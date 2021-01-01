Brief Overview

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) has come a long way since my post last October. Possibly. The Texas Cedar Park sustainable trucking outfit guided by Thomas Healy, the young, dynamic, serial entrepreneur seems to have grown its personnel as it continues to bring to market electric powertrain solutions. The plug-and-play offering is somewhat genius insofar as it allows the pioneering venture to penetrate the trucking market quickly.

But with a plethora of partnerships, business combinations, resource sharing agreements with some of the most renowned industrial powertrain firms to date, the primary question remains? Why are these more established industrial corporations simply not building plug-and-play powertrains themselves? Is it a question of spreading bets and risk sharing? Or is this an entrepreneurial smokescreen covering up some key facts?

The absence of tangible revenues, non-committal pre-orders from JV partners, potential complications around product development, and a spider's web of partnerships make value creation difficult to follow.

Thomas Healy's HeadSmart Labs Ice Bucket Challenge demonstrated the creativity and entrepreneurial flair the young, talented founder is reputed for.

Source: YouTube

One thing which cannot be faulted about the fledgling powertrain start-up is its ability to raise cash. Armed with a balance sheet affording the company almost $600M of which circa $390M in cash & cash equivalents, and another $200M in marketable securities, the runway remains lengthy for this ambitious venture to take off.

The company lost about $50M on a trailing 12-month basis which shows linearly sizable time remaining for it fly on its own wings, or simplistically crash and burn. Granted, expenses are increasing exponentially, and will continue to do so as product is brought to market, but $390M in direct liquidity coupled with the dynamic vision of Mr. Healy may be just enough for this organization to take a flight path to renewable energy stardom.

The current political environment favors it. At least, somewhat. With a Biden government ready to shock the US economy back to life with a fiscal bazooka, with his touted green revolution as a cornerstone of domestic transport policy, there could not be a better political environment for the young Texas firm to evolve in. Surely, the future is promising - unlimited green subsidies, support for business, incentives to build back better.

Until, of course, you factor in a woeful macro-economic environment. No matter which way you look at it, the US economy is on its knees. Ravaged by a health pandemic which has spared no part of the domestic economy, it has seen wave after wave of lay-offs and the seizing up of the transport industry.

Hyliion Holdings markets and currently develops the Hypertruck ERX and the Hybrid Electric

Source: Hyliion

With no sales, this could actually be a blessing for the Texas-based sustainable energy powertrain pioneer. Maybe not having a product to sell is a net positive, given that the depressed economic environment may have led to a preemptive cancellation of orders anyway.

This remains pure speculation - but reality is, with lock downs enforced upon the economy and 30 million jobless Americans, the macro-environment lays siege to what appears to be an incredibly positive political one.

I stand by my initial analysis of Hyliion Holdings Corp - while the company needs credit for going out on a limb and tackling a meaningful societal issue - climate change, a lot of the packaging around the firm just does not seem right. Special purpose acquisition companies have a track record of being very founder friendly at the expense of initial bag holders, er - I mean shareholders. The play-before-play principle which has fueled a blank check bonanza as every venture capitalist, family office, sports star and his dog collectively jumped in on the action remains relatively lopsided. It is a bet on a show pony before the pageant event has taken place, which manages to avoid some of the checks and balances more present in formal initial public offerings.

One can only wonder how successful WeWork would have been had the firm decided to avoid all the investor and regulator scrutiny by going down the blank check route. We will never know. Regardless, an environment of mega loose money, rock bottom interest rates and easy access to capital has given birth to a $100B SPAC boom the likes of which we may never see in the future. Bearish.

Financial Overview

Since my initial review, the stock price of Hyliion Holdings has headed south, shedding about 35%. On a comparative basis, the $2.46B powertrain minnow has registered -66.56% against Lordstown Motors (RIDE) -47.21%, Canoo Inc. (GOEV) -26.13%, Fisker Inc. (FSR) +37.56% and Ayro Inc. (AYRO) 165.53%. This does not fundamentally suggest my initial analysis was right - nor would a meaningful move of Hyliion Holdings' stock price to the upside would indicate I am wrong. The main takeaway we can develop by scrutinizing past returns over the last 6 months is that the space remains extremely volatile and prone to moves to the downside.

Over the past 6 months, (HYLN) has markedly underperformed its peer group, delivering -66.56%

Source: TradingView

In an environment where equities were previously 80% numbers and facts coupled with 20% narrative, it appears that ratio has been turned on its head. Companies with a visionary narrative backed by a marked absence of numbers seem to have caught the hearts of investors, particularly the retail crowd more prone to source information off Reddit, YouTube and CNBC rather than EDGAR. This has been a favorable environment for visionary story stocks, like Hyliion Holdings.

However recent events - increased investor scrutiny into the space - following several reports of financial misrepresentation well depicted in the most recent Lordstown Motors (RIDE) debacle, means that these fledgling firms no longer have an easy get-out-of-jail card when publishing troubling financials.

While Hyliion Holdings is definitely not Lordstown Motors, and it would be unfair to paint the firm in this light, it is inevitable that corporate misbehavior sparks defensive reactions throughout the investor community.

Income Statement Extract Hyliion Holdings ($M)

Source: Spreadsheet developed by author with data via Gurufocus.com

Hyliion Holdings has persistently lost money - on a trailing 12-month basis, that totals around $52M and over last year's accounting period just short of $40M. On this data alone, the performance seems understandable. Everything needs to be put into context - here we are speaking about a fledgling renewable energy powertrain firm which needs to build its business, and more importantly its truck.

Hyliion's previous investor presentation touted expected revenues of $1M, which ultimately never eventuated. In the firm's defense, it appears feasible to highlight the SARS-COV2 pandemic as being a driver of these lost revenues. Investors should, however, keep a keen eye on how readily the company meets its own set of goals.

Source: Hyliion Investor Presentation

What does seem a little extraordinary is how specific cost centers have grown - selling, general and administrative expense, which readily describes fixed charges a business is subject to, has grown <3x. Normal given the company has increased headcount and cost to meet listing requirements of a publicly traded company.

Oddly, research and development expenses have not developed at a similar rate, increasing by solely ~35%. Granted, these expenses would not grow perfectly in unison, but it does appear strange that a firm which should be smack bang in the middle of an aggressive product research and development campaign is allocating one tenth as much to its engineering prowess. External consulting fees accounted for $2.2M of the $3.3M increase, emphasizing the company's over-reliance on an outsourced model.

Hyliion Holdings' own expected timeline to launch the Hyliion Hypertruck ERX would suggest a considerable amount of spend particularly in research and development. Its financial statements however do not appear to highlight that.

Source: Hyliion Investor Presentation

Perchance, selling the product is more important than developing it. Interest expense is another thing for investors to keep an eye on, specifically in an environment which may quickly see a change to the interest rate landscape. Any meaningful increase in interest rates used to stave off inflation could effectively choke young firms of their ability to grow.

Balance sheet extract Hyliion Holdings ($M)

Source: Spreadsheet developed by author with data via Gurufocus.com

The real strength of the company to date remains its iron-clad cash reserves. This should alleviate, at least to some extent, any worries investors may have about the business continuing as a going concern. Over the past year, the junior trucking outfit has built a war chest of ~$600M allowing it to continue working on product development.

Balance sheet extract Hyliion Holdings ($M)

Source: Spreadsheet developed by author with data via Gurufocus.com

The amount of capital deployed in the company's fixed assets seems a little questionable. For a company which touts an initial pre-order of 1,000 units for Agility Logistics, gross property, plant, and equipment does not seem to have developed at a rate with any semblance of being able to meet production targets. Granted the firm leases its Cedar Park, manufacturing, and research & development hub, but a $9M spend on capital equipment appears extremely light.

Hyliion Holdings has emphasized the importance of an outsourced model, which could explain such an asset light balance sheet. But a question an investor must ask is - if for example a third party is building the product for Hyliion Holdings, what technical barriers to entry exist and why not simply invest in the firm which manufactures the product?

In any case, investors will need to continue to scrutinize capital expenditure to ensure the company adequately prepares itself to meet vehicle deliveries in 2022.

Key Takeaways

Hyliion Holdings hit the capital markets at an opportune time - when storied counterparts such as Nikola Corporation (NKLA) were part of a frenzied hysteria particularly driven by retail investors looking to find success similar to that generated by Tesla (TSLA)

Led by its charismatic, entrepreneurial, and youthful founder, Thomas Healy - the firm aims to be a pioneer in de-carbonizing Class 8 vehicle powertrains.

The SARS-COV2 pandemic has undoubtedly had a negative impact on some of the targets the firm has set, generating $0 in sales over 2020 despite an initial plan for $1M in expected revenues. Understandably, some slack can be given to the venture because of this.

What does seem surprising, however, is how the company has spent its money. A 3x increase in sales, general and administrative spend, perchance to meet requirements of being a publicly listed company yet only a marginal increase in research & development. This, despite being in an intense phase of focused product development.

The current political environment will undoubtedly provide tailwinds for the venture - an all-in Biden green energy policy is likely to help the Cedar Park based trucking pioneer.

Unfortunately, the macro-economic environment is likely to counterbalance policy tailwinds. Mass unemployment, a domestic economy arguably on life support facing a period of mass fiscal stimulation. This could provide a backdrop to an increase in prices, a push in inflation and corrective action by the Federal Reserve.

Any increase in interest rates used by the Federal Reserve to counter inflationary pressures would have a substantial impact on young, pioneer firms which have flourished in an ultra-loose monetary environment.

Interest rate increases coupled with several widely publicized blow-ups (Nikola Motors) may put story stocks which emphasize narrative more than numbers out of favor with investors.

No matter what your position is on Hyliion Holdings, it is difficult not to admire the firm. It is taking on a societal challenge - that of de-carbonizing the economy - with the ambition, drive and flair which is characteristic of its founder, Mr. Thomas Healy.

For now, I still remain bearish despite offsetting positive and negative forces. My belief remains that the business model (mass outsourcing), coupled with the macro environment (increased interest rates) and the investing space (increased investor scrutiny, competitor blow-ups) may mean that Mr. Healy will have to put in overtime to justify his compensation, stock awards, and ownership stake, particularly for a firm with no sales track record.