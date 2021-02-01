Image source

The landscape in the automotive market has shifted massively in the past few years. There have been obvious beneficiaries – like Tesla (TSLA) – but the OG mass production legend Ford (NYSE:F) has been remaking itself as well, and investors have taken notice.

I haven’t been a big fan of Ford for some time because I used to like it for its formerly massive dividend yield; that dried up when the company hit hard times. Following that, Ford was just a stock with no dividend and not much to speak of in terms of product excitement.

However, those days have gone and I’m really quite impressed by the direction the company is taking; having a glance at the chart below would suggest I’m not alone.

Ford has been in a massive, sustained uptrend since the bottom last spring. Shares more than triple their closing low set last March, and hit a new 52-week high on Friday after another very strong day. Automotive stocks have been flying of late, and it isn’t just EV stocks with the hopes of selling cars one day; Ford is a real company with real products, and the ability to execute on an electrification strategy.

The rally has been very strong and it would make sense for a small pullback, or at least a breather. I’ve highlighted the 20-day exponential moving average in blue, and the 50-day simple moving average in red, as those should provide support during the next pullback. When/if Ford hits those levels, you should consider buying.

I like Ford technically, and below, I’ll detail why I like it fundamentally as well.

Electrification is the name of the game

A few years ago, the idea of the world moving to electric cars seemed like a fad, or a mere possibility. Elon Musk recognized this many years prior to that, and he’s now one of the richest people that has ever lived. Touché.

Today, electrification is a certainty, not a possibility, as automakers around the world – including mainstream, mass production automakers – have made public commitments to electrification. Ford, for its part, has already made massive investments, and is pushing strongly on electrification over the next few years.

Source: Investor presentation

The three products pictured above are just some examples of the ways Ford is being somewhat uncharacteristically innovative in terms of trying to stay in front of the trend, rather than reacting years too late, as it has done at times in the past.

Ford is in a tricky spot because its F-Series is the most popular vehicle in the world, and has been for a very long time. But it is committed to beginning the journey of electrifying the F-Series, so in my view, that signals that nothing is sacred and Ford is willing to do what it takes to be a leader in the coming years. That’s not something I would have said two or three years ago.

Source: Investor presentation

Ford’s plan is to spend more than $20 billion on electrification through 2025, a journey which is already well underway. Importantly, it isn’t just electrifying hatchbacks and people carriers; it is electrifying much of its lineup, and starting with areas of strength. The old Ford would probably have electrified something like a small sedan to be safe; the new Ford is here to win.

Ford has the financial firepower to execute upon this strategy as well, which is something just about any EV-focused maker doesn’t have. For this reason, Ford is a serious contender despite its checkered history in recent years.

The plan is to continue to produce vehicles that are gasoline- or diesel-powered alongside its new, electrified versions, which we can see below.

Source: Investor presentation

Ford says it wants to produce “must-have” vehicles, and I see the potential. The Bronco has proven quite popular, and is a traditional, non-electrified vehicle. The Mustang Mach-E, by contrast, is the new Ford; a brand new, futuristic looking body with no gasoline option. If Mustang Mach-E is the future, Ford stands to do very well indeed.

Guidance for 2021

Ford was kind enough to provide some fairly detailed insights into how it sees 2021, and it isn’t all bad.

Source: Investor presentation

One of the major tailwinds for this year is the lack of a pandemic shutting the world down, hopefully. Spending on new vehicles has been robust to say the least, and with the lineup of Ford focused away from money-losing sedans and more towards electrification and trucks people actually want to buy, it stands to do very well. This goes hand-in-hand with rising incomes as more and more people are back to work and the economy continues its recovery.

The semiconductor shortage remains a thorn in the side of many industries, and automakers might just be suffering more than anyone. There is a huge number of chips in every new car, so certain production lines have actually had to be shut temporarily just because there aren’t any chips available. I’ve never seen that kind of thing, and the automakers certainly weren’t prepared for it. However, that should be temporary, and I expect we’ll see the chip makers ramp production to avoid losing share to their competitors, and everything should get back to normal.

Analysts currently expect $1.13 in EPS for this year, which would simply undo the damage that was done in 2020; this is not a farfetched reach with projected earnings growth.

Source: Seeking Alpha

What I’m interested in is next year’s numbers and beyond, as Ford is seen cresting $1.50 for 2022, and even more in 2023. With the improvements the company has made with shutting unprofitable production, eliminating models that don’t make financial sense, and focusing on products where it can win, I think there is more upside to these numbers than downside.

Ford has the cash flowing in from things like the F-Series that can support growth investments in EVs, and I am very impressed by the direction it is taking. I cannot stress enough that the countless EV startups do not have this advantage, and that is why Ford could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the push to electrification; it can scale much more easily than a company that hasn’t yet sold a vehicle.

Let’s value this thing

Of course, the massive rally that has taken place has caused the stock to become more expensive than it otherwise would have been. Let’s take a look at the five years prior to the pandemic, which I’ve plotted below using price to normalized forward earnings.

Source: TIKR.com

The stock spent most of this period in the area of 6X to 8X forward earnings, very low multiples that reflected Ford’s uninspiring execution, huge capital expenses, and general lack of growth.

Today, shares trade at 8.8 times 2022 earnings, so they are slightly more expensive, but not unjustifiably so. I’ve said all this already but basically, Ford has streamlined its production, its model lineup, and has invested heavily in future winners. It makes sense to me that we’d see a higher multiple given all of this.

In addition, analysts are nearly continuously moving their estimates up as it become ever clearer that Ford is here to win in electric vehicles.

Source: Seeking Alpha

We can see a strong, sustained upgrade cycle going on with Ford’s EPS estimates, which I think plays into the valuation continuing to rise; investors are trying to stay ahead of the EPS upgrades that have been coming in strongly for the past year or so.

Putting all of this together, I see Ford as very attractive. I don’t want to chase the stock at its high, but a pullback to the 20-day EMA would be a terrific entry point. Ford isn’t necessarily cheap by historical standards, but for an innovative company with the ability to execute – in an industry where that in itself is a competitive advantage – less than nine times forward earnings seem quite reasonable.

Ford is a buy.