Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO), a business intelligence (BI) and analytics company that is based out of Utah, is proof that software companies don't have to stay in the so-called "penalty box" forever. I was long on Domo when the stock was trading at sub-$20, believing that its compelling technology and its well-recognized brand would eventually help to catapult a fundamental recovery.

Domo achieved that in 2020. Amid a year in which many companies (including fellow SaaS peers) struggled, Domo excelled. It saw accelerating revenue and billings growth, and its recently-reported fourth-quarter results seem to position the company well for a strong 2021 as well. But we also have to be aware of the fact that Domo shares have roughly quintupled over the past twelve months: and right now is the time to be incredibly careful around valuations in the tech sector.

Data by YCharts

At present share prices near $62, Domo trades at a $1.87 billion market cap. After we net off the $90.8 million of cash and $99.6 million of debt on Domo's balance sheet (we note that Domo is one of the few SaaS companies to be in a net debt position), its enterprise value is $1.88 billion.

Figure 1. Domo FY22 outlook

Source: Domo Q4 earnings release

For the current fiscal year, as laid out in the table above, Domo is expecting a revenue range of $240-$245 million, representing a growth range of 14-17% y/y growth (this may be a bit conservative given Domo's Q4 billings growth landed at 28% y/y). However, taking the midpoint of this range at face value, we get a valuation of 7.8x EV/FY22 revenue - not exactly cheap for a mid-teens grower.

Beyond valuation, I think there are two key risks with Domo that investors should additionally be aware of:

BI is a very crowded space. The list of BI competitors is endless: Tableau (now owned by Salesforce), Microsoft PowerBI, SAP BusinessObjects, Qlik, Sisense, and Looker are just a few of the more-recognizable examples. You can see as well from this list that many of Domo's competitors are much larger companies with much deeper pockets.

Limited funds. Domo has just over $90 million of cash on its balance sheet, and though its free cash flow burn improved in FY21, it may be in a position of having to raise additional capital soon.

To me, trading at near ~8x forward revenue, Domo's risk-reward profile isn't exactly appealing. Instead I would prefer investing in other "penalty box" stocks that are now in the position that Domo was in pre-2020: New Relic (NEWR), Zuora (ZUO), and Yext (YEXT) are some great examples.

Q4 download

Let's now cover Domo's latest fourth-quarter results in greater detail. In actuality, Domo's fourth quarter was a continuation of a blowout year for the company - my fear is just that this strength is already baked into Domo's elevated valuation multiple (which, pre-2020, sat closer to the ~4-5x forward revenue range). Take a look at the earnings summary below:

Figure 2. Domo Q4 results

Source: Domo Q4 earnings release

Domo grew its revenue at 23% y/y to $56.8 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $54.1 million (+17% y/y) by a six-point margin. Perhaps even more impressively still: Domo saw its billings grow at a 28% y/y pace to $82.8 million. As software investors are aware, billings represent the better long-term picture of a company's growth, as it includes the deals signed in the current quarter that will be recognized as revenue in future periods.

And billings growth has been accelerating all year: in Q1, Domo's billings growth was 13% y/y; followed by 23% y/y in Q2, 25% y/y in Q3, and finally 28% y/y in Q4. The "digital transformation" that many companies sought amid the pandemic has been a booster for Domo. So there are definitely fundamental supports for Domo's rally over the past year (but the question now is if it's overdone).

For Q1, however, Domo is expecting billings growth to fall back down to 16% y/y - though the company notes that if its new sales hires ramp faster than expected, there could be upside to that guidance. Here's a few more anecdotal remarks from CFO Bruce Felt from the Q4 earnings call on this:

For Q1, we're expecting billings of about $54 million, up to 16% year-over-year. Note, that this guidance is to get tough compare, as Q1 of last year included $6 million of billings from three COVID-related data deals we closed. For the current fiscal year we expect billings growth of about 16% year-over-year. Now, let me explain some of the thought process behind the 16% growth guidance. As mentioned in previous quarter, we have been building our sales capacity and we are continuing to build our sales capacity going into fiscal year '22. The goal is to build enough capacity to support sustainable 20% plus longer-term growth. We have aggressive short-term hiring goals. And our experience has shown that hiring at these levels causes productivity of the on-boarded reps to decline. We have modeled in a decline. But if we are able to maintain our productivity rate through the on-boarding process, we have upside to the guidance."

The company describes its short-term plan to hire new sales reps as "aggressive." Though I'm in agreement that software companies need to invest deeply in their sales forces in order to grow, Domo's planned investments are somewhat concerning because of the company's low liquidity. As mentioned previously, the company has only $90.8 million of cash on its balance sheet, and a near-equivalent amount of debt already. In FY21, though cash burn improved versus FY20 (-$15.9 million in operating cash flows versus -$80.2 million in FY19; and -$14.8 million in free cash flow versus -$78.9 million in FY19), a ramped-up hiring spree may deepen Domo's near term cash burn and force the company to raise additional capital - which will likely put downward pressure on Domo's stock.

Figure 3. Domo cash flow

Source: Domo Q4 earnings release

Key takeaways

To me, Domo's ~8x forward revenue multiple fully prices in all of its recent strength. When we take a step back and recognize that the stock has climbed ~5x over the past year, we should be cognizant of the risks that Domo faces: namely heightened competition in the BI space that may squeeze its future growth, plus its limited resources and low cash balances. Stay on the sidelines here.