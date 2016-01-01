Introduction

I am always looking for new dividend growth stocks that will fit my portfolio. I search for new investments that can fit my strategy. I have some room in my portfolio for more stocks in the consumer discretionary sector, as well as the information technology sector. While my portfolio is still growing, I do try to find dividend growth stocks in sectors I lack exposure to.

One of the subsectors I have no exposure to is home improvement. There are several large retailers in the business among them are Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), Home Depot (HD), and TJX Companies (TJX). In this article, I will focus on Lowe's after its CFO presented at the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference this week, and following the release of its FY 2021 results.

I will analyze Lowe's using the graph below which represents my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I will analyze the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks, and I will try to determine whether Lowe's is a good company, and more important whether it's a good investment.

According to Seeking Alpha company overview, Lowe's operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, decor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Fundamentals

The company managed to grow its top line significantly in the last decade with a compound annual growth rate of over 5%. That's an impressive growth rate when we take into account the fact that this is a cyclical business, and therefore, it has to maintain a conservative approach to deploying capital, unlike other businesses. Analysts covering the company expect low to mid-single digits sales growth in the medium term, after a slight decrease in 2021, after a significant rise in 2020.

The EPS and FCF are even more impressive. The company grew its top line, yet it also improved its profitability resulting in significant growth in its free cash flow. I add to that a very aggressive buyback plan, and the company's EPS are over 5 times higher than they were just a decade ago. The good news is that analysts covering the company believe that the company will keep growing at around 10% annually in the medium mainly due to increased demand for home improvement.

The company has been growing its annual dividend for over 50 years, and it is a formidable dividend king. The company is growing its dividend by double digits in the last decade, and as the CFO stated yesterday, they target a 35% payout ratio as the CFO stated at the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference this week in the quote below. It leaves plenty of room for additional dividend growth. The current entry yield is 1.35%, which is not extremely low when we take into account the low payout ratio.

We'll have a 35% payout ratio and then any quote unquote excess cash above and beyond that my expectation is that those go back to shareholders in the form of share repurchases.

As the CFO stated this week, the extra excess cash goes to share repurchases, and there was a lot of excess cash. In the last decade, the company has decreased the number of shares outstanding by almost 50%, and with the payout ratio lower than the target, and profits are rising, it makes sense that the company will keep buying its shares aggressively. The current buyback plan is worth $9 billion.

Valuation

The company's valuation seems rather attractive when compared to its peers. The graph below shows the future P/E ratio of Lowe's, Home Depot, and TJX, and as you can see, Lowe's is the most attractively valued company among the three. With a forward P/E of less than 18, when we take into account a double-digit growth rate in the next several years, I believe that Lowe's is attractive.

The graph below from Fastgrpahs.com shows that the company right now trades for a valuation that is lower than its average valuation. The company is also expected to grow slower, but we have to take into account that with interest rates being so low, the current valuation makes perfect sense to me. Paying 18 times earnings for a company growing at a double-digit pace at the current market is attractive.

The company offers investors a great combination of attractive valuation and strong fundamentals. Lowe's offers consistent top-line growth, which is translated to an impressive bottom line and free cash flow growth. The company is also rewarding shareholders with buybacks and a dividend that has been growing for more than half a century.

Opportunities

The company has an extremely flexible balance sheet. The company has significant free cash flow that covers buybacks and dividends. Moreover, the company's debt to EBITDA is at 2, which is low for retailers. The company's CFO stated (the quote below the graph) last week that the target is a debt to EBITDA level of 2.75. This gives the company plenty of room for buybacks, additional dividends, and growth through acquisition. The flexible balance sheet is always an advantage, and especially when a company is cyclical.

And my expectation is over the next several years as we'll get back to our 2.75 times adjusted debt to EBITDA target and that we will make the appropriate investments from a capital management perspective and we'll be very judicious on making sure we put those dollars in the right area.

The second growth prospect is improving profitability. The company has been in improving its efficiency over the last decade, as it has increased its margins by 60%. Other peers such as Home Depot have an even higher profit margin, therefore, there is still room for improvement, and the company is working on lowering cost, and improving same-store sales, and online presence.

The third growth prospect is the current GDP forecast. The U.S. is forecasted to grow extremely fast in the current quarter. Moreover, during 2021, the economy is expected to return to its pre-pandemic situation. Growth will support the current cycle of reinvestment and will support additional spending. Also, after a long period of time with limited spending ability, there are over $3 trillion waiting to be spent by the consumers, and Lowe's will benefit from the combination of the reinvestment cycle and the available money. The CFO in the quote below explained that he believes the current cycle is here to stay in the coming several years.

And to your point the wear and tear not only on let's say walls, flooring, carpet, but also on appliances, you're just using those more frequently. So I think there is this continued cycle of reinvestment in the home. And it's unclear to me whether that's probably a secular rotation in a tailwind into this industry for a period of time and period of time is not quarters, it's probably years as we think about this going forward.

Risks

Cyclicality is a risk. Right now, there is a very long bullish cycle that may be confusing some investors. Lowe's is a cyclical company. During the financial crisis, the company suffered from declining earnings for three years in a row. Right now, the market looks strong and resilient, yet it is still a risk. If the interest rate goes up, and consumers have less access to capital it might weaken the EPS growth. In the conference, the CFO explained how interest rates going up hurts the company:

Historically, though, when interest rates do rise, you see a couple of things happen. You see people are less likely to do cash-out re-fi's. So therefore there's not - they don't get access to that cash. And you see the housing turnover will begin to slow, which is not just that it's kind of I'll say a little bit of a wash in our business because of turnover slows people start reinvesting in their home more dramatically than investing in a new home.

The second risk is online presence. The company has to adapt to the changes in the preference of consumers and improve its online experience. If it doesn't do it, it will find itself in a risky position. Amazon (AMZN) is known to be a disruptor, and the company has to prepare for it. Other brick and mortars retailers like Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) are investing heavily in increasing online sales, and Lowe's should do the same to stay relevant.

The last risk is competition. Lowe's is performing very well, and while it has to defend itself from new competition, it also has to take into account the current competitors. Home Depot, for example, has a larger market cap and an even more flexible balance sheet. If there's a battle for market share, we might see margins being pressed, and EPS growth slowing down.

Conclusion

The company is great. It's a strong well-known brand. The fundamentals are impressive and you don't raise dividends for over 50 years in a row by a coincidence. The valuation is also attractive at less than 18 times forward earnings, especially when I take into account the forecasted growth rate. The company has limited risks at the moment, and plenty of room to grow.

Therefore, I believe that Lowe's is a buy. Moreover, if you don't buy it, the company will buy as they plan another huge buyback plan as stated by the CFO this week in the quote below. The market is at an all-time high. Dozens of companies are overvalued, and in this case, investors can buy a dividend aristocrat for an attractive valuation. I can't say if Lowe's will beat the S&P 500, but it will for sure be a great addition to your diversified dividend growth portfolio.