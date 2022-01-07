When we did a piece here on Iovance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) at the Insiders Forum, thanks to some insider purchases in this name, the stock was selling for less than $10.00 a share and seemed like a bargain for which it earned a "thumbs up." Over the next couple of years, the stock quadrupled. We took profits on our holdings just over a year ago, and haven't thought about this name since. However, the shares have pulled back over 30% from recent highs and we also got an inquiry from a Seeking Alpha follower late in February, so we have decided to revisit Iovance. A full analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Iovance Biotherapeutics is based just outside of San Francisco and is trying to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company is focused on developing cancer immunotherapy products across numerous indications. Iovance's initial focus is targeting post checkpoint solid tumors. The stock currently trades just north of $35.00 and sports an approximate market capitalization of $5.1 billion.

There are several notable compounds in the company's pipeline. The company uses its tumor infiltrating lymphocytes or TIL technology to develop candidate.

This platform is designed to address the manifold obstacles that attenuate the natural anti-tumor immune response.

This is has led to a diverse pipeline and the company has some BLA submissions on the horizon. Iovance's lead candidate is lifileucel. This compound is in phase 3 development for melanoma and cervical cancer, and phase 2 for head and neck cancer. In January, the company reported that the median duration of response has not been reached at 28.1 months in the study follow up in metastatic melanoma patients from Cohort 2 of the trial.

Iovance noted that "available care for Cohort 2 patients is chemotherapy, with an overall response rate of four to ten percent and overall survival of only seven to eight months." BLA submission for both indications is expected sometime here in 2021.

The company advanced its pipeline nicely in 2020, and that work is continuing here in 2021 with BLA submission on the horizon.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

Analysts are quite active on this name, and more than a dozen analyst firms cover the stock. Over the past three weeks, four analyst firms including Mizuho Securities and Oppenheimer have reissued Buy ratings on IOVA. Price targets proffered range from $52 to $60 a share. One week ago, H.C. Wainwright upgraded the equity from Neutral to Buy. The analyst firm placed a $50 price target on Iovance with the following commentary.

The recent weakness in the shares creates a "compelling entry point" for investors ahead of the 2021 planned application filings for the company's TILs in both melanoma and cervical cancer."

While there has been no insider purchases in this name since December of 2018, there has been no insider selling in the stock since the company came public, a rarity in this space. The company ended FY2020 with approximately $635 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet after posted a net loss of $68.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. For FY2020, the company posted a cumulative net loss of just under $260 million. Management stated on its fourth quarter press release that it "anticipates that the year-end balance of cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash will be sufficient into 2023."

Verdict:

There are a lot of reasons to like the long-term future around Iovance, which the company nicely summed up with its investor presentation that accompanied fourth quarter results (above). The company has multiple "shots on goal," upcoming milestones and strong analyst support. It has funding in place to get through all major milestones currently on the calendar. My guess is that the company will probably raise some additional capital right after BLA submission or possibly the FDA approval of lifileucel.

The company appears poised to continue on its quest to establishing a leadership position in treating solid tumors, something it has been marching toward for years. The recent decline in the stock seems to be a good time to start accumulating a position back in IOVA either via straight equity on dips in the market or within covered call orders. The latter is how I got back into Iovance within my personal portfolio today.

