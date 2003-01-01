As we hit the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 inspired crash in commercial real estate shares, it’s a good time to look back at what happened, where we are now, and where we might be going.

Source: MSCI

With a 31% 1-year total return it looks like REITs were the right place to be, but that is only because one year ago REITs were absolutely the wrong place to be, and shares were indiscriminately sold into a void. Issues of all stripes were sold without regard of fundamental or intrinsic value. With significant price recovery underway, some fundamental analysis might be a prudent application.

Fundamentals Matter

As our example, I have chosen to compare and contrast Realty Income Corp. (O) to Gladstone Commercial (GOOD).

O is identified and much respected as a triple net lease REIT. O is internally managed and has an extended history of predictable monthly dividend increases.

GOOD is fairly cast as a triple net lease REIT. GOOD is externally managed, and its monthly dividend has not really advanced since its IPO in 2003.

O is a company much exalted. GOOD is a company much maligned.

Here is a look at how each stock performed over the last year, contrasted against a REIT index. First, share price.

SOURCE:

Then, total return.

Source:

The total return chart illustrates a whopping 55.4% delta between the two companies’ return to shareholders. We should try to identify what has created such a disparate result. Let’s look at some basic metrics.

Source: Data- SNL, Chart-author

When comparing Price/FFO we should first acknowledge that while O and GOOD were chosen for this example because they are both monthly paying NNN REITS, they differ in property types. O is single tenant retail, GOOD is 50/50 office/industrial. Markets place differing cap rates and FFO multiples on different property types.

Source: Data- SNL, Chart-author

While O’s P/FFO multiple has declined about 2.6 turns, its shares still trade at a significant premium to the retail sector FFO multiple. Note, the retail sector multiple is a combination of shopping centers and enclosed malls, so the presence of the malls brings the number down.

While GOOD’s P/FFO multiple has risen about 3.5 turns, its shares still trade at a discount to the blended office/industrial multiple of 18. GOOD is broadly considered a diversified REIT and diversified REITs routinely trade at discounted multiples to their sector pure-play peers.

Yield is a function of share price, so O’s yield rising against a declining share price and GOOD’s yield falling against an appreciated share price is obvious. Dividends, however, are a component of total return, so GOOD’s higher yield was a contributing factor to the outperformance.

Another less quantifiable consideration is shareholder composition. The $23.5B market cap of O is about 70% owned by institutions (ETFs, Mutual Funds). GOOD, on the other hand, with a $731MM market cap is only about 48% owned by institutions. So, it could be argued that when investors fled commercial real estate stocks in March of 2020, O’s share price suffered disproportionately as ETFs passively sold shares into a plunging market.

Maybe the results are just a temporary fallout of the pandemic. Maybe not.

A Longer Look Back

The charts below detail comparative results of O and GOOD for both share price and total return over longer periods. First 3 years.

Then 5 years.

Over the 3-year period, O wins through better share price performance, but GOOD ekes out a 6% victory in total return. This is the result of GOOD’s higher dividend yield.

Over the five-year period, GOOD delivered outperformance in both share price and total return metrics. Note the 50+% delta here, again.

What’s Past is Prologue, But Price Always Matters

Looking at how a company and its shares have performed historically is very valuable in determining whether to invest, but history is only one part of an informed decision. Other fundamental considerations:

While both O and GOOD currently trade at double digit premiums to NAV, that situation doesn’t send a SELL signal on either company. It might, however, send a DON’T BUY signal for each.

Realty Income and Gladstone Commercial are both well run companies and have been strong operationally for decades. GOOD’s outperformance of O over the periods reported above is not just a function of each company’s intrinsic qualities; it is also a function of markets. O underperformed because the market has chronically overvalued its shares. GOOD outperformed because, until recently, the market has chronically discounted its shares.

This example is not anecdotal. Running routine screens will demonstrate that this is routine and ongoing phenomenon.

The Lessons

When looking to invest new money in a relatively mundane sector like real estate, you might be sacrificing your future returns by paying a big premium for shares in a company simply because it has performed well in the past.

When looking at a current holding that is trading at big premium, look at market valuations of shares of peers in the subsector. You may not be moved to sell, but you have at least been made aware of what may be a limiting factor for your future returns.