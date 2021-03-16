What is Grayscale Ethereum Trust?

[Grayscale Ethereum Trust] holds digital assets that are created and transmitted through the operations of the peer-to-peer Ethereum Network, a decentralized network of computers that operates on cryptographic protocols. The Trust issues common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest (“Shares”), which represent ownership in the Trust...in exchange for deposits of ETH

In simple terms, Grayscale's OTCQX:ETHE buys Ethereum (ETH-USD) and the shares in the trust are a claim on the ETH it holds. So, its net asset value would be:

Net Asset Value (NAV) = (Value of ETH Held - Accrued Trust Fees) / (# of Shares)

Why Not Just Hold Ethereum Directly?

Before we get into why we think Ethereum is an attractive asset to invest in, let's answer a very common question investors, especially those who are already bullish on Ethereum, have about ETHE: Why not just hold Ethereum directly? Firstly, this is not a mutually exclusive choice - you can hold, as we do, Ethereum in both a wallet AND via ETHE.

The main reasons we think gaining exposure via ETHE are interesting include:

401K & IRA Exposure : ETHE is one of the only ways, at least to our knowledge, to gain direct exposure to Ethereum in a retirement account. Given our pitch (see below) on Ethereum is for a longer time horizon and as more Millennials/Zoomers (Gen Z) look to gain exposure, Grayscale's Trust, the pioneer, should see a large increase in inflows. Others may say that as more alternatives to ETHE arise it'll cause outflows, but we think the demand for the entire asset class goes up (i.e., rising tide lifts all boats)

Cybersecurity Concerns: This is borne out of fears that after a certain point you may want to diversify the way you hold digital assets and not just hold them directly in personal wallets. This is a qualitative risk that we think is real and relates to cybersecurity concerns (i.e., what if someone hacks into your digital wallet and transfers all of your holdings to another wallet and so on). While "true" crypto believers view complete decentralization as the ultimate goal I think, by definition, some centralization will need to creep in for custodial/security and tax reasons. Grayscale holds ETH in cold storage disconnected entirely from the internet.

NAV Discount: Fundamentally, we believe the discount to NAV will correct itself over time and actually convert into a premium to NAV valuation given the qualitative benefits (mentioned above) of the trust

Why We Think Ethereum Has Long Term Value

NFTs

The term NFT, short for non-fungible token, has entered into the vernacular and is likely here to stay. There have been many published stories and articles explaining what NFTs are, so I'm not going to spend too much time giving a primer, but will try to simply summarize.

The easiest way to describe NFTs is that they represent an "infrastructure upgrade" for many asset classes, from art to sports cards to legal documents. However, it should be noted, many of the same rules that currently exist for the 'physical' art, collectibles, etc. world will apply to the digital world (i.e., just because you created something and are selling it via NFT doesn't make it valuable). NFTs provide a modern technology infrastructure to facilitate (1) an upgrade in the actual art, collectible, etc. asset class (i.e., limited edition baseball card on cardboard, should be a limited edition animated baseball card issued via NFTs by the MLB), (2) improved liquidity for historically illiquid asset classes, (3) exact provenance that also benefits creators via ongoing compensation for secondary market sales and (4) a digital asset that can be used in virtual worlds, such as Decentraland, as VR adoption increases.

As you probably now know, almost all NFTs are ERC721 or ERC1155 tokens built on the Ethereum blockchain. In other words, almost all NFT transactions are done in ETH. While NFTs originated with artwork and collectibles, music and other use cases (i.e., titling/legal documents) are beginning to show themselves.

This is interesting for Ethereum in many ways.

Payment Flows: Artists, Musicians, etc. are now broadly accepting ETH as a form of payment and on the other side of the transaction more buyers have to ensure they have ETH to transact with. This may cause temporary selling pressure as NFT creators convert to fiat, but once you layer on DeFi products that could quickly change

Artists, Musicians, etc. are now broadly accepting ETH as a form of payment and on the other side of the transaction more buyers have to ensure they have ETH to transact with. This may cause temporary selling pressure as NFT creators convert to fiat, but once you layer on DeFi products that could quickly change DeFi: Financial products from companies like BlockFi and Coinbase that allow you to borrow USD via crypto collateral will actually be a major driver of both Bitcoin and Ethereum adoption. For example, Coinbase currently offers its users an 8% one-year loan on up to 30% (limit of $100,000) of the Bitcoin they hold (Note: would only be margin called if LTV fell below 50%). The next logical crypto asset to have DeFi products built for it will be Ethereum. Once ETH-based DeFi products are widely available it will incentivize more creators to sell their products via NFTs (i.e., NFT artist earning in ETH knows they can easily access USD without selling ETH)

To give you a sense of how large the NFT market already is in these early days you just have to look at transaction volumes. Last month somewhere between $200 to $400 million (ETH-equivalent) worth of volume occurred depending on the source you rely on. Nonfungible.com puts total volume for the last month at above $200 million over ~138,000 transactions at an average price of ~$1,500. Remember all of those transactions were ETH-denominated. On the flip side miners who facilitated the blockchain transactions earned over $1 billion in fees (which we'll come to later). Essentially, the point we are making is people earned over $1.2 billion in ETH-denominated income in a month!

That's a cash flow to value, that's a currency use case.

Source: Nonfungible.com

EIP 1559 & Ethereum 2.0

So, a major issue with transacting on the Ethereum blockchain is transaction fees, often known as "gas fees". That's essentially the fee you need to pay the network of nodes/miners that confirm a transaction that allow it to be added to the Ethereum blockchain. As transaction volume increases, especially given the recent NFT boom, gas fees can sometimes get out of control. On the flip side of this miners actually earned over $1 billion of transaction fees in February, as mentioned, which is positive in that it creates more ETH payment flows. That being said the extreme volatility of gas fees need to be solved for ahead of popular adoption. This brings me to two developments that we believe will push ETH higher and increase adoption.

EIP 1559

Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 1559, set to be implemented in the summer, will attempt to fix a major frustration with transacting on the Ethereum blockchain - volatile transaction fees that can spike. Coindesk published a good explanatory article laying out what EIP 1559 seeks to achieve and how its implementation could lead to greater transaction fee visibility. If successfully implemented, less volatile (and potentially less expensive) transaction fees on the network should lead to greater Ethereum adoption and transaction volume. Although many Ethereum miners are against the proposal, which makes sense given they are set to lose millions in potential gas fees, it appears EIP 1559 will be implemented successfully. In addition, under the EIP 1559 system, some ETH is burned (i.e., destroyed) in the new mining process, which may have a deflationary impact on the supply of ETH which would put upward pressure on Ethereum prices.

Ethereum 2.0

Without getting into the minutiae of what Ethereum 2.0 is, the high-level points you should know are is the ETH community is already working to switch how the blockchain works to decrease fees and make it more scalable. This is done in a variety of ways, such as switching from a 'Proof of Work' to a 'Proof of Stake' protocol. For all the details, the 12-minute video below gives a good summary. The main point here is that if Ethereum 2.0 is successfully implemented (perhaps by 2022 or 2023), that should increase adoption and further development on the Ethereum blockchain via decreasing fees, increasing network security, facilitating more transaction volume quicker and having more environmentally-friendly blockchain protocols vs. the current energy-intensive mining protocols to validate transactions.

Discount to NAV & Valuation

Given the volatility of the crypto assets like Ethereum and the fact they trade 24/7, we should note that at the time of this writing (Sunday, March 14th), ETHE is trading at a close to a 10% absolute discount and ~8% discount incorporating the 2.5% management fees.

Source: Grayscale

I know you've heard this many times, but we wouldn't be responsible if we didn't underscore that investing in Ethereum is volatile and investing in ETHE can get wacky when it moves both with and against its underlying asset. You can trade in and out of ETHE when you see the premium get rich relative to its underlying ETH holdings or you can assume it means that ETH will grow into the premium implied. At this moment, unless the premium shoots to an unreasonable level (i.e., 30%+), we think ETHE might be a great way to gain exposure, especially in a 401K or IRA, to what we believe will be one of the best performing assets in any asset class for the next 5 to 10 years.

We have invested in ETHE and believe Ethereum has an explosive upside driven by increased adoption and new blockchain projects set to be built on it.