In the insurance industry, periods of strong pricing (“hardening” or “hard” markets) are often a mixed blessing. Pricing tends to be a lagging indicator for underwriting quality and reserve adequacy, so if prices are going up, somebody screwed up. If you own shares in an insurance company with healthy underwriting and reserves, though, it’s a good time and I believe that’s the case with Chubb (NYSE:CB).

Chubb is a very well-respected insurance company, even the bears typically acknowledge the quality of management and the business. While Chubb has seen pressures from rising loss severity (“social inflation”) and has seen some erosion in reserve surplus, underwriting/reserves really aren’t a major issue, and Chubb can leverage this hard market to write good business.

I think the price today on Chubb shares is pretty fair. Buy today and I think you can reasonably expect a long-term total annualized return in the high single-digits that is basically on par with what the stock has generated over the long term.

Prices Continue To Rip Higher

Insurance companies have seen some noticeable deterioration in their reserves in recent years, a byproduct of both poor underwriting decisions during softer markets (basically, writing volume for volume’s sake and hoping it would “just work out”) and rising claims severity.

There’s not much that can be done about poor underwriting choices. It has always been a feature of the industry and it always will be, and it contributes to the cyclicality of the markets. Companies chase business, underwrite risks they don’t understand (or that they do understand, but do it anyway for volume), and then pay the price. That’s never been an issue with Chubb, and this company is a top-tier player where underwriting quality is concerned.

The other issue, social inflation, impacts everyone in the industry. In essence, claims are getting more and more expensive as more cases go to court and juries are more willing to “stick it to the man” and support large claims. There has been a noticeable impact in areas like commercial auto (more trucks, fewer skilled drivers, more accidents, and larger jury awards) and product liability, and it has had a noticeable impact on the business.

The end result is that Chubb reported 16.5% year-over-year rate growth in its North American Commercial P&C business in Q4, following 15% growth in Q3, 14% growth in Q2, and a generally good run that stretches back a little ways now. Large account rates were up more than 25%, excess & surplus (harder to place specialty business) rates were up 23% to 29%, and middle-market rates were up 12% to 20%. It’s also not just a U.S. phenomenon, with rates in the Overseas General business up 18.5%.

Chubb is leaning into this where it can. Overall net written premiums rose 8% in the NA Commercial P&C business and 3% (constant currency) in the Overseas General Business, but Chubb was able to drive more growth in big areas like Commercial Casualty (up 11%), Professional Liability (up 17%), and Property (21%). Importantly, these rates are running in excess of Chubb’s loss cost trends, and management is taking what look to be pretty conservative loss picks (potentially setting the stage for positive reserve development down the road).

Time To Deploy More Capital?

Chubb management has been clear that they have been carrying more capital than they need, with the end result being pressure on return on equity. The S&P recently decided to allow Chubb to maintain a AA level of capital (instead of AAA), and that should free up around $9B of capital. Of that, I expect $3B to be sent back to investors, leaving $6B that could potentially be deployed into M&A.

Analyst sentiment on Chubb’s M&A opportunity is a curious thing to me. Virtually every analyst covering Chubb acknowledges the quality of management, but many seem to think that M&A would be a value-destroying proposition.

Were Chubb to just go out and buy scale for scale’s sake, I would agree. But I really cannot imagine that happening. If Chubb does anything on M&A (and I think the odds lean toward “yes”), it will be to acquire capabilities they do not already have.

That leaves a relatively short list of possible targets. I believe Chubb may acquire look to acquire a specialty insurer, but only if they can find a target that has underwriting capabilities and market exposures that management both wants and doesn’t have (and that’s a short list).

I could also see Chubb looking to acquire more exposure to small commercial P&C. Chubb doesn’t need help underwriting here, but small commercial tends to be much more of a relationship/distribution-driven business with long-standing relationships that are tough to break into it. So, if you can’t beat ‘em, buy ‘em.

Last and not least, I think Chubb could look to acquire in the growing life/protection markets of Asia. These are very underpenetrated markets with large, growing populations and growing discretionary income. Chubb is already active in these markets to an extent, so it wouldn’t be entirely new to them.

The Outlook

These good times won’t last, as eventually insurance companies will feel more confident about their reserve adequacy and become more willing to compete on price. Still, with rising claim severity and weak interest rates, I share the view of W. R. Berkley (WRB) management that there is still some distance to go before markets normalize.

Specific to Chubb, I think this hard market period will let the company “recharge” its reserve surpluses and allow it to maintain future reserve releases. Social inflation is a risk, but one that I think the company understands as well as anybody and is pricing accordingly. I do see some risk in the company’s high net worth personal lines business, as rivals like Berkley have been getting more aggressive in targeting this market.

I really like the company’s “portfolio” approach to underwriting – like Berkley, Arch Capital (ACGL), and a few others, management has the ability and willingness to dynamically allocate capital across its markets in response to opportunities – they don’t write business just to maintain a certain level of volume and will let a business shrink to almost nothing if the returns aren’t there.

Looking at the model, I expect long-term core earnings growth in the high single-digits. The biggest potential change to my model would be a significant M&A transaction, particularly one like a deal for a larger life/protection franchise in Asia that would meaningfully shift the balance in the company’s business mix.

The Bottom Line

Between core earnings growth and near-term ROE, I believe Chubb is priced about where it should be. That doesn’t mean I don’t expect the shares to go up, but rather I don’t see any “extra” undervaluation. As is, I think investors can reasonably expect to get a total long-term return from Chubb shares on the lower end of the high single-digits (7% to 8%). That’s not a bad prospective return from an insurance company, particularly one of this quality, but I don’t see Chubb as particularly undervalued right now.