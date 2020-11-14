State of the REIT Sector

In our quarterly State of the REIT Sector, we analyze the recently-released NAREIT T-Tracker data to review REIT fundamentals over the past quarter through a series of charts. Last week, we published our REIT Earnings Recap which analyzed Q4 results on a company-by-company level, but this report will focus on higher-level macro themes affecting the REIT sector at large.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Co-Produced with Colorado Wealth Management)

REITs: This Time Was Different

With the apparent end of the coronavirus pandemic within sight, the REIT sector appears very likely to avoid the type of long-term, lingering pain that was felt in the aftermath of the prior Great Financial Crisis ("GFC"). The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) plunged nearly 75% from its peak in 2007 and took nearly eight years to recover to prior highs, a feat that was accomplished by the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) nearly three years sooner. This time around, equity REITs dipped 45% from peak-to-trough but have now fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels on a total return basis and are within shouting distance of all-time record highs on a price-return basis.

Why Has This Time Been Different?

Some aspects of this crisis were more acute than the Financial Crisis, including the plunge in property-level metrics and the frenetic wave of dividend cuts that dwarfed that seen during the GFC in such a short period of time. REITs have been able to avoid a "lost decade" this time around due precisely to the still-visible scars from the prior crisis. As forecast very early in the pandemic in REITs: This Time Will Be Different, strong balance sheets and access-to-capital prevented the type of shareholder dilution that resulted in a "lost decade" for REITs during the GFC, a time in which REITs were forced to raise equity through secondary offerings at "firesale" valuations just to keep the lights on.

REIT Property-Level Metrics

While this crisis has indeed been different, not everything has been for the better and some property sectors were slammed far harder last year than at any time during the GFC. As a whole, REITs reported a decline in property-level metrics that dwarfed that of the prior crisis, driven by a sharp plunge from retail REITs resulting from difficulty in collecting rents early in the pandemic. Pressured by retail and hotel REITs, same-store NOI declined by -5.1% in full-year 2020, far exceeding the -2.1% maximum decline during the Financial Crisis in 2009.

REIT Company-Level Metrics

Company-level metrics have been more resilient compared to the post-GFC period, however, and have shown a material rebound over the last two quarters. From the prior quarter, FFO ("Funds From Operations") sequentially rose by 11.2% while Dividends Per Share rose by 3.4% from the prior quarter. Despite this sequential improvement, REITs reported a -18.3% decline in FFO for full-year 2020 and a -30.8% decline in dividends paid per share. By comparison, during the worst of the Financial Crisis in 2009, REITs reported declines of over 50% in each of these metrics.

Rent Collection Metrics

The plunge in NOI growth in mid-2020 and sequential improvement over the last two quarters underscores the central theme that we've discussed extensively throughout the coronavirus pandemic: it all comes down to rent collection. Aggregated below, we see that collection has been a far less significant factor for the "essential" property sectors - technology, industrial, and housing - while retail REITs struggled mightily to collect rent during the "shutdown months." Importantly, rent collection has recovered to "normal" levels across all property sectors besides retail REITs.

REIT Occupancy Rates

After recording the largest year-over-year decline on record in Q2 which dragged the sector-wide occupancy rate to 89.8%, REIT occupancy rates have rebounded over the last two quarters back to 91.2%. Among the four property sectors that NAREIT breaks out, Office REITs were the lone sector to record a negative sequential decline in occupancy from last quarter while Apartments, Industrial, and Retail REITs all noted sequential improvement. By comparison, occupancy levels dipped as low as 88% during the Financial Crisis and took three years to recover back above 90%.

REIT Development Pipeline

After most REITs put a "pause" on breaking ground on new development projects early-on in the pandemic, many REITs have resumed these construction projects over the last three months. After eclipsing all-time highs at the end of 2019 with a pipeline valued at nearly $50 billion, the REIT development pipeline ended 2020 at roughly $43 billion. Retail, healthcare, and apartments saw the largest declines in construction activity on a percentage-basis in 2020 while industrial, self-storage, and data center REITs ended 2020 with larger development pipelines compared with the prior year.

REIT FFO Valuations

REITs are no longer "cheap," but that may be such a bad thing. As we analyzed in Cheap REITs Stay Cheap, premium valuations in the public markets can help to facilitate external growth opportunities that have been relatively few-and-far-between over the last half-decade. Equity REITs currently trade at an average Price/FFO multiple of 20.0x - at the high-end of their post-GFC range - and now trade with valuations that are roughly in-line with their private market-implied Net Asset Value (NAV).

Private Market Real Estate Valuations

Green Street Advisors' data shows that private-market values of commercial real estate properties declined by roughly 7% from last year but have seen modest sequential improvement over the last quarter. This 1.1% appreciation over the last quarter compares to the 20% gains from the broad-based REIT index over this time, which has quickly narrowed the previously-wide NAV discount. We estimate that hotel and retail assets have likely seen a 20-30% decline in private market values over the last year while office and healthcare assets are likely lower by 10%. Residential, industrial, and technology real estate prices, we estimate, higher by 5-10% during this time.

REIT Acquisitions & Dispositions

Counterintuitively, REITs are fundamentally at their best when their equity valuations are slightly elevated relative to private markets, thus enabling these REITs to tap the capital markets to fuel accretive external growth. REITs showed signs in late 2020 that they are back in "growth mode," having acquired $9.8 billion in net assets in the fourth quarter, accounting for nearly half of their total 2020 haul of $20.7 billion. Notably, the 4Q20 total was the highest level of net acquisitions since the second quarter of 2019.

Diving deeper into the property sector-level data, we note that industrial, net lease, storage, and healthcare REITs accounted for the majority of the total net acquisition activity in full-year 2020 - due in large part to a strong fourth quarter of activity. Office, shopping center, hotel, apartment, and mall REITs were all net sellers of properties in 2020. Of note, industrial and net lease REITs alone combined for nearly two-thirds of total net acquisitions in Q4.

REIT Mergers & Acquisitions

Three M&A deals were completed in 2020 including Simon Property's (SPG) acquisition of fellow mall REIT Taubman Centers (TCO) was closed in December after several months of drama and legal battles. Elsewhere, Front Yard Residential (RESI) was taken private by Ares Management after the SFR REIT's previous deal with Amherst Residential fell through while self-storage REIT Jernigan Capital (JCAP) was taken private by NexPoint Advisors. The pending deal between mREITs Ready Capital (RC) and Anworth Mortgage (ANH) is expected to close later this week.

REIT IPO Activity

We've seen a dearth of REIT IPO activity over the past three years with just 10 REITs going public since the start of 2018 - the lowest 3-year total since the turn of the century. There were some signs of life in late 2020, however, and improving REIT valuations bode well for the prospectus of future IPOs. On the equity REIT side, net lease REIT NetSTREIT Corporation (NTST) went public last August while fellow net lease REIT Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) went public last September. On the mortgage REIT side, NexPoint Real Estate (NREF) went public last March. While not an IPO, Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) emerged out of a spin-off from Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV).

REIT Capital Raising

As discussed above, access to capital - or lack thereof - was the accelerant that turned a bad situation into a dire one for REITs during the Financial Crisis. REITs entered this period of volatility with a "war chest" relative to their position in 2008 as REITs raised more capital in 2019 than in any prior year since the recession. Despite the headwinds on the sector, access to capital hasn't been a major issue this year either, aided by the unprecedented levels of monetary stimulus provided by the Federal Reserve. REITs raised another $100B in capital in 2020 with a relatively higher preference towards debt over equity compared to prior years.

REIT Balance Sheets

Owing to the harsh lessons learned during the financial crisis, REITs had been far more conservative with their balance sheet management in the pre-pandemic period, and it is precisely because of this built-up "equity cushion" that REITs were able to lean more heavily on debt over equity this year. REITs have used lower interest rates this year to extend their debt maturities to over 7 years, on average, and to lower their average long-term interest rate from 3.67% to 3.55% over the last quarter - the lowest level on record.

This diligent balance sheet management cushioned the blow from the unique challenges presented by the coronavirus crisis - specifically that many REITs struggled with the most basic of all functions as a property owner - rent collection. EBITDA coverage bounced back to 4.55x in Q4 driven by improving rent collection. Debt as a percent of the market value of assets retreated back down below 33% by the end of Q4 after briefly climbing above 40% during the March sell-off. REIT balance sheets look far more like a typical operating company than the highly leveraged holding companies of yesteryear, which has served them well during the pandemic-related volatility.

Not all REITs are created equal, however, and the broad-based sector average does mask some of the ongoing issues in several of the troubled sectors. Three REIT sectors still operate with debt ratios in the "danger-zone" above 50% - hotels, malls, and shopping centers while the prison, billboard, and office sectors just recently declined from that threshold. Eight small-cap REITs are currently operating in the potential "bankruptcy-zone" with leverage ratios above 90%. On the flip side, the "essential" property sectors including housing, industrial, and technology continue to operate with debt ratios below 30%.

REIT Sector-Level Performance

Through the first ten weeks of 2021, Equity REITs are higher by 7.9% while Mortgage REITs have gained 12.6%. This compares with the 5.4% advance on the S&P 500 and the 14.9% gain on the S&P Mid-Cap 400. Sixteen of the nineteen REIT sectors are in positive territory for the year, while on the residential side, all eight sectors in the Hoya Capital Housing Index are higher. At 1.64%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield has climbed 72 basis points since the start of the year and is 92 basis points above its all-time closing low of 0.52% in August 2020, but 160 basis points below its recent peak in 2018 of 3.25%.

Key Takeaways: This Time Was Different

The Great Financial Crisis of the prior decade resulted in long-term lingering pain for the commercial real estate sector. For REITs, "this time has been different," both for better and worse. Some aspects of this crisis were more acute than the Financial Crisis - including the wave of dividend cuts - but strong balance sheets and access-to-capital prevented the type of shareholder dilution that resulted in a "lost decade" for REITs. We've seen 43 equity REITs and 18 mortgage REITs raise their dividends so far through the first ten weeks of 2021, which has been one of the strongest quarters ever for REIT dividend growth.

