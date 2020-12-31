One of the nicest things about closed-end funds is that they can frequently use strategies that other types of fund cannot. One of these is a buy-write strategy, which is an options strategy that can allow the fund to generate a significantly higher level of current income than the fund could generate from a simple portfolio of stocks and bonds. This is something that should appeal to any investor that is seeking income, which is something that has been especially challenging in the current environment.

In this article, we will take a look at one fund that utilizes this strategy to generate a fairly respectable 8.65% yield at the current price. This fund is the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). I last discussed this fund in April 2019 so obviously a good deal has changed since then.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s web page, the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has the stated objective of generating a high level of current income for its investors. This is nothing unique as many closed-end funds actually pursue the generation of income. The unique thing is the strategy that this fund uses in order to generate this income. The fund invests its assets in a portfolio of common stocks and then writes call options against a stock index with the intent of receiving the option premium as income.

Many investors are familiar with a covered call writing strategy. This is where the investor sells a call option against some position that the investor already owns with the hope that the option will expire worthless and the investor is able to simply pocket the option premium. This is generally considered to be the safest option strategy because the investor already owns the underlying asset to deliver just in case the option expires in the money. That is not exactly what this fund is doing.

The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund actually writes call options against an index but it does not actually own the underlying index. Thus, these are technically naked call options and writing naked calls is a much riskier strategy because the potential losses are unlimited. With that said, the stock portfolio that the fund owns should perform somewhat similarly to the S&P 500 index:

Source: Eaton Vance

As I have discussed, the mega-cap technology stocks have been responsible for a significant proportion of the return that the index has delivered over the past decade. Thus, it makes a certain amount of sense for the fund to be so heavily invested in the mega-cap technology stocks. With that said though, these weightings are substantially above what the fund held back in early 2019.

For example, Apple (AAPL) was only 7.23% at the time of my last article on this fund but it today it accounts for a substantial 20.47% of all of the fund’s assets. We can see similar increases with Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN). While this does help to offset the risk of the naked call options, it could still present a real risk if and when the technology sector ultimately corrects.

As my regular readers on closed-end funds are no doubt well aware, I generally do not like to see any asset account for more than 5% of a fund’s portfolio. This is because this is approximately the level at which an asset begins to expose the fund to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is the risk that any asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification but if the asset accounts for too much of the portfolio then this risk will not be completely diversified away.

Thus, should some event happen that causes the price of that one asset to decline but the market as a whole does not then that asset could end up dragging down the entire fund with it. As we can see, there are quite a few assets in the fund that have such high weightings, all of which are the mega-cap technology stocks. Thus, it may be a good idea to ensure that you would be willing to own all of these companies outright before taking a position in the fund.

A look at the fund’s top ten holdings may lead someone to think that the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is exclusively a technology fund. While the technology sector does account for the largest individual sector fund, it does in fact have a bit more diversity than we might think. We can see this here:

Source: Eaton Vance

As we can see, the fund’s allocation to technology is quite a bit higher than the index itself but it does certainly have a decent amount of exposure to various other sectors of the economy. This is certainly quite nice because it helps to increase the overall safety of the fund. As we will discuss in a bit, one of the things that we most like to see in an income investment is a reasonably stable asset price. This general diversity should help improve that overall stability.

The Difficulty For Income Investors

As mentioned in the introduction, investors that are seeking income have been having a very difficult time in the current environment. This is especially a problem for retirees and others that have to depend on their portfolios to generate the income that they need to afford their bills. The reason for this difficulty has been the policies of the Federal Reserve, which controls the interest rate environment in the United States.

The central bank cut interest rates dramatically in an effort to preserve the economy in the aftermath of the financial crisis a decade ago. The bank kept rates quite low ever since then, although it did begin to increase them during the Trump Administration but they were still low by historical standards. The outbreak of the pandemic forced it to reduce rates again though:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

The reason why this is a problem for retirees and other income seekers is that this rate influences the interest rate of everything else in the economy. This includes things like bank loans, certificates of deposit, and bank savings accounts. As a result of the Federal Funds rate being so low, the age-old strategy of putting money into a ladder and then rolling them over upon maturation no longer generates any significant amount of income to finance retirement.

This has thus pushed money into riskier assets like stocks and bonds. The law of supply and demand tells us that this will push the price of these assets up and by extension push yields down. This is one of the reasons why we have seen a bull market in both stocks and bonds over most of the past decade.

This has certainly been a boon for those investors that are still in the wealth accumulation stage of their lives. This is naturally because it has caused anyone that is simply siting in the market to see the value of their money increase. However, it has not been so great for income investors due to the reduction of yields. We can see this in the S&P 500 index (SPY), which only yields 1.44% as of the time of writing.

This means that a $1 million portfolio would only generate $14,400 annually. The bond market is no better as the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) only yields 2.14% as of the time of writing. That would only increase the income from our hypothetical $1 million portfolio to $21,400 annually. It is quite unlikely that anyone that manages to amass a $1 million portfolio would be comfortable living with that in retirement.

The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has not been able to consistently maintain its current distribution. In fact, the distribution has fluctuated quite a lot over the years:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The reason for this is that option premiums tend to fluctuate over time. It will likely prove somewhat concerning for those holding the fund as a way to generate income in order to cover their daily expenses.

Another thing that may concern potential investors is that a relatively large proportion of the fund’s distributions are classified as return of capital. We can see this quite clearly here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this may be concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is returning its investors’ own money back to them. This is obviously not sustainable on any sort of extended basis. There are, however, other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital, including the distribution of monies received from the sale of options. Thus, we will want to investigate to see exactly how the company is financing these distributions as well as examine their sustainability.

Fortunately, in this case we have a fairly recent report to use to perform our analysis as the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has already released its annual report for the full-year period ended December 31, 2020. During that year, the fund received $20,063,617 in dividends from its investment portfolio. This was more than enough to cover the fund’s expenses and left it with $6,771,178 for the shareholders. That was just barely enough to cover the $6,682,009 that the fund paid out in the year that was classified for tax purposes as dividend income. However, the fund actually paid out a total of $120,523,302 to its shareholders. Obviously, it did not generate enough in income to cover this much higher figure, which explains the return of capital distributions.

As already shown, the fund does other things that it can use to produce money for investors. These sources include things like options premiums and capital gains off of the stocks in its portfolio. Here, the fund looks a lot better. The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund generated a total of $105,732,861 from all sources, including dividends, over the course of the year, which was also not enough to cover all of the fund’s distributions but it got much closer.

As everyone reading this quite well knows, 2020 was a very unusual year. The stock market was quite volatile due to the impact of the worldwide economic shutdowns, and this had an impact on the fund’s performance. Thus, it may be a good idea to look at a more normal year like 2019. The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund performed much better this time. The fund brought in a total of $208,855,192 from all sources, including dividends net of expenses. This was easily enough to cover the $108,995,282 that the fund paid out to its investors. Thus, it does overall appear that the fund’s distribution is sustainable.

Stability

One of the important things, especially for those currently in or near retirement, is capital preservation. It is easy to understand why. After all, losing your principal can be devastating if you do not have sufficient time to get it back. This is why retirees would often do things such as put their money into various types of bank savings instruments and then live off of the interest. This would ensure that the money that you worked hard to acquire would stay safe and you would never find yourself destitute.

That strategy of course does not work with today’s low interest rates but we still have the same need to protect our principal. Fortunately, the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Opportunities Fund offers investors the opportunity to do just that. As we can see, with the exception of the brief drop when the pandemic started, the fund has been very stable price-wise over the past five years:

This is due mostly to the strategy that the fund uses. The sale of the index call options largely limit the potential upside that the fund can receive from its holdings but the premiums that it receives from these sales helps to offset the losses in the event of a market decline. Thus, we can see that when combined with the high yield, this fund allows an investor to basically protect their principal and live off of the income produced by their money just like retirees in decades past.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This includes relatively safe closed-end funds like the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Fund. The reason for this is that overpaying for any asset ensures that we will generate sub-optimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like this one, the usual way that we value it is by looking at a metric known as the net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current value of all of the fund’s assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the fund’s shareholders would receive if it were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase a fund when we can obtain it for a price that is less than the fund’s net asset value. This is because such a situation implies that we are acquiring the fund’s assets for less than they are actually worth. Unfortunately, that is not the case with this fund right now.

As of March 11, 2021 (the most recent date for which data is available as of the time of writing), the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund had a net asset value of $14.90 per share. Unfortunately, the fund itself trades for $15.37 per share, which represents a 3.15% premium to net asset value. This is a relatively small premium and it is lower than the 3.87% premium that the fund has had on average over the past month, which is nice but it would be even better to get it at a discount.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is one of the more interesting and perhaps appealing ways for an investor to seek out both safety and a relatively high yield in today’s very low interest rate environment. The fund generally does appear to cover its distribution in an average year and the fact that it pays this distribution on a tax-advantaged basis is likely to be quite appealing to some.

The fund is very highly weighted towards big technology companies, which could pose a very real risk given today’s market froth but it does enjoy a relative amount of diversity. The valuation is likewise acceptable but I will admit that I would prefer to be a discount. Overall, it could be worth considering.