Quick Take

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) has filed to raise $806 million from the sale of ADSs representing underlying Class A common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides a cloud platform for Internet of Things applications for global developers and consumers.

TUYA has produced strong topline revenue and gross profit growth, but also high operating losses and cash burn and the IPO is priced for perfection.

I'll watch it from the sidelines.

Company & Technology

Hangzhou, China-based Tuya was founded to develop a Platform-as-a-Service [PaaS] cloud offering to enable developers to build and host their Internet of Things [IoT] applications.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Xueji Wang, who was previously a senior director Alibaba and was responsible for launching a number of initiatives at Alipay.

Below is a brief overview video of basic Internet of Things concepts:

Source: Simplilearn

The company’s primary offerings include:

Internet of Things Platform as a Service [PaaS]

Industry Vertical Software Solutions

Cloud-based Services

Tuya has received at least $333 million from investors including New Enterprise Associates, Tuya Group, Tencent Mobility, Unileo and Tenet Group.

Customer Acquisition

The firm pursues customer relationships with businesses and OEMs primarily in the consumer IoT industry.

However, management seeks to expand its efforts into the Industrial and Agriculture sectors.

In 2020, the company 'powered over 116.5 million devices via IoT PaaS, making us the world's largest IoT cloud platform in the global market of IoT PaaS, according to CIC.'

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped significantly as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2020 20.9% 2019 35.0%

Source: Company registration statement

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, was 2.0x in the most recent reporting period.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global market for IoT was valued at an estimated $761 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $1.39 trillion in value by 2026.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 10.53% from 2021 to 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing adoption of IoT technologies across a wide range of industry verticals, including automotive, manufacturing and healthcare.

Also, a shift to manufacturing 'Industry 4.0' is placing an emphasis on complementing and augmenting human labor with robotics to reduce accidents and increase efficiencies.

Regional growth rates are estimated in the chart below:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Amazon AWS (AMZN)

Alibaba Cloud (BABA)

IBM (IBM)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Google (GOOG) (GOOGL)

Financial Performance

Tuya’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharp growth in topline revenue

Strong growth in gross profit and gross margin

Still high operating losses, but reduced negative operating margin

Reduced cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2020 $ 179,874,000 70.0% 2019 $ 105,789,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2020 $ 61,937,000 122.9% 2019 $ 27,786,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2020 34.43% 2019 26.27% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2020 $ (69,846,000) -38.8% 2019 $ (73,440,000) -69.4% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 2020 $ (66,912,000) 2019 $ (73,097,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2020 $ (49,211,000) 2019 $ (56,563,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2020, Tuya had $158.8 million in cash and $98.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, was negative ($52.4 million).

IPO Details

TUYA intends to sell 43.59 million ADSs representing underlying shares of Class A stock at a proposed midpoint price of $18.50 per ADS for gross proceeds of approximately $806 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $500 million in the IPO at the IPO price, a large portion of the IPO.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and the company founders, who will be the Class B shareholders, will be entitled to 15 votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple share classes into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $10.5 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 7.79%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

research and development; investment in technology infrastructure, marketing and branding, and other capital expenditure; and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, CICC, Tiger Brokers and CMBI.

Commentary

Tuya is seeking public capital market investment for its continued R&D efforts and expansion plans.

The firm’s financials show strong topline revenue and gross profit growth, but continued high operating and net losses, as well as high operating cash burn

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased and its Sales and Marketing efficiency ratio was 2.0x in 2020.

The market opportunity for providing a PaaS offering for Internet of Things applications is part of a very large and growing IoT market globally, so the firm has strong industry dynamics in its favor over the longer term.

Like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

Morgan Stanley is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 68.6% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the major players against which it competes, although its revenue growth has been impressive.

As for valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay an EV/Revenue multiple of 58.5x its 2020 revenues, surely a very, very high multiple.

While I think TUYA is well positioned in a growing industry and is producing growing revenue figures, its high operating losses and high IPO valuation assumptions give me pause.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: March 17, 2021.