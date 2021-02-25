Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Steason Tee as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Edge computing enables a low friction content delivery experience, and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) has captured a significant share in the media publishing and e-commerce vertical.

Fastly is a Content Delivery Network (CDN) that helps online enterprises to deliver faster, more powerful sites and applications on a secure, edge-computing platform.

Competition Landscape

Cloudflare's (NET) edge cloud is estimated and expected to have its Total Addressable Market (TAM) at $72 billion (as projected by Cloudflare’s presentation “Investor Day” – 2/12/21) which allows more than 5 dominant players (Amazon (AMZN), Cloudflare, Akamai (AKAM), Limelight (LLNW), Fastly) to benefit from next-generation internet usage. Fastly is deeply integrated with enterprise customer’s architecture, which is thus indicating a tremendous switching cost. Fastly has also attracted more and more media publishers to migrate away from legacy CDN service.

Weak USP across edge-computing providers entails communal offering, meaning that all features offered will remain the same irrespective of the player’s server.

Both edge computing and CDN offerings are currently offered by Amazon’s Lambda@Edge, Cloudflare's Workers, Akamai’s EdgeWorkers, Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure Edge Zones, IBM's (IBM) IBM Edge Application Manager, Limelight’s Edge Compute and many more. To summarize, all public cloud providers and all CDN providers have already provided or will soon provide edge-computing services.

By comparing the product’s description to all kinds of edge-cloud solutions, developers would consider Fastly’s Compute@Edge to have certain features which are deemed to be unique in certain areas, but the core features are the same across all edge-cloud providers. Hence, Fastly’s differentiations will not sustain their uniqueness for long before competitors catch up. Fastly’s moat is its deeply-integrated switching cost within the industry verticals.

Source: This chart was extracted from Cloudflare's Investor Day presentation on 12 Feb 2021.

Source: w3techs. This chart was extracted from w3techs on 25 February 2021.

Combining both charts, Fastly’s share of the Internet is bigger than Akamai’s and almost the same as Amazon’s and CloudFront’s, but is far long from reaching Cloudflare. If you compare the revenue per share of the Internet, Cloudflare obviously has huge upsides to charge more and to capitalize further. Akamai’s revenue is approximately 10 times more than Fastly’s, but approximately 50% less compared to Akamai. Akamai is charging 20 times more than the “typical” amount, or Fastly is underpricing. Either of these scenarios indicates better chances for Fastly to get more revenue, by re-pricing or by getting more enterprise customers to migrate away for cost-saving. The charts are also indicating that Cloudflare is getting into the mass-market approach and rising in rank in terms of the number of high-traffic sites.

What Fastly in contrast to other CDNs allows you to do is to land, for example, 5 major clients within the same vertical, and own 100 subsidiaries. Other CDNs could allow you to land 10000 minor clients, across 50 different verticals with just 1-2 subsidiaries each.

Every industry vertical has different usage and you can’t use one generalized/commoditized feature to land every enterprise customer in different industry verticals. To land big clients, you would need to ensure that you have the agility to customize features that no other CDN providers are willing to deploy. Other CDN providers or edge-computing providers are using a one-size-fits-all approach compared to Fastly’s agile approach. This means that Fastly is willing to dedicate development resources to customize solutions on catering to big clients’ needs. Fastly is acting like a software house that builds customized solutions via API to clients. But let’s not forget that the client’s usage case is not unique.

For illustration purposes, news publishers like The New York Times (NYT) made a feature request for some new use cases. Fastly developed it for The New York Times to beta test it and publicly launch it. Then, it was used for the rest of Fastly’s news publishing customers. This gives strong feedback to the rest of the news publishers who are not on Fastly yet but making drifting away from public cloud vendors to Fastly.

Fastly has already conquered a considerable edge-cloud market share in the news publishing field, with dozens of big publishers as customers. They did the same with other verticals such as e-commerce - Shopify (SHOP), Target (TGT) and Etsy (ETSY) just to name a few. Their next move is on Video, Audio, SaaS, Travel Marketplaces, and Fintech. They are also likely to try to make their way into the game industry, though they are a little late now.

Page load time matters and drives demand for edge-computing. Back in 1999, internet users were willing to wait up to 8 seconds just for a page load. You have to remember that back then, the internet usage was influenced by Internet 1.0 websites without much complexity. You were just downloading content from websites and there was minimal uploading to the websites.

Today, the internet is getting complex, to the point that the loading speed is getting slower each year (on mobile). This is due to the simultaneous downloading of contents from web pages and uploading of a lot more data back to web pages’ servers. There are countless web cookies, trackers, interactive plugins, targeted ads, dynamic contents, and live contents within the same page session or mobile app. All these are incredible damaging the applications’ complexity while internet users require speed.

Let’s take a look at amazon.com’s PageSpeed Insights:

Source: Google PageSpeed snapshot was taken around 23 February 2021

The snapshot indicates that Amazon’s Speed Index is 8.9 s while Time to Interactive is 12.6 s. Applications need to have all their statistics near 30ms, while adding more complexities. EdgeComputing is considerably important here: as more and more websites and mobile apps set a higher page load benchmark without compromising the data analytics capabilities, the demand for edge-computing will explode.

In conclusion, the future of internet usage is about relevancy, data analytics, personalization, real-time, zero buffering, high complexity, and big computing to be done at the users’ closest servers. Such changes will drive the demand for edge-computing.

Edge Computing

Edge-computing changes the way developers build applications. To simplify it, Amazon’s EdgeComputing explains it in 8 words: “Bringing data processing and analysis closer to end-points”. For telemetry use cases, instead of sending 10GB worth of imagery data from Sydney to San Francisco for central processing, the developer would utilize distributed computing to process such data within Sydney’s distributed server. Such practice reduces the latency tremendously. However, there are huge tailwinds on edge-computing, as it requires developers to change the existing compute, authentication, database storage and cache architecture. It involves huge effort to overhaul all applications to the distributed architectures. CTOs are still busy adapting to big data, cybersecurity, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.

Source: Snapshot from Google Trends

Looking at Google Trends to compare the search interest of “cloud computing”, “big data”, “edge computing”, “cloud gaming” and “machine learning”, you would notice the interest for edge-computing is way lower than the rest. That is because we are still in the early phases of developing the infrastructure of edge-computing. The infrastructure is referring to both hardware and software, where there is a lack of mainstream open-source contribution to open-source edge computing software. To facilitate edge-computing development for developers, Fastly is championing WebAssembly, to help developers overcome such problems.

Cloudflare and Fastly are competing at different segments of the CDN market.

The next-generation CDN providers like Cloudflare focus on small businesses or startups while Fastly focuses on large companies with millions of visits and web requests.

Fastly’s revenue is heavily concentrated with 89% from 324 enterprise customers, who collectively contributed close to $74 million. Fastly’s average enterprise customer spending is approximately $782,000 on a trailing twelve-month basis.

Cloudflare’s full-year 2020 revenue is at $431 million. That is almost 50% more than Fastly’s full-year 2020 revenue of $291 million. Cloudflare has 828 enterprise customers contributing 46% of FY2020 revenue, or approximately $198 million. That, using simple calculation indicates that an average enterprise customer spends about $240,000 on a trailing twelve-month basis. Cloudflare’s Non-GAAP gross margin is much higher at 78% compared to Fastly’s 60.9%.

Source: Image created by the author using data from danetsoft and CDN cache analysis

The bottom line is if the customer made the migration decision from Akamai to Fastly and spent way more than Cloudflare's average enterprise customer spending, it would be well known that Fastly’s tech best matches the customers’ needs compared to Cloudflare’s mass-market approach.

Referring to my following findings of the top 100 most visited websites in the United States of those using hosted on Fastly’s CDN, at least 30 of the most visited websites are suspected to be using Fastly which migrated from legacy CDN.

Moreover, I would like to provide more fundamental reasons to support Edge-computing as the core investment thesis. Akamai’s team stated that edge-computing had been around for a long time. In fact, Akamai’s edge-computing innovations represent approximately 20% of Akamai, with more than 400 technology patents. Akamai’s edge-computing solutions generated well over $2 billion in revenue over a twelve-month period that ended on June 30, 2020.

5 Reasons to be Super-Bullish on Fastly

There are 5 growth factors which would sustain Fastly’s growth rate, or even super-charge Fastly’s growth rate moving forward.

Reason 1: 5G Adoption will accelerate CDN & Edge Computing demand

The recent filing revealed that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) is betting on 5G mass adoption with an $8 billion position in Verizon while Verizon's (VZ) 4Q2020 earning presentation shared that 5G target sites are expected to grow to at least 30,000 sites during FY2021.

5G has unlocked and will unlock many new unprecedented business use-cases. Imagine a massive multiplayer game that streams within a mobile browser powered by 5G and edge computing. Check out Intel's (INTC) case study on “How to leverage 5G with Cloud Gaming”.

T-Mobile's 5G network now reaching 280 million and I would expect Fastly could capture demand for edge cloud.

Reason 2: Live streaming event’s demand will accelerate demand for low latency network via CDN

Fastly’s enterprise customer, Vimeo recently filed S-4 spin-off exercises from IAC (IAC). It published: “While the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the demand for video from businesses, we believe this shift is secular and will endure given the fundamental need for businesses to communicate online. For example, we believe that the businesses streaming their town halls, classes and events today will continue to value the global reach of live streaming along with their physical events in the future. We see countless examples of the power of this reach in our user base today”. Another one of Fastly’s customers, Clubhouse has also started accelerating the demand for live events. TED Conferences would be another great example of Fastly powering the live stream. To monitor the strength of this investment thesis, one should measure the continuous trending momentum of the live streaming events.

Reason 3: eSports will amplify demand for low latency network via CDN

Fastly's 4Q 2020 letter shared: “Our efforts in this rapidly-growing vertical saw significant expansion with a large gaming company, who is leveraging our platform to deliver new titles and support the launch of the next-generation consoles. We also added a leading interactive gaming company to our customer base, supporting their storefront for games available via the web.”. In the same post, an internal prototype use case was published: “edge-native, multiplayer version of the popular video game Doom”. This means that the computation of the entire game’s interaction was done in the distributed point, instead of at the central point. That kind of computation could unlock many new possibilities in the gaming experience for game developers.

Fastly’s Q2 2020 letter also published: “As online gaming becomes a popular choice for entertainment at home, a developer of massively multiplayer online (MMO) games chose Fastly to optimize and accelerate in-game assets and interactivity to over 75 million of their browser and mobile casual games customers.”

Online games have risen in both desktop and mobile devices, while the live, massive multiplayer mobile gaming is on the rise as well. Do note that the keyword here is “live”, “massive”, “multiplayer” and “mobile” which makes a considerable difference. A non-live mobile game like Candy Crush doesn’t require low latency. A non-massive live mobile game like a turn-based game such as Crash Royale or chess is a 1-on-1 play that usually has plenty of waiting time for the player before the loading time is up. A massive multiplayer game is coined as Battle Royale which has 50-100 players within the game sessions like PUBG, Mobile Legends, Marvel Super War, and Free Fire. The recent rise of Battle Royale was made possible thanks to Unreal Engine and Unity (U), while more game developers are tapping into the engine to develop a competitive gaming experience. Lastly, desktop gaming on Battle Royale games was mainstream, compared to the mobile version of Battle Royale games, due to the mobile device capabilities issue. My next reason will change the landscape and further support the rise of mobile Battle Royale gaming.

Reason 4: Cloud gaming will magnify demand for low latency network via CDN

Cloud gaming will enable device-agnostic gaming, which allows all gamers from all kind of backgrounds to have the same gaming experience. Current gamers are forced to purchase expensive smartphones or better desktop gaming gears to compete with other gamers. Cloud gaming is built on the idea of zero-install, zero-download, zero update and low latency for all devices. To gauge the momentum of cloud gaming, one should monitor the number of games on these platforms: Nvidia's (NVDA) Geforce Now, Google's (GOOGL) Stadia, Microsoft's Xbox Project xCloud, Sony's PlayStation Now, Amazon’s Luna.

Fastly's edge cloud is ready to capitalize on such paradigm shift in experience demanded by emerging gamers.

Reason 5: Hyper-growth in real-time data analytics to make a real-time decision will amplify demand for low-latency CDN

As mentioned above, we are not talking about Big Data, but real-time data analytics. The increasing interconnected data points across multiple IoT devices in various locations of the world, give rise to the need for edge-computing so as to enable enterprise customers to make faster decisions. This real-time data analytics trend was enabled by Snowflake (SNOW), Palantir (PLTR), MongoDB (MDB), Cloudera (CLDR), Teradata (TDC), and all major cloud providers. The real-time logging powered by Fastly and the millions of event logs delivery per second, are the key considerations for delivering real-time data analytic solutions. This is a game-changer, as the nature of a content delivery network is meant to be distributed across multiple places and it requires hours or even days to receive all the delivery logs across all the distributed networks.

As shared in early for Amazon's ecommerce search and discovery example, personalization is best to be done at the edge instead of central cloud. Fastly is best positioned to capitalize on personalization in ecommerce.

Conclusion: Bullish Valuation

Fastly's max-range of FY2021 revenue guidance at $385 million, implies a YoY revenue growth of 30%. FY21 forward revenue is approximately $3.25 per share. I would value Fastly with a 2-year Revenue CAGR of 30% and 30 times price-to-sales ratio, which then derive a target price of $125. The current share price of $72.31 represents approximately 66% upside over the course of 2 years.