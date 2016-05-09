I am going to change gears from my normal analysis and lead with the summary on this one. I believe LendingClub (NYSE:LC) is worth over $4B today.. You heard that right, with just over 90M (common and preferred) shares outstanding and a $15 share price, LendingClub is currently being valued at $1.35B. This stock should be triple where it is trading today. With a $4B market cap LendingClub would trade at just 4x my revenue estimate for 2023 and 10x my adjusted EBITDA estimate for 2023. Those multiples are significantly less than peers Upstart (UPST) and SoFi (IPOE) are currently commanding. A detailed analysis is provided herein with regards to the financial model being used along with the inputs. I would go ahead and point out that I believe the model is conservative, and does not even assume LendingClub reaches loan origination levels achieved pre-COVID in 2019. In summary, the company's business has been transformed because of the acquisition of Radius Bank, because of COVID, and because "Fintech" companies offer growth at a reasonable multiple compared to the rest of the tech industry. I expect money to pour into Fintech's in 2021 and LendingClub should receive an outsized share of this money given its value proposition compared to other alternatives.

Quick Background

LendingClub went public in late 2014 and reached a valuation at the time of over $8B.

In September 2020 I penned this article, calling for LendingClub shares to soar, and soar they did. The stock is up almost 250% in 6 months. Even with that massive move higher there is more clarity today on just how undervalued this company still is.

LendingClub completed the acquisition of a 100% digital bank, Radius Bank, which is transformative in numerous ways. See this recent article by a fellow contributor for a summary along with my September 2020 article.

Finally, I delved into a number of thematic ideas of why LendingClub shares are undervalued in this blog post on March 14th. LendingClub shares are moving fast, and the consensus seems to be because of Ark Funds / Cathy Wood purchasing over 200,000 shares last week. However, Ark already owned almost 7M shares and the increase in their holdings is simply not that material. What is more material is that over 60,000 call options were purchased on Friday at the April 2021 17 strike price. A big player is expecting this to keep moving higher, quickly, and I wanted to get the blog post out fast to provide a high level summary of why I agree the next move higher is likely to be soon and likely to be dramatically higher.

Key Financial Data Points for Modeling

LendingClub ended FY 2019 on a high note. The company reported over $750M in revenue, reported almost $135M in adjusted EBITDA, it's first year of GAAP profitability, and finally they announced the proposed acquisition of Radius Bank:

Source: Company 2020 10-K

At the time of the Radius acquisition, and as documented in my Sept 2020 article, LendingClub noted that Radius should contribute $80M of incremental earnings on an annualized basis.

Then, boom, Covid-19. LendingClub made the prudent decision to go all-in on ensuring that they could complete the Radius acquisition, and the company focused on conserving cash versus trying to take on risk with significant lending in an uncertain environment. As part of conserving cash, LendingClub substantially reduced their existing fixed cost base. As seen in the snip from their 2020 annual report below, the cuts made by LendingClub are the equivalent of over $80M on an annualized basis:

Source: Company 2020 10-K

The company, like so many others, obviously learned how to do more with less. Being a digital lender, and now a digital bank, it should be very clear that LendingClub can grow quickly. While some incremental overhead will come with that growth, the company is now starting on its growth journey from a much leaner base.

To recap, prior to COVID in 2019 LendingClub generated $135M in adjusted EBITDA. Post COVID, and sitting here today in March 2021, the company has completed the Radius acquisition which will add at least $80M annually to EBITDA. The company has also significantly reduced its cost base adding another $80M annually to EBITDA via cost savings. Add it all up, and simply assuming LendingClub did nothing other than recapture their pre-COVID origination volumes, the company should be generating $295M in adjusted EBITDA.

Reduced marketing expenditures are excluded from the $80M in on-going cost savings noted above. This is important for a number of reasons. Prior to COVID, LendingClub was spending over $250M a year on sales and marketing, including over $65M in Q4 2019 seen below:

Source: Q420 Earnings Presentation

LendingClub basically cut advertising to zero, after COVID, in Q2 and Q3 as seen above. The $6.5M spent each quarter is likely all costs associated with personnel. We can see in the image below that paid search advertising (orange line on chart) basically plummeted to zero in Q2 and Q3 as the company slashed spending:

However, originations did not completely stop, with ~$300M/$600M/$900M in originations during Q2/Q3/Q4 respectively. LendingClub took advantage of their 3M+ existing members, those that offer the least amount of risk and virtually no cost to acquire, and continued to make loans.

LendingClub originated just over $3B in loans in Q4 2019, the last full quarter before COVID. The company originated $900M of loans in Q4 2020. Sales and marketing as a percent of originations was 2.13% in Q4 2019 and 1.37% in Q4 2020.

The company noted in the Q4 2020 earnings presentation that the percentage of customers coming back for a 2nd loan, within a 5 year period, had increased from 30% to 50%. As LendingClub grows it's embedded base of members, via the Radius acquisition and offering other financial products, sales and marketing spend will be significantly more efficient than it was pre-COVID. This will contribute materially to expanded EBITDA in the future.

2021-2023 Financial Model

LendingClub completed the acquisition of Radius in Q1 2021, and thus their Q4 2020 financials exclude the impact of the Radius acquisition.

The company provided fairly robust guidance for 2021 around revenue and earnings, along with parameters on how to model future revenue and earnings, as part of their Q4 2020 earnings presentations. There are two presentations, with one focused on the historical LendingClub results and one focused on Radius Bank that both are useful for modeling purposes.

LendingClub provided the following guidance:

With the above, and using historical data along with guidance provided in the Radius Bank portion of the earnings presentation, it is not that hard to model out revenue and earnings for 2021 through 2023 using conservative assumptions. For example, originations are guided to grow at 45% YoY in 2021, reaching $6.3B. That is still less than 50% of where annual originations were prior to COVID. The model below assumes that origination growth slows to 40% in 2022 and 30% in 2023, still not reaching pre-COVID levels by 2023. Originations in 2021 are likely not reflective of future growth rates given what should be an accelerating environment over the course of the year coming out of COVID and implied by the full year guidance compared to the Q1 guidance. Thus, modeling slowing origination rates in 2022 and 2023 is just one of many examples of conservative modeling on my part.

The financial model for LendingClub, used to inform my analysis of value, is shown below:

Source: Author

The guidance is all based off of what LendingClub has told us, their existing cost base, and their targeted earnings from retaining loans. The 2021 guidance for revenue and net income ties out to the guidance provided by management. We then build on the 2021 estimates using the playbook provided by the company.

Additional notes on the guidance include:

Transaction Fee Revenue: Historically has been 4.8% of originations. This is assumed to increase to 5% due to recapturing the cost paid to Web Bank as a partner bank (prior to Radius) to originate loans and per guidance previously offered by LendingClub. Note that transaction fee revenue growth conservatively assumes originations slow in 2022 and 2023 as noted below.

Originations: Assumed to grow from the $6.3B level in 2021 at ~40% in 2022 and ~30% in 2023 (2022: $8.8B in total with $7.5B earning transaction fees and $1.3B being retained by LendingClub. 2023: $11.4B in total with $10B earning transaction fees and $1.4B being retained by LendingClub). Originations are, conservatively, not assumed to reach 2019 levels even by 2023.

Servicing/Investor Revenue: LendingClub earns a fee for servicing the loans sold in the marketplace to other banks. This amount previously reached $190M in 2019. Guidance assumes slightly exceeding previous peak as servicing portfolio grows and with slightly expanded margins as post-COVID returns are estimated at 100-150bps above pre-COVID generating higher servicing yield.

LC Interest Income: This represents the yield earned on loans retained by LendingClub. The company gave an illustrative guidance on what that yield looks like in their Q4 earnings presentation:

Source: Q42020 Earnings Presentation

The model for the interest income effectively follows the above, with the flow of interest income matching the timing in Year 1, Year 2, and beyond. As an example, in 2021 the $50.4M in interest income assumes $1.26B in loans retained over the course of the year ($1.26B = midpoint of guidance to retain 15-25% of $6.3B in loan originations). $10M in interest income per every $100M in loans during the first 12 months of the life of the loan (image above). Given the loans will be issued over the course of the year, only 40% of the 1st year worth of annualized income is assumed in 2021. The same logic is used in 2022 and 2023 as the loan book grows at an assumed pace of $1.26B originations per year.

Radius Interest Income and Radius Expenses: I have not seen a single analyst do any digging but this information is available. The image below and the link here to ibanknet provide the actual 2020 results for Radius Bank:

The model assumes that both the interest income, and expense, from legacy Radius bank loans remain the same over time. These loans have significantly lower yields than LendingClub loans and this is a conservative estimate, as the company would likely love to redeploy this capital into higher yielding products as soon as possible.

CECL Expense - CECL stands for "Current Expected Credit Loss". This is a fancier way of expressing, or accounting for, expected loan losses. In the past, loan losses were booked when they were probable and estimable. The best way of describing CECL is that it now causes banks to book the assumed loss, at the time a loan is issued, instead of over time when a borrower stops paying on the loan. For an entity like LendingClub, this has the impact of front loading expenses as the retained loan balance grows. The CFO does a good job of explaining this on the Q4 earnings call. While the assumed loss is booked when the loan is issued, the company is still collecting 100% of the actual interest income being paid, meaning the cash or equity accrues to the bank faster than the actual earnings do. This is impactful in terms of capital requirements and the ability to increase shareholder value in the future. The 2021 guidance uses the companies guidance that the vast majority of the GAAP loss is related to bringing Radius into conformance with CECL, and the initial losses on the LendingClub loans issued. In 2022 and 2023, the CECL expense assumes a 5% reserve (per LC guidance) on $1.26B of loans retained each year, or the equivalent of $63M per year.

Financial Model Summary

The above work on the financial model should be straight-forward, and in many ways conservative. The origination growth is assumed to slow over time, but revenue would still grow at an almost 50% CAGR from 2020 through 2023. There are no indications that LendingClub, armed with the ability to much more easily and cheaply originate and hold loans prior to selling them to marketplace banks, will slow the growth rate below what they have guided for 2021. Consider in the past, if LendingClub originated a loan they intended to sell to a marketplace partner, their cost of capital was over 3%. With Radius deposits as a funding source, the cost of capital is only .3% (90% lower). This allows LendingClub to retain more value and more efficiently and quickly originate loans they intend to sell into the market place, without the cost of capital quickly eroding their profits.

At the bottom of the financial model, you can see that the assumed risk adjusted margin (LC net interest income MINUS loan losses) is only 5.9% by 2023. LendingClub is providing guidance for this metric to be 7.5% as seen below:

Source: Q4 2020 Earnings Presentation

Over time, as the loan book normalizes in size, that interest margin should grow as the company gets the full benefit of the interest income to offset the full CECL charge taken at the time of loan issuance.

Lastly, this financial model assumes that within the next 3 years, LendingClub does absolutely zero innovation. The model assumes that after becoming the 1st digitally native marketplace bank at scale, that the company offers no new products or sources of revenue. No new lending products, no mortgage originations, no other sources of fee based income. The odds of that happening, are frankly zero, and would go against all the hints provided in blog posts and on the earnings call about new products around checking/savings intended to attract deposits.

When LendingClub announced the Radius Bank acquisition, Radius had $1.2B in deposits as of February 2020. As seen in the table above showing the Radius financials, at December 2020, deposits had reached $1.7B. Finally, as noted during the Q4 earnings call, deposits had grown to at least $2B by March 2021. Radius grew deposits by $800M (70%) over the course of the year, without the benefit of LendingClub marketing to their 3M+ members. LendingClub surveys show that 80% of their members are interested in new products, and specifically, a checking account that will be offered through Radius.

Those new products will add value. For example, it has been reported that Chime is earning almost $500M on an annualized basis in debit interchange fees from their 8M account holders. That has translated into a valuation of over $14B. As LendingClub attracts deposits, and new checking accounts, they will begin to earn fees as members use their debit card on spending. These fees are extremely lucrative, and given that Radius Bank is under $10B in assets, these fees can be more than double what larger banks are allowed to charge. This in turn allows a bank like Chime, or Radius, to offer better rewards to promote the use of a debit card/checking account. Just how profitable are interchange fees? Consider the below example:

1,000,000 Debit Card Users 20 Transactions Month 0.25 Avg. Debit Interchange Fee per Transaction 60,000,000 Annual Fee Income

If LendingClub had 1M account holders, doing 20 debit transactions a month at a very conservative fee of .25c per transaction, this could add over $60M in fee income.

Again, examples like the above are not just probable they are highly likely, and they are completely excluded from the current financial model.

Lastly, LendingClub has a deferred tax asset of $211M as noted on the Q4 earnings call. With a 25% assumed tax rate, LendingClub will be able to shield the first $800M of net income from having to pay cash taxes. This will generate substantial retained equity for the company allowing this cash to be returned to shareholders in the future.

Peer Valuation

I noted previously my recent blog post, which had some of the below information related to the competition and valuation. In a vacuum, the below information is much less informative than it is when you have a chance to understand the LendingClub financial model presented above.

The addressable market in the world of loans, credit cards, mortgages, payments, and other financial transactions is in the Trillion's.

Today, Fintech company's generally specialize in certain areas. Personal loans and finances (LendingClub / Upgrade / Upstart / SoFi), lead generation (Lending Tree / Credit Karma), Banking (Chime), and the new arena of "buy now pay later" (Affirm).

These company's command massive valuations based on their "potential" disruption.

Specific to LendingClub, we are dealing with the original disruptor, who has generated over $60B in personal loans since inception. With most of the other company's below, you are betting on the "potential" that they can become something. LendingClub already is something, as the first digitally native marketplace bank at scale. 50,000 people a day visit the site to potentially take out a loan, and now with the acquisition of Radius, to potentially become a customer of the bank.

*Source Author: See detailed sources and footnotes at bottom of article

From left to right in the image above, you can see the estimated valuation for LendingClub compared to a set of it's peers. The valuation ranges from LendingClub with an EV of $800M, to Chime with a valuation of over $14B.

Why does LendingClub have the lowest valuation? There is no good answer, and my guess it that in the next few days and weeks that valuation disconnect is gone.

Let's pick on a few of the companies valued above LendingClub.

Upgrade: Valued at $1B in it's most recent funding round. Generating about 75% less revenue than LendingClub. Founded by the same person that had to resign, after founding LendingClub, due to violating business practice policies.

Upstart: Recently became a public company. Trades at a market cap of almost $4.4B. Has no stated intent to unlock the value that LendingClub will gain from owning a Bank. Upstart is a marketing story. They talk about Artificial Intelligence, or AI, all the time. They literally have the following information as the very first exhibit in their S1 filing document on the road to becoming a public company:

Source: Upstart S1 Filing

15B cells of data performance. Woo Boy that sure is impressive. You have to give company's credit who market themselves well to Wall St. Upstart certainly has, and their valuation shows it. They are valued as an AI company who utilizes their data. LendingClub has never talked about their data superiority, until just last week when they slipped this into their earnings presentation:

Source: Lending Club Q4 Earnings Presentation

I almost imagine the LendingClub senior team chuckling when they saw how Upstart was so proud of their 15B cells of data. When you are sitting on 148B cells of data, or almost 10x what your fancy new competitor is touting, I guess it is time to tell the world about it. LendingClub also has that data over 3.6M loans compared to Upstart's less than 700K loans, across 74M repayment events, creating even more robust ability to refine algorithms in the lending universe.

SoFi: SoFi is a good company. They are legit, and offer a suite of services. Lending Club has a head start on them with regards to owning a bank (SoFi just started the process which took LendingClub a year). LendingClub also has significantly more data with regards to its head start in the lending universe. SoFi has a broad offering of products and it should, given that it is being valued at $8.5B and offering lofty goals such as going from $27M in adjusted EBITDA in 2021 to over $1B in adjusted EBITDA by 2025.

Chime: Radius Bank (owned by LendingClub) will offer basically everything Chime offers. You can get your paycheck early, earn debit card rewards, no fees (Chime apparently charges ATM fees while Radius doesn't). Radius Bank will offer everything that Chime offers, and Chime is valued at $14B+. If LendingClub is able to convert existing members into account holders, and offer a compelling product, they will compete for what SoFi illustrates is a very large prize:

Source: SoFi Investor Presentation

Converting some of those legacy accounts, simple by offering a concise digital experience, has given Chime a $14B+ valuation. Any material success for Radius Bank in generating new accounts could dwarf the valuation I am subscribing to what we already know LendingClub should be able to become.

The Final Take-Away?

Without any innovation, LendingClub should grow its revenue to over $1B by 2023 (50% CAGR 2020-2023). Adjusted EBITDA should grow to over $400M. Goldman Sachs just recently came out with the following target and valuation model for Upstart:

Source: StreetInsider Article

At a $55 price, Upstart is valued at over $4.2B. Goldman notes that their valuation on Upstart assumes a 41% forward CAGR for revenue. They consider the company fairly valued at 9.5x 2022E EV/Sales. For LendingClub, we are assuming $723M in revenue for 2022 and a forward CAGR of almost 50%. Forgetting the significant cash balance side of the EV equation for LendingClub, the same 9.5x multiple would value LendingClub at $6.8B compared to the company's current market cap of $1.35B.

I simply don't believe the analyst community knows that LendingClub is about to grow the top and bottom line at a rate that is among the best in class within the Fintech arena. Cathy Wood knows, and whomever bought the 60,000 April 2021 call options likely knows as well. At a minimum, LendingClub should be equal in value to Upstart which would lead to over 200% upside and a $45 price target. That is the minimum.

The market is seemingly waking up to how underpriced LendingClub is, and the re-rating should be fast and furious when it happens. I plan to enjoy the ride higher.