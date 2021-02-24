Introduction

The economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic made 2020 quite a scary year for many in the midstream industry, especially Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) who saw their parent company, Oasis Petroleum (OAS) file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Thankfully, the former escaped a similar fate since they are a separate legal entity whilst even managing to keep their very high 11% distribution yield alive, which is looking much brighter and sustainable for 2021.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that was assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry. However, in the long term, they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

**Whilst the oil and gas industry to which they service has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry, this was deemed to be average.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

They are a relatively young partnership having only listed in September 2017 with distribution payments only subsequently commencing during 2018. Their distribution coverage was initially very weak during 2018-2019 at negative levels but not because they were necessarily too large relative to their operating cash flow, more so because their capital expenditure was relatively very large as they pursued growth. Thankfully, this promptly changed once the COVID-19 economic downturn struck and despite seeing their operating cash flow decrease 15.43% year-on-year during 2020, their 74.97% year-on-year reduction to capital expenditure allowed their free cash flow to adequately cover their distribution payments at 112.30%. When looking ahead into the remainder of 2021, it appears that this positive change for income investors is staying in place, based upon the guidance included within the slide displayed below.

Image Source: Oasis Midstream Partners Fourth Quarter Of 2020 Results Presentation.

The first primary takeaway from their 2021 guidance is their forecast capital expenditure of $58m at the midpoint, which is virtually identical to their $57m result for 2020. Meanwhile, the second primary takeaway is their forecasted adjusted attributable EBITDA of $142m at the midpoint, which is once again virtually identical to their $144m result for 2020, as per their fourth quarter of 2020 results announcement.

Since their operating cash flow was not materially impacted by working capital movements during 2020, it stands to reason that their result for 2021 will be broadly similar because there should be a strong positive correlation to their adjusted attributable EBITDA. This all ultimately means that their cash flow performance for 2021 should be very similar to that of 2020 and thus their distribution coverage should remain adequate at slightly above 100%.

Whilst a continuation of adequate distribution coverage is certainly positive, it nevertheless only provides a small margin of safety on its own. Situations such as these always mean that reviewing their financial position is important since financial weakness could easily risk sinking their distributions.

Image Source: Author.

Their capital structure has seen quite a significant change across the years but this largely stems from their partnership still being quite young. Most importantly, their previously-mentioned large capital expenditure reductions during 2020 saw their net debt stabilize and even subsequently decrease slightly by $9m. Since their capital structure is fairly standard for a midstream organization, it sets a positive precedence for their leverage and liquidity.

Image Source: Author.

It was excellent to see that keeping their net debt under control throughout 2020 also allowed them to keep their leverage under control. Unlike many of their peers, they are not facing a highly leveraged balance sheet with their net debt-to-EBITDA of 2.00 only sitting at the crux between low and moderate leverage. Given their very impressive interest coverage of 14.24, their leverage was rated on the lower side of this threshold, especially because their previously-discussed prospective 2021 cash flow performance should see net debt trickle slightly lower again.

Whilst their gearing ratio of 65.09% sits well above the threshold for the very high territory of 50%, it nevertheless is not overly concerning since their leverage relative to their earnings is far more important than relative to the accounting value of their net assets on their balance sheet. This means that their financial position poses no risks to their distributions, naturally providing that their liquidity is at least adequate.

Image Source: Author.

Thankfully, when reviewing their liquidity, the choice was between assigning an adequate or strong rating. Although their current ratio of 1.74 is easily worthy of a strong rating, their cash ratio of 0.10 is more suitable for an adequate rating and ultimately this was chosen since cash trumps all when it comes to assessing liquidity.

When looking at their debt maturity profile, it was interesting to see that it is entirely comprised of their credit facility that matures in September 2022 and thus will require refinancing, which should not prove problematic given their already low leverage. They could draw a further $125m if required to temporarily boost their liquidity and thus their financial position can easily support their distribution payments.

Conclusion

Whilst relatively small, midstream partnerships are not free of risks, but right now they are offering a very high double-digit distribution yield that is supported by a strong financial position and adequate distribution coverage. This is a favorable situation that pays investors very well to watch 2021 unfold without taking on too much risk and thus is worthy of a bullish rating.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Oasis Midstream Partners' 2020 10-K and 2018 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.