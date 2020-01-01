The combination of increasingly expensive chip production processes, more expensive advanced packaging architecture, and lower yields is a real sweet spot for wafer probe card specialist FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM), and the strong growth of leading-edge chip demand has continued to drive strong financial results from this “picks and shovels” supplier to chip manufacturers.

It’s a little challenging to find really good comps for FormFactor, but the roughly 70% share price appreciation since my last update is not only quite a bit better than I expected, but on par with the performance of companies like ASML (ASML) and Teradyne (TER) that are also leveraged to some of the same drivers (namely, leading-edge chip demand).

FormFactor has exceeded my expectations on multiple fronts, leveraging better-than-expected underlying demand through share gains and strong product development, as well as improved financial performance (gross margins, etc.). I do find the shares pretty fully-valued here, though, and it’s hard for me to see underlying volume outperformance emerging as such a strong near-term driver again.

Separating From The Pack

While there are numerous companies producing probe cards, it’s increasing just a three-horse race for the leading-edge logic and memory chips produced by companies like Intel (INTC), TSMC (TSM), Micron (MU), Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF), and SK Hynix.

As the size, materials, structures, and geometries of new chips become more and more elaborate, older probe card technologies just can’t cut it. That leaves the “also-rans” competing largely for more commoditized business on older nodes, while the competitive window for leading-edge chips has narrowed to really just five companies and three leaders.

Given the significant competitive gaps in “know how” and product design capability, it would take a significant R&D effort for a company outside the top three to emerge as a real competitor. While companies like Intel, Samsung, and TSMC are not insensitive to price, performance drives their decisions on leading-edge test – TSMC used to insource all of its probe card needs (and still insources what they need for older nodes), but eventually turned to FormFactor and Technoprobe because they just couldn’t keep up with the demands created at 14nm and below (including the impact of packaging).

According to VSLI Research, FormFactor enjoys roughly one-third share in the probe card business, with significant share in both logic and DRAM. Technoprobe has 20%+ share in logic, but little presence in memory, while Micronics is the opposite – strong high-20%s share in memory, but not much presence in logic.

Relative to a couple of years ago, I believe FormFactor has gained some share in logic, largely by virtue of its strong leverage to “system on a chip” designs and processors for smartphones. The company has also continued to gain share in DRAM, while NAND has been more of a “specialty” business.

Strong Volume Growth Trends In Place

Given the ongoing performance demands of customers in product categories like smartphones and enterprise computing (networking as well as AI/machine learning), I see little risk of leading-edge demand tapering off in the near term. Likewise, with chip design becoming ever more complex, I see little risk of meaningful structural shifts towards much better yields or away from advanced packaging technologies.

All of that works to FormFactor’s advantage. Where FormFactor really shines is in cases of relatively low yields and high packaging costs. When yields are already low, fabs can’t afford ongoing process issues, and FormFactor’s cards help identify production issues quickly. Likewise, when packaging is expensive, it makes little sense to dice the wafer and package those chips only to have to scrap them due to manufacturing problems and performance inadequacies.

Overall, probe card market growth is expected to continue around 6% a year, driven by demand from end-markets like smartphones, 5G wireless infrastructure, networking, and autos. Given the particular challenges of production at leading edge nodes, though, I agree with FormFactor management that their underlying addressable market demand is likely to be more on the order of 8% for the next few years.

What Comes Next?

To some extent, FormFactor is a “passenger” when it comes to the markets they serve. They cannot influence end-user demand and customers like Intel, Samsung, and TSMC choose their suppliers on the basis of performance (including reliability) and cost. Ongoing product development is essential to continued success, and I’m not overly concerned about FormFactor stumbling here.

Intel has long been a significant customer (10%+ of sales) of FormFactor, while others like Samsung, SK Hynix, and TSMC are likewise significant customers but not consistent quarter-to-quarter 10%+ customers.

I don’t see all that much growth potential for FormFactor in probe card M&A. The company did acquire Advantest’s (OTCPK:ATEYY) probe card business in 2020, and this will bulk up the company’s efforts in that market. Outside of NAND, FormFactor faces the paradox that anything they can buy (with respect to market share/anti-trust) isn’t really worth buying, and anything worth buying is likely not going to pass muster with regulators.

FormFactor has been building up its systems offerings, and this is where I see the most opportunity to reinvest for new growth. The company has added capabilities in assembly metrology and more extreme thermal testing (including the acquisition of cryogenic testing technology in the HPD deal), and these are logical add-ons for the business.

The Outlook

Given the intense demands of leading-edge chip production (and testing), I expect high-single-digit revenue growth from FormFactor, and there could still be some upside from additional share gains and increased business penetration with customers like TSMC. I also expect meaningful gross margin leverage over the next few years, as I believe fabs can’t afford to be overly price-sensitive on probe cards for their leading-edge nodes.

Longer term, I see FormFactor as an ongoing share-gainer, growing revenue at a solid mid-single-digit rate (on the high end of the mid-single-digits). I also expect sustained margin and operating leverage improvement such that the company can generate mid-to-high-teens FCF margins.

The Bottom Line

Not unlike the situation with ASML and other companies leveraged to leading-edge chip production, FormFactor shares don’t look undervalued by most conventional valuation approaches. It’s not uncommon to value current growth tech companies at 25x to 30x FY-2020 earnings. That methodology would support a fair value of over $50 for FormFactor. But, of course, in a bearish market, that valuation wouldn't hold.

As is, I like the story at FormFactor and I believe management is performing well. I do like the overall idea of a picks-and-shovels play leveraged to the challenges of leading-edge chip production, but the valuation today just doesn’t fit with my preferred investing approach.