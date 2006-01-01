Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) hit $50 this morning for the first time in over a year. The price may not stay above that level for now, but seems certain to come back there and move upward beyond that.

The low last March was just below $12. This article shares how I invested over the past year and ended up with a significant profit, despite holding a position established at $72 in early 2020.

Who EPR Is

EPR invests entirely in “experiential properties”. They have a lot of movie theatres. They have “Eat & Play” properties, including a lot of Top Golf locations.

EPR emphasizes “drive to” destinations. This is true even with their ski areas. Their thought is that this makes the businesses more stable, as certainly proved out for those allowed to stay open in 2020.

EPR also ventured into early childhood education, a different sort of “experience.” They are not growing that portfolio, sold some of it on a tenant purchase option, and reported recently that they expect it to fade away.

EPR leases all their properties, with two exceptions in 2020 discussed below, on a triple-net-lease basis. This provides reliable profits, as the tenant is responsible for all maintenance, taxes, and insurance.

But nearly half of EPR’s 2019 revenue was generated by theatres. Many theatres were shut down by governments during the pandemic. Then the studios decided not to release most of their pending major features during 2020.

Overall, if one had to pick the REIT best positioned to be disrupted by the pandemic, EPR would have been it.

This caused some investors to panic. Others saw opportunity.

The EPR Balance Sheet Across 2020

A large part of the reason for seeing opportunity was the EPR balance sheet. They were one of the best positioned REITs to ride out a pandemic.

At the end of 2019, EPR had $1,529M in liquidity and no maturing debt obligations until 2023. I wrote an article in early April for Jussi Askola that looked at their ability to survive with zero revenue. They would have been able to go on for more than 3 years, as shown in this table:

Like many REITs with clear memories of 2008 and 2009, EPR drew down their revolver in 2020 so that all their liquidity was in cash. Some thought this meant all those REITs were in enduring trouble; to my mind they were just respecting the lessons of history.

As matters developed, EPR did receive a lot more than zero revenue in 2020. Using the REITbase tables, revenues were 71% of the 2019 value. Adjusted Funds From Operations, or AFFO, was about a third of that from 2019. What is important about these numbers is that EPR did not have to burn cash to stay afloat.

In early 2021 EPR paid down their revolver, but still held cash on hand above $500M.

In contrast to some of the mall REITs, EPR has twice renegotiated the covenants on their debt. They have obtained waivers of those that depend upon earnings, at present until the end of 2021. Their reported intention is to restore their dividends and reinitiate investment spending once they have exited those waivers.

Keeping Perspective

The media makes their money in by reporting the negative. Part of that comes from spinning horror stories about what might go wrong.

Crises provide enormous opportunities to spin such horror stories about the negative impact of predicted changes in human nature or society. Those investors who believe them lose money. In reality, crises produce no enduring changes in human nature and few such changes in human societies.

Throughout 2020 I provided some deeper, more quantitative analysis of EPR privately for our members at High Yield Landlord. So did Jussi Askola. These were the kind of thing that plays poorly in the public arena but actually matters for making informed investment decisions.

Such analysis required a lot more than just running a computerized program that extracts “results” from SEC filings and is blind to nuances in the numbers. It also required more than asking one’s grandchild how they like a mostly empty theatre with a closed concession stand.

What we told our members, throughout, was that

the activities occurring on EPR properties would come back strongly

the movie theatres specifically would be fine and able to pay rent

the EPR balance sheet guaranteed much more than its survival

quantitative analysis showed that the short-term loss of income had little impact on long-term valuations

Mr. Market would come around once the obvious outcomes, which anyone with common sense and historical perspective expected, came to pass

EPR followed through on the playbook they have described previously. Their website has long had this video showing how easy and inexpensive it is to repurpose a theatre building.

In the course of 2020, EPR got the chance summarized here to demonstrate this thesis and to avoid ridiculous lease concessions.

Significantly, EPR had multiple offers for each of the 6 properties they decided to sell. This supports their claim that their theatres are in valuable locations. Though seriously, the same features that make a location effective for a theatre make it effective for other uses.

More interesting may be that EPR chose to operate two of the theatres they took possession of. This demonstrated that they could operate theatres.

That in turn put them in a position to play hardball with any theatre tenant demanding lease concessions. EPR could respond that they would be more than happy to take possession of the properties in question and operate them.

EPR has another major tenant, TopGolf, that was substantially shut down by governments and was the subject of much adverse speculation. Since then they have been acquired by the much larger Callaway Golf. Even though Callaway is not guaranteeing their past debt, that debt has been upgraded by Moody’s. They will keep paying rent.

EPR Price Action and Coverage

We thought the market might wait until more tenants were back in full operation before we saw the price of EPR recover much from where it languished all summer. And it dropped further through October. Instead, as other REITs impacted by government shutdowns have moved upward since early November, so has EPR.

Pretty much the entire financial press had panicked regarding the future prospects of EPR. The press can perhaps be forgiven since their mandate is to panic, so as to provide negative narratives and capture eyeballs.

On Seeking Alpha, quite a few public articles on EPR have been published since early 2020. Several of the bullish articles were under Jussi Askola’s High Yield Landlord imprimatur.

I wrote some of that material. One of my articles was EPR Properties Is Stupid Cheap, published last October.

Take a look at the entire list of articles. Some authors saw value in EPR throughout. Other authors appear to have panicked. You can decide what you like best and to whose research you wish to attend.

My Trades in EPR

As the market crash developed, I was eager to take advantage of rock-solid companies abandoned by Mr. Market. One of the first of them was EPR. That trade, on March 11, is shown in this table, along with my others.

The number of shares shown is a uniform fraction of the number I actually purchased. The initial tranche also included 29 additional of these scaled shares, so the total initial cost basis of that tranche was $2085.

I sold those 29 shares in the late summer to enable me to take other positions. More on that later.

When the price had dropped more than 30%, a large drop by normal standards, I purchased that next significant tranche, roughly doubling my investment. During that phase I triggered purchases based on credit rating and backward dividend yield.

The price kept plummeting, reaching its nadir of just over $12 later in March. I was busy buying other REITs then but came back to EPR a month later, buying at $24 on April 20.

Some critics would have said it had risen too far relative to its bottom. Others would have and did tell me to stop trying to catch a falling knife.

But I understood that the real, objective value was much larger. That April tranche has more than doubled now.

The EPR price continued to languish as the media and other idiots continued to opine that human nature had been irrevocably changed by the pandemic. This was in spite of the strong attendance at reopened theatres in Asia.

It was also in spite of the failure of substantial release-to-streaming to develop. The finances of streaming do not work out for studios with $100M movies. It was not hard to find knowledgable experts who would tell you that, if one tried.

In the event, I picked up a couple more tranches under $35 as late as mid-November. An investor who did not enter March 2020 with a position in EPR, but otherwise matched my trades would now be up 34%.

Including those shares I have retained from my pre-pandemic tranche, my cost basis per share is about $40. As a result, my overall gain on the retained shares is 25.7%.

The funds generated by the 29 shares sold, in September, produced nice gains in Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) and later in several other REITs. On those shares and on net I have roughly broken even now.

So I did do better with them, so far, than with the remainder of that most expensive EPR tranche. Including those other shares and their gains in the calculation of overall gain puts it at 18%.

As the year developed, I regularly disclosed all these trades to our members at High Yield Landlord. I also disclosed the relative size of my EPR position.

What Next?

To date, my investments in EPR have been a textbook example of the value investor’s approach. It takes a clear head and a strong stomach not to panic and instead to buy more when the whole world is telling you how wrong you are.

In my view EPR today remains significantly undervalued. They are priced at about 11x the per share Funds From Operations, or FFO, from 2019.

EPR did give up about 6% of overall revenue in renegotiating their lease with AMC theatres, which conservatively would be a 10% hit to FFO. As everything plays out, perhaps they will see some other negative impacts.

Despite that, EPR will return to growth and their FFO multiple will end up a good bit higher than 12x. They have 30% upside to their early 2020 multiple of 16x.

There were reasons to consider EPR undervalued even at 16x. The five-year upside of EPR, in my view, is 50% or more from here.