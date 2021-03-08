S&P 500 Reaches New High, Dampened By Rising Inflation

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.24K Followers

Summary

  • The specter of higher inflation, which portends rising interest rates, robbed the market of much of upward momentum it could otherwise have had.
  • Despite that headwind, the S&P 500 still managed to climb enough out of the red during most of the trading day to close at a record high value of 3,943.34 on Friday, March 12, 2021.
  • The level of the S&P 500 is consistent with investors focusing most of their forward-looking attention on 2021-Q2.

You would think the U.S. stock market would be excited by the $1.9 trillion stimulus the Democrat-dominated U.S. government just passed into law on Friday, March 12, 2021.

But the specter of higher inflation, which portends rising interest rates, robbed the market of much of upward momentum it could otherwise have had. Despite that headwind, the S&P 500 (Index: SPX) still managed to climb enough out of the red during most of the trading day to close at a record high value of 3,943.34 on Friday, March 12, 2021.

That puts the level of the S&P 500 very near the middle of the redzone forecast range on the alternative futures chart.

The level of the S&P 500 is consistent with investors focusing most of their forward-looking attention on 2021-Q2.

The news of the week was mixed overall, with rising inflation concerns a common theme in many corners of the world affecting investor expectations for the future.

Monday, March 8, 2021

Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Thursday, March 11, 2021

Friday, March 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Barry Ritholtz picked out all the positives and negatives he could find in the past week's markets and economics news over at The Big Picture, where the Biden COVID stimulus shows up on the negative side of the ledger.

