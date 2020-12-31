Quick Take

Instil Bio (NASDAQ:TIL) intends to raise $250 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is a clinical stage biopharma firm advancing a pipeline of treatments for melanoma and other serious cancer conditions.

TIL has produced enticing early-stage efficacy results for its autologous TIL approach, but the proposed valuation is far out of the typical range for life science firms at IPO, so I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.

Company & Technology

Dallas, Texas-based Instil was founded to develop treatments using a cell therapy approach of autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocytes.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Bronson Crouch, who has been with the firm since 2018 and was a founding partner of Curative Ventures.

Below is a brief overview video of melanoma:

Source: Armando Hasudungan

The firm's lead candidate, ITIL-168 for the treatment of melanoma and other cancer conditions, is currently preparing to enter a Phase 2 trial in the second half of 2021.

Management believes 'that the compassionate use program satisfies the requirements for a Phase 1 clinical trial,' potentially allowing the firm to proceed to Phase 2.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company SEC Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $332 million and include Curative Ventures, Vivo Capital, CPMG and Venrock.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Grand View Research, the global melanoma treatment market was an estimated $4.2 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $11 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 11.21% from 2017 to 2025.

Key elements driving this expected growth are a rising incidence of skin cancers of all types due to a decrease in ozone levels.

Also, the chart below shows the historical and projected market growth for melanoma therapeutics in the U.S.:

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

Achilles Therapeutics

Intima Bioscience

Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

KSQ Therapeutics

Obsidian Therapeutics

PACT Pharma

Neogene Therapeutics

Numerous major pharma firms

Financial Status

Instil’s recent financial results are typical for a development stage biopharma in that they feature almost no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its treatment research activities.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two calendar years:

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2020, the company had $241.7 million in cash and $26.6 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

TIL intends to sell 13.9 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $18.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $250 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $2.3 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 11.24%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We currently intend to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with our existing cash and cash equivalents, to fund the development of ITIL-168 for the treatment of advanced melanoma and other solid tumors, to fund the research and development of ITIL-306, to fund the construction of our manufacturing facilities in the United States and the United Kingdom and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Cowen and Truist Securities.

Commentary

TIL is seeking public investment capital for its melanoma and solid tumor lead programs.

For its lead candidate, ITIL-168, management expects its compassionate use data will be sufficient to satisfy the FDA to OK its Phase 2 trial advancement, which it intends for the second half of 2021.

The market opportunities for developing treatments for melanoma and other solid tumors is quite large and expected to grow at a strong rate.

With a diminished ozone layer and an aging population, a rising incidence of melanomas and other solid tumor conditions is widely expected over the coming years.

Management has disclosed no major pharma collaboration agreements.

The firm’s investor syndicate includes a number of high visibility venture capital firms active in the life science space.

Morgan Stanley is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 68.6% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As for valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay an enterprise value of $2.3 billion, far above the typical life sciences IPO range of $250 million to $500 million.

TIL is pursuing an ambitious group of programs seeking to utilize the benefit of autologous TILs but the IPO is priced far outside the typical range for life science firms.

While the firm has demonstrated early efficacy results in the UK that are promising, the valuation is difficult to digest, so I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: March 18, 2021.