Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) released their latest earnings on March 3, 2021 and within that Okta Q4 FY2021 earnings release, there was the surprise announcement of the proposed acquisition of Auth0 (Private), which received an almost immediate negative reaction by the investment community. Okta and Auth0 are two young innovative companies that have taken two different approaches within an industry known as Identity and Access Management (IAM) but the investment community had perceived both companies as doing virtually the same thing and wondered why Okta was buying a seemingly redundant company for a very expensive price.

Wall Street analysts almost immediately questioned the price tag of the potential acquisition because in the latest funding round for Auth0 which occurred last July, Auth0 had a valuation of $1.92B and Okta had offered a steep $6.5B in the proposed acquisition of Auth0. Investors immediately leapt to the conclusion that Okta would be overpaying and the stock sold off after hours.

Okta's stock, like most highly valued cloud based companies, had also recently been declining due to market fears over bond interest rates rising. So between a general market sell off, the fact that earnings report revealed an EPS guidance that fell short of consensus estimates and the perception that Okta is overpaying for Auth0, all combined to send Okta's stock into a recent deep dive.

Okta Stock Chart

Source: Seeking Alpha

Did Okta overpay for Auth0? Are bond interest rates rising truly a threat to Okta? Is Okta's forward looking guidance anything to worry about? Is Okta a buy at current prices? These are questions that I will attempt to answer in this article.

Crazy Bond Yields

Bond yields generally rise when investors' concern over inflation rises. Inflation is the enemy of bond investors and when an expectation develops within the market that inflation will rise, investors will begin selling bonds pushing the bond price down and bond yields up. Recently, bond yields have been steadily rising and rising bond yields will generally affect stock prices negatively in two ways.

The first reason stock prices get impacted negatively from rising bond yields is because it forces businesses and consumers to cut back on spending, which usually causes company earnings to fall and stock prices to drop.

The second reason that stock prices get impacted negatively by rising bond yields is that bonds and stocks exist in a competition for investor dollars. The higher the bond yield, the more attractive bonds are to buy for investors in comparison to stocks. In general, when bond yields rise high enough, investors will shift out of the highest valued and riskiest stocks to invest in safer bonds. Right now, interest rates are not high enough for investors to totally shift into bonds but the rising interest rates do seem to be causing investors to shift out of highly valued stocks into more "value" stocks.

Okta has been impacted by the rising bond yields because the stock sells at a very high valuation even compared to many other cloud stocks. Also, Okta didn't deliver on the forward guidance that analysts were expecting in their earnings report which has soured a few investors about the near term prospects of Okta. Okta fits the profile of a company that would have downside in a rising interest rate environment.

So, is it time to sell Okta because of rising interest rates? In my opinion, no.

The rising interest rate environment is likely to only be a short term consideration. Have you ever heard the saying "Don't fight the Fed"? Well, the Federal Reserve, for various different reasons, seems to want interest rates to remain low for at least the short term. The Federal Reserve will more likely than not push back against rising interest rates and bring them back down over the next several months.

So I wouldn't suggest using interest rates as a reason NOT to buy stocks, as the Federal Reserve has big reasons to keep interest rates low, namely that the Main Street economy is not doing so well. I also believe that there are a lot of deflationary forces in the market today that will even absorb the Biden COVID stimulus package, so I am not so worried about inflation running away in the near or medium term.

The Surprise Acquisition of Auth0

This acquisition surprised the market for two reasons. The first reason the market started scratching their heads is that Auth0 was perceived to be doing something that Okta is already doing. There are two sides to the Identity and Access Management (IAM) market named Workforce Identity and Customer Identity. Workforce Identity is an identity platform for a company's workforce. Customer Identity is an identity platform for a company's customers. Okta operates both a Workforce Identity and Customer Identity platform.

Source: Okta Investor Presentation

Auth0 only operates a Customer Identity platform and many investors, including myself, began wondering why Okta was buying a smaller private company for $6.5B for a seemingly redundant Customer Identity platform. I wasn't that sure about the acquisition until I listened to an interview of Okta CEO Todd McKinnon by Jim Cramer.

In the Cramer interview, I learned several things. The first thing I learned is that while Okta does have a Customer Identity platform, it only makes up 25% of Okta's business, even though it is growing rapidly at approximately 50% in Q4.

The second thing I learned is Okta's Customer Identity platform and Auth0's Customer Identity platform operate very differently. The Okta Customer Identity platform is more a pre-built solution designed to satisfy people like the CTO and CSO at client companies. On the other hand, the Auth0 Customer Identity platform is purpose built from the ground up for developers. Auth0 is sort of like the Twilio for authentication, in that Auth0 is similar to Twilio in how it is built from the ground up for developers. So, Okta and Auth0 seem to be meshing together two slightly different Customer Identity platforms and with this proposed acquisition, Okta would become a lot more developer friendly.

The third thing that I learned from the interview is that Auth0 was a private company that was already clearly scaling and close to going public. Okta CEO Todd McKinnon explained that Auth0's $1.92B valuation from the July funding round was a private market valuation and that if Auth0 had been taken public, it would have been worth far more after an IPO than the private market valuation.

McKinnon considers Auth0 growth accretive for Okta and valued Auth0 by giving it a multiple on revenue slightly below Okta's own current revenue multiple, which is how the $6.5B price tag was arrived at. Another way Auth0 compliments Okta is that 40% of Auth0's revenue is international, while Okta is more concentrated in the U.S. So Auth0 is a complimentary company, that is growth accretive and being valued at a similar multiple to Okta.

When Todd McKinnon explains the price tag that way, it sounds like a win-win deal because the way it seems to me is that if Auth0 had gone public, it wouldn't have been long before it was getting priced on the public markets in the ballpark of what Okta will be paying in this deal.

Disappointed in Guidance

Okta turned in a very strong Q4 FY 2021 earnings report. Total revenue was $234.7 million, an increase of 40% Y/Y, which beats analyst estimates by $12.71M. Okta Q4 Non-GAAP EPS was $0.06 beating analyst estimates by $0.07; Okta GAAP EPS of -$0.58, however missed estimates by $0.05.

Okta cash flow from operations and free cash flow came in at $35 million and $32 million, respectively, which yielded a 13.8% free cash flow margin. Free cash flow was driven by strong billings and collections during the quarter. The "Rule of 40" defined as TTM Total Rev. Growth + Free Cash Flow Margin came in at 56% for Q4 FY 2021, up from the 53% recorded in Q4 FY 2020.

The thing analysts didn't like about the report is that Q1 EPS guidance was considered weak. Okta projected Q1 revenue guidance of $237-239M vs. the $237.3M consensus estimates and that was ok but the projected Q1 FY2022 loss per share of $0.20-0.21 compared with a consensus analyst estimate loss of $0.07, which disappointed analysts.

I believe the "soft guidance" issue is only a short term issue and can be mostly explained away by the fact that we are currently still in a pandemic and Okta is being very conservative both due to the uncertainty of the pandemic and Okta is naturally conservative in the beginning of their fiscal year.

Secondarily, it was mentioned in the earnings conference call by CFO Bill Losch that Q1 results have some seasonality associated with it because of expenses related to Oktane, Okta's annual sales kickoff, and the reset of payroll taxes.

For investors that are in Okta for more than one quarter, I think the "soft guidance" issue is in reality a non-issue. Okta is a secular growth stock that sits at the convergence of three megatrends which are: cloud, digital transformation, and security. These are powerful trends that will continue to push Okta up over the next three to five years.

The problem is that recently the market has become more fascinated in the "recovery" stocks and investors in many of the digital transformation plays that benefitted during the pandemic might have to accept some pain over the short term before the stock price of many of the secular growers like Okta eventually recovers.

Valuation Comparison

Company Mkt Cap (BIL) Price/Sales Price/Cash Flow EV/Revenue Revenue Growth (Y/Y) % Gross Margins % Ping Identity (PING) 1.83 7.43 80.88 7.61 -7 72 SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) 4.84 13.13 82.77 12.66 16 77.93 Okta (OKTA) 28.86 33.50 218.69 43.34 40 73.94

Source: Yahoo Finance

Okta has always been a very highly valued stock and for good reason. Okta has a long runway for growth in the Workforce Identity market as well as the Customer Identity market. Okta currently sees a huge prize to be won in Customer Identity as they observe a key competitor, Ping Identity, continuing to weaken. Ping Identity actually had negative revenue growth in their latest reported quarter. One of the purposes behind the proposed Auth0 acquisition is to accelerate a market share grab from a weakening competitor.

However, investors should be aware that all guidance for Okta moving forward is on a stand-alone basis and does not include any impact from the proposed Auth0 transaction. So, analyst models and price targets might not necessarily reflect the potential upside that Auth0 could provide Okta, which is among the reasons I don't like price targets.

Now, there are certain types of investors that find price targets useful (Usually investors investing in a time horizon less than a year), which is why I often include a range of price targets in my articles, in order to satisfy those type of investors. However, because my investing timeline is more like 3 to 5 years, I often find price targets less than useful.

I do not think Okta is the type of company, where it is useful to think in less than a years' time frame. I can see the direction that Okta wants to go in. The CEO has stated in so many words that he wants Okta to be to Identity Management as what Salesforce is to CRM and I believe that vision is very possible but it will likely take three to five years to play out. Okta is not a stock to invest in looking for immediate explosive returns in one year.

Then Why Buy?

Source: Okta Investor Presentation

Among the reasons that a potential investor might want to buy Okta is that the company has a very high growth SaaS subscription model. Over the last decade, subscription business models have become increasingly popular. Among the advantages of a subscription business model is that companies using such a model can more accurately forecast future revenue because of the recurring sales nature of the model. Recurring revenue models lead to higher revenues and stronger customer relationships.

In Q4, Okta's subscription revenue grew 42% Y/Y. Subscription revenue represented 96% of the total revenue. Okta logged a record number of new customers in the quarter and reached a milestone of 10,000 customers against a market with millions of potential customers.

Okta's Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO), which is simply contracted subscription revenue, both billed and unbilled, that has not yet been recognized, grew 49% to $1.8 billion in Q4. Current RPO, which represents subscription revenue expected to be recognized over the next 12 months, also experienced strong growth of 42%. Total and current calculated billings grew 40% and 38%, respectively.

Another reason to invest in Okta is that the company has a narrow moat, which Morningstar defines as a company with some competitive advantages. Okta has gained competitive advantages from the high customer switching costs and network effects that the company receives through the Okta Integration Network, which are simply out-of-the-box integrations from Okta's identity products into 7,000+ cloud, on-prem, and mobile apps. Once a customer starts using Okta's identity products to log on to multiple outside applications that Okta has integrated with, it makes client companies reluctant to switch to competing products because of the pain points presented to a company's IT department and Chief Security Officer.

The Auth0 proposed acquisition is another reason to buy Okta. The acquisition of Auth0 was made to push more strongly into Customer Identity And Access Market, which Okta estimates as a $25B market. Auth0 also strengthens Okta internationally and makes the company more developer focused.

On the earnings conference call, Okta management was asked by an analyst about why Auth0 was acquired instead of pushing into new areas such as Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) or Privileged Access Management (PAM). This was how CEO Todd McKinnon answered:

I think they're all really interesting opportunities. And we're going to be broad across all of these identity use cases because back to the strategic priority of this primary cloud, it's got to be all these use cases, right? It's not just customer or part of workforce. It's anything that touches identity and how we can add strategic value to customers, whether that's through integrations, whether that's through partnerships or whether that's through building ourselves. Source: Okta Q4 FY 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Okta Margins

Source: MacroTrends

Last but not least, Okta, as primarily a subscription service, is set up to scale into profitability over the next 5 years. Since 2017, Gross margins have grown from 65% to close to 74% at the end of Q4. Gross margins should continue upwards into to the high-70% range by fiscal 2026.

Operating margins started off at -46.44% in 2017 and ended FY 2021 at -24.44. Operational Expenses, which include rent, equipment, inventory costs, marketing, payroll, insurance, step costs, and R&D should continue growing slower than operating income, which should position Okta for operational profitability and a positive operating margin over the course of the next 3 to 5 years.

Conclusion

Okta is a great buy at current prices for investors looking to see the stock at least double over the next 3 to 5 years. I know 15% to 20% CAGR might not excite some people looking for stocks to go up around 200% in a year, like many digital transformation stocks did last year. However, last year was more an aberration rather than a rule. I think most investors will be hard pressed to find stocks that go up more than 200% this year without taking on a whole lot of excessive risk.

If an investor is looking for a stock to shoot up around 200% in one year, then Okta is not that stock. If investors are looking for a relatively strong growth company that is likely to double within 3 to 5 years without a lot of excessive risk, then Okta is that stock and is a buy at current prices.