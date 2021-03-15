Call Start: 08:30 January 1, 0000 9:30 AM ET

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call

March 15, 2021 08:30 ET

Company Participants

Arjun Aggarwal - Chief Product Officer

Ric Fulop - Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Co-Founder

James Haley - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Shannon Cross - Cross Research

Greg Palm - Craig-Hallum

Josh Sullivan - Benchmark Company

Noelle Dilts - Stifel

Jim Ricchiuti - Needham & Company

Arjun Aggarwal

Thank you and thanks to everyone for joining us today for Desktop Metal’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings conference call. With me on the call are Ric Fulop, CEO Chairman and Co-Founder of Desktop Metal and James Haley, CFO of Desktop Metal.

Earlier today, we issued a press release and made a slide presentation available on our Investor Relations website, which provides an overview of our business and financial highlights for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. This call is being webcast live on Desktop Metals Investor Relations website and the webcast and the accompanying slides will be available for replay for 12 months following this call. The content of today’s call is the property of Desktop Metal. It can’t be reproduced or transcribed without our prior written consent.

March 15, 2021

Today's call will include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Desktop Metal's views and expectations only as of today, March 15, 2021 and actual results may vary materially based on a number of risks and uncertainties. For more information about the risk factors that may impact Desktop Metal's business and financial results, please refer to the risk factors section of the Annual Report on Form 10-K that we filed with the SEC in addition to the company's prior filings with the SEC.

Additionally, during this presentation or the following Q&A session, we may refer to non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. These measures are intended to supplement, but not substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our earnings release contains the financial and other quantitative information to be discussed today as well as a reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

With that, I would like to turn it over to Ric.

Ric Fulop

Thank you, Arjun. Good day, everyone. We are excited to welcome you to our first earnings call as a public company. The past several months has been transformational for Desktop Metal. In the fourth quarter alone, we completed the transaction between China and Desktop Metal, started trading on the New York Stock Exchange and began shipping several new products core to our long-term roadmap, ending the year with over $595 million on the balance sheet to fund our growth strategy.

I would like to start today by providing an overview of our business for those that are new to our story, about some of the key milestones we achieved in the fourth quarter and discuss some of our strategy going forward. After my remarks, James will cover our evolution to a public company, discuss our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 and provide guidance for 2021.

First, an overview of our business, starting with our investment highlights on Slide 3. Desktop Metal is the only pure-play additive manufacturing 2.0 company. We are pioneering a new generation of additive manufacturing technologies focused on the production of end-use products to help businesses make high performance products faster, more sustainably in a cost and volume competitive with conventional manufacturing processes. The additive manufacturing market is a significant and growing opportunity that’s expected to go from roughly $12 billion in 2019 to about $146 billion by 2030. This 11x growth is being propelled by a shift from prototyping and tooling into mass production applications and the industry has strong secular tailwind around onshoring and supply chain flexibility.

We have a growing portfolio of additive manufacturing 2.0 solutions focused on volume production of end use parts that we think has industry leading price performance and capabilities across the portfolio, with over 190 materials qualified across polymers, metals, ceramics, composites and biocompatible resins. Our products include some of the largest and fastest DLP systems in the market with the Envision One HT and the Xtreme 8K and we have got the fastest metal printer in the market with a Production System P-50. It’s about 100 times faster than product generation technology cycles are part of the future. We have also got a series of developing businesses in composites and biofabrication that we are going to expand as I will discuss shortly.

This portfolio is backed by differentiated technology modes. That includes printers, software materials in over 260 patents issued or pending. We have a second major mode around distribution. And we now have over 250 partners in 68 countries around the world. We are doubling down on a combination of horizontal and vertical focus. We are the channel to go after a variety of markets. We have got a solid dental and jewelry business and we will continue to expand our focus into verticals such as healthcare, automotive, aerospace and oil and gas. We have got a very compelling financial profile. The products I highlighted earlier each have high margin recurring revenue streams from receivables and service, which generate a multiple of the upfront revenue and gross profit over the lifetime of the system.

On the whole, we anticipate significant gross margin improvements and operating leverage as we scale revenue over time. And finally, we believe there is a significant inorganic upside potential in the business. And we have got a team with experience executing transactions. We have ended the year with a very robust liquidity profile. And we expect to use this to fund organic activities, but also generate a return as we add strategic capabilities to the business in line with a strategy focused on enabling killer apps for additive.

Taking a step back, you look at the additive manufacturing industry as a whole on Slide 4, today, a small percentage of the spend in a program goes to design prototypes, tooling and jigs and fixtures. These use cases has traditionally been the focus of additive manufacturing. This actually used to be an industry called rapid prototyping, but the vast majority of the spending in a program really goes to the end use parts in production.

Turning to Slide 5, if you take additive manufacturing, or AM to mass production, there is four key hurdles, each has a high bar given the maturity of conventional manufacturing processes. In the polymer space, for example, surface finish has traditionally been a barrier. I mean parts that look and feel like end use parts or the polymer AM has created this hurdle, but for a long time, the parts didn’t have the required accuracy. Today, there are residents available that fully cured during printing. So, you can achieve the finish and accuracy needed to go to market with AM parts. Material properties is also a recent area of innovation with multicolor resins, which now enable making parts from materials that level or exceed widely available thermoplastics. And finally, beads have gradually been increasing since about 2011 primarily through continuous printing, which we patented and they are now reaching a point where you can use photopolymer AM production in high volumes. The story is very similar in the metal side, where over time technology advances have cleared each of these bars. The key hurdle we at, DM, are now addressing the speed and cost where throughput has historically emitted the use of metal AM, because parts and systems have not been cost effective.

Turning to Slide 6, we are focused on print processes with productivity that continues to improve over time, writing semiconductor scaling loss. In metals, we have got the fastest binder jetting systems in the market. The engine that drives the throughput is inkjet, which has doubled in throughput every roughly 18 to 24 months. For the past 20 years, by improving nozzle density and droplet firing frequency, whereas vector-based print processes typically require more time or more cost to scale through. An area-wide process that gains efficiencies over time like our proprietary single pass jetting technology drives the economics of additive down the cost curve to make it competitive with conventional manufacturing and volumes up to hundreds of thousands of units per day and even larger volumes as the new generation print engine is introduced.

On Slide 7, we see the same thing happening in photopolymers, with the move to UV diodes as a light source for curing. EnvisionTEC’s photopolymer printers have scaled speed roughly every 24 months as new generations of diodes come out. Now, you have got their new patented approach called projection arrays, which multiplies improvements in power output enables sprint speeds to scale it even faster. Resolution has also had scaling with rapid advancements in underlying image projection technology. This allows you to have larger built platforms with more parts. The result of all this is that our photopolymer printers can now use these improvements in power and resolution to shift further the cost curve making at-scale printing of end use polymer parts viable. With this focus on technologies that ride third-party improvements in efficiency and power, we have the wind behind our sales and we anticipate growing more competitive with conventional manufacturing each year.

Turning to Slide 8, additive manufacturing 2.0 or AM 2.0 represents this next generation of technologies that enables volume production of end use parts with finish, accuracy, properties and economics that are actually competitive with conventional manufacturing. The AM market has compounded at 20% annually over the last decade to $12 billion by 2019. In the last 3 years before 2019, it actually compounded at 25% annually. We think the market overall exhibited a strong bounce back from COVID-19 in the fourth quarter and that points to a promising year ahead. And the industry is expected to continue to compound at roughly 25% over the next decade to get to $146 billion by 2030. This inflection is really being driven by more and more businesses shifting towards end use parts powered by AM 2.0. And that $146 billion only represents 1% penetration of the overall $12 trillion in the global manufacturing industry. So there is plenty of room to continue to grow.

Turning to Slide 9, the reason so many businesses are looking to use additive for end-use parts is that it eliminates the need for tooling, which has created significant pain points in conventional manufacturing. For example, long lead times, minimum volume requirements, time sensitive machine programming, and significant material waste. Conventional manufacturing also creates design limitations that can negatively impact performance and cost in favor of manufacturability. Additive enables benefits like the ability to design complex parts using generative design tools that optimized for real world physics or assembly consolidation, which takes many components and prints them as a single part with dramatic efficiencies on weight or performance or mass customization of parts to particular markets or environments. Finally, reengineering supply chains are on demand, flexible manufacturing capacity and digital inventories, where businesses ship files across borders for local manufacturing. There is a dramatic opportunity to reshape global commerce and improve CO2 footprints as we develop more efficient ways to mass produce and ship products to consumers. And these are key long-term tailwinds for AM 2.0.

I would like to spend some time to highlight some exciting initial applications that are becoming cost effective with our AM 2.0 solutions. In the past, you have probably heard of additive being used for very high end, very low volume parts like genetic components. I think one of the problems with additive is it costs too much to be used at scale in larger markets. One of the more exciting things about our solutions is that we can now use AM 2.0 technologies to make hundreds of thousands of parts in applications that you never would have considered using additive for in the past.

On Slide 10, you can see one of our customers, for example, a company called E.A.C. in France. They are a major supplier of metal accessories for swimwear, cosmetics and luxury goods for companies such as Chanel and Louis Vitton. More and more, they are using our shop system to mass produce pieces they can end up in stores that you as a consumer could go to and purchase. That is a fantastic, fantastic development for additive. They have received their system middle of last quarter and it’s already making parts in high volume. The shop system helped E.A.C increase their hardware production from 10,000 pieces per week to more than 70,000 parts per week. Those are real manufacturing numbers. Tens of thousands of pieces per week, shop system also allows them to create volume quantities of these accessories, which significantly reduced lead times, which is important in the fashion industry and minimal to no manual assembly required. This is a game changer for an SME business like this that’s supplying end-use parts to a market. And it illustrates several core benefits of the shop system biogenic solution, turnkey flexible manufacturing, volume production of real end-use parts with faster time to market and the ability to get up and running quickly with minimal prior binder jetting experience. As a plug and play solution, it’s extremely easy to install and deploy.

On Slide 11, another exciting case study is with one of our P-1 customers, FreeFORM Technologies. They have got a very experienced team in Pennsylvania and are dedicating themselves to making parts with metal binder jetting. To the P-1, the part quality and throughput has enabled them to continually gain business with their customers fulfilling small quantities of parts at first and then go into a large volume and because it’s a digital manufacturing process that can economically turnaround thousands of parts in 1 to 2 weeks versus 2 to 3 months with conventional manufacturing or older generation AM systems at 75% to 90% reduction in lead time. On top of supporting direct material and process transfers to flagship production, P-50, the P-1 is a great tool for high-speed serial production of small and complex parts.

Turning to Slide 12, since the fourth quarter, we also entered a fast growing photopolymer additive market, with our acquisition of EnvisionTEC, the original inventor of digital light processing, or DLP printing, an area wide photopolymer 3D printing process. They have significant blocking IP in this segment, which has bolstered our DM patent portfolio. Together, we created a one-stop shop for AM 2.0 solutions across polymers and metals. What we are excited about with EnvisionTEC is that their solutions have been used to produce end use parts at scale, with over 10 million parts in 2020 alone. They are market leader in fast growing segments like dental with sales of their Envision One platform grew over 3x in 2020 despite the challenges from COVID-19. EnvisionTEC gives us a fantastic platform as we expand the business to reach a whole new set of verticals and applications that benefit from polymer parts and volume. And on top of this, we grow our channel in both number and geographic reach with great opportunity for cross-selling metal and polymer solutions.

Looking at the product portfolio as a whole on Slide 13, we feel it’s the most compelling and diverse set of AM 2.0 solutions in the market and it can cater to metals, composites, ceramics, photopolymers, and even include digital casting and bio-printing capabilities. And what’s great is that it can address use cases across a product lifecycle from preproduction all the way to volume end use parts. This is a killer product lineup. Almost all of these products have been refreshed and released during the last year and we believe they can take us to significant scale. They are backed by a very strong IP portfolio of over 260 issued and pending patents and supported by a library of over 190 materials. To build these products, we really had to pioneer a set of disruptive technologies.

On Slide 14 now, Single Pass Jetting is the patent pending technology that powers our production system platform. Unlike competitive binder jetting systems, which typically require 20 to 30 seconds to print a layer, the production system P-1 and P-50 can print a letter in under 3 seconds. This equates to build speeds that are up to 100 times faster than part of a fusion and significantly faster than conventional binder jetting. The P-50 can support production of up to millions of parts annually at costs that are competitive with conventional manufacturing at reasonable volumes and this is really key because business won’t adopt additive if it can compete on cost. The production system platform offers the only inner processing environment in the market. So we are actually able to print reactive materials we have binder jet. As an example with great announcement last week on a breakthrough in the development of aluminum for binder jetting, where we have collaborated with our partners to achieve extremely promising results of over 99% dense 6061 aluminum material with properties better than lot with comparable heat treatment.

On the metal side, we have also got advanced print technology was developed in-house to be affordable and easy to install. It makes binder jetting an accessible turnkey solution that can be adopted rapidly by businesses and individuals without experience with printing or metallurgy. Both of these technologies are enabled by life center, our proprietary sintering simulation software designed to improve our accuracy and eliminate the trial and error for powder metallurgy based additive manufacturing. It dynamically stimulates the sintering step of a binder jetting process to predict shrinkage and distortion, incorrect geometries before printing to minimize any deviations from the intended design of the final part. This software tool will be a key enabler for broad adoption of binder jetting.

Turning to Slide 15, on the photopolymer side, we have a unique patented technology in continuous digital ad manufacturing. This is an extremely cost effective solution for mass production of photopolymer parts that uses proprietary domeless basement technology to provide higher accuracy prints than membrane alternatives. The Envision One HT, which began shipping in the first quarter of 2021, is the only commercially available high temperature high viscosity photopolymer system shipping in volume today. And we think this is the future in photopolymer AM. This technology allows businesses to achieve properties on par or exceeding conventional thermoplastics. And these systems are doing extremely well. On the right here is the new Xtreme 8K solution, which uses patented protection array technology to achieve native 8K resolution and effective 16L resolution at very high speeds. It’s the most advanced polymer AM system in the market compared to an industrial Fortus 450 FDM printer from Stratasys. This system is up to 100x faster with a build envelope that’s roughly the same size. And it offers superior price performance to comparable industrial polymer AM systems. And just like the Envision One HT, it supports high temperature, high viscosity resins to enable a wide variety of industrial commercial applications.

Digging into our go-to-market on Slide 16, we have got a leading global distribution network today, with over 200 partners that can sell and service our solutions in over 68 countries around the world. Our partners address a wide variety of markets and include vertically focused players as well as the ones focused on general industrial businesses. They can support a variety of business models and product offerings whether it’s low touch high volume or high touch high value. We think this is one of the differentiating assets of DM as a company. And we believe this will be a key factor in accelerating our growth to achieve global scale and launch new products efficiently.

Turning to Slide 17, we have got a very broad adoption of our AM 2.0 technologies across a variety of industries in both polymers and metals, healthcare, automotive, aerospace, oil and gas and consumer products, diversified manufacturers and machine shops. We are excited to expand this user base to more blue chip customers and SMEs as we continue to ramp production in distribution over our newer solutions.

Turning to Slide 18, the unit economics of these products are fantastic. The two examples here are the production system, P-50 and the Xtreme 8K. The lifetime revenue and gross profit of each system is a multiple of the initial sale, roughly 3x to $6.5 million in the case of a P-50 and upwards of 10x to $1.5 billion with the Xtreme 8K. The current contribution comes from the sale of high margin consumables and services, which result in strong gross margin profiles over the life of the system, but they really demonstrate a pretty attractive razor, razor blade model, where the initial sale generates a profit as well.

Turning for a moment to our strategy related to inorganic growth on Slide 19, there is an opportunity here as we continue to build out a strong distribution channel to bring new technologies on the printer side that are focused on AM 2.0. There is a lot of innovation in the private sector and we look forward to adding new print capabilities to our company to enable a wider set of applications and use cases. The second vector for inorganic growth is materials, where we see a huge opportunity to benefit from vertical integration. We have already built vertically integrated structure for materials in the photopolymer side, where we also have an open certified materials business model to work with partners with unique materials outside our moat to offer validated third-party solutions to customers.

On the metal side vertically integrating into advanced materials difficult for conventional manufacturing could uplift the lifetime value of a P-50 customer by up 2x to 6x. The third vector for inorganic growth is building a strong parts offering around killer app where our focus is to incorporate businesses and segments with high margin high barriers to entry. And you will see more about our strategy in this area as the year progresses and we have secured some of these transactions. We believe this can be very accretive to the company and provide a strong return on capital as in the case with EnvisionTEC. Now, there are already several markets which have been quick to adopt AM at scale and we are going to focus on building go-to-market strategies about each of these segments. Hearing aids, for example, is an application that has almost fully crossed over into additive. The same goes for jewelry where AM is used widely for creating wax molds for casting and now starting to be used for direct metal printing.

Turning to Slide 20, today, we are now seeing the creation of a new business called Desktop Health focused on patient-specific additive manufacturing solutions for the healthcare and dental markets. To help lead this initiative, we are bringing on board Mike Jafar, who had a historic career at Evolus in Allergan, launching some of the best known brands in the healthcare space. We feel there are commercial ready applications in dental, orthopedics, audiology and surgical instruments, but there is also a lot of exciting potential in our untapped categories. And we look forward to working with Mike and his team to evolve solutions for these applications and bring them to the market using our DLP, high speed metal binder jetting in Bioplotter solutions. Our vision here is that today you have got more than $85 billion of medical implants annually and they are mostly produce in standard manufactured sizes. We think that’s going to change over the next decade or two where most of these parts will become patient specific and that’s a major opportunity for additive manufacturing across metals, polymers, ceramics and all materials.

On Slide 21, dental is one of the killer apps for additive manufacturing. It’s a segment that has been patient specific for some time now since every part is custom. It’s a market that’s both growing and adopting additive quite rapidly. However, with more than $30 billion in annual parts and spend in dental, only a small percentage of that total is printed. Most central parts today are still milled are made by hand in the lab. We see an excellent opportunity for additive to reach up to 75% by 2025 and we plan to be a major enabler of AM adoption in the ortho, lab in terms of dental markets. Materials are key to enabling applications in this market. You can see how many different use cases for AM there are in polymers, metals and ceramics. We have got several materials that have either received FDA 510(k) clearance or are in process, including proprietary materials for permanent crowns and full arch implant dentures with industry leading performance.

Turning on to Slide 22, we believe the future is to have processes that take less time where you can remove the temporary steps. An example is full arch implant dentures, which is a procedure that today takes an average 3 weeks from beginning to end. Enabled by our breakthrough proprietary materials and combined with our high speed printers, we developed with our partners a revolutionary same day digital workflow for full arch implant dentures. This new 3D printed smile takes place in a single day under the comfort of IV sedation. And this will be one of several initial solutions that we will bring to market with Desktop Health.

Our materials and process have been tested in a clinical study conducted in coordination with leading partners in the field in participation from roughly 900 patients this March 2000. Since then, there have been no failures with our printed implant dentures and the results overall have been excellent. This application is part of roughly $4 billion dental implant market, where we feel there is potential to completely revolutionize how patients are treated and this is all enabled by a combination of advanced materials in both metals and polymers with really high-quality properties and AM technologies suitable for end use part production. We look forward to building a best-in-class team in healthcare and dental to work with our partners in industry to bring patient specific solutions to the market at scale, not just in dental, but also across cardiology, orthopedics, ophthalmology, dermatology and plastic surgery.

Now, turning to our fourth quarter business highlights on Slide 24. As I mentioned earlier, we made several key strides in the fourth quarter towards commercializing our AM 2.0 technology platform. We started global shipments of our Shop System, a mass market binder jetting solution for SMEs and machine shops. It’s a full turnkey offering designed for flexible mid volume production. Based on published figures, in just one quarter in the market, Shop System became the number one selling binder system in terms of units. In addition, we begin global shipments of our production system, P-1 solution, the entry level model for our production system platform. It’s also a great proof point on our path to commercializing the production system, P-50 in the second half of 2021 as to show the same technology architecture and corporate modules. We are incredibly proud of our dedicated team of employees that helped us achieve these key product launches in spite of the challenges and disruptions created by COVID-19 during 2020.

Among our commercialization products, we gain adoption from key customers such as Milwaukee Tool, Ford, Eaton, Pratt and Whitney, and more. We also launched our sintering simulation software live center, for using our binder jetting solutions and received significant awards from the Department of Defense. We beefed up our Board of Directors with the addition of Scott Dussault as Veteran CFO and Steve Nigro, who used to be President of HP’s printing and imaging business.

With that, turn it over to James who is going to discuss financial highlights. James?

James Haley

Thanks, Ric and thanks again to everyone for joining us today. I am James Haley, the CFO of Desktop Metal. I am pleased for this opportunity to share Desktop Metal’s financial results for the first time as a public company. I will begin with a quick recap for those new to Desktop Metal before providing a summary of the company’s fourth quarter and full year results for 2020 and closing with guidance for 2021, which can be found on Slide 25. We announced a definitive business combination agreement with Trine Acquisition Corp on August 26, 2020 concurrently with a successful PIPE fundraise that in aggregate provided approximately $530 million of net proceeds to our balance sheet. The business combination was completed on December 9 and we began trading on the NYSE on the 10th under the ticker symbol, DM.

Moving to our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020, we are pleased with our fourth quarter results, which reflected an inflection point in our business as we successfully commenced shipments of several new products. We generated revenue of $8.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up from $2.5 million in the third quarter and in line with our expectation of sequential acceleration. Casting sales in the fourth quarter was $10 million resulting in gross margin of negative 20%. This represents a sharp improvement from the third quarter of 2020 as we began to scale revenue out of our fixed overhead costs as well as a shift towards higher margin products.

Net loss for the fourth quarter was $25.4 million, which includes increased G&A expenses related to our transaction with Trine and becoming a public company, including additional headcount for corporate functions, audit, legal, professional services and insurance. Looking at the year overall, revenue for fiscal 2020 was $16.5 million. Net loss and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year were negative $90.4 million and negative $73.5 million respectively. We ended the year with a well-capitalized balance sheet, including cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $595.4 million as of December 31, 2020.

On February 26, 2021, with more than 75% of the public warrants from the transaction with Trine already exercised, we announced redemption of the remaining outstanding public warrants. Through March 10, 2021, $11.9 million public warrants were exercised for cash, resulting in proceeds of $136.8 million. Looking ahead to 2021 with our robust capital position, we plan to hit the accelerator on growth and we will continue to make substantial investments in both organic and inorganic opportunities. Over the past few months, we have significantly expanded our sales and marketing, engineering and administrative teams to ensure we are well positioned to fast track organic growth. Further, we are building out internal M&A capabilities to support the multiple inorganic growth initiatives, which Ric spoke to earlier.

For the full year 2021, we expect to generate revenue in excess of $100 million, including contribution from EnvisionTEC. We plan to exit the year with an annualized revenue run-rate of at least $160 million with multiple product launches from the fourth quarter right in the rearview mirror and additional commercial launches this year with EnvisionTEC Xtreme 8K and Envision One HT in the first half and the production system P-50 in the second half, we anticipate sequential growth to be relatively modest in the first quarter, followed by a more substantial acceleration beginning in the second quarter as various growth initiatives take effect following COVID and as these new solutions pickup steam. Turning to adjusted EBITDA on a non-GAAP basis, we expect this to be in the range of negative $15 million to $16 million as we continue to invest in organic and inorganic growth.

With that, I will turn the call over to Ric. Ric?

Ric Fulop

Thank you, James. We are excited to be engaging with our new public shareholders as we embark on this journey. We are building our business for the long-term and our leadership team and board are aligned with our public shareholders. We view our AM 2.0 platform as leading the way in empowering businesses to finally realize the promise of additive manufacturing. Reengineered supply chains, localized production, full design freedom and all at a competitive volume and cost. Increasingly, digital manufacturing landscape is going to experience a massive transformation over the next decade. And we at Desktop Metal are thrilled to be at the forefront of this fourth industrial revolution.

With that, I will conclude our prepared remarks. Thank you everyone for listening and for your support. James and I are now happy to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is coming from Shannon Cross of Cross Research. Please go ahead.

Shannon Cross

Good morning. I was wondering, Ric, looking back at the last – I guess we are at 7 or 8 months now since you announced the transaction and guidance at that point, which I think was $15 million to $25 million in revenue for 2020. Can you talk a bit about what headwinds you faced? What you are seeing from the market in terms of reception to some of the launches? And just what’s leading you to be a bit more cautious in first quarter with an expected ramp thereafter? Thank you.

Ric Fulop

Hey, Shannon. Thank you for the question. I think we have great funnel that’s building for our products. We didn’t get to ship our Shop System until probably middle or second half of the fourth quarter and the traditional COVID supply chain related thing, so moving things around the world, but we did a global launch in all continents, which I think was a strategic thing for us to get going on our Shop System and we did that to prevent potential limitations of different places that we didn’t know whether they would be locked down or not. Overall, we are pretty happy with the results given all the traditional challenges that our companies faced to get products delivered around the world. And I think that as we come out of pandemic, we are going to see some great resurgence and people going back to their labs and manufacturing spaces to execute programs, so.

Shannon Cross

I appreciate that. But I am just trying to figure out and maybe if we think about first quarter and the ramp through the year, what sort of builds upon itself that shows the acceleration starting second quarter? And what are the sort of the key products we need to watch?

Ric Fulop

Yes, I think it’s a reflection of our funnel on how it’s building. Right now, we’ve got a number of exciting products particularly the Envision One HT and Envision One system continues to pick up. We are pretty happy with the way studios continue to develop it’s now starting to ship and Shop System continued acceleration on that and P-1s as well. So it’s the product that we have been describing. I think as we go through the rest of the year, we will have a progression that’s similar to what you see in our industry, which is Q2 and Q4 probably the landmark quarters in additive and then Q1 is usually a refresh from the beginning of the year. So that’s just a reflection of how we feel that year is going to progress based on our funnel and how things are coming along.

James Haley

I guess one point that I would add on that too is we are planning to launch Envision One HT, the Xtreme 8K. We are seeing strong demand for those already. And certainly we have the P-50 system that will be coming out in the second half. So, the pipeline is really developing from here. I mean, Ric touched on the headwinds for Q1, but what we see now, we are very optimistic about the remainder of the year.

Shannon Cross

Okay, that’s helpful. And then maybe if you can just talk a bit about from an expense perspective, where you are funneling some of the incremental dollars, how much of this is because of EnvisionTEC? How much you talked about expanding your sales and marketing team and then maybe how much of this is related to your new healthcare initiatives? Thank you.

Ric Fulop

Sure. Great question. I mean, certainly as I stated in our prepared marks, we are sitting on nearly $600 million of dry powder. Really, we are trying to hit the accelerator on growth here and that’s going to be achieved certainly with multiple organic and inorganic opportunities. We touched on with building out an internal M&A capability, certainly our organic sales team, the EnvisionTEC sales team, marketing, continued efforts on research and development looking at various cost-down initiatives as well as future products and then all the integration of multiple opportunities we are looking at. I will add too certainly the public company expenses we are not something that was sort of contemplated in some of the numbers prior. Those numbers are certainly substantial. And when you look at our market cap, in particular, I mean insurance and various professional fees, registration fees, they are certainly substantial.

Shannon Cross

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Greg Palm of Craig-Hallum. Please go ahead.

Greg Palm

Yes, thanks. Good morning and congrats on all the achievements thus far. I guess maybe just kind of starting at a high level and I am really looking at the product portfolio specific to Desktop, but help us understand raking in order of importance studio versus shop versus production. And I am just kind of curious if you think about timing for P-50 in the launch, is that something that we should expect some revenue contribution this year or is that more of a fiscal ‘22 event?

Ric Fulop

No, it definitely will expect some contribution from P-50 this year in the second half and that continues to be on schedule. P-1 and the Shop System are important parts of our product portfolio as they are mass production systems as well as our Shop System. Studio is a product that has to be finished. And we are very excited about our Studio 2. On the photopolymer side, the Envision One is very much a hit product. It is doing extremely well in the market and in the particularly in dental labs of all the segments we continue to see significant traction and adoption on it as well as for D4K for chairside and it’s – we think the products are fantastic. So, we are planning to scale Xtreme 8K as the year goes on and are excited about that ramp.

Greg Palm

Got it. And just going back to the commentary on the Q1 assumptions, I guess I am just a little bit confused still. So, it sounds like in Q4, there were still some kind of COVID related headwinds and maybe some push-outs in terms of timing, I guess, looking at the revenue guide, I thought maybe given some of those new product introductions, then obviously, you have got contribution from EnvisionTEC that revenue would have jumped or at least the guy that would have suggested a revenue jump more sequentially. I guess you haven’t quantified what modest really means, but just matter of timing and seasonality?

Ric Fulop

Yes, you nailed it on the head. Certainly, Q1 is traditionally a challenging quarter for the entire industry. Certainly, we experienced those challenges as well. We do have some of the COVID challenges going on as well, but really as we are heading into Q2, we are feeling very good about Q2.

Greg Palm

Okay, understood. And then last one, there were some M&A rumors floating around this last week, I don’t expect you to address those reports specifically. But given that you have just completed the acquisition of EnvisionTEC in terms of inorganic, how active are you expected to be in the marketplace in terms of additional M&A?

James Haley

I mean, we have got a strategy we laid out earlier during our original roadshow and just reiterate it, we plan to continue to be active in M&A. However, it is something that we do selectively. We acquire things that give us new capabilities in either print modalities for AM 2.0 or vertically integrated into materials or consumables that our systems use, particular in high volume production applications. And then on the product side, we have got a strategy to enabling printing of difficult to manufacture materials, which require specialized processing as well as killer apps where their significant IP or high margin markets. And so we are going to continue to execute that and you would see transactions in the future as that goes on. I would say, we looked at a lot of business opportunities. It’s not uncommon for companies that just went through – what we went through to see a lot of things and so we are very selective in what we actually move forward with, but we are excited about the things that we have got in front of us and think we can do very accretive transactions.

Greg Palm

Understand. Alright. Appreciate the color. Thanks.

James Haley

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is coming from Josh Sullivan of Benchmark Company. Please go ahead.

Josh Sullivan

Hey, good morning, Ric, James, Arjun. Congrats on the first public quarter here.

Ric Fulop

Thank you.

Josh Sullivan

First, on the launch of Desktop Health here, how should we think of this vertical in the portfolio? We are going to have a dedicated sales force, what’s the go-to-market strategy here and then maybe what are the two or three primary products we should be focusing on over the next year or so?

Ric Fulop

Absolutely. So, the health opportunity is massive. Today, most parts that are used in healthcare are not patient specific, with the exception of dentistry, where the clips are made by hand for patients. So, when you buy a graft or an implant, it’s traditionally something that was producing 4, 5 or 10 sizes and then the surgeons try to match it at the time of surgery. And I think that a decade or two from now, everything will be patient specific and based on everything, probably with the exception of trauma, which needs real-time inventory. But I think that, that presents a very unique opportunity to develop a core competency in the business and we are building a world class go-to-market team that’s going to develop clear products as well as help our partners in the healthcare industry adopt this technology at scale. We are going to be very creative in the types of products that we are going to help our partners bring to market. And I am excited to share those as we evolve it, but I think it’s going to be a very vibrant part of our business, I expect it to be at least a third of our business in the long run. So, it’s a great area where end use products can do very well. And I think you will see the healthcare industry adopt additive at scale over the next decade.

Josh Sullivan

Thanks. And then maybe just one on the production system, with the launch of the P-1, can you just talk about how that’s led to additional pipeline development for the P-50? Just curious how those two systems are working together? And then may be just what does like the – what does the pipeline of the P-50 look like at this point?

Ric Fulop

Yes, it continues to grow. I think we have a great synergy between our P-1 and P-50. Most customers that buy a P-1 no longer want to have a P-50. So, it’s an on-ramp to that platform. It was actually developed in concert with a major customer who bought a P-50, but need a P-1 type machine in order to qualify materials and parts without having to get a P-50 like machine sort of pulled from production in order to do a qualification of our components. So, if you are going to mass produce, if you are a large company, you have got 10,000 SKUs, 5,000 SKUs that you would want to print, you need a platform to qualify those while you have got the large CapEx printing 24/7. And that’s how we see the synergy between those two architectures, settings or qualification that you are doing on P-1 translate to 100% to a P-50. They have the same modules and the same inkjet systems, the same recording process. So, it’s a one-to-one and we validated that with some of our customers that have both installed beta of P-50 and have received the P-1. And I think that P-1 is a much small machine. So, it’s easier to install and deploy, but it’s a great platform, it’s going to help us mature that technology to the point where it’s you have got high OEE by the time we deploy your P-50 into the market later this year. So, we are excited about how those two systems play together.

Josh Sullivan

And then just with regard to the EnvisionTEC acquisition subsequent acquisitions you guys might do here, how do we think about the long-term targets? I understand you don’t want to update us every quarter, but you have got a lot of dry powder here to execute additional M&A. How should we think of those long-term targets maybe versus some of the inorganic opportunities you are pursuing?

Ric Fulop

I think there are – I mean, obviously, you would have to update the models when we do the transactions. Some of the companies we are going to acquire are more technically oriented and sort of capabilities on our technology that would allow us to have future products. And some of them are companies that have some scale like EnvisionTEC and an installed base that we are then going to provide additional distribution or help us scale faster. So, I think that depends on the transaction. And we have several things that we are working on. So as we execute them, we would love to explain the opportunity and why we did, what we did and then I think there is a great opportunity in bringing AM 2.0 technologies into the market. One thing that I think is a focus of us is we are not going to do any acquisitions on sort of tooling or take some pictures or things that we would consider AM 1.0. I mean, our market grew in sort of a rapid prototyping tooling type of world and our company is 100% focused on mass production of end use parts. So there is a lot of folks that would like to claim that there is the same thing, but there is sort of two ways of playing this market. One is to take a technology that’s helped patents, for example, like FDM and develop a more modern version of that for smaller markets like tooling and jigs and fixtures. Another one is to really tackle the issue of how do you go to mass production at scale with additive and we are 100% focused on what we call AM 2.0, which is the production of additive parts at scale, at a lower cost structure than conventional manufacturing, where the economics are the driver. So, that’s 100% the focus on the company and all of our M&A strategies and execution focus is geared towards making additive cost effective. The systems cost too much today to bring to market and older technologies is not cost effective on a cost per part basis. So, the focus on the company is 100% on the combination of techniques that give you a combination of surface finish, accuracy, material properties and throughput, so you can actually go to market with 3D printing.

James Haley

The one point I would add is the first part of your question and that is the long-term thesis is intact and we are doing everything we can to accelerate it responsibly. So, to highlight Ric’s point, I mean, we are in the business of acquiring long-term technology that’s really going to help us in our short-term revenue and accretion. So, hopefully later this year, we will be in a position to provide some updates on the longer term model, but as we sit here exiting Q1, we don’t think it’s the right time to do it.

Josh Sullivan

Got it. Appreciate the time. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Noelle Dilts of Stifel. Please go ahead.

Noelle Dilts

Hey, Ric and thanks for taking my question. So, this kind of ties into the last question, but I am just trying to reconcile, the 2021 either the guidance we are talking about the time of the fact. And so I was just trying to understand sort of if you look at that bridge, how much of that is coming from EnvisionTEC versus some kind of continued headwinds associated with COVID as we look from I think going from around roughly $31 million loss, including some of those public company costs versus the guidance you provided. So, could you help me just understand how to think about that?

James Haley

Sure. So certainly, the public company cost, as I mentioned, are substantially higher than I think what we first thought. Beyond that, I really view it as additional investment in the business, I mean, really as I stated with near $600 million of dry powder, we could essentially just go status quo when – and leave their funds in the bank near zero interest. But instead, we are doing everything we can to accelerate some of those longer term financial targets. So, that is how I would be thinking about it. In terms of EnvisionTEC, no, that is not really a drain on EBITDA, if you will, it’s a transaction that, as I mentioned, our primary focus is to acquire good technology with EnvisionTEC, we certainly got that. We did also get some good stable revenues and a healthy bottom line as well. So, really, it’s more about accelerating the growth story.

Noelle Dilts

Okay, just wanted to make sure I understood that. And then, obviously, at the time of the EnvisionTEC acquisition, you talked a lot about the growth profile and how you are thinking about contributions, but maybe you could speak to, if you have kind of worked more with the company and started an efficient if there is any change in how you are thinking about growth over say the next 5 years? And then kind of related to the last question, I understand you kind of said, you are maybe not in the point where you could talk about the longer term business models, but maybe going back to the EBITDA question, if you would be comfortable kind of talking about generally when you are thinking about maybe hitting a breakeven point or maybe profitability? Thanks.

Ric Fulop

Sure. So, as we think about contributions on the year and really we continue to integrate the businesses every day, we are really trying to leverage different sales channels and development strategies as we can. As I think about revenue for the full year, I would say roughly 60% as we sit today is going to be on the organic DM side with 40% would be in EnvisionTEC. That said going forward, it’s not something that we really plan to talk about as these products are going to be fully and teams are going to be integrated to really maximize our sales, if you will. In terms of the longer term targets, we are not in a position to update those today other than to say they are – we are doing what we can to really pull the timelines in.

Noelle Dilts

Okay, thank you very much.

Ric Fulop

Yes.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Jim Ricchiuti of Needham & Company. Please go ahead.

Jim Ricchiuti

Alright, thank you. Good morning. Just question on your OpEx investments for 2021, I am wondering does that contemplate expansion of your direct sales efforts? Just wondering also in terms of your partner network, the presentation references 200 partners, and I am wondering if you could provide any color on what percent of that represents EnvisionTEC and whether among those 200 partners, if there is much overlap, partners representing both DM and EnvisionTEC? Thanks.

Ric Fulop

Yes. So, we went from about 90 partners to over 200 when we did our transaction and acquired EnvisionTEC. I would say we have a significant continued expansion in our go-to-market strategy and there is significant synergies between the channel that they have built in our channel at very successful vertical integration into the – or vertical channels into dental and jewelry. We are planning to leverage those as well as Health and EnvisionTEC getting to the industrial markets, which is an area where they hadn’t participated as much before. So, hopefully that answers your question.

Jim Ricchiuti

It helps. And then just again, looking at the investments your plan for ‘21 on OpEx and I may have missed it, but I am wondering if there is any flavor you could provide in terms of R&D versus sales and marketing and enhancing the go-to-market?

Ric Fulop

Well, I’d say that we have increased investment in a variety of areas besides R&D. We also have investments in applications engineering, go-to-market related activities and new product development.

Jim Ricchiuti

Thanks a lot.

Operator

Ric Fulop

I am very excited to be talking to you all and look forward to connecting with you post this call if anybody has additional questions. Thank you very much for your support today. And we are excited to be bringing additive manufacturing solutions at scale to mass produce parts and volume and accentuate people make products around the world.

James Haley

Thank you. Have a great day.

