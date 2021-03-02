Quick Take

Finch Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FNCH) intends to raise $100 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is advancing treatments of gastrointestinal tract related health conditions.

FNCH has produced highly successful efficacy results in Phase 2 trials for its lead program, so the IPO is worth consideration for life science investors.

Company & Technology

Somerville, Massachusetts-based Finch was founded to create microbiome treatments for conditions including clostridioides difficile infection, or CDI, and ulcerative colitis [UC] & Crohn's disease [CD].

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Mark Smith, Ph.D., who was previously president and Research Director at OpenBiome and has over 50 peer-reviewed publications on the area of the microbiome.

Below is a brief overview video of Clostridium difficile:

Source: Gastrointestinal Society

The company's lead candidate, CP101, is preparing to enter Phase 3 pivotal trials in mid-2021 for the treatment of CDI.

In its Phase 2 trials, CP101 met its primary efficacy endpoint - '74.5% of participants who received a single administration of CP101 achieved a sustained clinical cure, defined as the absence of CDI through week 8...'

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company SEC Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $233 million and include Crestovo Investor, Nicholas Haft and Thomas Layton Walton.

Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Brand Essence Research, the global clostridium difficile market was valued at an estimated $1.36 billion in 2018 and is expected to exceed $2.3 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.9% from 2019 to 2025.

Key elements driving this expected growth are a growing incidence of CDI infections and the addition of new treatment options for patients.

Also, more than 80% of CDI morbidity happens in persons aged 65 or older, frequently as the result of the use of antibiotics for the treatment of other conditions.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

Rebiotix

Vedanta Biosciences

Actelion Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer (PFE)

Trinity Biotech (TRIB)

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)

Merck (MRK)

Others

Financial Status

Finch’s recent financial results are atypical of a clinical stage biopharma in that they feature collaboration revenue and minimal other revenue types along with its significant investment in R&D and G&A.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two calendar years:

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2020, the company had $99.7 million in cash and $29 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

FNCH intends to sell 6.25 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $16.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $100 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $869 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 13.62%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $50.0 million to advance the clinical development of CP101 for the treatment of recurrent CDI, our lead product candidate, through the receipt of topline data from our planned Phase 3 clinical trial; approximately $20.0 million to advance the clinical development of FIN-211 for the treatment of ASD, an Enriched Consortia product candidate, through the receipt of topline data from our planned Phase 1 clinical trial; approximately $10.0 million to fund the advancement of CP101 in additional indications, including chronic HBV through the receipt of topline data from our planned Phase 1 clinical trial; approximately $60.0 million for investment in our Human-First Discovery platform, including the development of commercial-ready manufacturing capabilities; and the remaining proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are BofA Securities, Jefferies and Evercore ISI.

Commentary

FNCH is seeking public investment capital to advance its lead programs through clinical trials.

For its lead candidate, CP101, it reached its primary endpoint in Phase 2 trials, with 74.5% of patients achieving a clinical cure, a major success.

The market opportunity for the treatment of clostridium difficile is moderately large and expected to grow at a material rate in the coming years.

Finch has a collaboration relationship with major pharma firm Takeda Pharmaceuticals for its US and CD pipeline programs.

BofA Securities is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 100.8% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As for valuation, while the IPO’s proposed valuation is well above the typical range for biotech IPOs, the firm’s resounding Phase 2 success for its lead program justify the higher valuation, so the IPO is worth a close look for life science investors.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: March 18, 2021.