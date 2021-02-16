This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Larry Robbins’ 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Robbins’ regulatory 13F Form filed on 2/16/2021. Please visit our Tracking Larry Robbins’ Glenview Capital Management Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q3 2020.

This quarter, Robbins’ 13F portfolio value increased from $3.19B to $4.36B. The number of holdings increased from 45 to 54. The top five positions are Tenet Healthcare, Bausch Health, CIGNA, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, and DXC Technology. Together they are at ~44% of the 13F assets.

Note 1: Longview Acquisition a $345M SPAC sponsored by Larry Robbins did a ~$1.5B EV deal to merge with Butterfly Network (BFLY) last November. The deal closed last month. The stock currently trades at $18.90, a ~90% return compared to the $10 SPAC IPO pricing (May 2020). Butterfly Network pioneered a handheld portable ultrasound machine.

Note 2: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them owning 1.5M shares (6.52% of the business) of Velocity Acquisition (VELOU), a $200M SPAC that had an IPO last month.

New Stakes:

Anthem Inc. (ANTM): ANTM is a 1.36% of the portfolio position purchased this quarter at prices between $270 and $333 and the stock currently trades above that range at ~$342.

Norfolk Southern (NSC), Dupont De Nemours (DD), Aptiv plc (APTV), Union Pacific (UNP), Insperity (NSP), Global Payments (GPN), Aramark (ARMK), Dun & Bradsheet (DNB), Facebook (FB), and Amazon.com (AMZN): These are minutely small (less than ~0.5% of the portfolio each) new positions established this quarter.

Stake Disposals:

Biohaven Pharma (BHVN) and eBay Inc. (EBAY): These two minutely small (less than 0.5% of the portfolio each) stakes were disposed of this quarter.

Stake Increases:

Bausch Health Group (BHC): BHC is a top-three 7.84% of the portfolio position established in Q3 2018 at prices between $20.50 and $27.50 and built over the next two quarters at prices between $17.50 and $28.50. The stock is now at $33.34. Q3 2019 saw a ~42% stake increase at prices between $21 and $26. That was followed with a ~20% stake increase next quarter at prices between $19 and $32. This quarter saw a ~10% increase.

Cigna Corporation (CI): CI is a very long-term top-three ~7% stake that has been in the portfolio since 2007. The stake has wavered. Recent activity follows: Q2 & Q3 2019 had seen a combined ~18% stake increase while next quarter there was a similar reduction. Q1 2020 saw a two-thirds selling at prices between $130 and $223. The stock is now at ~$244. There was a ~11% stake increase this quarter.

McKesson Corp. (MCK): The large 5.45% MCK stake was first purchased in Q4 2016 and built over the next two quarters at prices between $124 and $167. The position saw a ~130% increase in Q3 2017 at prices between $146 and $168 and that was followed with a ~40% increase the following quarter at prices between $135 and $163. The three quarters thru Q4 2019 had seen a ~25% selling at prices between $112 and $153. That was followed with a two-thirds selling over the next two quarters at prices between $116 and $171. The stock is now at ~$188. Last two quarters have seen minor increases.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT): LYFT is a 2.33% of the portfolio stake established in Q2 2020 at prices between $22 and $41. This quarter saw a ~200% stake increase at prices between ~$22 and ~$50. The stock currently trades at $66.37.

Boston Scientific (BSX): BSX is a 2.23% of the portfolio position purchased in Q1 2020 at prices between ~$26 and ~$46 and the stock currently trades at $38.85. Last quarter saw a ~50% selling at prices between $34.50 and $42.25 while this quarter there was a ~160% stake increase at prices between ~$33 and ~$42.

Universal Health Services (UHS): UHS is ~2% of the portfolio position built in H1 2020 at prices between $85 and $111. The stock is now just above that range at ~$138. Last quarter saw a ~15% reduction while this quarter there was a ~8% increase.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC): The ~2% ABC position saw a ~30% stake increase in Q2 2020 at prices between $81 and $102. The stock currently trades at ~$113. There was a ~15% selling last quarter while this quarter saw a ~7% increase.

FMC Corporation (FMC): FMC is a 1.88% of the portfolio stake established in Q1 2015 at prices between $55 and $65 and increased by ~180% the following quarter at prices between $51.50 and $61. Recent activity follows: The three quarters thru Q4 2019 had seen a two-thirds selling at prices between $71 and $102. That was followed with a ~75% reduction over the last three quarters at prices between ~$60 and ~$113. The stock is now at ~$110. This quarter saw a ~3% increase.

Expedia Group (EXPE), and Myriad Genetics (MYGN): EXPE is a 1.30% position built over the last three quarters at prices between ~$48 and ~$132. The stock currently trades at ~$175. The 1.67% MYGN stake was first purchased in Q3 2019 at prices between $22.50 and $47 and increased substantially over the last three quarters at prices between ~$10.50 and ~$20. The stock is now at ~$31.

Avis Budget (CAR): The 1.47% CAR stake was increased by ~130% in H2 2019 at prices between $24 and $36.50. Last three quarters saw a ~80% selling at prices between $7.75 and $50.50. There was an about-turn this quarter: ~30% stake increase at prices between ~$26.50 and ~$40.50. The stock currently trades at $68.85.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV): FISV­ is 1.26% of the portfolio stake. It was established in Q3 2019 as a result of Fiserv’s acquisition of First Data Corp that closed in July. Terms called for First Data shareholders to receive 0.303 shares of FISV for each share of FDC. Glenview had 13.77M shares for which they received 4.17M shares of FISV. That position was reduced by one-third during the quarter at prices between $92 and $109. That was followed with a similar reduction in Q4 2019 at prices between $101 and $117. Next two quarters saw the position almost sold out at prices between $77 and $124. The stake was rebuilt over the last two quarters at prices between ~$93 and ~$118. The stock currently trades at ~$124.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL): GOOG is now a 1.14% stake. It was first purchased in Q1 & Q2 2015 at prices between $492 and $575. The position has wavered. Recent activity follows: Q4 2018 saw a ~40% stake increase at prices between $976 and $1203. Q2 2019 saw a ~27% selling at prices between $1036 and $1288 and that was followed with similar reduction next quarter at prices between $1098 and $1250. H1 2020 saw the stake almost sold out at prices between $1054 and $1525. The stake was rebuilt this quarter at prices between ~$1453 and ~$1827. The stock is now at ~$2062.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN), Baxter International (BAX), Brookdale Senior Living (BKD), Element Solutions (ESI), Humana Inc. (HUM), HealthPeak Properties (PEAK), Viad Corp (VVI), and Welltower Inc. (WELL): These small (less than ~2% of the portfolio each) stakes were increased during the quarter.

Note: Glenview controls ~10% of Brookdale Senior Living.

Stake Decreases:

Tenet Healthcare (THC): THC is currently the largest position at ~17% of the portfolio. It was established in 2012 at a cost-basis in the low-20s. The original position saw a ~40% increase in Q4 2013 at around $44. Last two quarters of 2015 saw a combined ~20% increase at prices between $27 and $61. The stock currently trades at $55.29. There was a ~9% stake increase in Q3 2019 at ~$20 per share. This quarter saw a ~8% trimming.

Note 1: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them owning 16.2M shares of Tenet Healthcare. This is compared to 18.26M shares in the 13F report. Around 2M shares were disposed at ~$48.50 per share. Glenview still controls ~15% of the business.

Note 2: In August 2017, Glenview’s two directors resigned from THC’s board citing irreconcilable differences. In March 2018, Tenet’s board reached an agreement with Glenview whereby they agreed to vote in favor of the board’s nominees in return for bylaw amendments.

Takeda Pharma (TAK): TAK is now the fourth-largest position at 6.37% of the portfolio. It came about as a result of Takeda’s acquisition of Shire plc. Glenview had a large position in Shire plc for which they received Takeda shares. They also increased the resultant stake by ~30% in 2019 at prices between $16.70 and $21.50. H1 2020 saw a ~45% selling at prices between $13 and $20. The stock currently trades at $18.44. Last two quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

DXC Technology (DXC) previously Computer Sciences Corp: DXC is a ~6% of the portfolio stake. The position was established in Q1 2016 at prices between $27 and $34. The four quarters thru Q3 2018 had seen a combined ~38% selling at prices between $75 and $96 while next quarter the stake was almost doubled at prices between $50 and $94. Q1 2019 also saw a ~20% stake increase at prices between $53 and $69. There was a ~9% stake increase in Q2 2020 and a ~14% reduction last quarter. The stock is now at ~$29. This quarter saw marginal trimming.

Note: Computer Sciences Corporation and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) had announced a spin-merger transaction whereby HPE’s Enterprise Services business was to be spun-off and merged into CSC to form a new business DXC Technology. That transaction closed in April 2017. Terms called for CSC shareholders to receive one share of DXC for each CSC share held.

HCA Healthcare (HCA): HCA is now a ~5% of the portfolio position. The original stake was from 2011 when 8.8M shares were purchased at a cost-basis in the low-20s. The position has wavered. Recent activity follows: the three quarters thru Q4 2019 had seen a ~40% stake increase at prices between $112 and $150. That was followed with a ~78% selling over the last four quarters at prices between ~$68 and ~$166. The stock is now at ~$189.

Laboratory Corp (LH): LH is 2.58% of the portfolio stake established in Q2 2020 at prices between ~$113 and ~$182 and the stock currently trades at ~$239. This quarter saw a ~20% reduction at prices between ~$187 and ~$214.

Nuance Communications (NUAN): NUAN is a 2.26% position that saw a ~130% stake increase in H2 2019 at prices between $14 and $18. Last four quarters saw a ~90% selling at prices between ~$14 and ~$34. The stock is now at $44.25.

Meritor Inc. (MTOR): MTOR is a very long-term 1.76% portfolio stake. Last major buying was in Q3 2018 when there was a ~50% stake increase in the low 20s. Last three quarters have seen a ~62% selling at prices between ~$12.25 and ~$28.75. The stock is now at $32.60.

Iqvia Holdings (IQV) previously Quintiles IMS: The 1.40% IQV stake was established in Q2 2016 at prices between $61 and $71 and increased by ~75% in the following quarter at prices between $65 and $81. There was a stake doubling in Q4 2016 primarily due to the merger transaction between Quintiles & IMS that closed in October. Recent activity follows. Last four quarters saw a ~90% reduction at prices between ~$84 and ~$180. The stock is now at ~$187.

Hologic (HOLX): The 1.34% HOLX stake was purchased in Q2 2018 at prices between $36.50 and $40.50 and increased by a whopping ~575% next quarter at prices between $38 and $43. Q2 & Q3 2019 saw a ~24% selling at prices between $43 and $52 while next quarter there was a similar increase at prices between $45.50 and $53.50. Last four quarters have seen a ~92% selling at prices between ~$29.50 and ~$77. The stock currently trades at $70.78.

ViacomCBS (VIAC): VIAC is 1.15% of the 13F portfolio position established in Q4 2019. Glenview had 4.14M shares of CBS Corporation for which they received the same number of shares in the new entity ViacomCBS formed in the merger transaction with Viacom. Glenview also increased the position by ~250% during the quarter. Last four quarters saw the position sold down by ~90% at prices between ~$11 and ~$37. VIAC currently trades at ~$95.

Note: Details on the original CBS position follows: A 1.76% stake was first purchased in 2013 and a large increase happened in Q4 2014 at prices between $49 and $57. The position had since wavered: 2017 saw a one-third increase at prices between $55 and $69. There was a ~3% trimming in Q1 2018 and that was followed with a ~35% reduction over the next two quarters at prices between $49 and $59.

Corteva (CTVA): CTVA is a 1.51% of the portfolio position that saw a ~75% stake increase in Q2 2020 at prices between $22.25 and $30.65. Last quarter saw a one-third reduction at prices between $25.25 and $30. That was followed with a ~23% selling this quarter at prices between $28.70 and $40. It is now at $46.90.

DaVita Inc. (DVA), Endo International plc (ENDP), Marriott International (MAR), Michaels Companies (MIK), Microsoft Corp (MSFT), Molina Healthcare (MOH), Quest Diagnostics (DGX), and United Rentals (URI): These small (less than ~1.25% of the portfolio each) stakes were reduced this quarter.

Kept Steady:

Fluidigm Corp (FLDM), Medtronic plc (MDT), and PRA Health Sciences (PRAH): These very small (less than ~0.5% of the portfolio each) stakes were kept steady this quarter.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Robbins’ 13F stock holdings in Q4 2020: