Investment Thesis

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) offers a content delivery network (''CDN''). This time last year, that introduction was all that was necessary to drive the bulls forward. A year later, and investor appetite for CDN stocks has taken a hit.

However, not a lot has changed. Cloudflare continues to deliver its vision. Presently, I make the case that this investment has a solid foundation to deliver investors with a meaningful return. Long story short, consider this investment opportunity:

Revenue Growth Rates and Guidance

Source: author's calculations, **high-end company guidance

On the surface, its revenue growth rates are remarkably stable, oscillating between 40% to mid-50s% year-over-year. However, under the surface, Cloudflare's opportunity is very exciting, particularly after the recent sell-off.

What Bulls Should Remember

Cloudflare has a strategy that works. Simply put, it's a very simple land and expands strategy of growing its customer base over time.

Source: Q4 2020 Investor Presentation

I believe that this graph speaks for itself. You can see vindication that its platform delivers value to both SMBs and large enterprises. As you know, new enterprises are slow to change and adapt to rapidly-changing dynamics. But you can see that over time, the amount of revenue being derived from larger enterprises continues to increase over time, finishing 2020 with 46% of total revenue coming from customers being billed at +100K annualized. What does this tell you?

This shows you that Cloudflare's ability to penetrate large enterprises works. Furthermore, we can see through its dollar-based net retention rate (''DBNRR'') hit a high of 119% in Q4 2020 and up 200 basis points y/y, once again demonstrating that its land and expand strategy works.

Remember all the issues with Fastly (FSLY)? Its customer concentration issues? And how its DBNRR was driven by one-off events on the back of the pandemic? You can clearly see this dynamic is not taking place here. We are far from the bottom of the pandemic, with usage-based billing driving the spike in DBNRR. In fact, the opposite is taking place here, that post Q2 2020, Cloudflare's DBNRR has actually increased from 115% to 119%.

Indeed, before we get caught staring at the trees and forgetting the forest, the point to keep in mind here is that Cloudflare's innovation and features are the strongest dynamics propelling the company forward.

Simply put, it's Cloudflare's ability to disrupt legacy telecom providers, on-premise expensive single-point solutions, with its own broad, scalable and agile platform.

Cloudflare's strategy is one that's focused on innovation and adoption by developers in the first instance. And that's always going to be a winning strategy. High-quality products rather than brute force marketing dollars.

Part of Cloudflare revenues is derived from developers using its self- service. This is a testament to its developers-first ethos high-class product, for developers looking for a CDN that can be both fast and able to operate in a zero-trust environment with minimal limitations.

What's more, as I've alluded to previously, yes, COVID-19 allowed for a pull forward in revenues, and Cloudflare's stock did end up going vertically up during the past 12 months, but Cloudflare's potential isn't over yet and its valuation is more attractive right now.

Valuation - Why this Still Makes Sense to Me

I'm not going to claim that this stock is in the bargain basement because it absolutely is not. What I'm going to charge is that Cloudflare still has a long runway ahead and that investors are being asked to pay 40x forward sales for a stock that's likely to be growing at 40% y/y into next year.

This is not particularly cheap, but right now, after the dip, this is not overvalued either. And that's why details matter, and having a nuanced understanding of its medium-term potential is crucial.

Because in this case, you know that its revenues are not contingent on a single customer driving its revenues forward (as is the case with Fastly). You could retort that this risk already is factored into Fastly's valuation, given that its stock is priced at 23x forward sales. On that basis, this would be a valid argument and something to keep in mind as one inevitably compares FSLY with NET.

The Bottom Line

In sum, Cloudflare has a large opportunity and rapidly-expanding market opportunity.

COVID has opened up and ignited the world's demand for seamless integration of a content delivery network that's able to operate both fast and securely.

Cloudflare has enticing guidance for nearly 40% year-over-year for 2021. Meanwhile, its stock is priced 40x forward sales. Investors interested in Cloudflare, right now, post dip, are being offered a rewarding entry point to average into the stock.