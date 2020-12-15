Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) has soared 50% higher since I last wrote about it in November. While one might be tempted to take profits after such a move higher, I am not choosing to do at these prices. CRLBF has shown impressive growth while building out a footprint that promises a long growth runway. CRLBF’s recent acquisition of Bluma Wellness gives it a new entry into the Florida medical market. In light of the strong forward growth prospects and potential for regulatory reform, I rate shares a strong buy.

Ready To Go Higher

Cannabis has historically been considered a criminal substance on the federal level. This has made it difficult for cannabis businesses to operate profitably, as among other things, they are required to pay an effective 80% tax rate due to 280E taxes. There is a silver lining, however. Amidst the tough regulatory environment, certain winners are emerging which have been able to assemble impressive footprints with the scale to make it work profitably. CRLBF has positioned itself in 6 of the 10 most populous states in the country (it actually will soon become 7 as discussed later).

(January 2021 Presentation)

The company has prioritized building out its wholesale distribution network. CRLBF believes that wholesale will enable it to maximize profits over the long term, as is evidenced by the tobacco and beverage industries.

(January 2021 Presentation)

As hinted above, the strongest operators of today did not always have such large footprints. They had to slowly and carefully grow through acquisitions, which had the effect of delayed impact to financial growth. It appears that CRLBF is finally beginning to see the fruits of its efforts. Both its top line and bottom line showed strong growth in the latest quarter.

(January 2021 Presentation)

Moving forward, I expect further elevated growth from CRLBF, as adult use legalization has already occurred in Arizona and legalization efforts are underway in New York.

(January 2021 Presentation)

In January, CRLBF announced that it would be acquiring Bluma Wellness (OTCPK:BMWLF) for $213 million in an all equity transaction. This acquisition would instantly bolster CRLBF’s footprint.

(Bluma Transaction Presentation)

In particular, CRLBF would gain exposure to the Florida market. Florida gets an estimated 130 million in annual visitors to the state, and BMWLF has some of the top performing stores in the state.

(Bluma Transaction Presentation)

I view Florida as being one of the most important states for cannabis exposure because if and when the state finally legalizes adult-use sales, I expect the state to offer one of the largest markets in the country. Both Democratic and Republican senators in Florida have filed for legalization of adult-use sales this year. The earliest that adult-use sales might be legalized would likely be 2022.

Balance Sheet Analysis

As of the latest quarter, CRLBF had $71 million in cash versus $309 million in long-term liabilities. Since then, CRLBF has raised $125 million through an equity offering and raised $85 million of additional proceeds through its senior secured term loan at a yield of 12%. Even after the improved profile, CRLBF has more debt than I’m typically comfortable with, but that is understandable in light of the historically difficult access to capital for cannabis operators. Considering that CRLBF was able to acquire BMWLF in an all-equity transaction, it appears that the latest rally in cannabis stocks has improved CRLBF’s access to capital. Whereas CRLBF’s balance sheet might have been considered somewhat precarious only one year ago, I now view its financial position as being quite solid in light of improved access to the equity markets. Still, investors should look forward to CRLBF eventually moving toward a net cash position.

Valuation and Price Target

CRLBF trades at just over 8 times annualized sales. This is a marked discount to peers like Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) or Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF) which trade above 12 times annualized sales. Previously, the discount appeared warranted because CRLBF had lower gross margins (due to being primarily a wholesaler). However, CRLBF was able to increase gross margins to 53% in the latest quarter. Perhaps the market is skeptical that CRLBF will be able to maintain the improved pricing power moving forward. Consensus estimates call for 69% top-line growth over the next year. I am raising my 12-month fair value estimate from $17 to $26, representing 12 times forward sales. I justify that valuation based on my belief that CRLBF can sustain 20% compounded annual growth over the next decade. Shares have 100% upside to that target.

Risks

There is no guarantee that cannabis will be decriminalized on the federal level in a quick timeframe, or at all. Further, decriminalization may not remove 280E taxes, or 280E taxes may simply be replaced by alternative taxes. It is possible that legalization opens up the doors for new entrances from Canada, which may increase competition in the space. However, I am less wary of that last risk as I believe that existing operators are best positioned to take advantage in such a market.

The cannabis industry remains very new and the regulatory environment is likely to change significantly over time. CRLBF is currently able to report strong profit margins due to the limited-license policies of many of the states it operates in. If these states were to change to an unlimited-license model, then CRLBF would face significantly more competition.

CRLBF is not yet profitable and carries a sizable debt load. This means that the stock is likely to experience outsized volatility during market downturns. While I consider the company to be on strong financial footing, the stock price will likely fall much harder than the broader market during periods of market weakness. Investors need to be able to handle increased volatility - this stock will need to be held for the long term.

Conclusion

Cannabis stocks have performed very strongly over the past year, but I am still increasing my allocation to this sector. CRLBF is a decent operator which has earned its place in the “Big 4.” Shares trade at only 8.3 times annualized sales, which appears too cheap in light of aggressive forward growth. I see CRLBF as being positioned to further increase its footprint amidst the existing regulatory environment, or being able to drive strong cash flow if cannabis is decriminalized. This is the kind of stock you want to buy and hold. I rate shares a strong buy with 100% potential upside.