The Kellogg's Company (NYSE:K) might be the most boring stock I have discussed on this website in a very long time and I don't mean this as an insult. The most beautiful thing about the stock market is that every stock has unique characteristics that make it suitable for some investors while some better ignore it. After diving into Kellogg's financials I came to the conclusion that it's a good investment for retired investors who want to minimize risks but still benefit from a company that has the ability to increase its shareholder payout. Kellogg's does all of these things and is even attractively valued as a result of the current underperformance caused by rising inflation. In this article, I will give you the details.

Source: Kellogg Company

Kellogg's - Boring But Far From Worthless

Like General Mills (GIS), Kellogg's is having a very hard time growing its sales and earnings in an extremely mature and competitive industry. While efficiency enhancements like supply chain improvements are common ways to support margins, product innovation is almost entirely limited to competing through new flavor types and the exploitation of niche markets.

Additionally, and I will discuss this in this article, the company is currently dealing with inflation as commodity prices (i.e., grains) are rapidly rising. This pressures margins as the company cannot simply increase prices at will as this will make competing with peers and generic brands much harder. Adding to that, the stock is yielding 3.8%, which makes it a conservative high yield investment. These, too, tend to suffer when inflation accelerates.

Year-to-date, Kellogg's is down 2.5%. The S&P 500 is up 5.4%. Industrial stocks are up 9.2%. This is the result of the rotation caused by higher inflation. Industrial stocks are winners when yields rise and commodities soar. Consumer staples are not.

Unfortunately for existing Kellogg's shareholders, the stock has been an underperformer for a long time. Underperformance goes back a long time, but using the past 10 years as an example, we see that the stock's total return is just 51.6%. The S&P 500 return is at almost 270%. In other words, almost all returns came from dividends as the stock has barely moved. Excluding dividends, the stock price is just 6% above its 2008 highs.

Data by YCharts

In an environment of cheap money, an improving economy (long-term), and a large number of very competitive and successful growth stocks, it is no surprise that the 'weak ones' have been left behind. Unlike Kellogg's products, its stock has been left on the clearance shelf for a long time.

With that said, the stock is far from worthless.

The graph below supports some of the comments I just made. The company has seen almost no growth. Net income and operating cash flow have gone more or less sideways. Note that this includes the current year and 2022 (based on analyst expectations).

Source: TIKR.com (Includes 2021 and 2022 expectations)

The good news is that the company is generating plenty of cash. In the past 4 quarters, Kellogg's generated $1.5 billion in free cash flow. This number is expected to fall to $1.2 billion in 2022.

Data by YCharts

To reiterate, there's no growth, but a lot of cash.

So, the company uses its cash to continuously hike its dividend. In 2020, total dividend spending was $782 million. The company did not buy back any shares. Over the past few years, buybacks reduced shares outstanding by roughly 1% while dividend growth was in the low-single digits. While I have absolutely no doubt that dividend growth will continue, I believe the company will have to keep buybacks limited as its free cash flow has plateaued in the $1.2-$1.3 billion area - at least for now.

Source: TIKR.com

You might have noticed it already, but based on $780 million in dividends and $1.5 billion in free cash flow, the company had roughly $700 million left after shareholder distributions. I am happy that the company remains dedicated to financial health as this money was used to reduce debt. Note that this is only possible as the company hasn't engaged in a major acquisition for years.

Anyway, as the graph below shows, the 2020 fiscal year saw total debt repayments of $1.3 billion versus $600 million in new debt. This net decline of slightly less than $700 million has contributed to a decline in net debt of roughly $300 million - to $7.7 billion.

Source: TIKR.com

To be fair, the company has to deleverage as its debt position is slightly elevated. Total debt is at 224% of total equity. EBIT is covering interest expenses 6.6x, and net debt is valued at 3.1x EBITDA. None of these numbers are signaling any distress, but a further debt reduction is what I want to see as it significantly lowers financial risk and interest expenses - especially given the company's slow-growth.

That said, the company is able to fund its operations at a low yield. For example, its $500 million 2030 Notes yield 2.1%. Technically, Kellogg's could leverage its balance sheet further as there is still plenty of room to service debt and to pay dividends.

Source: Kellogg's 2020 10-K

Valuation

Whenever a company is in a slow-growth environment, it's even more important to buy the company at a discount. Right now, the stock is yielding 3.8%, which I believe is fair and the bare minimum I would need to invest in this company - even if the stock remains flat, you still get 3.8% per year, which grows every year.

On top of that, the company is trading at 12x EBITDA and 14.5x NTM earnings. These prices are absolutely fair and a result of both its slow growth and the current uptrend in inflation 'indicators'.

Data by YCharts

With all of this in mind, let me give you my final thoughts.

Takeaway

I am not going to invest in Kellogg's. The stock is simply too boring for my taste and I do not mind taking some extra risks by buying companies in cyclical industries with more volatile demand.

The good thing is that this doesn't make it a bad company. If I were in retirement, I would significantly increase my stake in companies like Kellogg's. The company has a good yield of 3.8%, a stable balance sheet, and it not only can but will withstand any recession/depression.

Also, its stock is undervalued as investors have ignored the company given the surge in inflation. I am not ruling out that the stock price will be stuck at $60 for some time, but I like the value and believe that a lot of (new) investors will enjoy future returns when buying this stock close to $60.

Source: FINVIZ

At this point, I believe the biggest risk is underperformance. I don't see this stock drop to $45-$50 given the value at current prices. However, keep in mind that underperformance is a bigger risk than some might expect. If the company repeats the underperformance of the past 10 years, investors with a large Kellogg's exposure will miss out on too much (capital) gains. That's why I only advise retired investors to buy this stock who want to reduce their cyclical exposure.

Let me know what you think!