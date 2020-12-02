Disruptors in every industry always do well, whether it's Apple (AAPL) in phones, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) in gaming, or Netflix (NFLX) in entertainment. With an app that hit #1 in just 4 years, I believe iHuman (NYSE:IH) is a disruptor in China's fast-growing child edutainment market and is poised to take a substantial share of this market in the next few years.

About iHuman

iHuman has an interesting history. In 1996, the founder of iHuman created a business, Hongen Education, that operated kindergartens and after-school learning centers in China. Hongen also created a line of products and software that has been used by thousands of kindergartens and millions of children over the years. As such, they have gained deep insights into the learning habits of children, which will be important for their next business.

Source: Hongen Website

In 2016, iHuman Chinese was launched by iHuman. iHuman Chinese is an interactive app for kids 0-8 years old to learn Chinese while having fun at the same time. Despite not having much marketing spend, iHuman Chinese quickly became the #1 educational app in the Apple app stores in H1 2020, staying there for several months, and has continued to grow rapidly. iHuman Chinese started monetizing in 2018.

Source: iHuman website

Since then, iHuman has launched 5 other apps for different subjects, including iHuman Books in 2017, iHuman Magic Math and iHuman Stories in 2018, iHuman Pinyin in 2019, and iHuman English World in 2020. They also went international with iHuman Chinese International in 2020. Today, their apps have attracted 11mil MAUs, 1.4mil of which are paying users.

In 2019, iHuman merged with Hongen Education in order to create synergies between the 2 businesses. Today, the combined business generates revenue from selling subscriptions to iHuman's apps as well as generating revenue from selling learning products from Hongen.

Competitive advantage

Education is one of those industries in which prices don't really matter - parents are willing to spend to get their kids the best education possible and will easily adopt a product that helps their kids to learn better. iHuman has the best app on the market, not only by features but also because their app is highly interactive and gamified, as you can see here.

The first big advantage iHuman has is experience. Operating kindergartens for over a decade has allowed the employees at iHuman to have a deep understanding of child psychology and to know the best way to allow these young children to learn. In addition, they have over 107 child psychology experts that help them develop their content.

Source: iHuman prospectus

Next, iHuman has taken advantage of technological advancements to enhance learning outcomes. They utilize gamification and graphics technology to design their app in a way such that kids will be entertained while they learn. This video shows a good example of what iHuman can accomplish. In addition, they also utilize AI and big data to continuously evaluate and refine the experience for each individual user by recommending the proper content.

I think one of iHuman's biggest advantages is that most companies will not invest too much to create apps for kids this young. Many parents just give up and default to letting these kids watch YouTube or TV channels, which usually aren't educational. There is a need for a kid's app that is both educational and entertaining, and I think iHuman fills that gap.

Growth opportunities

Today, iHuman is already the #1 player in the Chinese online childhood edutainment market with over 1.4mil paying users, but the opportunity for growth is massive considering this is an incredibly fragmented market with the top player, iHuman, having just 1.7% market share. Based on the market share of other disruptive consumer brands like Tesla (TSLA) and Apple, I believe iHuman should be able to capture 15-20% of the market in the long run since it has a highly differentiated product.

Source: iHuman prospectus

iHuman is also expanding overseas with its launch iHuman Chinese International in May 2020 for Chinese learners that live overseas. With over 100mil people estimated to be learning Chinese overseas, this more than doubles iHuman's addressable market size.

Due to its early launch, iHuman Chinese accounts for over 80% of learning services revenue for iHuman. Considering iHuman has 5 other apps released, the opportunity to grow revenue from cross-selling is truly massive, and this is one initiative management has explored recently.

iHuman also plans to introduce new products and services, including a STEM app and an English learning app in partnership with a leading global publisher. They also intend to expand the demographic coverage of the products and services to children between 8-12 in order to increase user lifetime value.

Management

Yufeng Chi, the founder of iHuman, is also the founder of the Perfect World Group in 2004, a publicly-traded global entertainment conglomerate that is valued at close to $7bil USD today. He owns over 50% of iHuman shares and in total management own 64% of shares.

Source: iHuman prospectus

I think the previous experience of management, as well as strong insider ownership means the company has far higher credibility than most other Chinese companies in my opinion.

Financials

One advantage of child edutainment is that it is far simpler compared to educating teens or adults. This means that all iHuman needs to do is to create content and distribute it through their app - No teacher needed. This is a very scalable and high margin business model - While the number of app MAUs has increased substantially to 11mil, iHuman still runs with around 630 employees.

Source: WY Capital, Q3 earnings release

As you can see below, as their apps have ramped up, learning services revenue has seen immense growth which has only accelerated during COVID, with the most recent quarter showing 300% revenue growth YoY. The majority of learning services revenue comes from subscriptions, making it a pretty sticky revenue stream.

Source: WY Capital, Q3 earnings release

Gross profit for learning services is very high at around 75% while it's around 50% for learning materials. The fast growth of learning services over the past few years has led to strong growth in the overall blended gross margin. Recently, iHuman hit profitability due to operating leverage combined with strong growth, generating an operating margin of 8.6% in the last quarter.

Valuation

With 53mil ADS outstanding and a share price of $15, iHuman is valued at $800mil market cap or around $660mil enterprise value, representing around 9.7x annualized Q3 learning services revenue. I think this is quite cheap for the market leader in the space, especially since there is so much more opportunity to grow.

The main risk is that deep-pocketed competitors could start taking the child edutainment space seriously and could release a product superior to iHuman's product, potentially taking back market share. In addition, iHuman's recent growth acceleration is the result of COVID-19 forcing kids to learn at home, so growth could slow if COVID-19 continues to wane. However, even in normal conditions, I believe iHuman could grow at 20% a quarter as that is what growth used to be before COVID-19.

Conclusion

Overall, iHuman has all the signs of a disruptor - fast growth with no marketing spend, superior product quality and passionate and experienced management. Considering the low valuation and large market, I think iHuman will do very well over the long run.