As we hit the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 inspired crash in commercial real estate shares, it’s a good time to look back at what happened, where we are now, and where we might be going.
With a 31% 1-year total return it looks like REITs were the right place to be, but that is only because one year ago REITs were absolutely the wrong place to be, and shares were indiscriminately sold into a void. Issues of all stripes were sold without regard of fundamental or intrinsic value. With significant price recovery underway, some fundamental analysis might be a prudent application.
As our example, I have chosen to compare and contrast Realty Income Corp. (O) to Gladstone Commercial (GOOD).
O is identified and much respected as a triple net lease REIT. O is internally managed and has an extended history of predictable monthly dividend increases.
GOOD is fairly cast as a triple net lease REIT. GOOD is externally managed, and its monthly dividend has not really advanced since its IPO in 2003.
O is a company much exalted. GOOD is a company much maligned.
Here is a look at how each stock performed over the last year, contrasted against a REIT index. First, share price.
Then, total return.
Source:
The total return chart illustrates a whopping 55.4% delta between the two companies’ return to shareholders. We should try to identify what has created such a disparate result. Let’s look at some basic metrics.
Source: Data- SNL, Chart-author
When comparing Price/FFO we should first acknowledge that while O and GOOD were chosen for this example because they are both monthly paying NNN REITS, they differ in property types. O is single tenant retail, GOOD is 50/50 office/industrial. Markets place differing cap rates and FFO multiples on different property types.
Source: Data- SNL, Chart-author
While O’s P/FFO multiple has declined about 2.6 turns, its shares still trade at a significant premium to the retail sector FFO multiple. Note, the retail sector multiple is a combination of shopping centers and enclosed malls, so the presence of the malls brings the number down.
While GOOD’s P/FFO multiple has risen about 3.5 turns, its shares still trade at a discount to the blended office/industrial multiple of 18. GOOD is broadly considered a diversified REIT and diversified REITs routinely trade at discounted multiples to their sector pure-play peers.
Yield is a function of share price, so O’s yield rising against a declining share price and GOOD’s yield falling against an appreciated share price is obvious. Dividends, however, are a component of total return, so GOOD’s higher yield was a contributing factor to the outperformance.
Another less quantifiable consideration is shareholder composition. The $23.5B market cap of O is about 70% owned by institutions (ETFs, Mutual Funds). GOOD, on the other hand, with a $731MM market cap is only about 48% owned by institutions. So, it could be argued that when investors fled commercial real estate stocks in March of 2020, O’s share price suffered disproportionately as ETFs passively sold shares into a plunging market.
Maybe the results are just a temporary fallout of the pandemic. Maybe not.
The charts below detail comparative results of O and GOOD for both share price and total return over longer periods. First 3 years.
Then 5 years.
Over the 3-year period, O wins through better share price performance, but GOOD ekes out a 6% victory in total return. This is the result of GOOD’s higher dividend yield.
Over the five-year period, GOOD delivered outperformance in both share price and total return metrics. Note the 50+% delta here, again.
Looking at how a company and its shares have performed historically is very valuable in determining whether to invest, but history is only one part of an informed decision. Other fundamental considerations:
While both O and GOOD currently trade at double digit premiums to NAV, that situation doesn’t send a SELL signal on either company. It might, however, send a DON’T BUY signal for each.
Realty Income and Gladstone Commercial are both well run companies and have been strong operationally for decades. GOOD’s outperformance of O over the periods reported above is not just a function of each company’s intrinsic qualities; it is also a function of markets. O underperformed because the market has chronically overvalued its shares. GOOD outperformed because, until recently, the market has chronically discounted its shares.
This example is not anecdotal. Running routine screens will demonstrate that this is routine and ongoing phenomenon.
When looking to invest new money in a relatively mundane sector like real estate, you might be sacrificing your future returns by paying a big premium for shares in a company simply because it has performed well in the past.
When looking at a current holding that is trading at big premium, look at market valuations of shares of peers in the subsector. You may not be moved to sell, but you have at least been made aware of what may be a limiting factor for your future returns.
This article was written by
2nd Market Capital Advisory specializes in the analysis and trading of real estate securities. Through a selective process and consideration of market dynamics, we aim to construct portfolios for rising streams of dividend income and capital appreciation. I am an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor along with fellow SA contributors Simon Bowler and Dane Bowler.
Full Disclosure: All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer.
Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Important Notes and Disclosure
All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles.
It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions.
Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCSC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article.
2nd Market Capital Services Corporation(2MCSC) was formed in 1989 and provides investment research and consulting services to the financial services industry and the financial media. 2MCSC does not provide investment advice. 2MCSC is a separate entity but related under common ownership to 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC), a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Ross Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.
We routinely own and trade the same securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2MCAC. This circumstance is communicated to our clients on an ongoing basis. At the time of writing, we disclose our positions that are mentioned in articles but subsequently we may hold, purchase, or sell positions in securities and may not disclose this information to readers.
As fiduciaries, we prioritize our clients’ interests above all others to avoid conflict and adverse selection in trading these commonly held interests. The positions discussed in articles do not represent all of the securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2MCAC. Due to the individual objectives and investment profiles of our clients, we may position in a way that is inconsistent with the sentiment disclosed in our writing or publications. We may liquidate shares in profiled companies at any time without notice. We may also take positions inconsistent with the information and views expressed on our website.
Any positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the author's abilities to act as an investment advisor.
S&P disclosure: S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P.
Comments (18)