Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) represents Occidental Petroleum's (OXY) midstream arm. As a result, as Occidental Petroleum has searched for cash, Western Midstream has been punished over investor fears of Occidental Petroleum looking to dump its stake. Despite that, as we'll see throughout this article, Western Midstream's cash flow strength should help drive shareholder returns.

Western Midstream 2020 Performance

Western Midstream has had strong 2020 performance, highlighting its strength.

Western Midstream 2020 Results - Western Midstream Investor Presentation

Western Midstream performed incredibly well throughout the year. The company saw more than $1.6 billion in operating cash flow and $410 million in cash capital investments. The company dramatically cut capital expenditures to achieve $531 million in post-dividend FCF and a 3.9x debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio. That's despite a dividend that currently yields more than 6%.

The company's current leverage is roughly $8 billion. The company's significant debt load is costing it ~$500 million annually in interest expenditures, meaning there is a benefit besides leverage to paying down debt. However, the takeaway here is that the company has strong FCF to drive shareholder rewards, which it can choose to utilize in multiple ways.

Western Midstream 2021 Guidance

The company's 2021 guidance is for continued shareholder returns, supported by its asset portfolio.

Western Midstream 2021 Guidance - Western Midstream Investor Presentation

Western Midstream's 2021 guidance is for adjusted EBIDTA ~$1.875 billion (~2-3% below 2020). However, it's worth noting in 2020, the company beat its guidance by mid-single digits. The company also maximized its leverage target at 4.0x debt / EBITDA, implying the potential intention to reduce debt and total capital expenditures at just $325 million.

The company has indicated the intention to keep its per-unit cash distribution at at least the same level where it was previously. The company's 2020 81% adjusted EBITDA to operating cash flow conversion margin, this implies $1.52 billion in operating cash flow. That implies, post cut capital expenditures, $1.2 billion in FCF.

Subtracting almost $500 million in distributions, that implies $700 million in post dividend FCF. That's significant for a >6% dividend yield. It's also worth noting that the company's raw FCF yield is ~15%.

Western Midstream 2021 Capital Spending

It's also worth noting that the only form of shareholder returns isn't direct payouts. The company is spending heavily on capital returns.

Western Midstream 2021 Capital Guidance - Western Midstream Investor Presentation

Western Midstream is spending ~$325 million on capital, which we accounted for above, however, only 20% of that (~$65 million) is maintenance spending. The company is spending additional spending on Well Connect, Equity Investments, and Expansion. That's guidance that'll all help translate to strong shareholder returns.

Given that this accounts for ~3-4% of Western Midstream's market capitalization, that's worth paying close attention to in terms of long-term returns.

Western Midstream Shareholder Returns

Putting all of this together, Western Midstream has a strong path forward for shareholder returns.

Western Midstream Shareholder Return Forecast - Western Midstream Investor Presentation

Western Midstream is forecasting utilizing its strength for strong shareholder returns, on top of the company's dividend of more than 6%. The company is focused on a $250 million unit buyback program with $431 million in manageable maturities. This lines up with the company's $8 billion in debt and expectation to end 2021 with <4.0x leverage at $1.875 billion in EBITDA.

In 2022, the company expects adjusted EBITDA and FCF growth, which, combined with $581 million of maturities, will lead to year-end 2022 debt to adjusted EBITDA of <3.5x. $1 billion in debt pay down alone can help increase FCF from a lack of interest payments by $50 million. It's clear here, the company has a manageable and strong debt load.

It's also clear here, the company will be able to drive double-digit shareholder rewards going forward.

Western Midstream Risk

Western Midstream's risk is two-fold.

The company's first risk is its integration into the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin has been growing rapidly, however, there's no guarantee that'll continue with specifically the Permian Basin. If it doesn't, it could hurt Western Midstream's ability to get new contracts and drive strong returns as a result of that.

The company's second risk is a long-term move away from oil. The company's assets have a multi-decade time period and are incredibly impressive with their ability to drive substantial shareholder returns. However, they also need to be utilized for that time period, with multiple contract periods. If volumes drop significantly, that could change.

Conclusion

Western Midstream has an impressive portfolio of assets that we expect the company will be able to utilize to help drive significant long-term shareholder rewards. The company has manageable debt and incredibly strong FCF, even after counting the company's incredibly respectable dividend towards its shareholder.

Going forward, we expect Western Midstream to remain committed to strong shareholder returns. In this regard, we expect the company to be supported by its continued capital investment, dividends, and share buybacks. Putting this together, we expect Western Midstream to drive substantial shareholder returns.