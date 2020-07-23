Overview

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) is advancing its sole development candidate, IMC-1, for the treatment of fibromyalgia (FM). IMC-1 is a proprietary formulation of two currently approved drugs, celecoxib and famciclovir. It presents a unique approach to the treatment of FM by inhibiting the replication of Herpes Simplex Virus 1 (HSV-1), which has been implicated in numerous chronic disorders including FM, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). The company reported impressive efficacy and safety results in a Phase 2a study released in 2017 and is currently positioned to begin enrollment for a Phase 2b study in early 2Q21. We are positive on VIRI owing to its impressive Phase 2a data and differentiated mechanism of action (MOA), along with its potential to treat IBS and CFS in the future.

History and Company

The company completed its IPO in December 2020. The company was formerly called Innovative Med Concepts before it renamed itself on July 23, 2020. In preparation for VIRI’s IPO, founder and CEO William Pridgen, M.D. was succeeded by current CEO Greg Duncan. Pridgen still owns ~10% of the company and occupies a spot on the Board of Directors. Current CEO Greg Duncan is a former employee of Pfizer who had direct management responsibilities for Lyrica and Celebrex, an approved treatment for FM and one component (Celecoxib) of IMC-1, respectively. Former President of VIRI and current board member, Richard Burch, was directly responsible for the FDA approval of Lyrica in his time with Pfizer. Chief Medical Officer, Mike Gendreau, was responsible for the development and approval of Savella, an approved treatment of FM. Gendreau also worked as an independent consultant to the FDA regarding FM. Management’s specific experience in FM may facilitate successful commercialization in the event of approval.

Market for FM

FM is a “rheumatic disorder”, meaning an autoimmune disorder that primarily attacks bones, cartilage, and connective tissue, characterized by chronic fatigue, systemic pain, stiffness, and poor sleep. It is a cyclical disease, meaning symptoms tend to “flare up” for months at a time before returning to a more dormant state. These symptoms also tend to coincide with depression and, as a result, FM patients are 3x as likely to commit suicide than the general population. The company estimates a US patient population in line with independent analysis of ~10M, 3.6M of which have been diagnosed, and 2M of which are currently being treated.

(Corporate Presentation)

There are only three medications currently indicated for FM. Many other medications such as opioids and antidepressants are used off-label to treat the symptoms of FM. Current treatments for FM are often discontinued by patients due to lack of efficacy and intolerable side effects. As a result, VIRI reports that the average FM patient has been on six different medications.

(Corporate Presentation)

The company gives a much more granular view of the medications used by FM patients in their S-1. There is clearly a need for a better treatment option.

(S-1)

Novel MOA for Chronic Disorders

IMC-1’s greatest strength is its differentiated mechanism of action. IMC-1 was designed based on a key hypothesis: that an abnormal immune response to HSV-1 infection is responsible for chronic conditions like FM and IBS. Founder Dr. William Pridgen, a gastrointestinal (GI) surgeon, subscribed to this belief and began treating IBS patients with antivirals to modest success. Serendipitously, he found that patients who were taking both Celebrex (celecoxib) and the antiviral reported significantly greater improvement. This prompted Dr. Pridgen to form what would become Virios by initiating numerous preclinical, toxicological, and pharmacodynamic (PD) studies on famciclovir and celecoxib. The hypothesized biological mechanism is discussed in the next paragraph. Perhaps the most compelling study related was conducted at the University of Alabama, which biopsied patients with FM and chronic GI symptoms and compared them to healthy volunteers. The study reported >80% rates of HSV-1 infection in patients and negligible rates of infection in non-patients (Exhibit D).

(S-1)

It follows that the cyclical nature of chronic conditions such as FM, IBS and CFS mirror the lytic (active) and dormant (inactive) states of the HSV-1 virus in tissues.

Famciclovir is a nucleoside analog that has long been used for the treatment of HSV-1 and shingles. It effectively inhibits viral DNA polymerase, preventing HSV-1 from replicating properly. Celecoxib, also known as Celebrex (Pfizer), inhibits COX-2 and, to a lesser extent, COX-1. While celecoxib is most commonly used to treat pain, COX-2 and COX-1 have also been found to be important enzymes in the replication of HSV-1. IMC-1’s dual mechanism of action is designed to contain HSV-1 in its dormant state, minimizing the patient’s overactive immune response.

IMC-1 is a proprietary combination of celecoxib and famciclovir that is covered by a composition of matter patent protection until 2033. It is worth noting that the dose of famciclovir used in the Phase 2b trial will be higher than what was used in the Phase 2a. Following the completion of Phase 2a, VIRI conducted pharmacokinetic (PK), PD, and toxicological data that allowed them to increase the dose of famciclovir to 1350mg per day. The company believes higher antiviral doses will yield better efficacy.

Phase 2a

The company reported impressive results in a 16-week Phase 2a study of 143 patients with FM. One of two primary endpoints was the change in pain reported from baseline on the 11-point Numerical Rating Scale (NRS). The company reported a statistically significant mean reduction of 1.9 points in the treated group vs. a mean reduction of 1.1 points in the placebo group.

(S-1)

The second primary endpoint was the Fibromyalgia Impact Questionnaire (FIQ-R), a disease-specific questionnaire. The treatment group showed a strongly significant 17.54 point decrease in score versus a 7.87 point decrease in the placebo group.

(S-1)

Phase 2b and Toxicology Studies

The company will begin its 16-week Phase 2b study of 400 patients in early 2Q21. This study was approved by the FDA as part of the post-Phase 2a meeting in November 2017. The trial design will mirror the Phase 2a study. The company also needs to complete two long-term toxicology studies to describe IMC-1’s effect on testicular and renal function. The studies will be run alongside the Phase 2b study and will be conducted in mice and rats, running for 6 and 9 months respectively. VIRI’s planned development timeline is shown below.

(S-1)

After completing these studies, VIRI will hold discussions with the FDA about a Phase 3 trial. VIRI has discussed the possibility of one, adaptive-design Phase 3 trial being sufficient for marketing approval.

We believe the larger dose of famciclovir being used in the Phase 2b trial may allow for incremental improvement of the already impressive Phase 2a data. These results would be expected in Q1/Q2 of 2022. The toxicology studies are expected to finish around the same time, which would allow the company to submit a Phase 3 design for review by the FDA in 2H22.

Competition

While there has not been a new drug approved for FM since 2010, there are multiple drugs currently in Phase 2 and 3. However, none of these drugs target what VIRI and others believe to be the root cause of FM: HSV-1 infection. Thus, many of IMC-1’s developmental competitors have shown inferior efficacy thus far. Those that have come close on efficacy by some metrics have inferior safety profiles. Competitors in FM worth noting are Axsome, Teva, and Tonix.

Axsome’s AXS-14 is a Selective Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitor (SNRI) that is currently in Phase 3 trials. The drug, called esreboxetine, was purchased from Pfizer in 2019 for $8M of stock and $3M of cash upfront, as well as $323M in milestone payments. Pfizer had completed a successful Phase 3 trial of the drug in 2009 but elected not to pursue commercialization. Though esreboxetine may be more selective than other SNRIs, the image below shows that the previous Phase 3 trial reported significantly worse reductions in FIQ score than IMC-1 (FIQ is the older version of FIQ-R). Also, the most prominent side effect is insomnia, which is one of the most common and deleterious symptoms of FM.

(Axsome Presentation)

Teva’s Ajovy has already been approved for the treatment of migraines and is currently in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept (PoC) trial for FM. Ajovy is an anti-CGRP antibody, giving it a novel MOA in the FM space. However, in a preliminary data readout, Ajovy performed significantly worse on FIQ-R than IMC-1. Additionally, Ajovy’s route of administration of a monthly injection is far less convenient for patients.

(Teva Study)

Tonix’s TNX-102 is a new formulation of a previously approved drug called cyclobenzaprine. The drug has an MOA that is not yet fully understood. It is thought to act on particular motor neurons in the brainstem to reduce tonic somatic motor activity. Additionally, it is an agonist of three receptors in the brain that may allow patients with FM to achieve more restorative sleep. In a Phase 3 trial, TNX-102 reported comparable reductions in NRS pain scale scores to IMC-1, but also reported a significantly larger reduction in the placebo group than IMC-1 (Exhibit J).

(Tonix Presentation)

However, on the more FM-specific FIQ-R test, TNX-102 reported higher p-values on all three domains (Exhibit K). TNX-102 presents the most promise as a competitor to IMC-1, without addressing the hypothesized root cause of FM.

(Tonix Presentation)

Further Indications

As stated above, HSV-1 infection is thought to contribute to multiple chronic disorders with similar symptoms to FM such as IBS and CFS. On February 1, 2021, the company announced that they had entered into a collaboration with Dr. Michael Camilleri of the Mayo Clinic, a world-leading expert in GI disorders. The goal of the collaboration is to design and conduct a PoC Phase 2 trial for the use of IMC-1 for the treatment of IBS. The company stated in its press release that conducting the trial is a “longer-term” goal. We take this to mean that the company is currently focused on the successful launch of their Phase 2b trial in FM and will reevaluate their strategy on IBS either after enrollment is complete or once the trial has finished.

An expansion of IMC-1 into IBS would bring a significantly larger patient population than FM estimated at 20M-40M US patients. For patients, IMC-1 presents the potential to dramatically improve care for a notoriously intractable and debilitating disease. As is elucidated in the financial section directly below, the company would likely need to tap capital markets in order to complete a Phase 2 trial in IBS, barring a non-dilutive grant. We believe it is in shareholders’ best interest for VIRI to conduct a Phase 2 PoC trial in IBS in order to maximize the value of an acquisition that would likely cover all of IMC-1’s indications.

Finances

The company sold 3.45M shares at $10/share in its IPO, including the full exercise of the underwriter’s over-allotment option, for gross proceeds of $34.5M. The company netted ~$31M and had a cash balance of ~$27M as of December 21, 2020. The company states they believe this cash will be sufficient to fund their current operating plans for at least the next 18 months, meaning through the completion of the Phase 2b and toxicology studies. The company would likely need to raise money to pursue a Phase 2 trial in IBS and/or a Phase 3 in FM. The company may be able to complete an equity offering at a much higher valuation than current ~$50M market cap if they report positive Phase 2b data for FM or otherwise garner more awareness in the investment community.

The company has no debt. Insiders own approximately 20% of the company after the offering. The University of Alabama also owns ~4% of the company.

(S-1)

Valuation

We believe 2026 to be a conservative prediction for significant market penetration of IMC-1 if clinical trials continue to read out positively, which confers 7 years of market exclusivity. As a paradigm-shifting treatment, we believe IMC-1 would be attractive to both patients that are currently receiving treatment and patients who have discontinued treatment, conservatively resulting in an immediately reachable US patient population of ~2.2M. At a price in line with other generic drugs of $1 per day (for four pills: two celecoxib, two famciclovir), total revenue would equal ~$800M. IMC-1’s small molecule constituents are cheap and easy to manufacture, leading us to expect ~70% gross margins. If we assign EBITDA margins of 40% to arrive at EBITDA of ~$320M and assign a conservative multiple of 10x, we arrive at a market cap of ~$3.2B in 2026-2027.

Alternatively, the company may receive acquisition or licensing offers from life science companies as a result of a positive Phase 2b readout, which would present a major inflection point in mid-2022. However, the company would need to make acquirers sure that the HSV-1 pathology of chronic disorders also applies to IBS in order to receive full value, which may require a Phase 2a trial and an extended acquisition timeline. If the HSV-1 hypothesis were to bear out, IMC-1 could be viewed as a paradigm shifting treatment in the IBS market which is anywhere from 10x to 20x larger than FM.

Outlook

VIRI’s IMC-1 presents a highly differentiated approach to the treatment of FM with patent protection until 2033. We believe that IMC-1 will attract the attention of life science companies in what we believe to be the likely event of a positive Phase 2b readout in 2Q22. We believe the company recognizes, however, that in order to derive maximum value from a deal, they may need to complete a PoC Phase 2 trial in IBS. We believe the company will initiate a Phase 2 trial for IBS some time in 2H22, with a readout before mid-2023, at which point we believe VIRI will receive offers that appreciate the full therapeutic value of IMC-1.

As is not uncommon with recent micro-cap biotech IPOs, VIRI’s stock has fallen significantly from its offering price. We attribute this to weakness in the broader biotech market and a lack of awareness/analyst coverage surrounding the company. We believe that the initiation of Phase 2b, new analyst coverage, or any other unexpected news could result in significant price appreciation before the major inflection point that is a 2Q22 Phase 2b data readout. It is difficult to tell where VIRI’s stock will travel in the next few months, but we feel confident it will be significantly higher in 1-2 years.