Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) is poised to turn around in a big way in 2021. The Oklahoma-based shale oil producer will swing to profits this year as it capitalizes on the increase in oil prices. Moreover, the company will also strengthen its balance sheet. Continental Resources might generate $1.25 billion of free cash flows this year which it will likely use to repay a large chunk of its debt.

Data by YCharts

Last year’s oil price crash hurt virtually all shale oil producers and Continental Resources wasn’t an exception. The company, which produces oil from the Bakken field located in North Dakota and Montana and from Oklahoma’s SCOOP and STACK plays, sold its crude oil at an average price of just $34.71 per barrel in 2020, down from $51.82 in 2019. The company also cut capital expenses and reduced drilling activity to preserve cash flows in a tough oil-price environment. Its total production fell by nearly 12% to 300,000 boe per day in 2020, including oil production of 160,500 bpd. The company swung to an adjusted loss of $1.17 per share from a profit of $2.25 per share a year earlier. Continental Resources did, however, generate $275 million of free cash flows.

Earnings Growth

Looking ahead, however, Continental Resources will likely become profitable again, capitalizing on the surge in oil prices. The commodity’s price has recovered sharply in the past few months, with the US oil price climbing from $37 a barrel in November to $65 at the time of this writing. The rally has been fueled in large part by the successful rollout of coronavirus vaccines around the world. As millions of people get vaccinated, the global business activity may finally recover to pre-pandemic levels which will help put the world’s economy back on the growth trajectory and push oil demand higher. The reduction in supplies from the OPEC alliance and other major oil-producing countries, including the US, has also helped prop up oil prices.

Image: Author

The improvement in oil prices fell to historical lows in Q2-2020 but have since recovered. That has already pushed the company’s earnings higher. The shale oil producer barely made an operating profit in the second quarter when it realized oil prices of just $16.35 per barrel. But its operating income climbed back sharply after it realized oil prices of $37.34 per barrel in the fourth quarter. Moving forward, the company will likely realize meaningfully higher oil prices as compared to 2020, with WTI hovering near mid-$60 a barrel. The US Energy Information Administration expects oil prices (WTI spot) to average $57.24 a barrel this year, up from $39.17 in 2020 and even higher than $56.99 in 2019.

Remember, Continental Resources sold its crude at an average price of $51.82 per barrel in 2019 and earned almost $840 million in net profits (as adjusted). The company may realize even better prices in 2021 as compared to 2019. On top of this, it will also benefit from the cost-cutting efforts. Continental Resources pushed its all-in well costs at Bakken down by nearly 13% in 2020 to $690 per lateral ft. from $790 in 2019. Oklahoma well costs fell by almost 6% in the same period to $1,070 per lateral ft. in 2020. This should have a positive impact on the company’s earnings in 2021. I expect Continental Resources to not only become profitable this year but also report better margins than 2019.

Reducing Debt

The healthy oil price environment will also give Continental Resources an opportunity to fix its balance sheet. The company has seen its debt climb from $5.32 billion at the end of 2019 to $5.53 billion at the end of last year. This translates into a lofty debt-to-equity ratio of 91.3%. By comparison, other major oil producers EOG Resources (EOG), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), and ConocoPhillips (COP) have lower D/E ratios of 28% to 60%. Continental Resources has been trying to cut down its debt but its leverage has remained higher as compared to many of its peers. But this time, however, I think the company is on track to substantially reduce debt in the future, considering it will keep its spending levels low and generate tons of free cash flows. I believe the excess cash will be mainly used for debt reduction.

Continental Resources aggressively grew production in the past but now, the company has changed its priorities and is concentrating on generating healthy returns, robust free cash flows, and creating value for shareholders. That’s certainly a big step in the right direction. As a reminder, Continental Resources slashed last year’s capital budget from its initial estimate of $2.65 billion to $1.16 billion in response to the downturn. That led to a drop in production. Now, following the improvement in commodity prices, Continental Resources is planning to increase 2021 CapEx to $1.4 billion, which is still substantially lower than what the company was planning to spend in pre-pandemic times. This capital outlay will enable the company to grow its total production at a modest pace of 3% to 4% while holding oil production flat at around 160,000 to 165,000 bpd. This forecast implies that the production growth will come from an increase in gas volumes, which is the result of the company raising gas drilling activity in Oklahoma following improvement in commodity prices. The Henry Hub natural gas price has also risen sharply since Q4-2020. The commodity stayed below $1.80 per MMBtu throughout most of the Feb-Jul-2020 period but has hovered above $2.50 for the past few months.

The increase in commodity prices, combined with the uptick in production, will give a boost to Continental Resources’ earnings as well as cash flows. The company expects to generate $2.4 billion of cash flow from operations in 2021. This shows that the company aims to deliver $1 billion of cash flows in excess of capital expenditures, or free cash flows. But that’s based on an oil price environment of $52 a barrel. The company has estimated that every $5 per barrel increase in oil prices can lift its cash flows by $250 million. From this, we can estimate that if oil prices end up averaging $57 a barrel in 2021, which is in-line with the US EIA’s estimate, then Continental Resources might generate $2.65 billion of cash flows. After subtracting $1.4 billion of capital expenses, the company might be left with roughly $1.25 billion of free cash flows. Remember, Continental Resources suspended dividends back in April when oil prices crashed. Since it doesn’t pay any dividends, it can channel a vast majority of its free cash flows towards debt reduction.

Continental Resources aims to bring its total debt down from $5.5 billion at the end of last year to $4.5 billion at the end of 2021 and under $4 billion by YE-2022. In my opinion, the company should be able to achieve this target by using more than $1 billion of free cash it will likely generate this year. From 2022, if oil prices remain in the high-$50s to low-$60s a barrel window, I think the company might maintain its CapEx levels and report robust free cash flows again. But then, after achieving the $1 billion debt reduction goal in 2021, I think Continental Resources might reinstate dividends. From next year, it might use free cash flows to finance both debt repayments and dividends.

Takeaway

In short, Continental Resources is now facing a positive outlook. The company’s shares have surged by more than 80% this year and I think the good times may continue as it grows earnings and improves its financial health. Its shares have recently touched 52-week highs of $32.39. The stock is trading 6.2x in terms of EV/EBITDA (forward) multiple, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential, and appears fairly priced at the moment. Its peers who have much stronger balance sheets like Pioneer Natural Resources and EOG Resources are trading 7.4x and 7.6x, respectively. I suggest investors should closely follow Continental Resources stock and consider buying on weakness, particularly if its EV/EBITDA multiple falls in the 5x range.

Note, however, that Continental Resources is exposed to the risk of weakness in oil prices. If oil prices decline, then the entire E&P space will come under pressure. But since Continental Resources has a weaker balance sheet than many of its peers and does not actively hedge oil production, it is a higher-risk play than companies like Pioneer Natural Resources. Continental Resources stock may get hit harder by the dip in oil prices than some other shale drillers who have stronger balance sheets.