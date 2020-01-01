Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) has continued to defy gravity. When Bentley went public in September of last year I concluded that it was a good company, simply priced at a too rich valuation. That conclusion has only become more extreme as shares have risen two thirds over the past half a year, while the operational performance has just been in line with expectations.

This and a recent correction in certain technology names makes that I'm willing to initiate a small short position if shares rise further to their fifties on the back of a very high valuation and hedge against long other ''technology'' names.

Throwback To September

Bentley is a provider of software for infrastructure engineering, founded by the Bentley brothers in the 1980s. The company has grown to develop integrated software across professional areas, lifecycles of projects and geographical areas. The company provides these services for public works like roads, rails, airports and utility and industrial applications such as power generation, factories and oil and gas.

Many large projects are very complex as a result of the sheer size and interconnectedness of multiple disciplines. Contrary to common belief, it's not just design and the actual built and completion which is complicated, in involves multi-year maintenance as well. Increased digitization, need to update infrastructure, and focus on lifecycle analysis makes it an interesting long term secular growth play.

Strong demand for shares made that the company went public at $22 per share, as these shares quickly rose to $28 per share. At that valuation the enterprise value of the company had risen to $7.8 billion, approximately 10 times sales and 65 times earnings. That seems a bit rich to me even as the company was growing sales at high single digits.

I noted that sales were up 9% in the first half of 2020 despite the pandemic as an extrapolation of the current growth rates would allow for an $800 million revenue number for the year. Using a 20% operating margin estimate, I pegged pre-tax earnings power at $160 million for a net profit number of $112 million, or $0.43 per share. While the valuation was high, many peers within the wider sector trade at huge multiples as well, including Autodesk (ADSK), Trimble (TRMB) and Aspen Technology (AZPN). Believing that all peers trade at very rich, and perhaps too rich multiples, I decided to not have an allocation to Bentley, and in fact all other players in the field as well.

The Market Likes It

Despite the high valuation, as described above at $28 per share, shares have seen continued gains as shares have traded in their $30s ever since, hit a high of $55 in January, and now trade at $46 per share. In November, third quarter sales rose 9% on an annual basis as a few days later the company and some selling shareholders issued quite a few shares at $32 per share.

Early In March the company posted its 2020 results with fourth quarter sales up 8% to nearly $220 million. The company posted adjusted earnings of $0.17 per share, and earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, with GAAP earnings coming in at $0.42 per share. A big portion of the gap between both metrics comes from stock-based compensation, making a $0.50 per share number for the year probably realistic.

With 310 million shares trading at $47 here the company is awarded a $14.6 billion equity valuation, or close to $15 billion enterprise valuation if we account for a modest net debt load. With sales trending at an annualized rate just shy of $900 million, the sales multiple comes in around 16-17 times, and approximately 100 times realistic earnings. This simply seems far too rich, even if the company guides for 2021 revenue growth between 12% and 15%, with annualized revenue growth running at 8%-10% per annum.

In the meantime the company announced quite a substantial acquisition, as the company is acquiring Seequent in a $1.05 billion deal. Seequent is a leader in software for geological and geophysical modeling, among others. The deal is equivalent to roughly 7% of the own enterprise valuation, yet unfortunately few details on the revenue contribution have been revealed.

And Now?

Truth be told is that I'm getting more cautious and perhaps almost bearish compared to the situation as outlined at the time of the public offering. Shares have only moved higher, pushing up valuation multiples along the way, as the operational performance has been in line with expectations.

The fact that shares have risen two thirds from the levels at which shares traded at the first day of trading in the time frame of approximately half a year marks a big performance. This is certainly the case as one could regard this as a high flier as well, benefiting from the low interest rate environment, as a recent bounce in interest rates has triggered quite a big sell-off in technology, or better said interest rate sensitive sectors and or stocks

I think that Bentley is among these stocks as well, and if shares see continued highs, I see an opportunity to initiate a small short position, not just because of the high valuation per se, yet to act as a hedge against some long positions which I have initiated in recent weeks.