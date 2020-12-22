Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I constantly look for new ideas, and I share them with my readers. Today, I have decided to focus on the healthcare sector. While the sector has thoroughly discussed in the media, there are still companies who are overlooked, even giant companies, who didn't participate in the race for the covid vaccine.

In previous articles over the last several months, I looked at several medical devices company and I also analyzed Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). I found Roche to be attractive. Since then the company's price has declined 4% while the broad market is up 6%. I am still certain regarding my analysis, and you are welcome to read it and consider it as well. In this article, I will look at another giant healthcare company, Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK).

I will analyze the company using the methodology described below. This graph shows the way I analyze dividend growth stocks, and I will analyze Merck the same way. I will look at the fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities and risks, and try to determine whether the company is a good investment right now.

(Graph made by author)

According to Seeking Alpha company overview, Merck operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products. The Animal Health segment provides discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and health management solutions.

(Source: Wikipedia.org)

Fundamentals

The company is growing sales slowly, and this trend is expected to continue in the short term, with sales expected to grow mid-single digits according to the analysts converting the company. Usually, the company grows revenues using its pipeline for new drugs, price increases, and acquisitions. Right now, the company's working on its pipeline, and its main source of revenue is Keytruda, a humanized antibody used in cancer immunotherapy. Keytruda sales are growing rapidly, and it helps the company dealing with other drugs which do not perform as well.

Data by YCharts

The EPS has been growing at a much faster rate. EPS growth is based on the improved top line, better profitability, and lower number of shares outstanding. The company is forecasted to grow EPS at high sing-digits in the short term, as Keytruda is again the main source for growth, as in 2020 alone sales worldwide grew by 30%. Merck's growing EPS is the key to its robust dividend payment.

Data by YCharts

The company's dividend is very reliable. It has grown for almost 10 years and wasn't reduced for 30 years. Of course, I'd prefer an annual increase, but a reliable 3.38% yield with a history of growth, is acceptable by me. The payout ratio using GAAP earnings looks alarming, but the adjusted EPS is very manageable at 40%. Thus, the company offers a high dividend yield, especially for a blue cheap, which has a track record of growth and is relatively safe.

Data by YCharts

In addition to the dividend, the company is also actively buying back its shares. This is not an aggressive buyback, although one might expect it with the current valuation, the company still manages to achieve a significant reduction in the number of shares. At this valuation, I'd prefer if the company buy back its shares more aggressively and offer smaller dividend raises.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The company's valuation leaves a significant margin of safety. This blue-chip is trading for less than 11.5 times its 2021 earnings. The reason behind this cautious valuation, in my opinion, is the fact that investors are worried about the company's reliance on Keytruda. This is a similar case to AbbVie (ABBV) that relies heavily on Humira and trades for less than 9 times its future earnings.

Data by YCharts

The company is also cheap when compared to its historical valuation. The average P/E is 14.6 and the company is 10% cheaper. Besides, the current growth rate is also higher than the historical growth rate of the company. What the graph doesn't tell is that Keytruda accounted for 30% of the sales in 2020, which makes Merck very sensitive to any changes in patent and pricing of this drug.

(Source: Fastgraphs.com)

Merck is a brilliant company. It has grown its top line consistently and translated it into bottom-line growth which fuels dividend growth. The company also managed to save the lives of millions of people with its blockbuster drug Keytruda. However, Keytruda's success while hiding the less successful drugs sluggish growth puts investors in an uncomfortable position as the drug accounts for 30% of the sales. Due to the lack of diversification the company is very attractively valued right now.

Opportunities

Oncology is the first growth opportunity. It is not just Keytruda, but also other drugs in this segment such as Lynparza and Lenvima which achieved a double digits growth in 2020. Moreover, Keytruda is expected to keep growing in 2021, as it is being approved for the treatment of even more types of cancer. The company is focused on its oncology business to bring short-term and medium-term growth.

In the long term, the company has a diversified pipeline. It invests in the development of new oncology, cardiovascular, neurosciences, and animal health products. Moreover, the company is engaged in acquisitions of drugs that will supplement the current pipeline. Therefore, the long-term growth is derived from the diversified pipeline that is the result of heavy R&D investment as well as acquisitions.

(Source: Q4 2020 presentation)

Two more important issues will help the company in the short and medium-term. First, the company is spinning off Organon during the second quarter. The spin-off is a way to unlock value. Many pieces of research found that spin-off companies tend to outperform the market. Also, the company's balance sheet is very flexible, with net debt to EBITDA at 1.43 the company has plenty of wiggle room for additional acquisitions as well as significant acquisitions if they find the right opportunity.

Risks

The first risk is competition. The pharmaceuticals business is very lucrative, and due to the patents which allow companies to achieve very high returns over a long period of time, this sector is very competitive. Some companies as big as Merck are competing in the same segments. These companies develop other drugs for similar diseases. Every new launch may harm earnings and growth.

Moreover, this business is very capital intensive. It requires meaningful investment upfront without really knowing if the company will be able to develop a successful drug. Several failed projects can result in a weaker pipeline, which will have a significant impact on future growth.

The first two risks are linked to the business itself. However, the third risk is specific to Merck. Merck relies heavily on Keytruda, and this is a risk. The paragraph below from the press release for Q4 2020 shows that Keytruda accounts for 30% of sales. Teva (TEVA) had a similar issue with Copaxone, and the share collapsed as the patent expired. AbbVie faces a similar risk with Humira and it has acquired Allergan. Merck will have to address this challenge as well shortly.

Conclusion

Merck is a great blue-chip to own. The company has strong fundamentals with top-line and bottom-line growth. The growth fuels dividend growth and a reduction in the number of shares outstanding. The valuation is attractive, and this is due to the company's specific risk of reliance on one drug for 30% of sales. However, I believe that the current valuation leaves an adequate margin of safety, especially as the company has time to address this challenge.

Also, the company has additional drugs in the pipeline to offer growth in the future. I do believe that the company can address its Keytruda challenge using its pipeline and flexible balance sheet. Therefore, with a dividend yield of 3.3%, and a forecasted growth rate of almost 10% with such a low P/E ratio I am bullish on Merck.