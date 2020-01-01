AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has seen a full boom and bust cycle over the past year. Almost exactly a year ago, I noted that shares came crashing down, yet there was potential to fly higher. Flying they did, as shares have more than tripled over the past year back to pre-Covid-19 levels, all while the actual operating performance is far removed from pre-Covid-19 levels.

Former Thesis

Late in March 2020 I observed that AAR has been hit hard amidst the outbreak of the Covid-19 crisis. Shares fell from levels in the mid-forties in January and February 2020 to $14 late in March. Believe it or not, shares already nearly doubled from the 52-week low at around $8 per share seen a few days before that point in time.

Given the unprecedented developments taking place the share price reaction was no surprise, yet I believed that AIR had plenty of liquidity and a resilient balance sheet to make it through the crisis. That observation and assumption of some kind of recovery during the remainder of the year let me to conclude that shares looked like a steal at those levels at the time.

To refresh the fundamentals: AAR has steadily grown to become an important independent supplier which generated $2 billion in sales, a revenue base for two-thirds comprised out of commercial customers, with the remainder of revenues generated from governmental (related) customers. The independent and integrated set of services creates a distinguishing factor compared to peers, yet its distribution model makes that margins are and remain relatively limited at 5.5% in 2019. This resulted in earnings just a few pennies short of the $2.50 per share mark in 2019, that is the year which ended in May 2019.

When the pandemic broke out last year the first three quarters of 2020 were already reported as the company has seen growth in sales and adjusted earnings. With Covid-19 only impacting the 2020 results late in the year, I still pegged potential for $2.2 billion in sales, EBITDA of $180-$190 million, adjusted earnings at $2.50 per share and leverage below 1 times, with net debt at $171 million at the time.

With shares trading at just 5-6 times earnings, after shares collapsed and basically lost 70% of their value in the time frame of about a month, investors were pricing a lot of bad news. Investors were too cautious as it appears, as that was enough of a reason for me to acquire some shares there.

What Happened?

In July 2020 the company reported fourth quarter, and thereby full year results for 2020. Fourth quarter sales plunged 26% to $416 million as the company reported an operating loss of $16 million, yet given the environment in which the company operated the results were not even that bad. The company even managed to post adjusted earnings of $0.26 per share, although the list of reconciliation items was both large and sizeable. Some poor working capital management made that net debt rose to $197 million.

At the time these numbers were reported shares had already risen to $20 as a big really in the stock market made at the recovery to $20 did not even mark an outperformance, as the topline sales growth numbers looked quite reasonable given the turmoil which the company and its clients found itself in.

First quarter sales for 2021, that is for the quarter ending in August, revealed that sales were down 26% to $401 million, as the percentage sales declines were in line with the fourth quarter numbers. Adjusted earnings plunged to $0.17 per share and another GAAP loss was reported while net debt has been cut in meaningful way to $149 million, in part because of a small divestment of composite activities.

In December 2020 the second quarter results were announced and even while sales fell by 28%, the worst performance since the outbreak of the crisis, shares had already rallied to their mid-thirties. Despite the continued declines in earnings per share, adjusted earnings did fall but held up relatively well at $0.31 per share. While the current earnings power was impaired given the operating conditions, net debt had come down significantly down to $112 million, thereby eliminating any potential debt overhang on the shares.

Third quarter results should be revealed shortly as the operating conditions provide few reasons to assume that real sequential improvements could or should be seen in the near term. In fact, the company should count its blessings with the sizeable governmental customer group which provides a real sense of stability with commercial sales cut nearly in half on an annual basis in recent times.

A Final Word

The good news about AIR at this point in time is that the company has a limited net debt load here as debt overhang is not a concern for investors here. This leaves the other question to be answered and that is what earnings power looks like in a normalized environment, as well as what the normal environment is and if this has changed following the pandemic.

Posting earnings close to $2.50 per share under normal conditions, the company trades at roughly 18-19 times normalized earnings at $44 per share here. While we should not really expect big earnings improvements in the calendar year 2021, the reality is that we are far from achieving normal earnings as shares are back to pre-Covid-19 levels.

The good news is that unlike airlines or cruise operators the company has not incurred any dilution or net debt build-up over the past year, which is the basis for a big recovery in the share price. That said, shares might reflect some optimism as normalized earnings power is far from being achieved and the question is if flying comes back to the same extent as it did in the past. Amidst all of this I find very easy to take profits after shares have more than tripled over the past year, as basically today's levels are better than one might have dreamed of this time last year.