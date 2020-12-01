Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) is a compelling addition to one's portfolio as it is worth considerably more than the current share price in the low $40's. The recent rise in the price of oil and the company's update on both their growth plans and dividend policy make us raise our price target for this Dividend Dominator to $70 per share. We feel that the decisive actions that the company took early in the Pandemic has paved the way for increased margins and earnings. While the stock has had an impressive run from its lows last year, there is still plenty of upside from here.

Introduction

Today we are updating our conviction in Royal Dutch Shell PLC Class B (RDS.B) and Class A (RDS.A) shares "Shell" as a result of the recent rise in the price of oil. As we wrote in early December (Royal Dutch Shell's 30%+ Return In November Is Just The Beginning - Now Is A Great Time To Buy), the company had taken aggressive steps early in the Pandemic to lower their fixed costs and capital expenditures. While the main intent of this change was to create a lower breakeven level for the company, it also results in higher margins when the price of oil recovers. Additionally, the company's investor day last month highlighted how management plans to continue their disciplined capital use long after the Pandemic is over. Lastly, management has provided further guidance on dividend growth expectations that highlight why last year's dividend cut was really a rebasing of the dividend and not a change in management's view of the dividend.

Royal Dutch Shell's Iconic Logo

Source: Shell Image Library.

Higher Oil Prices Lead to Higher Share Prices

The COVID Pandemic had the potential to be disastrous for most oil company. This was due to the drop in demand for oil and other energy products due to the global quarantine measures instituted early in the Pandemic. While most oil companies adjusted their breakeven levels significantly lower after the collapse of the price of oil at the end of 2015/early 2016, no company planned for the extreme price drop in May. (At one point the price of oil turned negative for a brief period of time. This was due to a large drop in demand and oil companies not able to scale back production fast enough. As a result, nearly all oil storage capacity was used up and producers had to "pay" customers to take oil).

Change in Oil Price vs. Royal Dutch Shell Class B Shares Since December 31, 2019

Data by YCharts

Thankfully for the oil industry, the price of oil has completely recovered since the dire days of May. In fact, the price of oil is actually more than 7% higher than it was at the end of 2019. In our view, this is a result of demand for oil picking up faster than initially expected. To be fair, there are a few main factors that are driving the price of oil higher:

Damage to Oil Infrastructure - The extreme cold weather last month wreaked havoc across most of the energy infrastructure in Texas. As a result, a number of the refineries and other parts of the core energy infrastructure are offline as repairs are made. As these facilities come back on-line, the increased supply of oil and refined products could result in a small decline in the price of oil.

- The extreme cold weather last month wreaked havoc across most of the energy infrastructure in Texas. As a result, a number of the refineries and other parts of the core energy infrastructure are offline as repairs are made. As these facilities come back on-line, the increased supply of oil and refined products could result in a small decline in the price of oil. Production Cuts from OPEC - The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has been maintaining lower supply levels in 2021. As part of this shift, Saudi Arabia has voluntarily cut its oil production by 1 million barrels per day. While the duration of this supply cut is uncertain, Saudi Arabia has pledged to maintain this supply cut for April as well.

Understandably, investors might see these catalyst as only a near term impetus for higher oil prices. While these two catalysts for reduced oil supply may diminish over the coming weeks, we are more focused on the potential for a shock to oil demand. One major theme for 2021 that impacts nearly every company is the potential return to normalcy after the United States and the rest of the world reaches "Herd Immunity" from COVID. Based on the trajectory of the current vaccination programs, this could occur sometime during the summer months for the United States.

Our core view is that once a majority of people are vaccinated, travel will pick up tremendously. This most likely will come from both car as well as air travel. What is worth noting is that while oil production and demand is nearly 100 million barrels per day, a small difference in supply or demand can have a large impact on the price of oil. Oil's reaction to shifts in supply or demand is fairly dramatic compared to many other commodities. If 2019 and 2020 are a good indicator of the magnitude oil prices can move in one year, 2021 is poised for further growth:

2019 Supply Shortage - For 2019 oil started the year at $45 per barrel and rose to $61 per barrel by the end of the year. This increase was in large part due to consumption outpacing supply by roughly 500 thousand barrels per day. This showed how a supply shortage of less than 1% was able to drive prices noticeably higher.

- For 2019 oil started the year at $45 per barrel and rose to $61 per barrel by the end of the year. This increase was in large part due to consumption outpacing supply by roughly 500 thousand barrels per day. This showed how a supply shortage of less than 1% was able to drive prices noticeably higher. 2020 Demand Drop - In 2020 demand for oil dropped precipitously due to the Pandemic. The average demand for oil was nearly 2 million barrels per day less than supply over the course of the year. This led to oil prices dropping from $61 per barrel down to $40 per barrel by the end of the year. Even more dramatically, the price of oil dropped to a daily closing low of $11.26 per barrel in the depths of the Pandemic.

- In 2020 demand for oil dropped precipitously due to the Pandemic. The average demand for oil was nearly 2 million barrels per day less than supply over the course of the year. This led to oil prices dropping from $61 per barrel down to $40 per barrel by the end of the year. Even more dramatically, the price of oil dropped to a daily closing low of $11.26 per barrel in the depths of the Pandemic. 2021 Potential Demand Shock - While supply and demand are estimated by the U.S. Energy Information Administration to reach equilibrium in 2021, any surprise to the demand side could drive oil prices notably higher. Considering that oil is currently just above $60 per barrel, the demand shock from a "Travelgeddon" could easily drive prices into the mid $70s.

One of Shell's Refineries

Source: Shell Image Library.

Interestingly, despite the fully recovery of the price of oil, the price of Shell's stock is still down nearly 30% from where it ended 2019. This very perplexing to us as Shell has taken great strides to lower its breakeven levels and increase its margins. What investors should value the most is that management did not simply cut operating costs to lower breakeven levels. Instead, they also instituted a disciplined capital allocation program that should benefit shareholders for years.

Shell's Capital Allocation Goals

Source: Shell Strategy Day, February 11, 2021.

This new program includes a bit of something for each type of shareholders:

Positioning for Growth - For those that are focused on growth, the company is focused on projects that on average have an internal rate of return (IRR) in the teens to twenties. Additionally, the company has instituted a minimum hurdle rate for any project of an IRR above 10% or more depending on the division.

- For those that are focused on growth, the company is focused on projects that on average have an internal rate of return (IRR) in the teens to twenties. Additionally, the company has instituted a minimum hurdle rate for any project of an IRR above 10% or more depending on the division. Growing the Dividend - For investors focused on the yield, management has laid out a plan to not only support the current dividend level, but to also grow it at 4% annually.

- For investors focused on the yield, management has laid out a plan to not only support the current dividend level, but to also grow it at 4% annually. Environmental Impact - For investors focused on the company's environmental impact, management is targeting 2050 to have zero net-emissions from the company. Impressively this is not only referring to the emissions from the company's operations, but also from the use of energy sold by Shell as well as the carbon emissions from other companies attached to Shell's supply chain.

At its core, the new program is making Shell a better company for its shareholders, customers, and the environment. From a cash flow perspective, the company generates more than $40 billion in cash flow at the five year average price of oil of $55 per barrel. This is well above the company's historical cash flow generation in the upper $30 bullion range at these levels. Impressively, as the price of oil increases, the cash flow generated from Shell's business grows at a faster rate. As the demand for oil continues to drive prices higher, this should result in significantly higher cash flows for Shell and ultimately a notably higher share price.

The Impact of Oil Price on Cash Flows

Source: Shell Strategy Day, February 11, 2021.

Dividend

Shell's dividend policies have changed significantly throughout last year. After years of holding the quarterly dividend steady at $0.94 per share for ADR holders, the company decided to cut the divided by two thirds to $0.32. This "dividend reset", was an effort to bolster Shell's capital position in uncertain times and to move the dividend to a level that can be supported in an environment where oil trades at $50 per barrel.

Shell's Outlook on the Dividend - Q1 2020

Source: Shell's Q1 Report.

Impressively, the actions taken in the first half of 2020 have already started to pay dividends. In Shell's Q3 update to shareholders, the company announced that they would resume a policy of annual dividend growth of 4%. Additionally, they would take further steps to enhance their distributions to shareholders through share buybacks. This is based on the company's goal of reducing net debt to $65 billion and achieving a AA credit rating. Ultimately, this translates into 20%-30% of CFFO being distributed to shareholder.

This represents another tailwind for Shell's stock. Today's dividend yield of 3.2% doesn't seem like much compared to historical yields, but with the S&P yielding only 1.5% and many bond portfolios yielding close to 2%, it is quite attractive. Additionally, Shell has made it clear that it plans to raise its dividend 4% annually after their "dividend reset" last year. This is welcome news for investors as the company is keenly focused on high quality uses of capital. Despite cutting the dividend last year, it is a strong sign that management is willing to layout an annual dividend increase plan so soon.

This creates an opportunity as income-oriented investors are searching for ways to replace lost income from their bond portfolios. This phenomenon occurred a little more than a decade ago during the Financial Crisis. As a result of the Federal Reserve's actions to bolster the economy, interest rates fell to historically low levels. At the time, income-oriented investors were faced with the same challenge as today. Their solution to this challenge was to invest in high quality dividend stocks to replace lost income. This translated into strong investor demand for high dividend stocks as rates remained low. Today we are seeing even lower interest rates than in the Financial Crisis, and given the impact of the pandemic, these rates are expected to remain low for years.

Valuation - Plenty of Upside for Shell's Stock Price

The question now is what to do with the stock? Not surprisingly, with the recovery in the price of oil and positive surprises for the company since their Q3 announcement to shareholders, Shell's stock is up nearly 80% compared to a 21% return for the S&P 500.

Returns for Shell Class B Shares vs. SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

Data by YCharts

Price to Book Method

While it would have been great to own shares in Shell prior to this amazing run, there is still plenty of room for the stock. One of our popular metrics to value a company is the book value per share versus the current stock price. In recent years, Shell has traded at 1.4-1.5x book value. Today the company trades at a historically low level, below 1.0x book value per share. If the company were to return to its more normal book value per share valuation, the share price would be roughly $70 per share.

Shell Historical Stock Price Divided by Book Value Per Share

Data by YCharts

While one could always argue that the current book value of any company's assets is high questionable. In Shell's case, the company already underwent a strategic review of all assets and most likely would have already written down the value of certain assets on its balance sheet if they were overstated. This gives us an above-average level of confidence in the current book value per share of Shell's assets.

Using Oil Prices

Another method to derive a fair price for Shell's stock is to use the price of oil as the determining factor. Since our bull case for the company comes from a return to pre-Pandemic levels for the demand of oil, this is another valuation approach that we use. Consider that Shell's Class B Shares closed 2019 at just three cents below $60 per share. At the same time, oil closed the year at $60.76 per barrel. If we use the same ratio of one share of Shell Class B is roughly equal to the price of a barrel of oil, this would lead our fair value to above $70 per share as oil rises above $70 per barrel.

While this valuation approach is a bit simplistic in nature, we feel it is also a conservative valuation method. One core assumption in this approach is that Shell has not changed materially since 2019. In reality, the company has taken tremendous steps to increase its margins. This would lead us to believe that a share of Shell's stock should be worth more than it was at the end of 2019. We would also note that the dividend cut would have a negative impact on any valuation comparison to a period before the cut. This is more than offset by the significantly stronger cash flows from the company due to the increased margins.

Catalysts for Share Appreciation

As we noted in our previous publication, there are a number of catalysts that should drive Shell's stock price higher to a more "fair value" valuation for the company:

Shell continues to surprise shareholders with the success in repositioning the business.

Consumer demand picks back up as the COVID pandemic finally winds down and consumers return to their normal lives - one in which travel is not constrained.

Demand from income-oriented investors push up the stock price as the yield is significantly more attractive than what they can achieve from their fixed income portfolios.

These catalysts have clearly been driving Shell's share price since the end of October. Ultimately, we expect a combination of these factors will drive Shell's stock price to $70 per share.

Risks

Investing in Shell is not without risk. The main areas to focus on should be:

Consumer demand - While the consumer is poised to recover from the COVID pandemic, this recovery may take a lot longer and ultimately result in a permanently lower level of demand for Shell's products. The impact of this change would be additional steps to reduce capital expenditures, divest non-core assets, and potentially reduce the dividend again.

Dividend - Shell has done great work to shore up its finances and has an ambitious plan to deliver 20%-30% of CFFO to shareholders through their dividend and share buybacks. If the company is not able to achieve their financial targets, this may not materialize and the dividend may have to be sacrificed again. If this were to happen, shareholders would be merciless as two dividend cuts in a short period of time is a very bad sign for any company.

Disasters - The oil and gas industry is no stranger to fires and other disasters destroying key operations and taking major production facilities offline. While Shell has a good safety history, this is another big risk associated with any investment in an oil and gas company.

Which Shares to Own - Class A or Class B?

Lastly, this article would not be complete without addressing the two share classes available for investment.

The first question with any investment in Shell is which shares to own? The company has a unique ownership structure in which investors can purchase either Class A or Class B shares. Both shares are available for purchase in the local market as well as ADRs (American Depository Receipts) for investors in the United States. While both share classes represent the same rights and dividends, the major difference is how the dividend is treated. The Class A shares trade in the local Netherlands market and as such have a 15% withholding tax rate for holders of both holders of the local stock as well as the ADR. The Class B shares, on the other hand, have a "dividend access mechanism" in place that serves to block any foreign withholding tax on dividends. Essentially, this boils down to U.S. based investors should own the Class B shares to prevent the foreign withholding tax on their dividends. We are not accountants, nor do we give tax advice, but the difference in withholding tax for the two share classes of Shell stock is important for investors in the company to be aware of and invest accordingly.

One last item to note is that even if the shares are held in a qualified account, such as an IRA, the foreign withholding tax still applies. Generally, while you can ultimately file to receive a refund on the withholding, it is a detailed process that results in a credit to your overall taxes and not funds back into your qualified account.

While this article is based on the perspective of a U.S. investor that has chosen to invest in the Class B shares due to the withholding tax issue, Class A shares have the identical metrics. As such, if you own Class A shares, the same price target of $60 per share applies.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shell is a great position to add to one's portfolio. The recovery in the price of oil and the company's ability to create a more profitable and focused business should be a catalyst for continued growth. As the demand for oil continues to rise, so should the price of Shell's stock. Additionally, management has demonstrated their ability to execute on their new plans for the company. As the market sees that company's margins expand, this should serve as a further catalyst to boost the stock price. While the strong share price performance since the end of October has been astounding, it is not a reason to skip this stock today as there is still plenty of room to run to $70 per share.

One final note: We are excited to launch the Dividend Armada service in March. The Armada was created to bring dividend investors "behind the curtain" with a seasoned professional money management team. In addition to sharing our full dividend portfolio and our screening process, Members will be brought into the discussion around the markets and changes to the model portfolio. Through creating a vibrant community of dividend-focused investors, we aim to elevate the investing skill of our Armada.

We recently published a new post detailing this service. Click here to learn more and receive Founder subscription pricing.