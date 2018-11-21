Editors' Note: This is the transcript of the podcast we posted last week. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the podcast, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy.

Jonathan Liss: Welcome to Let's Talk ETFs. I'm your host Jonathan Liss, and I've been closely tracking the ETF space for more than 13 years through a variety of roles here at seekingalpha.com. Each week, a different guest and I will take an in-depth look at a particular aspect of the rapidly evolving exchange-traded fund space with a focus on how investors can best utilize ETFs to reach their investing goals.

For reference purposes, this podcast is being recorded on the morning of Tuesday, February 16, 2021. I'm re-joined today by Nancy Davis, Portfolio Manager of The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF, ticker symbol IVOL. You hopefully remember Nancy from the episode we released back in August titled IVOL is non-correlated to common asset classes as an ETF strategy gets, which turned out to be one of our more popular episodes. And I'd like to think it was at least partly responsible for IVOL going from $400 million in AUM at the time of the podcast to recently topping a billion in early January. And really since that announcement came out, I'm sure we'll get into this is closing in on $1.7 billion.

In terms of Nancy's bio, she founded Quadratic Capital Management LLC at Greenwich, Connecticut asset management firm in 2013. She began her career at Goldman Sachs, where she spent 10 years, the last seven with the proprietary trading group where she became Head of Credit, Derivatives and OTC Trading. Prior to starting Quadratic Capital, Nancy served as a portfolio manager at Highbridge Capital Management where she managed $500 million in a derivatives only portfolio. She later served in a senior executive role at AllianceBernstein.

Nancy has been the recipient of numerous industry recognitions, including being named one of the 100 Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance by Barron's Magazine and IVOL won the 2019 ETF.Com award for Best New U.S. Fixed Income ETF. Alright. Anyway, enough of an intro, welcome back to the podcast Nancy.

Nancy Davis: Thanks for having me on Jonathan. It's great to be here with you again.

JL: Sure. And we like to give to people what they want here. So, I figured I better get you back on the podcast relatively soon.

ND: Thank you. That's great to hear that people were asking.

JL: Sure. And I mean the comments section both on the article we posted with that last podcast on seekingalpha.com, as well as on another podcast I posted where somehow the conversation turned from a different fund, which essentially carried out an all weather, kind of Ray Dalio style portfolio. And somebody had mentioned IVOL in there and just went back and forth. And that was where the initial recommendation to have you on the podcast came from. So, yeah, people are definitely going to be excited that you're back.

ND: That's great to hear, you know, you love when other portfolio managers use it as a tool. That's great.

JL: Totally. And that actually was a mix of portfolio managers and higher-end self-directed retail people, which we were discussing before the show as one of the nice things about exchange traded funds. They democratize the process and allow self-starting or self-directed people who have an understanding for which the best products in any particular class or strategy are – they're able to get access to them for the kinds of expense ratios that would have been totally impossible before the exchange traded fund came into existence. So, definitely good to see that.

ND: Definitely, you know, we love ETFs and it's a feel good kind of industry, because you do feel like you're giving something to people that they can't necessarily get access to on their own. And it's just an – it's a nice feeling. I love it – like we have people call here all the time and they're just like, thank you. Thank you for doing this. It's really nice. Good warm feeling. So…

JL: Yeah, no, that is awesome. So, since we last spoke IVOL has added just really to me at least a crazy amount of assets under management. Of course, this is not some high octane strategy you've had invested in like crypto currencies or, you know, pot stocks or something that's up 100% since we spoke in August. This has really been added by and large by individuals, institutions, plowing more money into the firm. Why do you think that IVOL has resonated so much with investors over the past year?

ND: Well, you know, I think looking back in 2020, IVOL was able to navigate, you know, kind of so many different regimes, you know, in 2020. So, whether it was, you know, our positive performance in the first quarter, including March, or doing able – able to continue that performance in the second, third, and fourth quarter that are through the recovery and rally, I think it's just, I think the performance definitely helped highlight the product to people because it, you know things that made money in March most likely lost money during the recovery, and vice versa.

So, I think having that strategy that does well, and, you know, it's not, it's a myriad of different ways to do well, different regimes or potentially do well. And then I think also, the other focus has been with the Feds new flexible inflation targeting the AIT, you know, obviously, a lot more additional fiscal spending is coming, the Fed being on targeting short-term rates near the zero bound for, you know, the foreseeable future, and people just expecting more normalization, you know, as the vaccine is distributed, you know, it's now really underway globally fortunately for humanity. I think people are really thinking about, okay, how do we add strategies that might complement and diversify away from a traditional 60/40 portfolio?

JL: Sure. And I'm happy to see that you didn't go on an [anti-vaccine] ramp there. So that was [indiscernible].

ND: I’m pro-vaccine.

JL: Yeah, that’s good. So, one of the things that I find surprising about the fund and I imagine this is part of what draws so many investors to it, is the distributions that it's able to pay out relative to something like SCHP or TIP, which are respectively the Schwab and iShares, Inflation-Protected Securities ETFs. I saw in your recent update, I think that you published in January, that IVOL has paid out at least 30 basis points a month since this past summer, whereas you look at the yield on something like SCHP, it's well under a percent for the year. So, how is IVOL able to offer higher distributions than a fund like SCHP, which is essentially 85% of IVOLs underlying portfolio?

ND: Yeah, so IVOL tries to maximize a tax efficient monthly distribution, you know, being a inflation fund, you know, 85% of the fund is treasuries with inflation protection, and we use that passive ETF to really leverage the technology of income trading for our shareholders. And we, TIPS, which are the Treasuries with Inflation Protection, TIPS are variable yield product, that's because they reset with an index, which is the consumer price index, it's sort of like saying, if you own equities you own, you know, the Dow Jones, it might not be the only index for inflation, but it's how TIPS are reset. So TIPS, CPI, mostly fell for 2020. And so that's why, you know, most TIPS funds didn't have a lot of distribution payments, because CPI was falling.

I know the Schwab one didn't distribute anything until I believe it was September 2020. So, our fund has stuff other than just the treasuries with inflation protection, and that is what we like to think of as another measure of inflation and inflation expectations. That's not – it's not linked to the CPI index. I think when most, you know, most economists, when they talk about, you know, inflation and inflation expectations are typically talking about something called the breakeven, which is a difference between nominal treasuries, which is just regular treasury with no inflation protection and TIPS, which are the Treasuries with Inflation Protection and that, but the whole kind of underlying level of inflation goes back to this one calculation, which is done by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and that's the CPI Index.

So, we don't think that's the only way to measure inflation and inflation expectations. And we augment the portfolio with, we use long options, because inflation can go negative, right? There is no zero balance. So, we see it as a way to gain exposure to a different measure, but to have that it – the TIPS have unlimited risks, but the options have defined downside, which is limited to the option market value, the premium.

JL: Sure. And just to get into the fund flows a bit before we get into the inflation conversation here, because I think it's a very important one to have at this moment. I happen to glance at the New York Times this morning, and the headline story was about inflation, though I'm not sure the reporters actually nailed the topic, as well as they thought they had. But I'm just, I'm curious in terms of the flows you've seen, do you have any sense of what the breakdown is between institutional versus retail investors?

ND: The last data that I saw was about a little over half is institutional investors who are using the product. So, we have many other funds that use it, as well as portfolio managers, as well as some endowments, some pensions, family offices. So, it is a pretty diverse, and the cool thing about ETFs is our investor base is also global, which I really love. We have investors all around the world who are able to access the ETF structure from anywhere. So, it's been a lot of fun to see how much diversification we have.

We have, you know, shout out to our investors in Switzerland, Singapore, Australia, South Africa, we have investors in Latin America, and also, of course, all of our North American investors. And we have a lot of Canadians as well. In addition to U.S.

JL: Cool. And they're all accessing it via the primary listing, are you actually secondary, listing it in other places?

ND: No, they're accessing it through just – IVOL is only listed in one place. And that's the New York Stock Exchange.

JL: Nice. So, just on the [York], not anywhere else.

ND: Yeah.

JL: Cool. Are any plans? I mean, I know we hadn't planned to discuss this, but do you plan on cross listing it in other places, other issuers are listing directly on other exchanges, just because it, you know, certainly opens up new potential investor bases that can't necessarily access things that are listed out of their Country of domicile?

ND: We have had a bunch of investors specifically in Canada asked for a Canadian hedged version of it. So, we don't have any, you know, immediate plans to do that. But I definitely think there is, you know, because of, especially because of the unknown environment of the U.S. dollar. I expect there probably will be demand for cross listing just to be able to provide a currency hedge to some of these international investors.

JL: Makes total sense. And then do you have a sense of how investors are using IVOL within their portfolios? Is it, you think, more than just a replacement for TIPS with higher distribution and the potential for additional capital appreciation?

ND: It's pretty funny Jonathan, because I think the more people hate credit and fixed income, the more they tend to love IVOL. And I know that’s a funny thing, because we are a fixed income fund, but I think generally the people who have IVOL is a much larger weight. You know, most people have something that looks similar to a 60/40 portfolio, with 60% being equities and 40% being fixed income. And the people that have IVOL as a larger rate in their portfolio tend to be the ones who are just like, I think defaults are going to go higher. I think credit is way too tight, it's ridiculous, it doesn't make any sense.

There's, you know, fixed income is all risk and no reward. And so, I think the people who hate fixed income more tend to love IVOL even more. Like, we have CIOs who call up and are like, I have IVOL, it's 25% of my overall portfolio. Should I make it bigger? And I'm always like, I have no idea. I am a specialist, I look at, you know, a specific type of tree, you have to look at the forest and figure out, you know, what is the right weights? I don't know. Not my expertise. But it's funny, because the more people hate credit, the more they tend to like IVOL.

JL: Yeah. No, I think that makes a lot of sense, actually. So, let's get into the core conversation here. IVOL really has two components to it. And again, people that want to understand the exact mechanics of the fund should go back and listen to the last podcast because we get into that very specifically there. I don't want to rehash what we've already said previously. But just basically in a nutshell, IVOL aims to profit from interest rate volatility, while also providing an inflation hedge. And again, those are the two components of the fairly lengthy name that the fund has. So, it's interest rate volatility and inflation hedge ETF. In terms of the interest rate part of the equation here, interest rates have remained stubbornly low. What is your outlook for rates right now? And specifically, do you expect an uptick in rate volatility in the coming year?

ND: So, it's always very hard making predictions. I personally think interest rate volatility …

JL: Yeah, sure. And again, no one's going to hold you to them. You know, predictions are always I think, just kind of probabilistic. Well, this is the environment we see unfolding. This is what we expect the government to do, this is what we expect the dollar to do. There's always some unknown Black swan style event, possibly hanging in the background. I don't think anybody saw COVID coming a year ago. So…

ND: And I am definitely not somebody who likes to make, I don't know what's going to happen in the future. The facts that I know is that interest rate volatility is very, very low. There are not many things that you can buy in financial markets today that are trading below there, you know, 3-year, 5-year, 10-year, 20-year, 30-year, 40-year levels. Interest rate volatility, to me is very attractive, because it's, you know, it's not very expensive. And to me, I think that's kind of crazy.

Obviously, I don't know what the future holds at all. And I can't make predictions on that. But if you just look at the facts, and you're like, okay, we have, you know, kind of unprecedented thing that's going on between, you know the fiscal side, the monetary side, you know everybody, including me thinks the Fed is going to keep rates low for a long-time. I guess the question is, what's that going to do? So, I do think it's a pretty compelling asset class to own in a portfolio because I guess, if you take a step back, you know, why do people bother? Like, what is fixed income supposed to do for your portfolio? Like, what's the point of it? You know, like, why do you even have it there?

Generally, most investors want fixed income to diversify their equity risk, right? That's the whole point of it. They want, you know they want to have a monthly distribution, they want something not correlated to equities, they want something that may potentially, you know have positive returns when equity sell-off. And I think, you know that's where we really see this as a unique opportunity, because interest rate volatility is very low. So, even if you don't think it's going higher, fun fact, when we listed the eyeball ETF in May 2019, interest rate volatility measured by some indices that you can see there is no index for IVOL, but it's actually lower than when we listed the fund.

So, we don't necessarily need interest rate volatility to move higher. It just is a measure of how expensive the options are inside the portfolio. And I think it's a pretty compelling time because the market is pretty complacent that, you know nothing's going to happen, right? That's what, you know, the volatility market in other asset classes is much higher than interest rates. So, I think it's a good value play personally, but even if it was more expensive, I still think it's a good thing for investors to own, especially in their fixed income portfolio, because in my opinion, the whole point of fixed income is to really try to diversify the other stuff that’s in the portfolio.

JL: Right. So, I guess, delving into the interest rate volatility question a little more, I think it appears to most observers that U.S. government, the Fed, Treasury Department appears to be essentially unable to un-flatten the yield curve, you know, they've used all the tools in their toolbox. I suppose they could go the negative rate route that we've seen European Central Banks go also. We've got a new administration in place right now. What do you think it would take policy wise for the yield curve to widen meaningfully or is this really beyond policy prescriptions at this point, and something that needs to come from outside influences?

ND: Well, to me, if you just take a step back, what does the yield curve mean? It's different interest rates at different points in time, and a healthy, you know, the Fed really wants to stimulate credit, right. They want businesses, main street to get money from the banking system, in the form of they don't they don't extend credit right now, they can buy credit ETFs, as we saw, but they can't extend credit. And so, the whole financial system is really premised on borrowing short-term, lending long-term. And you would never make, you know, a loan. For instance, if you were – if you were going to loan me money, Jonathan, and you could loan me, you know, a three-month interest rate and you get paid 1%, and then a long dated rate, and you get paid 0.75%, you would never give me a long dated loan, right. And then I couldn't build my business.

So, I think a very healthy sign for the markets would be to have a more upward sloping yield curve, which really incentivizes lenders to lend money. And right now, you know, the yield curve is still you know, very historically flat contextually, if you go back to say, 2013, we were coming out of the European debt crisis, policy rates were very near where they are now, at the zero bound, there was really nothing going on, there was no, you know, nothing happening. But if you went to, you know, just like, let's think about it, as a lender, if you went to a bank and you opened a CD, you know, maybe you get a couple basis points for three months CD, or you go out for a couple years, but if you went out for, you know, 10 years and you locked up your capital, it was just normal to get paid 2% plus a little bit.

And that was because the market had the expectations that there would be, you know, a normal, you know, 2% level of inflation, right. In my opinion, that's a risk premia that's in the curve. You know, today, it's not a normal environment that even you know, back then policy rates were still near the zero bound, and that was just normal. So, I think the exciting thing for us is, we, you know, obviously, if we have stagflation that would be really fun for our strategy, pretty disastrous for 60/40 portfolios, because that's when stocks and bonds sell off together.

JL: Yeah.

ND: …or inflation that would be, you know that would be great, too. But we don't necessarily need there to be – we just need a normalization to potentially do well with this strategy. And that's kind of the exciting thing as there is a lot of different environments where you can see that happening, you know, we – going back to interest rate volatility being very, very low, you know, the yield curve is another one of those things that is not trading near its all-time high, right. It hasn't normalized yet, you know, the 10-year yield is still, you know, slightly over 1%, right. And that's not normal, when the current CPI print is even higher than that, right? That's not a normal environment.

Yeah, we're pretty excited, because we don't know what the future is going to hold. I think there could be a plethora of outcomes, you know, hopefully, hopefully, everything is going to be, you know, kind of the good inflation and a more normalization, but you just don't know. And that's the cool thing about the TIPS like lower real yields. But the options don't necessarily really care about the level of interest rates. We just care about the width between short and long dated rates. So, I think of it as similar to credit, you know, if you own a corporate bond, whether it's a, you know, any type of fixed income security with credit spread risk, right, you want, yields lower, and credit spreads to tighten.

We want the spread between short and long dated rates, interest rates to widen. And that can happen because there's negative rates in the front-end, you know, say, you know, the viruses – the vaccine is not effective, and there's, you know, something, or something else happens, you know, negative rates, lower rates in the front-end or higher rates, on the back end, either of those are good. And I think that's a kind of cool thing where you don't really have to take a bet about what the future holds. This is a strategy that can do well in, you know, a lot of different outcomes. It's not perfect, right?

We can lose money, like it's not, you know, it's not some magic unicorn, but at least you don't, you know, if you own a bond, you know, you need yields lower or if you own credit, you need yields lower and credit spreads wider, tighter, excuse me, this is different. It's something else. And I think being different is good during these crazy times, you know because it gives you diversification or potential diversification.

JL: Totally. And, you know I think just in terms of whether it's like a reversion to the mean, sort of outlook or what have you the fact that interest rate volatility and inflation also are at really all time lows or close to it. When indicate that there the risk reward analysis for the strategies should project more potential upside than downside there?

ND: Well, it depends what you look at for inflation expectations. You know, a lot of people will use, like for instance, the 10-year inflation swap is currently trading at 241 basis points. So 2.41%, you know, that doesn't look particularly cheap to me, you know, that's based off the breakeven level, and breakevens have moved a lot higher. But again, that's where we go back to like, you know, thinking about in the equity world, you know, if you only own the Dow Jones, and you say, well, I have, you know, equities, you know, it's just the whole thing about inflation swaps, or breakevens, or TIPS.

It's all CPI inflation. And I don't think CPI inflation is the only way to measure inflation. I think the term premium is another way, you know, there are other things in the term premium beyond just inflation expectations. But to me, it's a more, it's a broader way to look or a different way to look at inflation expectations beyond just that CPI inflation.

JL: Yeah.

ND: And so I don't think, I guess what I'm trying to say is, I don't think CPI inflation is cheap. I think it's, you know, pretty, pretty fair, if not expensive now.

JL: Yeah. Make sense. I mean, I do think though, and certainly, I think people probably saw this with their own eyes, in 2020, that there was really very little price appreciation. And, you know, that'll happen in a global recession, particularly when people or when a consumer is as bottled up as they are during a pandemic. That said, I think there's this misconception that just because the Fed is “printing money”, they're obviously not actually printing money. It's all – it's all backed up by debt issuance by the treasury. But the idea is that because there's an increase in the monetary supply and we've certainly seen a huge increase in that over the last year, there will be inflation, and the reality is, we've seen a huge drop off in the velocity of money. And we seem to be in the U.S. mired in a similar deflationary spiral to what they've seen in Japan since the late 1980s in Europe for more than a decade at this point.

It would appear that the increasing debt levels create deflationary pressures of their own and it just is hard to imagine how the U.S. gets back to a real inflation rate anytime soon. So, is inflation something investors genuinely have to fear right now in this environment? I think the statement you made earlier that it's unlikely the Fed will raise rates anytime soon is indicative of the fact that they're not expecting inflation, because if they were, I think that would be in their playbook that they might have to raise rates again.

ND: Yeah, I mean, I guess there could be a lot of different outcomes and I think deflation is, you know, a complete possibility, you know, if I'm not, I get, you know, all the arguments about technology and demographics and the sea of debt around the world. And there really is no new solution, but at the same time, I feel like because interest rate volatility is so low, and because the yield curve is still you know, it's very, very, you know, very low in terms of historical context, I think it's a good opportunity, I see it as, like a good portfolio diversification product, because it's not stocks and bonds, TIPS by themselves are only the CPI inflation plus their long duration. And if we did have inflation, you know, and your long TIPS by themselves, you have duration exposure, so if yields go higher, you know, mathematically, they will lose money.

And so, I think of it as an alternative to having other things. And, you know, obviously, we just don't know what's going to happen and whether the feds going to be successful in achieving inflation, whether that's going to work or not? I don't know the answer to that. But I do think with the, you know, you kind of have, you know, I guess three main things going on that are different is, you know, we now have, you know, a blue wave and a lot of fiscal spending coming. We have, you know, Yellen now in the Treasury talking about issuing very, you know, 50 year bonds. That's probably, you know, a healthy thing to transmit a, for, you know, as citizens of the United States, you know, to term out our debt and also to have that transmission mechanism from the financial system, you know, the problem since the financial crisis is that, you know, the wealth gap has just been expanding.

And they need to figure out a way to get money from the central bank through the banking system to small businesses and to Main Street, right. And that to me is a really healthy upward sloping yield curve, because that incentivizes lenders to lend money. Whereas what happened in Japan, that just incentivizes people to buy, you know government debt and stick it under their mattress and just, you know do nothing. That stimulates deflation. Because, you know, if government bonds are the lowest with security and their price is going up, why would you do anything other than buy government bonds all day long?

So, I am – I don't know what's going to happen in the future, but I do think it's a pretty unique environment, because TIPS inflation has already, you know, expectations have already moved higher there, which you can see from the level of breakeven or inflation swaps, whereas the yield curve has not normalized and interest rate volatility is still near, you know, if you go back some of these indices, you know, there is no index for the IVOL ETF, it's actively managed, because there is no, you know, interest rate volatility and inflation hedge, but some of these other ones, you can go back and look at them from, you know, so the mid-80s, and interest rate vol is trading near its lifetime history of financial market lows.

So, it's a pretty compelling opportunity to be like, you know look, we don't know what's going to happen, whether there's going to be inflation, negative rates, stagflation, you know, deflation, like, who knows, but I think, you know, there are very few things in financial markets that you can buy, that are, you know, have a positive risk reward profile, you know, meaning, you know, we can lose money, right. I'm not saying IVOL can't lose money, but the asymmetry that we own is a, I think, a much better value than things with, you know, whether a lot of people are using floating rate notes, for instance, right to gain exposure to higher yields. And, yes, the coupon resets, but these things have, you know mostly financial credit spread risk, and a lot of them are foreign banks, specifically, European banks. And then other investors are running into short duration. And the problem with not all short duration strategies, but many short duration strategies is two-fold. Number one, it's still long duration, right. It's not really short, anything, you're just less long.

So, if you think interest rates are going to go higher, you're still, you know, with short duration, you're still long duration, so you're still guaranteed investors will lose money in a higher yield environment, you're just not, you're going to lose less money. And then number two, a lot of the short duration strategies have moved down the credit rabbit hole is what I like to call it, a credit quality because, you know, the [two-year] interest rate is 11 basis points, right, for governments in the U.S., it’s negative in many other countries. And so these products have, you know, CMBS, which is, you know a credit product, or ABS, or CLOs, or structured products, or, you know, all sorts of you know, a lot of them have European banks and other products. But think about if you were a corporate in today's environment, why would you ever borrow money short-term?

You know, it's generally I think, not, you know, not necessarily safe to be in short duration, if you're taking a lot of credit spread risk. Because going back to like, the whole point, in my opinion, the whole point of fixed income is to help give you something different than your equities. And if you own let's just take a simple example, Apple stock and Apple bonds just to pick, you know, one corporate, how do you have anything really different, you know, it's the same, you know, if there's a bad product or a sector change or a management team problem, you really have the [same data].

So, I think a lot of investors see IVOL as a potential alternative to having short duration, because it doesn't have corporate credit spread risk in it, like many of these strategies do, but it does give, you know other exposure and a potential to make money in a higher yield environment. So, it's just an interesting time. And I think it's a pretty elegant solution to give something different in the portfolio. And I think different is really the key because nobody knows what's going to happen, but betting on credit spreads, continuing to tighten and yields continuing to go lower, probably isn't, you know, isn't great in my opinion.

JL: Nice and I do appreciate your refusal to take the bait there on actually prognosticating. I mean, I do think the reason that we try to build diversified portfolios and one of the beautiful things about exchange traded funds, and this is really true about mutual funds, as well as that, you can be holding 10 different symbols in your portfolio and literally have access to tens of thousands of different securities spread across every geography, every style, every size, every asset class. And if IVOL is anything, it's non-correlated. And that has continued to be the case, The non-correlations to every major asset class, I think are pretty incredible. So, I think it's a point well taken there. The other thing, I wanted to just note is that you were mentioning that what many of these shorter duration funds have done is that they've moved down the [indiscernible].

ND: Yeah, it’s just down the credit spectrum, because…

JL: Yeah. To try to choose yields. And I remember back in, it was either March or April up a co-worker of mine at Seeking Alpha, who I believe, MINT was the fund he had purchased, MINT, which is a PIMCO fund, he was surprised that it was down 5% or 7%, I think, over that period. And I said, look at the holdings, the top holding is General Electric bond, for example, what like there's obviously clear credit risk there in a global sell off and pandemic that those kinds of bonds are going to actually sell off. And I had, in my own portfolio, put GBIL there, which really just holds zero to one year U.S. Treasuries. And it did moved up a little bit, maybe because, again, I was probably giving up a little bit on the yield side, but they had no mandate to move beyond just holding what they said they were going to hold there.

And it ensured at least that the credit risk was a known quantity. And that in the type of environment we saw in March and April, the holding was going to do exactly what you expected it to do, which was be a place of last resort for investors who are looking for just a return of capital, not on capital during a massive sell-off. And so, I think that that point is something that unfortunately investors have learned the hard way with some of these short duration money market style funds. I put that in [indiscernible], although I guess money markets are doing similar things also, to some extent.

ND: Yeah, I mean, I think it just goes back to, you got to understand what you own, you have to look under the hood and see what is inside these strategies. And you can't just go on name only, you know, like that, that specific fund, you know, just pulling up Bloomberg and taking a quick glance, you know, 57% is credit, about 25% is banks, 9% is autos, 24% is other stuff like ABS, CMBS, CDO, CLO, Agency MBS, non-Agency MBS, and only 15% is government's and then the credit rating, you know, 28% is BBB.

And so, yeah, it's going to underperform when credit spreads, widen, this thing's going to lose money. And I think you just have to, you have to, you know, all investing involves risks, right. There is no perfect magic wand about, you know making returns without taking risk. But you have to understand when you're constructing a portfolio, if you have all equities, and then a bunch of short duration with credit spread risk, you don't really have a diversified portfolio in my opinion.

So, I think it's just going back to digging under the hood and seeing, you know how much credit you're taking. And that's when I go back to my comment about, you know, who's using IVOL and I joke that the people who hate credit spread risk they use it, and I didn't create it, you know, for those people, right? We just created it as another, you know, a solution to TIPS because TIPS are long duration, and then TIPS reset their principal was CPI, which is the problem with just CPI alone is about one-third of the entire index is the cost of shelter. And that's mostly rent as a proxy.

And you know, especially with the pandemic, you know, renters generally have experienced decelerating rent inflation, which may weigh on CPI, and it's just, it's good to have you know, more than one way to measure something, but yeah, I think you just have to and I think the other problem is, the world has moved so far, you know, ETFs are amazing technology, right. They're great products, great wrappers for investors, because they're transparent, they’re flat fee, they have no incentive fee.

They're just really good instruments, but you still got to know what's inside the fund and what does it do and you can't just go on a name that sounds like, you know, catchy, right. And that's why when we named you know, our fund, it is a mouthful, right? But I want people to understand what it is right? I don't want to be, you know, calling it some, you know, some of these funds have names that you're like, you're not really sure what they do. And especially on the fixed income side, if you look into them, they actually have a lot of credit risk and a short duration.

Think about if you, you know, when you have a credit event, like when you have a bear marketing credit, typically the CDS curve inverts similar to vol curves. So, when you have like, risk off, a lot of people say oh, the VIX is inverted. VIX is just equity volatility, right. It's just an index for S&P vol. But typically when you have a credit event, the CDS curve inverts.

So, that's because – and it makes sense, right? Because if you, you know, if you've borrowed short-term money, you're going to have to pay the principal back. And there's a high likelihood that you might default, if you're having a credit event. So, short duration is not necessarily it's lower interest rate risk, but you might be adding a whole bunch of other risks to your portfolio that you might not really want.

JL: Yeah. I think that's – it's really well put, and I think an important message for investors to take to heart. Right now, you know, I still think you're probably better off buying MINT than $1,000 GME calls when the stock cross $300 a few weeks ago, but yeah, it is really important. It is definitely important to do the due diligence and know what's inside of the funds that you're putting in your portfolio. And if you just don't understand it, then probably take a pass I think is the best approach there or get some kind of a financial advisor or fiduciary who can actually explain it to you.

So, at the very least, don't get in over your [skis]. Know every single thing inside your portfolio. I think is definitely good advice to leave people with. In terms of – and I think that's a good place to leave it also, Nancy. This has been great as always. I definitely feel a little more knowledgeable and a little better prepared to deal with the current fixed income environment that we're in right now, which is definitely a complex environment with the new administration.

As you said, there is going to be a lot of spending. It's not exactly clear, though, whether that will stimulate inflation, whether it's just going to be more of the same in terms of deflation, whether the Fed is going to be tempted to actually go below that zero bound in terms of short-term rates at some point. A lot up in the air right now, I think very little is known. So, nothing else that makes sense for investors to prepare their portfolios for multiple different eventualities and not put all of their eggs into a single basket strategy wise.

ND: Yeah, no, I think diversification is really key with all portfolios, and you just, you know, having different things that could work in different environments is super important. And, I do think especially on the fixed income side, you know, many investors, they just don't realize that their portfolio – the fixed income side of their portfolio is any place that you own a mortgage, that mortgage is short an option to the homeowner because U.S. homeowners can prepay their loan whenever they want.

So, the mortgage market is short volatility, and many passive investors are using IVOL as a way to complete, you know, their portfolio and have, like, for instance, the Barclays Agg Index, which is a very common benchmark for both passive and active managers. It doesn't have inflation protection in it, it has about 40% is nominal treasuries, but not inflation protection. So people use IVOL as a way to augment the Agg to give inflation exposure, and then about 28% of the Agg is mortgages, and you know, you can just Google it, like our mortgage is short volatility. Yes, they are because the U.S. homeowner is long the option to prepay whenever they want. That's called the prepayment risk or convexity correction. And so, mathematically, when there's market stress mortgages, that will mean implied volatility goes higher and mortgages just like interest rate and bond prices are inversely correlated.

So, many investors use it as a way and you shouldn't be – the word volatilities has a lot of connotations, right, that are not necessarily positive, but the IVOL product is long interest rate volatility, long fixed income volatility. And what many investors don't realize is they're already short from their mortgage exposure in their fixed income portfolio. So, I like don't be scared of it, you're already, you know, I think it’s much more scary to be shorted versus long.

JL: Yeah.

ND: Because it's – obviously it's hard to be, especially in fixed income markets, because there's so many different types of fit, you know, whether it's, you know, you have everything from private credit to levered loans to floating rate notes to high yield bonds, investment grade bonds, like there's mortgages, there's so many different types of instruments, but I think understanding the big picture about where asset allocation is across the different types of products is really important.

JL: Sure. Alright. Anyway, it's been great, Nancy. If you want to just kind of let people know where they can go to continue researching everything we've been discussing here today. I think it will allow them to continue their own due diligence on IVOL?

ND: Yes, sure. We have a fund website, which is – it's ivoletf.com. So it's not – I think sometimes people are talking about eyeball, but it's I like, interest rate or inflation or implied, ivoletf.com is our fund website. And there's a lot of information on there for investors to look at and to see if it's a, you know, talk to their financial advisor and see if it's appropriate for them.

JL: Sure. Anyway, thanks so much. Until next time.

ND: Thanks, Jonathan. Great to catch up with you today. Thanks for having me on.

For disclosures in addition to managing IVOL, Nancy Davis is long IVOL in her personal portfolio. She is long SCHP via IVOL. Jonathan Liss is long SCHP.