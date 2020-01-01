With the sharp corrections in the tech sector over the past few weeks, it's a good time to take a hard look at our portfolios and determine which "hype stocks" have further to fall. In the social media/internet space, I think Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in particular is one of the big names that still has further to fall.

Pinterest has seen its shares correct ~20% from all-time highs. Still, even after this correction, Pinterest stock has still climbed ~5x over the past twelve months. The question for investors now: does Pinterest really have any upside from here?

Data by YCharts

One of the reasons that Pinterest became such a quick hit financially is because its platform is conducive to commerce. Pinterest's ads and "promoted pins" fit nicely alongside pinners' profiles, and the company has also rolled out a "shopping" feature that has become popular among brand advertisers. Pinterest has also successfully avoided a lot of the negative and politicized press that social media rivals like Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR) received. The question is, however: where does Pinterest go from here?

For one, we have to be cognizant of the fact that social media companies tend to have very short shelf lives. After being the "it" platform for a while, their popularity fades. Facebook is the only exception here, and I'd argue that is largely due to the popularity of Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. Facebook has become an alternative way of texting and keeping in touch with friends and family, and for that reason the platform is much stickier than many of its social media rivals. I'm not sure, however, that Pinterest will exhibit the same endurance. These days, social media companies are all competing for eyeballs and users' limited time. The rapid rise of platforms like TikTok show how easily a new upstart can enter the fray and immediately dominate the conversation. Looking even five years down the road: do we expect Pinterest to be as popular as it is today? Likely within that timeframe, we'll see another one or two hyper-popular new social media companies crop up.

I also worry that Pinterest is becoming a bit too similar to all the other social media companies out there. Some of its latest features include "Story Pins", which is virtually an exact clone of the "Stories" feature across Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat (SNAP). It's unclear how Pinterest plans to differentiate itself to reverse slowing user growth trends.

With Pinterest, we can already see the impacts of saturation kick in. Recall that Pinterest generates nearly the entirety of its revenue from its U.S. users, even though this user base as of Q4 has stopped growing. Pinterest is still picking up double-digit user growth outside of the U.S, but their contribution to revenue is still miniscule. I worry that if flat user trends continue into 2021, Pinterest's revenue growth will begin to choke.

In spite of these risks, Pinterest continues to hold onto a rich valuation. At current share prices near $72, the company trades at a $45.10 billion market cap. After we net off the $1.76 billion of cash on Pinterest's balance sheet, its resulting enterprise value is $43.34 billion. This represents a valuation multiple of 17.3x EV/FY21 revenue, based on Wall Street's expected FY21 revenue of $2.50 billion, or +48% y/y growth.

In my view, Pinterest's correction was much needed - but given the stock still trades at elevated levels despite myriad risks to its growth, I'd say the correction still has further to go.

Q4 download

Let's now go through the highlights of Pinterest's most recent quarter in greater detail.

Figure 1. Pinterest revenue growth

Source: Pinterest Q4 earnings deck

The positive news is that Pinterest saw revenue growth accelerate tremendously, generating $705.6 million in revenue at a 76% y/y growth rate and quashing Wall Street's expectations of $648.1 million (+62% y/y) by a fourteen-point margin.

The biggest accelerant for Pinterest's revenue growth has been increased user engagement, particularly in the US, which to date still generates >82% of Pinterest's revenue (despite being only about a third of Pinterest's total user base). We do note risks for 2021: as vaccines become more widespread across the U.S. and we return to schools and offices, time spent on social media will almost certainly decline.

Management also called out strength in advertiser demand, which was likely due to pent-up demand after advertisers scaled back on campaigns in an effort to preserve cash during Q2-Q3 of the pandemic (especially in Q2, when Pinterest's revenue growth was approximately flat). Per the company's commentary in its Q4 shareholder letter:

Advertiser demand was broad based as businesses have increasingly adapted to the COVID environment. Building off of the positive trends in Q3, we saw strength in Q4 from small and medium sized advertisers, international advertisers, CPG advertisers and retail advertisers. Demand was also strong across awareness and performance objectives, and shopping ads once again grew faster than our overall revenue. Automatic bidding supported higher budget utilization, better performance, and overall budget expansions, particularly for small and medium businesses. We continued to grow our active advertisers to new levels and further diversified our revenue across advertisers."

As a result of this, Pinterest's ARPU grew 29% y/y to $1.57. The boost was especially pronounced in the US, which saw ARPU grow 49% y/y to $5.94.

Figure 2. Pinterest ARPU

Source: Pinterest Q4 earnings deck

Where I'm concerned, however, is the fact that ARPU from international users continues to be peanuts next to their U.S. counterparts. Yet Pinterest is no longer growing its U.S. user base. Take a look at the chart below:

Figure 3. Pinterest MAU growth

Source: Pinterest Q4 earnings deck

Total MAUs have grown 37% y/y in Q4, matching Q3's growth pace, but virtually none of that growth came in the U.S. Quarter over quarter, Pinterest's U.S. MAUs stayed flat at 98 million - the first time in over a year that Pinterest hasn't expanded its users in the U.S.

This is the biggest risk to Pinterest that I have called out over multiple quarters: to me, there is no clearer signal that Pinterest has reached a saturation point in its key market. In FY21, it wouldn't be implausible to see U.S. MAUs actually fall into a state of decline, as social media time dwindles and as competing social media platforms continue to gain popularity.

Management notes that it still expects revenue growth to continue at a low 70s pace in Q1, but the fading benefit of the pandemic is one of the biggest risks the company is watching. In offering anecdotal thoughts around the company's outlook for FY21, CFO Todd Morgenfeld said as follows on the Q4 earnings call:

First, the impact of COVID on users and engagement. Since COVID appeared, we know that more and more people have come to Pinterest to find inspiration. We could see some of that reverse if restriction leaves."

Sure, Pinterest may be picking up more international users and boosting ARPU - but with that segment still generating less than a fifth of Pinterest's overall business, I'm afraid Pinterest's growth will disappoint investors in 2021.

Key takeaways

In my view, Pinterest has reached a near-term plateau. Expectations are already very high for this company as it exited 2021 at a >70% y/y growth rate. It will be challenging for Pinterest to keep up similar levels of user growth and user engagement in 2021 as COVID-19 tailwinds fade. In light of Pinterest's expensive ~17x forward revenue multiple, the best move is to wait on the sidelines for Pinterest shares to correct further.