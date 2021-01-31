The fourth largest wireless phone carrier behind T-Mobile US (TMUS), AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ), Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) owns and operates the U.S. Cellular network. The company also runs wired line and cable divisions. Several days ago, Citibank put out a research report suggesting the company could be taken over by DISH Network (DISH), which is working overtime to move into the #4 position, with their own 5G network.

According to the analyst writing the merger suggestion, adding TDS assets would provide:

immediate rural coverage, significant revenue and subscriber scale that can leverage the T-Mobile wholesale deal for national coverage (which could be cheaper than its current roaming arrangements), a healthy spectrum position in its markets, and additional assets that could be held or monetized (towers, minority wireless investments, TDS Fiber and Cable assets)

Image Source: US Cellular Coverage Map - 3G, 4G, 5G

The combination idea makes plenty of sense to me, and might explain why TDS has been showing up on my momentum screens for months running. The acquisition price would be manageable with an equity market capitalization for Telephone and Data Systems around $2.5 billion presently. Perhaps management and some short selling investors have gotten wind of a deal. They could easily be purchasing shares and covering shorts.

Image Source: Company Website

The Investment Story

The stock is paying a nice 3.0% dividend, and is priced at 14x forward 1-year “operating” EPS. Both numbers are respectable, even cheap vs. the overall stock market situation of 1.5% in cash yield and 25x estimates for 2021 income from the S&P 500 index. Using these stats alone, TDS is slightly more expensive than the media diversified, telecom giants AT&T and VZ, while dramatically less expensive than the 5G leader, T-Mobile.

Margins are around the industry average for TDS. But stronger cash flow to debt and sales is the leading attraction for TDS as a takeover candidate.

Last, but not least, TDS is trading at roughly a 5-year low today on basic fundamental valuations. Using price to trailing operating earnings, sales, cash flow and book value, the stock appears to have a wonderful long-term valuation proposition in the low-$20s.

Improving Technical Momentum

What I like most about the TDS investment proposition is its position as a top momentum sort, using my proprietary formulas comparing thousands of stocks daily. Below is a 12-month chart of daily price and volume changes, with some important indicators of buying/selling trends.

The stock has outlined a nice rounded-bottom pattern. The 50-day just passed above the 200-day simple moving average of price, generating a “golden cross” bullish signal, marked with the gold arrow. Plus, the Accumulation/Distribution Line and On Balance Volume creations are in a positive mode, although neither particularly stands out.

The best part of the technical setup is the super-strong Negative Volume Index. The NVI has been quite positive during all of 2021, but its gains have accelerated the last week. Whenever I see a strong price advance off a bottom, with lower-than-normal trading volume propelling the rise, I take notice. To me, the explanation is often a total lack of supply in the shares. Usually, price advances on extraordinary volume to move the quote higher. What happens to price if demand jumps with good news from the company, while there exists a “sellers strike” for shares being offered? Answer: if you want to own the name, you have to bid up the price to find new sellers/shares.

Final Thoughts

I bought a TDS position in January around $20 and sold it at $18 several weeks ago, not understanding the DISH takeover angle. If I were smarter, I should have doubled my position at $18, and ridden the price to $22.65 today. Nevertheless, I am looking for some weakness to add a stake again.

The stock quote for Telephone and Data Systems could be ready to move higher, with or without a takeover bid. Valuations are solid vs. its past trading history and the wireless industry. Technical momentum has been picking up steam in 2021, and the potential for a merger deal should support further gains during the year.

In November, I wrote a bullish article here on T-Mobile as the leader in 5G access for the average consumer, with a much brighter investment future than AT&T and Verizon. I continue to feel this way today. Of the four largest wireless carriers, AT&T remains my least favorite. I have written a number of bearish stories over the years explaining the excessive leverage issues at Ma Bell, with scattershot focus by management. So far, my concerns have proven correct as AT&T (the investment) has lagged performance gains both from the overall U.S. stock market and the telecommunications sector by a wide margin consistently, even when you include its high dividend yield.

For TDS, execution downside risks are mainly a function of the ultra-competitive wireless and telecommunications landscape. Sky-high purchase costs during the latest 5G FCC bandwidth auction (for rights from the government) highlight the expensive reinvestment demands of the TDS business model. Some $81 billion was expended by the wireless giants to acquire the valuable spectrum licenses necessary to build out new-age 5G mobile networks. U.S. Cellular spent $1.3 billion for 254 licenses.

Another risk, perhaps with more frightening consequences, would be a large macro bear market in U.S. stocks. Measured from the greatest point of overvaluation in American history vs. underlying business results and total economic output, the early 2021 market bubble could be headed for a steep fall, sooner or later. When (not if) a crash or prolonged period of declining prices takes place, TDS will likely succumb to selling, no matter what its growth prospects. If you want to sleep soundly at night, make sure to own some cash, hedges like shorts on weaker equity names, index put options, inverse ETFs, and remember to stay well diversified in your portfolio.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.