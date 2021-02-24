Elevator Pitch

I have a Neutral rating for Wolters Kluwer N.V. (OTCPK:WOLTF).

Wolters Kluwer managed to deliver positive revenue and earnings growth in FY 2020, as recurring revenue accounted for approximately 80% of its top line. Wolters Kluwer currently trades at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 P/E multiples of 21.6 times and 20.4 times, respectively. The key re-rating catalyst for Wolters Kluwer is a further shift in revenue mix toward recurring and higher-margin categories like digital, expert solutions and cloud software, but the decline in print and non-recurring revenue could still remain a drag in the near term. Taking into account the fact that Wolters Kluwer's forward P/E valuations are right in the middle of the pack when compared with peers, I think that a Neutral rating for Wolters Kluwer is justified.

Wolters Kluwer's shares listed on Euronext Amsterdam are more liquid than its shares traded on the OTC market. The average daily trading value for Wolters Kluwer's shares listed on Euronext Amsterdam with the WKL:NA ticker for the past three months was close to $50 million, while the company's OTC shares with the WOLTF ticker had a three-month average daily trading value of under $100,000. Investors can trade in stocks listed on Euronext Amsterdam with US stockbrokers like Interactive Brokers and Fidelity which offer access to international stock markets.

Company Description

On the company's investor relations website, Wolters Kluwer calls itself "a leading global provider of information, software, and services for professionals" which has "customers in more than 180 countries."

Wolters Kluwer derived approximately 31%, 26%, 23% and 20% of the company's revenue from its tax and accounting, health, governance, risk and compliance, and legal and regulatory business segments, respectively in FY 2020. Its tax and accounting business was also the largest earnings contributor in the most recent fiscal year, representing 37% of Wolters Kluwer's FY 2020 operating income. The health, governance, risk and compliance, and legal and regulatory segments contributed the remaining 30%, 27% and 6% of the company's operating profit in 2020.

A Description Of Wolters Kluwer's Various Businesses

Source: Wolters Kluwer's FY 2020 Annual Report

Positive On Shift In Revenue Mix

Wolters Kluwer reported its full-year FY 2020 financial results on February 24, 2021, and the company's financial performance in the most recent fiscal year was decent. Wolters Kluwer's revenue was EUR4,603 million in FY 2020 which represented an organic revenue growth of +2%, and its adjusted diluted earnings per share grew by +8% YoY (or +7% adjusting for foreign exchange effects) from EUR2.90 in FY 2019 to EUR3.13 in FY 2020. Its adjusted operating profit margin also expanded by +0.8 percentage points from 23.6% in FY 2019 to 24.4% in FY 2020.

The company managed to deliver revenue and earnings growth in FY 2020 despite COVID-19 headwinds because the shift in its revenue mix over the past few years has started to produce results.

Wolters Kluwer derived approximately 80% of its FY 2020 revenue from recurring sources, most of which were generated from digital and services subscriptions. The company's recurring revenue businesses achieved an organic growth rate of 4%-plus last year.

As a comparison, Wolters Kluwer's recurring revenue businesses contributed only 68% and 76% of the company's total revenue in FY 2010 and FY 2015, respectively.

Moving forward, Wolters Kluwer is targeting to grow the proportion of higher-margin digital, expert solutions and cloud software businesses as a percentage of its total sales over time. This will help the company to increase its revenue contribution from recurring revenue businesses and improve its profitability as a result of increased sales derived from higher-margin businesses.

Wolters Kluwer earned 81% of its FY 2020 revenue from digital sales, which grew by +5% in organic revenue terms last year. The company stressed at its recent 4Q 2020 results briefing that it has "advanced our domain expertise by continued enhancement of our digital information products, particularly embedding AI and analytics to extend our value to customers."

The company also generated 54% of its sales from expert solutions last year, which achieved an organic revenue growth of +6% in FY 2020. Looking ahead, the expert solutions category has significant room for growth. At its FY 2020 earnings call in February 2021, Wolters Kluwer guided that "we are well positioned to see expert solutions grow" from 54% to "65%-70% over the medium term," and this will be achieved by "continued growth organically and also most everything we're buying over the last several years fits into that category of expert solutions."

As per the chart below, the revenue contribution from digital and expert solutions has been growing over the past years for Wolters Kluwer. Within the expert solutions category, cloud software is a key area of growth. Wolters Kluwer's cloud software revenue increased by +19% YoY in FY 2020, and has grown by close to 100% in the last three years.

Share Of Revenue Contributed By Digital And Expert Solutions

Source: Wolters Kluwer's FY 2020 Annual Report

Print And Non-Recurring Revenues Remain A Drag

Wolters Kluwer's non-recurring revenue businesses saw a -8% decline in organic revenue in FY 2020.

In the company's 4Q 2020 results presentation slides, Wolters Kluwer highlighted that "non-recurring revenue types were most impacted by the pandemic." Wolters Kluwer also noted at its 4Q 2020 earnings call on February 24, 2021, that "transactional revenues and legal services" were negatively impacted by "a market-wide decline in new company formations, search and filing activity and M&A-related volumes last year," and disclosed that "nonrecurring software licenses and implementation fees" declined because "the pandemic caused many organizations to postpone or curtail software implementations" in 2020.

Print revenue still accounted for 9% of Wolters Kluwer's top line in FY 2020, and saw a -16% YoY decline (in organic revenue terms) last year. On the future prospects of print, Wolters Kluwer mentioned at the recent FY 2020 results briefing that "we saw a step-up (in terms of the print revenue YoY decline) post the global financial crisis down to sort of 8% to 10%" and "now we're seeing a step down even further." The company further highlighted that "we expect that this (print) will, at some point, wind out completely from our portfolio, but it's ultimately up to the customer."

The worst-case scenario for Wolters Kluwer could see the decline in print and non-recurring revenue accelerating in the coming quarters and years, with the company unable to completely offset this with the growth in recurring revenue, and increased revenue contribution from digital, expert solutions and cloud software.

Valuation And Risk Factors

The market values Wolters Kluwer at 21.6 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E (normalized earnings per share as forecasted by sell-side analysts) and 20.4 times consensus forward FY 2022 P/E, based on its share price of EUR68.26 as of March 12, 2021. This represents a premium to the stock's five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 19.9 times and 15.9 times, respectively.

Sell-side analysts expect Wolters Kluwer to generate ROEs of 32.2% and 30.3% for this year and next year, respectively.

As per the peer valuation comparison table below, Wolters Kluwer's forward P/E valuations are right in the middle of the pack.

Peer Valuation Comparison For Wolters Kluwer

Stock Consensus Current Year P/E Multiple Consensus Forward One-Year P/E Multiple Consensus Current Year ROE Consensus Forward One-Year ROE John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW.A) (JW.B) 20.2 19.8 13.2% 14.4% RELX Plc (RELX) [REL:LN] 20.2 17.8 63.8% 60.0% Pearson Plc (PSO) [PSON:LN] 24.2 20.3 4.3% 5.7% IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) 30.1 26.9 8.9% 9.8% Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) 32.1 28.9 30.1% 29.3% Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) 49.3 38.1 9.6% 11.0%

Source: Author

I have sourced the market consensus figures used in this article from S&P Capital IQ.

The key risk factors for Wolters Kluwer include a longer-than-expected time taken to achieve its target of increasing its revenue contribution from higher-margin expert solutions category to 65%-70%, and a larger-than-expected decline in non-recurring and print revenue going forward.