Dorel Industries (OTCPK:DIIBF) would probably be the last Canadian company on which I would like to spend some time writing a note. However, I’ve noted some sporadic positive musings published on this name in the backdrop of the biking boom, so I thought it would be worthwhile to bump up my counter-factual opinion piece on this company for the benefit of any existing or would-be investors who may have missed the glaring shareholder unfriendliness of this company which is a perfect example of "heads I win, tails you lose".

Corporate governance challenges

The last time I reviewed Dorel in July 2017, I picked up its dual class share structure as one of its key weaknesses which allows the founders to run this 50 year old company in an entrepreneurial management style with little regard for minority shareholders. To anyone who doesn’t know how the dual class share structure works, Dorel has issued two types of shares, Class A shares with 10 voting rights per share and Class B shares with one voting right per share. The four founding shareholders own around 19% of the shares (most of them Class A shares) which allows them to control over 60% of the voting rights. For a company like Dorel whose financial performance has gone steadily downhill for several years, the dual class share structure is the safety valve for the management because it makes it impossible for an activist shareholder to step in and try to exert pressure on management to take course corrective actions. In other words, the only option available to minority shareholders dissatisfied with the performance of Dorel is to sell their shares to the highest bidder and move on.

Dorel’s lost decades of poor capital allocation

Dorel’s business performance has been in a long-term deterioration for the past decade at least and maybe more if someone has the time to go back into history for this trivial pursuit.

Topline revenue has stagnated around USD2.7billion mark for the past seven years while Adjusted EBITDA margin (based on management’s Sunday-best version of reported EBITDA which strips out anything considered one-time or non-recurring) has dropped by 170bps.

Source: Company financial statements, author analysis

If you read the financial reports of Dorel for any year of its history (I went back up to 2007 before giving up), you would learn that it is undergoing a restructuring. Dorel’s restructuring never seems to end and also does not seem to improve anything. Restructuring is such a regular feature of Dorel's operations that the management should finally accept it as a recurring cost of doing business.

If we go deeper into the dismal performance of Dorel's reported business segments, we see a company limping its way into decline over the past ten years due to falling sales and shrinking profit margins for its business segment called Dorel Juvenile which sells infant car seats and baby strollers. Dorel Juvenile has a checkered history due to high risks of product liability claims (due to infant death or injury in car accidents). Dorel Sports which sells bikes has its own challenges which show up in the form of falling profit margins and stagnant sales growth since 2015. The only business segment which can be considered a pillar of support for Dorel is its home furniture segment. Despite the pick-up in biking and home renovation activity during COVID-19, I think the deadweight of Dorel Juvenile is likely to keep this company mired in trouble far long than anyone expects. To me, Dorel is like an old, rusty tricycle, one or two of whose wheels keep getting flat all the time.

Management compensation out of synch with poor execution

If you’ve read my rant against Dorel’s deteriorating operational performance this far, your question now is going to be how many heads have rolled among top management. The answer is ‘nil’.

Although Dorel traces its roots back 50 years and it should be considered a mature company, its management structure is still reminiscent of an early stage family business (follow this link to a 2005 article that still gives a good insight into the management philosophy).

The key positions at Dorel like CEO, VP Operations, VP Sales & Marketing and CFO are all occupied by members of the founding family who also have a significant ownership stake in the company. The business fortunes taking a turn for the worse might have resulted in changes lower in the chain of command but so far there have been no changes among the owner managers driving strategy at the top.

You might be thinking now if the poor business performance is somehow reflected in top management compensation from year to year, at least for the sake appearances.

Let's take a look at how the decision-making of these family executives is rewarded at Dorel where like any company compensation takes three broad forms:

Fixed Salary

Variable compensation in the form of annual cash incentive

Variable compensation in the form of long-term share-based incentive

The annual cash incentive is determined by factors like cash conversion cycle, EBIT and execution on strategic initiatives. There is no visibility into what is the target cash conversion cycle or EBIT against which the performance was rewarded in a year.

Prior to 2019, the long-term share-based incentive was driven by achievement against EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) and Return on Capital (“ROC”). Beginning in 2019, it was linked to share price performance and Return on Capital (“ROC”). The company is quite secretive about its EBIT, ROC or share price performance targets which makes it impossible for an investor to gauge if the management compensation is justified or not.

I have tried to re-construct the historical trends of EBIT and ROC using the definitions provided in the managements proxy circulars. As you can see from the steady decline in EBIT and ROC, the execution by the management is far from impressive. More sophisticated readers would note that the ROC metric is not only falling but is also in single digits which is hardly sufficient to cover the weighted average cost of capital for this company whose long-term debt alone is bearing an interest rate of 7.5% and whose cost of equity will be even higher.

Source: Company financial statements, Management proxy circulars, author analysis

In the backdrop of this depressing performance of key business metrics over a long period of time, the variable compensation has been quite steady until 2018, when the stock price fell through the floor signaling that this charade of management bonuses cannot go on further. Finally at last in 2019 nobody got paid annual cash incentive and the CEO did not get paid any thing (neither fixed salary nor variable compensation) for reasons not disclosed.

I think Dorel minority shareholders deserve to know what are the top executive’s key performance targets, something other companies routinely provide in their proxy material. Otherwise, millions of dollars of bonuses being paid out at a time when the business is going downhill make a mockery of corporate governance. Also, given the poor execution of the top brass over so many years, it's quite obvious that the C-suite has run out of new ideas and investors should not have high hope for any improvement in Dorel's profitability in the near future.

Business outlook

Management noted in the 4Q-2020 conference call that their debt level has come down and leverage covenants ratios are in much better place as earnings are up. They also said that they are working on a new long-term debt deal to be closed in the next few months, which I presume will be a refinancing of existing borrowings at a lower interest rate.

I think Dorel's debt to EBITDA could decline to around 2.5x in 3Q-2021 bringing it in line with the level of its historical indebtedness. More comfortable debt ratios may give some hope to income-oriented investors that Dorel could re-instate the cash dividend that was suspended back in September 2019. I see a low probability of cash dividend re-instatement during 2021 as the company could initially use the breathing space created by lower debt repayments to increase its capital expenditure which had taken a backseat in the last few years of cash crunch.

Management also commented in the conference call that "its just the nature of their low margin, high volume businesses to exhibit volatility from quarter to quarter" and "investors should buckle up and put on their seatbelts as its going to be a bumpy ride".

When asked by analysts about any changes to strategic direction after the collapse of take-private transaction, management said that “we are figuring out the direction that we will take” and “we are not ready to communicate any changes in strategy at the moment”.

Autopsy of the failed take-private transaction

In the interest of brevity, I will not repeat all the details of the take-private transaction. Suffice it to say that in Dec 2019 the family shareholders (who own 19.18% of the shares and control 60.17% of the voting rights) made up their minds to take the company private and after a search of nearly a year found a partner in Cerberus Capital, a New York-based private equity firm specializing in distressed investing. Cerberus offered to buy out the minority shareholders at a cash price of $14.50/share, later revised to $16/share.

The way in which Dorel approached the take-private transaction is at odds with how its typically done by Canadian public companies. Usually, companies struggling with long-term operational performance issues go for a strategic review whereby a special committee of independent directors evaluates strategic alternatives available to the company and chooses the best course.

In the case of Dorel, the founding shareholders apparently short-circuited this process by deciding that taking the company private at a time of all-time low stock price and mounting financial leverage is the best option. Management obtained a fairness opinion from TD Securities who provide a fair value range of $14 to $17 for the company's shares.

The take-private transaction at $16/share was rejected by proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS") and Glass Lewis. Significant minority investors like Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. and Brandes Investment Partners, L.P. also rejected the offer as being significantly undervalued and opportunistic. Letko Brosseau went a step further and said that by doing certain adjustments to TD’s valuation calculation, the fair value could be as high as $56.38/share. Two significant minority shareholders which did not come out publicly against the transaction were Fidelity (owned 15.5%) and Foyston, Gordon & Payne Inc (owned 7.9%) and it can be assumed that they considered the offer to be fair.

Given the lack of support for the deal, the management shelved the plans on Feb 15th. Hopefully, Dorel will not be paying a $14.1million termination fee to Cerberus Capital as the transaction was terminated by mutual agreement.

In my view, institutional money managers like Letko Brosseau and Brandes rejected the offer primarily because they didn’t want to sell at a price below their average cost. I think the average cost for a long-time investor in Dorel would be close to its 10 year average price of $24/share. Being unwilling to sell below cost is a quite common psychological tendency among retail investors but is a strange behavior for professional investors because it ignores the opportunity cost of redeploying these funds into a better investment. The way Dorel has been run for the past several years, I think a fund manager worth his salt should have exited his position long ago. Moreover, it would be wishful thinking for anyone that Dorel will trade above the 10-year average price any time soon.

Source: Price and volume data from Yahoo Finance!, Management proxy circulars, author analysis

I think the floundering of this deal is a perverse victory for minority investors. On the one hand, they were successful in preventing a private equity buyer (whose specialty is distressed investing i.e. acquiring problem assets at throwaway prices) from acquiring their company. On the other hand, perhaps the offer by the private equity buyer was the last chance for many investors to get out of this black hole at a decent price. The value of Dorel shares might go down further in future if the status quo continues with the founding family at the helm. I consider those investors the lucky ones who sold off near the $16/share level sensing the deal was falling apart.

Valuation

At the moment Dorel stock price of around CAD12.50 is trading at a 22% discount to Cerberus Capital’s last offer price (under the shelved take-private transaction) and 19% discount to the mid-point of the valuation range assigned in TD Securities fairness opinion report. Given that both of these valuation levels were for an acquisition transaction, they would have incorporated a control premium. When the deal was close at hand, it was logical for the stock price to trade close to the offer price to prevent arbitrage. Now that the transaction is not going through, it's not hard to understand that the stock price will give up the control premium (usually 20-25%). If Cerberus Capital was offering a fair price with a control premium, Dorel should now be trading around CAD12/share once we remove the control premium.

My assessment of Dorel is not as positive as Cerberus Capital or TD Securities. I probably have a less rosier outlook on Dorel given that the management itself acknowledged in the last proxy circular that "they have a mixed track-record of delivering on an operational and financial level". According to the management proxy circular, six potential buyers who went to the second phase of the deal process submitted expressions of interest ranging from $5.83 to $9.00. This should be an eye-opener for investors who think Dorel has a bright future.

My long term fair value for Dorel is CAD10.3/USD8.3 per share. I calculated this fair value using a mid-cycle valuation framework which can be expressed with the below formula: Source: Ups and Downs: Valuing Cyclical and Commodity Companies (Aswath Damodaran, Stern School of Business, New York University)

I have calculated Dorel's normalized operating income (EBIT) by multiplying the mid-cycle Pre-tax Return on Capital with its latest level of Invested Capital.

Mid-cycle Return on Capital of 5.2% is simply a historical average 2010-2020 EBIT divided by Invested Capital during these years. To any perennial optimists, 5.2% average ROC is higher than the ROC achieved in any year since 2014.

I expect operating income to grow at a long term rate of 3% which is in line with long term US nominal GDP growth rate expectations.

I estimated the weighted average cost of capital of 5.45% comprising of the following elements:

Cost of equity of 6.37% is built up from:

Risk-free rate of 1.61% from the latest yield on the 10-year US treasury yield Equity market risk premium of 4.76% for US from Professor Aswath Damodaran's website Equity beta of 1.00 (I used a market neutral beta if 1.00 instead of 2.89 historical beta reported by Yahoo Finance! as that would have resulted in an extremely high cost of equity)

Cost of debt of 4.53% based on the blended interest rate on the credit facilities adjusted for marginal tax rate of 27%.

Final thoughts

With the founding family firmly in control via a dual class share structure, a turnaround of Dorel’s fortunes is highly unlikely as it is stuck in a time warp with no exit in sight. Minority investor are caught in a trap of emotional attachment to this value destroyer. Looking at the poor execution track-record of Dorel management, sticking around hoping for a turnaround is not the right strategy for minority shareholders. For anyone left hanging on to hope till now, it's time to move on to companies with better prospects.