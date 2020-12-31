Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) is a biotech that should be on your radar. The stock started a run back in September of 2020, but has since been in a range of $125 to $137 per share. However, there are going to be multiple catalysts in 2022. Specifically, the company is anticipated to have readouts from multiple late-stage clinical studies using KSI-301. This company seems to have massive potential based on initial data it released from several of its studies. KSI-301 is an anti-VEGF biopolymer conjugate drug, but is able to have an improved duration of action over other drugs. It is made up of the company's platform technology known as anti-body biopolymer conjugate platform (ABC platform technology). The goal is to eventually have a larger molecule that is capable of having 3 mechanisms of action in one drug (triplet inhibitor) for the treatment of patients with Dry AMD. The company is also hoping to have patients receive fewer injections in the eye for treating many diseases like wet age-related macular degeneration and a few others. With KSI-301 lasting longer in the eye, it can have a greater chance of obtaining this goal. Kodiak is gearing up to announce top-line results from several studies in 2022. With multiple shots on goal and some preliminary data released from a prior study, there is huge potential with this biotech.

KSI-301 For The Treatment Of Patients With Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

KSI-301 is being developed to treat patients with wet age-related macular degeneration. Wet age-related macular degeneration is a disease that causes blurry vision. The reason why it happens is because blood vessels cause blood or fluid to leak into the macula. That's a major problem because the macula is part of the retina and plays a major role in central vision. This is a large market opportunity for Kodiak Sciences. It is estimated that the global Wet-AMD market will reach $10.4 billion by 2024. There are a lot of competitors, but as noted above the goal is to create a drug that requires less frequent injections. That is, KSI-301 has already proven to be a durable drug over an extended period of time in treating patients with Wet-AMD, plus several other retinal diseases. Kodiak is currently running a phase 2b/3 study known as DAZZLE. This is a global study using KSI-301 for treatment-naive wet AMD patients. Treatment naive, meaning that these patients have not received any other treatment before entering the study. The biotech has completed enrolling over 550 patients worldwide. Patients are randomized to receive either KSI-301 intravitreal injection or Eylea (aflibercept).

Remember again, the goal is for the company to have a more extended duration mechanism of action for treating these patients. Therefore, the trial was set up in such a way where patients could attempt to be given KSI-301 every 5 months and then not more often than every 3 months. Why is this important? I feel this is crucial for a possible competitive advantage. Eylea is a big selling drug for Wet-AMD from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN). Thus far, Eylea has been approved for 12-week dosing. If Kodiak can claim a treatment for Wet-AMD given once every 5 months, then I believe it may end up having a competitive advantage over Eylea. It may even hold a competitive advantage over many other drugs currently being marketed. The study completed enrollment back in November of 2020. That's good news in terms of enrollment, however, the primary endpoint is evaluating all patients dosed over a 1-year period. Being that the last patient visit isn't expected until late 2021, that would put top-line results in 2022. The primary endpoint is looking at the mean change in "Best corrected visual acuity" (BCVA) over a 1-year period.

The thing is that the phase 3 study may still be risky, but has a very good shot at succeeding. Why is that? That's because not only has KSI-301 proven to help treat patients with Wet-AMD, but it has also done the same in both diabetic macular edema (DME) and retinal vein occlusion (RVO). In terms of Wet-AMD patients, about 2 out of 3 are on a 6 months or longer treatment free interval after 1 year of treatment with KSI-301. The same can be said for both RVO and DME patients. All these retinal diseases saw this great data and was achieved after only 3 loading doses. The breakdown of data can be seen as follows for Wet-AMD patients given KSI-301 at Year 1:

66% of patients given KSI-301 shown above with 6 month interval of no other treatment

78% of patients given KSI-301 with 4 month interval of no other treatment

The above data shows the true power and mechanism of action for KSI-301. The need to give less frequent injections in the eye for patients with Wet-AMD is far more ideal compared to the other currently available options.

KSI-301 To Treat Additional Target Indications

As I briefly highlighted above, KSI-301 is being used to treat several other eye indications. Not only that, but the data readout for the phase 2b/3 DAZZLE study for Wet AMD patients is not the only one coming in 2022. There are several other trial readouts expected in 2022 that could change the scope of this biotech. These additional readouts for target indications using KSI-301 for treatment are:

Phase 3 BEACON study data using KSI-301 treating patients with Retinal Vein Occlusion expected in 2022

Phase 3 GLEAM/GLIMMER studies data using KSI-301 treating patients with diabetic macular edema expected in 2022

The bottom line here is that there are three readouts expected in 2022. That means, should all of these phase 3 studies be successful, Kodiak could then submit a Biologics Licensing Application (BLA) for all 3 in 2022. This is why in my opinion I view Kodiak as having a potential transformative year in 2022 with all these catalysts approaching. It has proven mechanism of action using KSI-301 and has also proven a more than capable competitive advantage in less frequent dosing. Not only that, but the science of this drug has additional properties that make it ideal compared to others. For instance, the half life of KSI-301 is better than that of Eylea and Lucentis from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). This is because of Kodiak's ABC platform which provides this advantage, plus a few others. Another advantage is greater absorption and distribution into the eye itself. The last and most prominent advantage would be near instant clearing from the body. That is, the technology provides the drug the ability to be cleared from the body quickly after it leaves the eye.

Expansion Opportunity Into Dry Age Related Macular Degeneration

As shown above, the Wet AMD market is a large one. However, despite how large this market is, it only accounts for 10% of the entire AMD market. Where greater potential lies is with the Dry Age Related Macular Degeneration (Dry-AMD) market. The Dry AMD market accounts for the other 90% of the AMD market opportunity. As you can see, the market potential here is greater in Dry AMD. The thing is that it is an underserved market. It is a lot tougher to develop drugs for Dry AMD compared to the Wet AMD market. Why do I make such a statement? That's because there are currently no FDA approved drugs for Dry-AMD (also known as geographic atrophy). There are several ongoing clinical trials for this indication, but none that have been approved by the FDA yet. Well, this is going to be pretty rough for Kodiak to develop a drug for it. How can a successful treatment using Kodiak's ABC platform technology be achieved for Dry AMD? This is where it gets interesting and offers a lot of potential. Remember all of the 3 potential advantages listed above about KSI-301 (bispecific antibody conjugated with phosphorylcholine)? These are, that the drug could be cleared from the body quickly, has improved bioavailability and superior half-life properties. All of these properties are achieved in the original ABC platform technology. This is achieved using a bispecific antibody conjugated to a phosphorylcholine biopolymer. This is a duo combination. However, the company is taking it one step further for this Dry AMD indication. It is doing so by embedding small molecules inside the phosphorycholine biopolymer. What's the purpose of this? The reason for doing this is to have the small molecules achieve their function (mechanism of action) in a sustained release pattern in treating the disease. In other words, this forms an investigational drug for Kodiak known as KSI-601, which is going to be a triplet inhibitor for the treatment of patients with Dry AMD. Dry AMD is a tough disease to treat and I think that taking a triplet combination approach may be suitable for this indication. A catalyst opportunity for traders would be that an IND for KSI-601 for Dry-AMD is expected at some point in 2022.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC Filing, Kodiak Sciences ended 2020 with roughly $969 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. The reason for the large influx of cash is that the company had completed an offering back in November of 2020. That is when it sold a total of 5.97 million shares of its common stock at a price of $108 per share. The underwriters also exercised their option to purchase an additional 778,985 shares of common stock at the same price. The total amount of money raised after deducting expenses from the offering was $612 million. With all of this cash on hand, the company shouldn't need to raise any in 2021. Not only that, but it has multiple data readouts expected in 2022. I believe that the company should be able to reveal all the data from several of these studies, before it needs to raise any additional cash. That's because R&D and G&A expenses for the year ending December 31, 2020, was $136 million. This means Kodiak has plenty of time before it needs to raise additional cash to fund its operations.

Risks To Business

The first and biggest risk for Kodiak Sciences would be the clinical trials themselves. The phase 1b study proved the mechanism of action of KSI-301 in treating patients with Wet-AMD. However, that doesn't mean that the ongoing phase 2b/3 DAZZLE study is guaranteed to meet its primary endpoint of Best Corrected Visual Acuity at 1-year mark with certainty. If that happens, that could end up being a negative sentiment towards the other potential indications in the pipeline. With a successful study, the next task would be to convince the FDA that the drug is both safe and effective. Should KSI-301 eventually be approved by the FDA, then it will have to compete against several other companies. I noted already about possible competition from Regeneron with Eylea and Roche with Lucentis. There are also two other types of biotechs that may compete well against it. These are Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) and Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM). The reason why is because both of these companies are developing gene therapies for the treatment of patients with Wet AMD. Gene therapies are also being cast as possible long-term treatment options, without the need for frequent injections. Adverum Biotechnologies is a bit behind though, because it intends to initiate two pivotal phase 3 studies in Q4 of 2021. This will be the use of ADVM-022 gene therapy to treat patients with Wet AMD. Both of these studies will target newly diagnosed patients. If both of the pivotal studies play out well, then Adverum predicts that it could file a BLA for ADVM-022 for Wet AMD by 2024. As far as Regenxbio goes, it is further along compared to these other biotechs. That's because it had already initiated its first of two planned pivotal studies using RGX-314 to treat patients with Wet AMD. The second pivotal study is expected to start in the 2nd half of 2021. The company is even attempting an alternate delivery route for RGX-314, which is being explored in a phase 2 study. Instead of a subretinal delivery route with its gene therapy, it is looking at using suprachoroidal delivery. Why is this an important delivery route? Because this type of delivery is easier to manufacture for starters. Not only that, but an injection in the suprachoroidal space provides another advantage besides improved manufacturing. It provides the ability to allow fluid to enter and exit the expandable space in the eye without interruption. Both of these gene therapies may offer a longer term solution, but the cost of them will likely be much greater than that of KSI-301.

Conclusion

Kodiak Sciences is a good biotech to look into. I believe it has already provided proof of concept using KSI-301 to treat patients with Wet AMD. The risk lies in the phase 3 study, plus the potential competitors in this space. However, as I displayed above, the company is working towards using KSI-301 against other indications like diabetic retinopathy and retinal vein occlusion. It's still early, but I also like the triplet inhibitor KSI-601. The ability to incorporate small molecules into the ABC platform itself holds massive potential. The only thing is that an IND is not expected to be submitted for KSI-601 for the treatment of Dry AMD until 2022. Before then, the company has already submitted an IND for KSI-501. This is an anti-IL6 and anti-VEGF bispecific biopolymer conjugate drug being developed to target retinal vascular diseases that have an inflammatory component to them. Data from a phase 1a/b study will likely be released at some point in 2022. This should give investors some idea if this ends up being another promising drug in the pipeline. Based on proof of concept for KSI-301 in Wet AMD, plus several other advancements in the pipeline, I believe Kodiak Sciences is a good speculative biotech to look into. The stock had a good run reaching $164 per share at its peak back on January 22, 2021. Since then, the stock has fallen to $126.99 per share. This is likely a good entry point given how much it has fallen since hitting its high a few months ago. I don't expect too much stock price movement until 2022 with the several data readouts coming, but it still offers a good entry point beforehand.