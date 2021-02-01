Source: Total website

Investment Thesis

France-based Total SE (NYSE: TOT) released its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results on Feb. 9, 2021.

While the results came in-line with analysts' expectations, it was a stark contrast from a year ago. The operating income was $1,824 million, down 53% from a year ago due to lower oil prices, natural gas prices, and refining profit margins.

On the positive side, cost-savings initiatives led the company to lower operating costs by $1.1 billion in 2020 from the 2019 level.

However, one important element that I will develop in my article is the shift into renewable.

The investment thesis is the same. Total SE is one of my long-term investments especially adapted to savvy investors interested in a steady income through dividends. The company is strongly committed to its dividend despite a difficult business environment.

However, as I always emphasize in my oil stocks, it's crucial to trade short term your long position and take advantage of the oil sector's volatility and cyclicity. Without this dual trading strategy, you can't profit plainly, in my opinion.

CEO Patrick Pouyanné said in the conference call:

In many ways, we recognize the world has changed dramatically. There is no going back from here. There is only the way forward. So move to digitalization, for example, has accelerated and is changing the way we do business, making somewhere everything more efficient. Europe is in the way on the green deal. And -- but now this it is becoming a global effort with other major markets moving in same direction, including the U.S., China, Japan, Korea and India. And that's also why we need to think long term.

Total SE is one of my selected long-term oil major stocks that I follow on Seeking Alpha for years.

The group includes Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B), Equinor (NYSE: EQNR), U.K.-based BP (NYSE: BP), as well as US majors Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) and the large E&P ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP).

All of them are paying a dividend. Total SE has indicated maintaining its dividend recently for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet and Production in 4Q 2020: The Raw Numbers

Note: TOT is an American Deposit Receipt or ADR. It comes with foreign withholding taxes (12.8%) that will reduce the dividend paid to an American investor. However, the foreign tax can be deducted. Ask your CPA about that.

Total SE 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Billion 49.28 43.87 25.73 33.14 37.94 Total Revenues (minus excise tax) in $ Billion 43.39 38.58 21.56 27.22 32.35 Net income in $ Billion 2.60 0.034 -8.37 0.20 0.89 EBITDA $ Billion 8.73 4.42 3.28 4.96 5.35 EPS diluted in $/share 0.97 0.01 -3.27 0.04 0.31 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 6.60 1.30 3.48 2.19 5.67 Capital Expenditures in $ Billion 4.02 2.36 2.41 4.35 3.83 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 2.58 -1.07 1.07 2.57 1.84 Total Cash $ Billion 31.20 28.65 36.30 36.60 35.90 Long term Debt in $ Billion 62.59 67.42 77.69 76.46 77.30 Dividend per share in €/sh (excluding tax 12.8%) 0.68€ 0.66€ 0.66€ 0.66€ 0.66€ Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 2.653 2.601 2.598 2.637 2.814 Oil Production 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 3,113 3,086 2,846 2,715 2,841 Americas Production in K Boep/d 368 372 314 343 382 Average price liquids $/Boe 59.1 44.4 23.4 39.9 41.0

Analysis: Balance sheet and Production discussion

1 - Total Revenues were $37.94 billion (including excise tax) in 4Q'20

Total SE revenues came in at $37.94 billion (including the excise taxes) or $32.35 billion net, down 23% from the $49.28 billion generated in the year-ago quarter.

Net earnings were $891 million, significantly down from 4Q 2019, which was $2.6 billion. The company indicated a profit of $0.31 per share diluted.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Total bought $4.2 billion worth of assets and divested assets valued at $1.5 billion.

Below is a history of the cash flow from operations since 2015. It's important to see that the company has recovered from its low in 1Q'20 and is set to continue the next few quarters with oil prices now well above $60 a barrel.

The average realized liquid prices were $41.00 this quarter, down 30.6% from the year-ago price. The realized gas prices decreased 12% from a year-ago quarter to $3.31 per thousand British thermal units.

2 - 2020 Free Cash Flow is a gain of $4.03 billion with $1.84 in Q4'20.

2020 Free cash flow was $4.03 billion.

However, the company pays about $8.5 billion in dividends annually, not covered by free cash flow. However, the risk of a dividend cut is minimal due to the recent rally in oil prices.

Note: France's withholding rate on the dividend paid to US ADR holders is 12.8%, which reduces the dividend yield but can be deducted.

3 - Net debt is $41.4 billion as of the end of December 2020.

Total cash as of December 31, 2020, was $35.898 billion, up 15.1% from the same quarter last year. Total debt, including current debt, is now $77.302 billion, up 25.9% from last year.

The net debt to capital ratio excluding lease was 25.9% in 4Q'20, up from 20.7% in the same quarter last year. The debt-to-equity ratio is now 0.7454, according to YCharts.

Details per segment

Total operating income was $1,824 million this quarter, down from the same quarter last year.

1 - Exploration & Production

The operating gain was $1,068 million, down 47% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

2 - Integrated Gas, Renewable and Power

Operating income was $254 million, down 68% or $794 million last year.

3 - Refining and Chemicals

Operating income was a loss of $170 million, down 71% from $580 million in the year-ago quarter.

4 - Marketing and Services

Operating income was $332 million, down 30% from $474 million in 2019's third quarter.

4 - 4Q'20 Oil Equivalent Production down to 2,841K Boep/d from 3,113 K Boep/d last year.

Total hydrocarbon production during the fourth quarter of 2020 averaged 2,841K Boep/d, down from 3,113K Boep/d in the same quarter last year.

The drop from last year was due to unplanned production interruptions, particularly in Norway and Libya. Also, natural decline in production fields and reduction of output from OPEC+ countries affected 4Q production.

Upstream output comes primarily from Europe and Central Asia. Total SE has a small production from the Americas.

Liquids production (including bitumen) averaged 1,483K Bop/d (52.2%), and gas production during the quarter was 1,358K Boep/d.

5 - 2021 Guidance

Total SE forecasts LNG sales up 10% in 2021 from 2020 levels. The company plans additional savings of $0.5 billion in 2021. Total SE intends to earmark 20% of net CapEx in 2021 toward expanding the Renewables and Electricity business to install and operate 39 GW of renewable assets post-2025.

6 - Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Total SE is an oil supermajor that has started early and decisively transformed its century-long business model, switching from a basic oil integrated company to a more general electricity-provider company. It's a long process, and it will take decades to complete it, of course.

The basic idea is that the demand for low-carbon electricity is expanding quicker than the demand for energy as a whole. The company said on its website.

Countless products and services are "going electric," as seen in trends such as digitalization and electric cars. As an integrated energy player, our ambition for 20 years from now is to become a leader in the production of renewable energies that, like natural gas, can be used to generate electricity.

Total SE is a forerunner in this domain, and I believe the strategy is working. Investing early in this new venue will make the whole process smoother, avoiding bumps in the shareholders' road. To achieve this goal, the company now is focusing on three segments:

Integrating the photovoltaic value chain down to the end-customer.

Selling electricity, whether or not we are the producer.

Store electricity.

From a shareholder perspective, the issue is that this transforming process must not be undermining the balance sheet's solidity and creating a vulnerability big enough to imperil the company stability and force a cut in the dividend.

CEO Patrick Pouyanné said in the conference call:

Thanks to this resilience and because we value the trust of our shareholders to come along with us in this transformation, we maintained our policy to support the dividend for the cycle. This dividend highlights an issue that has become more pressing during this pivotal time period, the future of the major oil and gas companies. In my mind, there is no doubt that Total offers a compelling investment proposal.

What I see is reassuring, especially if oil and gas prices are playing along.

Technical Analysis

TOT forms an inverse broadening triangle pattern which is unusual and occurs only when volatility is high.

The resistance is now $50.50, and the support is $41.35.

However, I believe the buying range is between the 50-day moving average and the pattern support range between $45.20 and $41.50.

I see TOT and the oil sector retracing soon. The issue is how low oil prices will go?

Conversely, I recommend taking profits when TOT trades above $50.

