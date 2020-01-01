We're nearing the end of the Q4 Earnings Season for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) and one of the most recent names to report its results is Jaguar Mining (OTCQX:JAGGF). Fortunately, while FY2019 was a year to forget with negative all-in sustaining cost [AISC] margins, FY2020 was an exceptional year with higher production, higher margins, and a surge in free cash flow. Based on the ~$49.2 million in free cash flow reported last year, Jaguar Mining is trading at less than 9x trailing-twelve-month free cash flow, a very reasonable valuation. However, with a mineral reserve base covering only six years of production and a Tier-2 jurisdiction, I believe there are better investments elsewhere in the sector.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Jaguar Mining released its Q4 and FY2020 results this week and reported quarterly gold production of ~22,500 ounces, a 13% increase year over-year. On a full-year basis, the company reported annual gold production of ~91,100 ounces, a 23% increase from FY2019 thanks to higher grades at both of its operations (Pilar & Turmalina). The stand-out performer in FY2020 was Turmalina, where annual gold production averaged more than ~10,000 ounces per quarter and soared nearly 30% year over year. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

During FY2020, Jaguar Mining saw a significant improvement in operations from both of its mines, with Turmalina producing ~40,100 ounces, up from ~33,400 ounces in FY2019. This massive increase in output was driven by much higher grades during the year, with an average quarterly head grade above 3.80 grams per tonne gold vs. an average quarterly head grade of 3.5 grams per tonne gold last year. In addition, the mine saw higher throughput, with a new multi-year high in throughput of 111,000 tonnes processed in Q4. This increase in throughput more than offset the lower grades in Q4 (3.27 grams per tonne gold), which allowed the company to easily beat last year's output despite a relatively soft Q4 performance. Fortunately, despite the gold sales in Q4, AISC improved to $1,277/oz, down 0.3% year over year.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

Moving over to Jaguar's largest contributor, Pilar, the company had an outstanding year here as well with annual gold production of ~51,100 ounces, a 25% increase from the ~40,600 ounces produced in FY2019. This solid performance was thanks to much higher head grades at the mine coupled with higher gold recovery rates, with gold recovery rates averaging 88% in FY2020, up 150 basis points from 86.5% in FY2019. Given the significant increase in gold sales coupled with the devaluation of the Brazilian Real vs. the US Dollar (UUP), all-in sustaining costs dropped considerably on a year-over-year basis.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

During Q4, which was the lowest grade quarter for the mine in FY2020, Pilar's AISC came in at $1,013/oz, a massive improvement from FY2019's best quarter of $1,065/oz. It's worth noting that if Jaguar can find an additional mill feed source, the Caete processing plant can handle much more ore than it's currently processing. This is because it has a capacity of 2,200 tonnes per day, and Jaguar is only using around ~1,300 tonnes of this capacity. Assuming Jaguar successfully fills the mill, this could push annual production above ~110,000 ounces per year or more than 15% above FY2020 levels. Let's take a look at the financial results:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Given the 23% increase in annual gold production and much higher average realized gold price ($1,745/oz vs. $1,316/oz), Jaguar saw significantly higher revenue, with revenue up to ~$160.2 million in FY2020. This was a more than 60% increase from the ~$97.2 million reported in FY2019. In addition to higher revenue, Jaguar enjoyed significantly higher margins, with AISC margins climbing from negative territory in FY2019 to $701/oz in FY2020. This was based on FY2020 all-in sustaining costs of $1,044/oz, and an average realized gold price of $1,745/oz. In FY2019, this figure was (-) $33/oz with an AISC of $1,349/oz and an average realized gold price of $1,316/oz.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

If we look at the chart above, this significant increase in margins and revenue helped Jaguar return to being free cash flow positive. The company reported free cash flow of ~$10.8 million in Q4 and ~$49.2 million in FY2020. Based on a market cap of ~$432 million at $6.00 per share, this leaves the stock trading at less than 9x free cash flow, which is a very reasonable valuation. This improvement in free cash flow also helped strengthen the company's balance, with its cash position up from ~$11 million to ~$39 million.

So, why not buy the stock here?

While Jaguar had an exceptional year and has a clear path to ~100,000 plus ounces of production per annum, I prefer to avoid companies whose reserves represent less than six years of mine life. As shown below, Jaguar Mining was sitting on just 332,000 ounces of mineral reserves at Turmalina as of December 2019, representing barely 8 years of mine life, assuming no depletion in FY2020. While this reserve base passes the test, the Pilar Gold Mine, which is the largest contributor to output, had just ~240,000 ounces of reserves as of May 2020.

(Source: Company Website)

Assuming a ~55,000 ounce per year production profile, this translates to less than five years of mine life. Obviously, a much stronger balance sheet and room to aggressively explore its properties will allow Jaguar to build on its reserves, so investors shouldn't have to worry about dilution to replace reserves, which was a worry previously if the company couldn't generate free cash flow. Still, I believe the low reserve life and less favorable jurisdictional profile in Brazil mostly justifies the discounted free cash flow multiple vs. peers.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Looking ahead to FY2021, production is expected to increase to ~100,000 ounces at $1,050/oz, making Jaguar a relatively high-cost producer vs. a peer average that is likely to come in at ~$1,000/oz in FY2021. This should allow Jaguar to continue to build on its balance sheet, and hopefully, the company can convert a significant portion of its resources to reserves to improve its mine life relative to peers. Assuming the gold price stays at $1,750/oz, we should see similar margins in FY2020, with all-in sustaining costs expected to only increase slightly from FY2020 levels based on the guidance mid-point ($1,044/oz).

Jaguar is a reasonably valued name in a Tier-2 jurisdiction, but I prefer owning the most attractively priced names in the safest jurisdictions when it comes to investing. I also prefer companies with multiple mines because an issue or short mine life at a single mine will not impact the investment thesis as much for more diversified operators. For this reason, I believe there are much better opportunities elsewhere in the sector rather than Jaguar, and I believe the higher costs and Tier-2 jurisdiction mostly justify the discounted free cash flow multiple. The goal is to buy great companies at a great price, and Jaguar looks like an average company at a reasonable price at US$6.00 per share.