue for the quarter while the Food Processing segment was flat from the prior year. Residential revenue was driven by demand for the segment’s premium appliances and outdoor cooking platform.

Gross profit was unchanged from the prior quarter but slipped about 180 bps from the previous year quarter. As with revenue, the Commercial Foodservice segment was the cause of the weakness in gross margin as both Residential and Food Processing had margins above the total company margin. As a whole, Middleby reported a gross margin of 35.1% for the quarter, with the Residential and Food Processing segments reporting 36% and 37% margins, respectively.

Middleby uses an adjusted EBITDA metric to evaluate its profitability and cash flow. This metric excludes non-recurring, non-cash, and non-operating expenses and income such as restructuring & consolidation expenses, stock compensation, acquisition and disposal gains, impairments, pension accounting effects, and litigation related gains and expenses.

For Q420 adjusted EBITDA declined by 17.5% to $145.2M or 19.9% of revenue from $175.9M or 22.3% of revenue in the prior year quarter. The Food Processing segment had the highest margin at 24.3% followed by Commercial Foodservice at 22.0% and Residential at 19.4%.

The 240 bps decline in adjusted EBITDA margin year/year was caused by weakness in the Commercial Foodservice Segment which saw its margin decline by 500 bps, offset by strength in Residential and to a lesser degree in Food Processing.

The margin in Residential increased 270 bps from 16.7% while the Food Processing segment saw adjusted EBITDA margin increase 140 bps from 22.9%.

Sequentially, adjusted EBITDA increased almost 15% from $126.5M in the third quarter and margin was unchanged from 19.9%. Residential and Food Processing led the improvement by increasing 110 bps and 50 bps from 18.3% and 23.8%, respectively, while Commercial Foodservice was a drag on margins with a decline of 40 bps from 22.4%.

These results on an absolute basis are not stellar but were better than expectations and also were evidence that the worst of the Covid decline has passed for the company, especially with vaccines now available.

Middleby has been a consistent free cash flow producer both over the past decade and during each quarter of 2020. As a result, the company has reduced its long term debt by almost $700M since peaking at $2.46B at the end of the second quarter. The debt/equity ratio has been reduced to 0.90x from 1.27x at the peak.

This improvement in leverage will be an important component of Middleby’s ability to resume its growth via debt-funded acquisitions. Presently the company has more than $1.3B in liquidity available under its borrowing facilities in addition to $268M in cash and equivalents.

Management Guidance

On the Q420 earnings conference call Middleby’s management gave some color around its optimistic outlook. The company resumed its acquisition strategy during the quarter with the acquisition of Wild Goose Filling, the market leader in craft beverage filling and canning. This move adds to Middleby’s lineup of equipment in the craft brewing market.

The company is also expanding its geographical and product markets, specifically in Asia, while the capital invested in upgrading its sales and service capabilities over the past few years should begin to produce benefits as volumes rise in 2021.

Profit margin is expected to improve in each business segment in 2021 due to the company’s efforts to integrate its manufacturing, supply chain, and acquisition functions across the company.

On a segment basis, Middleby’s management expects “modest sequential growth” in revenue for the Commercial Foodservice business in the first quarter of 2021 which would be almost flat year over year. The company has confidence in its outlook because order rates declined by 22% in the third quarter but only 5% in the fourth quarter and “this upward trend line has persisted into ‘21.”

In the Residential segment, year over year order rates were up by more than 50% in the fourth quarter thus management expects to have more than 10% growth for the first half of 2021. They point to continued strength of home starts and existing home sales plus the rise of Covid related home remodels as the factors contributing to the segment’s growth uptick.

Finally, in Food Processing normal seasonality will lead to first quarter 2021 revenue declining from the fourth quarter of 2020, but will be slightly above the prior year level. In this segment the management highlights its exposure to growing markets like cured meat and alternative proteins and the macro trend of increased demand for automated equipment in the kitchen.

The Takeaway

Middleby continues to deliver steadily improving results as it works itself through the revenue and cash flow dip caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The last quarter saw incrementally better revenue and improved EBITDA profit margin in two of the three segments, and leverage was improved for the second consecutive quarter.

Management’s outlook is positive for the beginning of 2021 based on recent order trends and the company has restarted acquisitions which will be a key driver of results in 2021 as it has been historically for Middleby.

The combination of improved financial position and reasonable expectations for better operating results in 2021 make the recent expansion of EPS and revenue multiples less of a concern for long-term holders of the shares which remain as neutral/hold.