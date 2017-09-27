Adapt or perish, now as ever, is nature's inexorable imperative. - H.G. Wells

It is the nature of commercial life to see innovators steadily disrupt segments of the economy, thus edging out the established incumbents that are too slow to adapt. That process has played out dozens, hundreds, thousands of times in every corner of the economy. And it continues to find new areas for disruption.

One such area that seems prime for disruption is the gas station business. And in the realm of public real estate investment trusts, no player has greater exposure to this property type than Getty Realty Trust (NYSE:GTY).

In this research report, we'll take a brief look at the business of GTY, then examine the potential disruptor of its space: electric vehicles ("EVs") and electric charging stations. We'll discuss why EVs and the rapidly proliferating network of charging stations across the country may very well render gas stations - or at least some gas stations - obsolete.

The gas stations that are likely to survive and thrive in a future dominated by EVs will need to do more than simply install superchargers. They will have to become destinations at which EV drivers want - or need - to spend time and money.

In my view, this makes the long-term outlook for GTY cloudy at best and dismal at worst.

Quick Overview of Getty Realty

GTY is a net lease REIT that owns almost 1,000 gas station and other automotive properties across the country. The primary region where properties are concentrated is New England (especially New York at over 25%), with other properties spread fairly evenly across the nation.

Source: GTY Q4 Presentation

GTY also frequently receives store-level financials as part of its lease contracts with tenants, giving the REIT visibility into underlying performance.

Speaking of tenants, the way the ownership structure of gas stations often work is that independent operators (sometimes single-store but often multi-store operators) will operate the business under one of the nationally recognized retail brands like Exxon, Chevron, Shell, Valero, BP, Sunoco, Speedway, etc., similar to a franchise model.

Source: GTY Q4 Presentation

GTY has a strong balance sheet and fairly low debt at 4.9x net debt to EBITDA.

Source: GTY Q4 Presentation

Keep this in the back of your mind as we step back from GTY for a moment to look at the current environment of electrifying vehicles.

The Rise of EVs

Projections pertaining to the adoption of electric vehicles in the years to come range from eyebrow-raising to staggering. The internal combustion engine ("ICE") has reigned supreme in the realm of transportation for a century, and now electrification threatens to completely disrupt it within a few decades of its initial rollout in passenger vehicles.

Most projections estimate that ICE vehicles will still make up well over half of personal vehicle sales by 2030. See, for instance, the following chart from Deloitte.

Source: Deloitte, July 2020 Projection

As you can see, by 2030, Deloitte expects EVs to make up about 30% of vehicle sales. For the US in particular, Deloitte's outlook for EV market share expansion is slightly dimmer at a little under 30%.

But EV adoption is happening rapidly and will continue to grow at an exponential rate. IHS Markit, for instance, sees 70% year-over-year growth in global EV sales in 2021 after a tough year in 2020. Allied Market Research sees EV sales rising at a 22.6% compound annual growth rate through 2027.

The 2030s are widely expected to be the tipping point decade in which more EVs are sold than ICE vehicles. For instance, Bloomberg NEF projects that 58% of personal vehicle sales will be EVs by 2040. This increased adoption of EVs, BNEF says, will reduce oil demand by 17.6 million barrels per day.

But some forecasts are even more optimistic about EV adoption than Deloitte or BNEF. Research firm Canalys projects that, by 2030, EVs will account for nearly half of all passenger car sales globally.

Here's Mark Dunec, managing director of real estate at FTI Consulting, via Real Assets Advisor:

By 2025, it is estimated that there will be over 40 million electric vehicles sold by automakers, and by 2030 there will be about 30 million electric vehicles on U.S. roads. Amazon recently ordered 100,000 electric delivery vans, and today, about 17 percent of the world's buses are electric. California has even mandated that by 2029 all buses purchased by its mass transit agencies be zero-emission.

GTY's management is well aware of this trend toward EVs. On the Q4 conference call, an analyst asked an interesting question concerning the potential for adding charging stations at GTY's properties:

Josh Dennerlein [Analyst] So you own a lot of well-positioned C-stores, automotive locations. Any kind of discussions about adding EV chargers to a lot of those locations, it seems like it could be an interesting opportunity? Christopher Constant [President & CEO] Absolutely, we talk to our tenants all the time about improvements to the properties that we own. The conversation today around charging and what the right infrastructure is to add to properties and where chargers can be done. We can't point to anything concrete today, Josh, but there's certainly a lot of study and thought going into how the convenience store in general adapts to changes in consumer needs, right?

But the matter may not be as simple as taking out gas pumps and installing chargers. As EVs gain market share, gas stations may start to seem increasingly passé.

Gas Stations: Dodo Bird of the 21st Century?

In this ensuing world of ever more electric cars on the road, will drivers continue to stop at gas stations to recharge? How often will drivers need to stop at a charging location if home-charging is the primary method of recharging for most people? And if electricity can be delivered anywhere a car can be parked, why would drivers necessarily continue going to gas stations at all?

Keep these questions in mind as we peruse the data.

Most of the time, what we call "gas stations" are really fueling depots situated on the same property as a convenience store (or "C-store"). For the operator, margins are very thin for gas sales, so most profits come from sales in the C-store.

There are over 150,000 C-stores in the US, and about 121,500 of those have fueling stations. As you can see below, 80% of total gas sales come from fueling stations with a C-store (as opposed to a grocery store-branded fueling station like Walmart, Kroger, Costco, etc.).

Source: Convenience.org - National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS)

Total C-stores, including non-gas stations, peaked in the US in 2018 at about 155,000 and have since fallen to 150,274 in 2021.

But note that the NACS casts its net a little wider than other sources when it comes to the national gas station count. The Bureau of Labor Statistics, for instance, puts the number of gas stations at a little over 106,000.

Source: Bloomberg

In any case, the trajectory of total gas stations is the same, whether we trust NACS data or BLS data. The number of fuel-selling C-stores have actually rebounded since the Great Recession, but total C-stores have fallen since 2018.

Interestingly, the vast majority of C-stores to close since 2018 have been non-fuel-selling ones - those that aren't attached to a gas station. We'll return to this point later.

So, how will an increasing number of EVs on the road affect America's huge network of gas stations? One place we can look for a peek into the future is Norway. The Scandinavian country has led the push toward EVs, and the government has mandated that by 2025, all new car sales must be EVs. Nathaniel Bullard writes in Bloomberg:

Every new EV in Norway erodes the gas station's fuel use case. Does it also erode the other use cases too? On a value basis, food and grocery sales at Norwegian gas stations peaked before the global financial crisis, declined, and rose again before beginning to fall in 2018.

How much we can read into this is difficult to say, but we certainly aren't seeing sales growth in Norwegian C-stores attached to fueling stations. It could forebode a similar trajectory for US gas stations as EVs become more common.

Putting Norway aside, consider the following points:

Most demand for EVs for the foreseeable future will come from the upper half of the income spectrum. These individuals are more likely to live in a single-family home and to charge their vehicle overnight either in the garage or the driveway. Over 80% of EV charging time currently occurs while the driver is at home or at work. The more vehicles are charged at home, the less demand there will be for the average commercial charging station, including those located at gas stations.

Many apartment complexes are starting to install charging stations for resident use. EV charging company ChargePoint has a fill-in-the-blank letter for apartment residents to send their complex management requesting the installation of charging stations.

Parking garages and various parking lots are also increasingly common spots for charging stations.

A variety of businesses such as restaurants, shopping centers, malls, hospitals, hotels, and coffee shops are also starting to install EV charging stations for customer use, sometimes free of charge.

Clearly, there will be orders of magnitude more commercial charging stations than the mere ~120,000 gas stations across the US. Competition for customers is likely to increase considerably in the decades to come. And, on top of that, most drivers will need to use these commercial charging stations much less frequently than a gas-fueled car driver needs to refill gasoline.

Think about it. Superchargers cost between $150,000 and $200,000. If gas station operators are thinking, "Let's install charging stations to attract people into our store for a while," why wouldn't every kind of retailer think the same thing?

In a world where transportation relies on a liquid fuel that has to be stored in bulky tanks, vehicles are forced to congregate wherever those tanks are located to refuel. But in a world where transportation relies on electrons, charging stations can go almost anywhere. It's not economical to put gas pumps in the parking lot of an Olive Garden (DRI), for instance, but it might be to install charging stations.

Now, let's take that one step further. If charging stations can go anywhere, it will be in the interest of many other businesses besides convenience stores to put them in close proximity to their place of business.

So, in a world where EV charging stations are (or at least can be) everywhere, in almost every shopping center, mall, restaurant, or coffee shop parking lot, why would drivers still choose to stop at the C-stores where gas pumps used to be?

If there is a charging station in the parking lot of a Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), or Starbucks (SBUX), how many people will still choose to spend an hour, half an hour, or even 15 minutes at a small C-store? What if quick service ("fast food") restaurants put chargers in their parking lots? A Big Mac from McDonald's (MCD), or a 7-layer burrito from Taco Bell (YUM), or a chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A is sure to attract more drivers in need of a recharge than packaged potato chips or a ballpark-style hot dog from your run-of-the-mill C-store.

Recall the point above that most C-stores that have closed down since 2018 have been the ones that don't sell fuel (non-gas stations). This is a sign that many C-stores are losing appeal among consumers without the regular traffic provided by fuel pumps. If fuel pumps are phased out, even if they are replaced by chargers, diminished demand due to a massively increased number of charging options around town bodes poorly for those C-stores.

Hence we find Mark Dunec offering a dour outlook for gas stations in December 2019, saying:

...as demand for fuel continues to decline as electric vehicles are sold to the masses, I am anticipating more than 50 percent of gas stations to close by 2030, and by 2040 the gas station concept will only be found in textbooks next to the payphone.

A February 2020 MarketWatch article concurs, suggesting that, by 2030, "the number of gas stations could be cut by half." The article adds:

Will electric cars be half of the cars sold in the U.S. a decade from now? Big car companies are betting on it. If their plans work, the gas station will quickly be a thing of the past across much of America.

Adding yet another voice to the discussion, Bullard writes in Bloomberg:

We may not need as many gas stations in a decade as we do now, but which ones will close? I don't think it will be the small urban stations with few amenities; those exist thanks to a captive market of city folks with no other fueling options. I doubt too that it will be the massive stations on highway off-ramps either; those have a similarly captive market of long-haul drivers, and could also be adapted to electric vehicles. I imagine it will be the suburban locations serving populations with ample ability to charge at home that will be the first to go.

From the above quotation, we find two types of gas stations likely to transition well and even thrive in a world dominated by EVs, plus a third I would add:

Highway pitstops for long haul travelers and road trippers (e.g. Love's, Pilot, Flying J, Buc-ee's) Small, walkable urban stores (e.g. 7-Eleven) Larger-format suburban C-stores with prepared food offerings or attached QSRs (e.g. Sheetz, Wawa, RaceTrac)

Fortunately for GTY, one quarter of its portfolio already has an attached QSR, and another 19% has an auto repair element to it. Slightly under half the portfolio are standard gas station & C-store properties.

Source: GTY Q4 Presentation

Another point in GTY's favor is the fact that most of its tenant-operators are large, multi-store companies with the ability to invest in their stores. This should at least partially blunt the issues mentioned in this CNBC article:

Some smaller businesses though are having a hard time keeping up with the shift. More than 60% of convenience stores are independently owned. Companies with more than 200 stores grew in 2019, while companies with fewer than 200 stores shrank their store counts, according to the National Association of Convenience Stores, a trade group. Some independent stores have managed the shift, but many lack the store space, funds or knowledge to invest in kitchens and other amenities. Those independent owners who are making the shift say being nimble and adaptive is the key to survival.

Even so, for some C-stores in suburban locations or occupying smaller buildings, options may be limited for attracting EV drivers. For these properties, landlords like GTY will need to consider whether to sell the property in advance, invest in it in an attempt to attract EV drivers, redevelop it into a new type of real estate, or sell it for someone else to redevelop.

Here's Mark Dunec again:

Big oil companies only own about 3 percent of all gas stations and convenience stores in the United States. The rest are owned by independent, licensed retailers who make their livelihood from selling fuel and convenience goods. As demand for electric vehicles increases, demand for fuel will decrease, which will lead to an uptick in land acquisitions by local developers. A vast majority of current owner/users do not have the entitlement and construction expertise to reposition the real estate.

Even with well-located properties, however, there's a problem with the redevelopment option.

The physical nature of gas stations makes it difficult and expensive to transition the sites into alternative uses. Often, environmental cleanup, including pulling the old storage tanks out of the ground, costs more than the land itself. And those old petroleum tanks commonly leak into the soil, which also must be remedied at a meaningful cost.

What's more, obtaining the documentation to show that all environmental issues have been resolved is required before construction on a redevelopment can even begin. That can be time-consuming.

To be fair, redeveloping gas stations into new uses isn't impossible, especially if the underlying land is well-located. GTY has done this on several occasions, turning properties into QSRs or retail stores, making out with a profit in the transaction.

Source: GTY Q4 Presentation

But note that the average gas station sits on a very small plot of land. GTY's typical property "is located on between one-half and three quarters of an acre of land," according to Getty's website. Almost three in four of GTY's properties (73%, to be exact) sit on less than one acre, and 39% sit on less than half an acre. Alternative uses for that amount of land can be limited. It could, for instance, become a QSR, a small car wash, or maybe a single-tenant retail store like the AutoZone (AZO) pictured above.

But here in the US, the country is already over-stored with retail, as we have quadruple the amount of retail square footage per capita that most other developed nations have. Are there enough viable retail or QSR uses for all of the gas stations that will go by the wayside? I doubt it.

Also note that C-store buildings are typically quite small: 49% of GTY's buildings are less than 3,000 square feet, and 24% are less than 1,500 square feet. There are few other uses for these small buildings without significant investment.

Moreover, many of GTY's properties will be too small to become the cool hangout locations where half the C-store has been turned into a wifi lounge, picnic tables are spread out under the old pump station canopy, and food trucks line the edge of the forecourt. Remember, even though many gas stations can and will transition into this sort of hangout spot, demand simply won't be there for all of the country's gas stations to do so.

Risks To The Thesis (Why I Might Be Wrong)

Admittedly, there are some steps that could be taken by governments to help gas stations survive the EV transition. Germany is requiring every gas station in the country to install EV chargers. In the Nanjing province of China, gas stations are rapidly being converted to charging stations. Chevron recently began partnering with a third party charging company to place chargers at some of its branded gas station. Shell is doing the same thing in the UK and the Netherlands. And some Californians have recently suggested that their state mandate and subsidize the installation of charging stations at every gas station.

What's more, other businesses besides C-stores may not find it worth it to install charging stations in front of their stores after all. Maybe non-EV-driving customers will complain about prime parking spaces being taken up by reserved spots for EVs. In this case, it may make the most sense for charging stations to be mostly found at gas stations.

Or maybe the adoption of EVs will be a lot slower than the starry-eyed techno-optimists assume. In this case, gas stations may enjoy another 10-15 years of steady business before becoming meaningfully edged out by EVs.

But even if each of the above points plays out, EVs are still likely to progressively eat up market share, and the majority of charging is likely to continue being done at home and work. These two points, put together, should translate into diminished traffic at gas fueling stations in the coming decades, which should in turn filter into decreased sales at their attached C-stores.

That gives me confidence that the core bearish thesis on gas stations will play out eventually, whether 10 years from now, 15 years from now, or longer.

Bottom Line

To be clear, I have nothing against GTY specifically. And I'm not bearish on the stock in the sense that I think it will go down in the near to intermediate future. The stock may perform well for several more years, even if my thesis is 100% correct.

In fact, if forced to choose, I would rather own GTY than the stock of a C-store operator.

I chose to highlight GTY in this article because it is the only REIT focused almost exclusively on gas stations. It's true that other net lease REITs also own gas stations / C-stores. Here are the convenience store allocations and top three C-store tenants of GTY's peers:

National Retail Properties (NNN) : 18.2% - 7-Eleven, GPM Investments (E-Z Mart), Couche-Tard (Circle K)

: 18.2% - 7-Eleven, GPM Investments (E-Z Mart), Couche-Tard (Circle K) Realty Income (O) : 11.9% - 7-Eleven, Couche-Tard, Speedway

: 11.9% - 7-Eleven, Couche-Tard, Speedway Netstreit (NTST) : 10% - 7-Eleven, Undisclosed, Undisclosed

: 10% - 7-Eleven, Undisclosed, Undisclosed Agree Realty (ADC): 6.9% - Wawa, Sheetz, 7-Eleven

In comparison, over 90% of GTY's portfolio is made up of gas stations / C-stores. There's a significant risk that this property type will be negatively affected by the rise of EVs. And if the market begins to understand this, then at least some of these properties may begin to lose value in the coming years. This would then likely translate into a flatlined or eroding stock price for GTY.

As such, I choose to avoid the stock, despite the attractive yield and (currently) strong balance sheet.