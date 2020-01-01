SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was initially hammered during the early stages of the pandemic, but has rebounded and is continuing to chug along. What has been interesting over the last several calls was to improve profitability through controlled growth (vs. growth at any cost paradigm) and what steps it is taking to reach 25% to 30% adjusted EBITDA Margins. The latest Q4 / FYE20 earnings materials provide further guidance and candor towards reaching that goal.

Revenue Growth

Overall, there was no growth in 2020 due to the lackluster 1H. Growth rebounded in the second half with revenue growth of 66% in Q3 and 10% in Q4. Management is guiding for 5-7% per quarter, or around 20% per year. That is nothing to scuff at, especially if margins are improving. This is an inflection point for SDC. It has to manage to keep revenue growth strong while becoming more profitable per its goals. SDC is investing in teledentistry for consultations. More and more people are accepting this route as a reasonable means to receive dental care. SDC is also leveraging its relationships with dental offices to increase referrals. This is a low-cost method for growth. SDC continues to develop its international markets and it sees this as a key to growth. The company is in the early stages of penetrating these markets, so the revenue growth in this area is more expensive than in North America.

Gross Profit Margin Expansion

To reach its long-term EBITDA margin goals, gross profit margins have to expand from the low- to mid-70s to 85%. 2020 was an up and down year with the margins due to the pandemic. GPM improved with the increase in sales and increased utilization in its second-generation plant during the second half of the year.

Kyle Wailes, CFO, explained during the 4Q20 conference call:

Turning to expenses and margins. Gross margin for the quarter was 74%, representing 323 basis point sequential improvement, which was supported by the increase in aligners produced using our second-generation automated manufacturing. We expect gross margin to continue strengthening as volumes grow, and we remain confident in our long-term gross margin target of 85% that we have previously outlined. Additionally, we continue to focus on streamlining our manufacturing facilities.

Currently, the new manufacturing is producing 60% of aligners and it should be producing 90% by end of the second quarter this year.

Source: Q4'20 Earnings Deck

Gross margins increased to 74% in Q4 and during the Q&A portion of the conference call, Mr. Wailes explained where margins should end up this year and how it will expand to 85%.

Yes, so we talked about this a little bit last year. When it's fully ramped up, we'd expect a couple hundred basis point impact as a result of gen two coming online. You're right about 60% of orders today that are being produced on gen two, that's a little bit behind where we want it to be. But it is, I would say, overall, it is ramping up nicely in terms of quality and getting to the numbers that we're ultimately looking to achieve long term. So we're expecting that to be about 90% by the end of Q2 in terms of aligners produced. But the real metric that's going to drive profitability there is associated with just the overall productivity of those lines and that's going to take time ultimately to ramp up. So as you think about the cadence for this year, I would still be modeling in and around that mid-70s for gross margin for the remainder of the year. And over time as productivity ramps, there's likely a little bit of upside from that but I would think about that more as a 2022 and beyond upside. And then there will be additional components of automation around that. So call it gen three, if you will, we're not done automating the lines that we have. And those capabilities along with treatment plan automation just overall economies of scale will drive us to that 85% over the next five years, which is the long-term target. And it worked that way with gen one as well. If you think about gen one, it took us well over a year to get to the productivity levels that we saw when we moved towards gen two. And so I'd be thinking about it as mid 70s for now around gross margin. - Source: 4Q20 conference call

The mid-70s target should be easily attainable goal for this year. I was hoping it would be higher, maybe in the high-70s given the increase in utilization of second-generation process. Perhaps it is hedging against the ramp-up and delays that it may cause. Perhaps the company is under-promising to over-deliver. Whatever the case may be, management is really putting a lot of its eggs in this basket and this line item on the balance sheet will be scrutinized. It really has to deliver on this metric.

Marketing & G&A Expenses

Continuing with the theme of controlled growth, marketing expenses has been an area of focus. In the not too distant past, marketing costs were running rampant. Both the total spend and as a % of revenue have declined substantially. This was partially aided by the pandemic as management noticed that it still can function with lower marketing spending. The long-term goal is 45% of revenue. I think it originally undershot the marketing spend needed to grow ~20% and has raised its spending target. One item of focus is to improve its referrals sources. This has been pegged as an opportunity to support growth that is less costly than pure ad spending. Marketing costs are going to be elevated at that 45% range for the foreseeable future as it continues to grow domestically and internationally. Perhaps down the road, marketing spend as a % of revenue can be ratcheted down, but that is when SDC is a more mature company.

Source: 4Q20 Earnings Deck

The Q&A portion of the conference call was fruitful. The press release and earnings presentation really did not talk to full year 2021 guidance, only Q1 and long-term targets. An analyst asked a modeling question about marketing expense, and David Katzman, CEO, delivered.

So as you think about Q1, the way I would think about it is, well, let me start on Q4. So Q4, we came out at 43%, that's slightly under where we want it to be and that's driven by some of the broader headwinds that we saw throughout the quarter as we talked about. If you look at what we have guided to around that is closer to a mid 40s, around 45% of revenues, the target that we are driving to. When we get into to the New Year, what happens is ad rates are lower and we can build our lead funnel in a more efficient way, in particular, in January, but really over the course of Q1, and then we expect that to pay off, as I mentioned, over multiple quarters, and for 15% of the orders are over a multiyear period as well. And so I would think about really Q1 of this year around that 48% level. And then I would think about it between that on the lower end 45%, on the higher end 48%, really for the rest of the year as we think about rebuilding that lead pool. If you look at Q2, in particular, obviously, with the business being lower with COVID, as we think about rebuilding that to support future growth, I would think about it in and around that sort of 45%, 48%. And that'll drive us, as I said before, to exiting the year from EBITDA perspective around 5% to 7%. And I wouldn't model it that way in future years as well. Even as we start to be on the lower end of the longer-term targets, let’s say, 40%, I would think about Q1 as being a little bit higher than that as we spend into the quarter generate leads and have those pay off in future quarters. - Source: 4Q20 conference call

EBITDA

We know the revenue growth outlook is a minimum of 20%, gross margin at mid-70s, marketing at 45%. The missing ingredient is SG&A and once again the Q&A portion comes in handy. Kyle Wailes explains:

So the full year is obviously difficult to predict. So we're not giving full year guidance at this point, just given the state of the macro environment. What I will say is if there was nothing that would change from today in terms of the macroeconomics, we would continue to expect on a quarter-over-quarter basis, as you pointed out, 5% to 7% sequential growth on the top line. And if you think about that in terms of profitability, it would have us exiting Q4 in and around 5% to 7% adjusted EBITDA. That's driven by about 75% gross margin. And I would say if you look at sales and marketing and how we're spending and ramping there, that would still be on the higher end of the longer-term targets, maybe slightly even ahead of that as we continue to build the lead funnel, which will pay off in future quarters and future years. And so I would expect that to be on the low end, around 45%, which is the higher end of the targets and on the higher end, 48%, which is closer to where we would expect it to be for Q1. And just overall, on G&A, consistent with where we were throughout Q4, we're going to stay vigilant there on cost control. So the net of all of that is about 5% to 7% exit margin. And as you think about that for future years, I think as you alluded to that is a good assumption, at least for now, which is around 5% per year which takes us to about 25% to 30% over the next five years, which is our goal. - Source: 4Q20 conference call

Alright, so G&A in Q4 was 39% of revenue. We also now know that its adjusted EBITDA growth expectations are 5%-7% per annum. And to reiterate, here are the drivers for the long-term adjusted EBITDA margin of 25%-30% as relayed by Kyle Wailes.

Over the course of the last year and every quarter, we have continued to see positive momentum against all of the key revenue growth drivers and cost levers that we outlined in our plan. We are managing the business to this plan which you’ll recall positions us to generate the following; average revenue growth of 20% to 30% per year for the next five years; adjusted EBITDA margins of 25% to 30% as we scale during that time period. This is driven by an 85% gross margin, 40% to 45% sales and marketing margin and 15% G&A margin. - Source: 4Q20 conference call

Valuation & Stock Price

Data by YCharts

The stock price was hammered when earnings came out on March 4th. Timing of the earnings was poor given the broader decline in the market as a whole. It has since rebounded to around pre-earnings level.

Based on commentary from the earnings package, I am estimating revenue of $835MM, GPM of 76% and operating profit margin of -8.6%. The convertible note is largely going to be used to pay down its revolving credit facility, thus significantly lowering interest expense. My adjusted EBITDA (including 2020 stock-based comp and D&A) is $29MM or 4% of revenue.

Based on the price-to-sales, the projected stock price is $12, and based on the EV/EBITDA multiple, the price is $9 per share. I do not think the stock is fully valued and the $13 to $14 range is more suitable until we hear more in the Q2 earnings reports.

There are still many risks that can drag EBITDA down, such as a prolonged pandemic, slowness in international expansion, lack of cost control and the second-generation process not ramping up as quickly as expected.

Over the last several quarters, it appears management is on track to improve operational efficiency and to control its variable costs. SDC is at an inflection point to turn to a profitable and self-funding company. For sure there are near-term headwinds and those have to be respected. The stock is volatile with decent swings. Now may be a good entry point for long-term investors.