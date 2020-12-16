Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had another decent quarter to report to shareholders. But management attempted to turn the spotlight on a coming acquisition. That acquisition may or may not help the company going forward. It's difficult to tell as past acquisitions have a spotty record here at best. The market really wonders if the acquisition will materially improve the future or will the future render the acquisition news moot?

Management did communicate that they are optimistic about this fiscal year. They have a lot of completed capital projects and expect to hold EBITDA even as they reported in their guidance, with maybe a little growth.

Quarterly Highlights

Management reported decent comparisons. The recent completion of some growth projects masked the overall economic weakness effect of lower volumes. So the quarterly comparisons came out pretty good.

Source: Energy Transfer Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call Slides

Adjusted EBITDA came in on the high side of guidance. The next fiscal year, 2021, is projected to have a similar level of adjusted EBITDA. There's likely to be some growth as the combination of acquisitions and growth projects are significant to the company. This company had a relatively strong financial performance when compared to many in the industry. The expectations above represent a relatively high goal compared to many in the industry that saw volumes plummet in the second quarter and are really now recovering.

In fact, all this capital project activity may have necessitated some of the borrowing and preferred stock issued during the fiscal year of 2020. The first quarter alone saw about $6 billion of bonds and preferred stock issued.

The partnership has long had an investment-grade debt rating. The preferred stock as well as the complicated analysis of finances due to the partnership structure increases the risk considerably for common unit holders.

The Business

Energy Transfer depends upon its diversification and the fee-based business to keep earnings relatively stable.

Source: Energy Transfer Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call Slides

At least half the earnings come from natural gas and natural gas liquids. Like many large partnerships, this partnership can make money several times during one customer shipment. That helps with overall corporate profitability.

However, some parts like USA Compression (USAC) and Sunoco (SUN) have less (or no) long-term contracts. Earnings can be "flexible" as can rates charged. Therefore earnings of these two can be more volatile than is the case for other parts of the midstream operation. Fortunately, the two of these make up a rather small part of the overall corporate organization. Therefore the volatility effect will be relatively small.

Similarly, even the oil and natural gas related businesses have a base take-or-pay provision to minimize exposure to industry cycles. This midstream, like many in the industry, played "catch-up" to the last boom. Some projects were delayed or cancelled as the upstream industry entered an unexpected downcycle. But the projects completed did switch from cash users to cash generators in the current fiscal year. Those completed projects provided welcome additional cash flow during a rather challenging fiscal year. The completed projects also enhanced quarterly comparisons positively.

Source: Energy Transfer Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call Slides

The industry slowdown will catch up with the partnership in the current fiscal year as the capital budget really shrinks to an insignificant amount when compared to the enterprise value of the corporation. This partnership like many will probably produce decent free cash flow while waiting for the upstream industry to recover.

The unconventional industry has grown tremendously over the last decade or two. That's unlikely to repeat in the coming industry recovery. Therefore midstream capacity growth in general should slow somewhat in this next business cycle when compared frantic industry growth of the past.

Debt

As an investment grade (debt rated) partnership, this partnership should have access to just about any debt the partnership may require. However, between that investment grade rating for debt and the common units lies a fair amount of preferred stock. Therefore the common units are a bit more speculative than the debt rating would indicate.

This has led to some clamoring by Mr. Market to reduce the partnership leverage. For the common unit holders, preferred is ahead of the common in terms of claims of assets. Therefore the preferred is about the same as debt from a common unit holder viewpoint.

Enable Midstream Merger

The Enable midstream merger is supposed to reduce the debt load ratios. However, like Energy Transfer, there's a fair gap between the market value of the common and the enterprise value.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website March 14, 2021

As shown above, the common units have a value of about $3 billion. But the total deal has a value approaching $8 billion (because there has been some appreciation since the deal was announced). Even though Energy Transfer will acquire Enable using common units, there's still going to be considerable leverage in the acquisition to deal with from a common unit point of view.

Source: Energy Transfer Merger Presentation February 2021.

One good thing about a deal in this part of the economic cycle is the idea that midstream earnings should increase as the upstream recovery gains steam. The only potential downside is the growth project listed, the Gulf Run pipeline. The capital requirements of this project need to be made clear to investors before the merger is completed. Free cash flow will not do a lot of good if a capital project soaks up that free cash flow (and supposedly this merger will lead to incremental free cash flow). Therefore those capital requirements and the resulting cash flow need to be spelled out to investors.

Source: Energy Transfer Merger Presentation February 2021.

Another thing is that the merger should increase the exposure to the natural gas part of the midstream business. The downside here is that the Oklahoma part of the industry has had a fair amount of bankruptcies and reorganizations, with the appearance of an industry recovery. That kind of financial stress should materially decline. Still, it's something to keep in mind for the next inevitable upstream downturn.

Actually a recovery could lead to an outsized increase in cash flow from the acquired company as the formerly bankrupt companies return to normal operating modes and participate in the recovery. The risk is that the recovery is uneven and results in more reorganizations.

Controversies

Any partnership the size of Energy Transfer will have a few controversies. Probably the biggest one is the Dakota Access Pipeline controversy.

For those unfamiliar with the history, here's a decent reference of the timeline.

Here is management's statement on the DAPL situation

"The pipeline remains in service and like all of our assets will continue to operate safely and efficiently. We do not see a scenario where the pipeline will be shut in we are still in America with Rule of Law"

Source: Energy Transfer Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference call.

The reference is here so you can see the surrounding comments. As long as the pipeline continues to operate, then common units holders probably can ignore the controversy. The potentially large liabilities would arise if there's a possibility of a shutdown. Therefore the disclosure in the 10-K is very relevant as it is a more sobering view of things.

The 10-K shows a slightly different aspect on page 51:

On August 5, 2020, the Court of Appeals granted a stay of the portion of the District Court order that required Dakota Access to shut the pipeline down and empty it of oil, but the Court of Appeals denied a stay of the easement vacatur. The August 5 order also stated that the Court of Appeals expected the USACE to clarify its position with respect to whether USACE intends to allow the continued operation of the pipeline notwithstanding the vacatur of the easement and that the District Court may consider additional relief, if necessary. Following this order, the Tribes filed a motion with the District Court seeking an injunction to prevent the continued operation of the pipeline. This motion has been briefed by the Tribes, USACE, and Dakota Access, but the District Court has not yet ruled on this motion. On January 26, 2021, the Court of Appeals affirmed the District Court's order requiring an EIS and its order vacating the easement. In the same January 26 order, the Court of Appeals also overturned the District Court's August 5, 2020 order that the pipeline be shut down and emptied of oil because of the lack of findings sufficient to satisfy the legal requirements for injunctive relief, including a finding of irreparable harm to the Tribes in the absence of an injunction. The District Court scheduled a status conference for February 10, 2021 to discuss the impact of the Court of Appeals' ruling on the pending motion for injunctive relief, as well as USACE's expectations as to how it will proceed in light of the Court of Appeals' recent vacatur ruling. USACE filed a motion for a continuance of the status conference until April 9, 2021, and this motion was approved by the District Court on February 9, 2021. "

Source: Energy Transfer 10-K For Fiscal Year 2020.

It appears that management has put the best possible "spin" on the current situation. That should be expected as this case is still being litigated and one would not expect management to impair the partnership legal position in any way shape or form. More to the point, DAPL is now noted as a risk factor in and of itself.

In fact management later states as an note to the financial statements:

"The pipeline continues to operate pending rulings from the District Court. ET cannot determine when or how these lawsuits will be resolved or the impact they may have on the Dakota Access pipelines; however, ET expects after the law and complete record are fully considered, the issues in this litigation will be resolved in a manner that will allow the pipeline to continue to operate."

Source: Energy Transfer 10-K For Fiscal Year 2020.

This statement is a little more open on liability issues. Continuing operation is definitely of concern to shareholders. But so is the lack of a statement that management contests this and feels the position is strong enough to eliminate potentially significant future liability.

However, the appeals court has now expected the Army Corps of Engineers to first deal with the vacated easement. This is the first pipeline I have ever followed that's operating with a vacated easement. Therefore even though the law is pretty clear about smaller projects built without a proper easement or permit. The sheer size of this project combined with the possibility of potential collateral damage has led to a different pathway in determining a possible shutdown. The district court now has new criteria from the appeals court to determine whether or not to shut down the pipeline if the Army Corps of Engineers does not decide to shut down the pipeline because of the vacated easement.

Management is very much correct that no pipeline has ever been shut down. But also no pipeline ever operated with a vacated easement or permit. Therefore we will find out just how the legal process will work out. The first stop will be the Army Corps of Engineers to see what their decision is about the situation.

A shutdown would be extremely expensive. Not only does the cash flow from operating the pipeline cease, but also maintenance costs of the empty pipeline would be incurred. If it were to shut down long enough, then there are debt costs for the partners to deal with. Left unstated in the 10-K is what happens to all the upstream producers with a firm contract to use DAPL once it is shut down. There's a possibility that the DAPL partnership could be liable for the difference between DAPL rates and alternative rates unless Energy Transfer can get the vacated easement restored promptly.

Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) has a slightly different perspective on the pipeline shutdown. Interested readers can reference that article here.

There's also a chance that the partners will be consulting their legal teams as to who in the partnership bears responsibility for this. At the very least that could start a second legal mess. The sum total of unknowns is a very wide range from a hand-slap with a lot of legal fees to much worse than that depending upon the outcome.

Similarly, the Mariner East construction has run into its own controversies.

During the conference call management now expects much of the work to be completed on the Mariner East by roughly the middle of the current fiscal year. There are some other aspects that may take until the end of the fiscal year. This pipeline has been setback by some legal maneuvering as well.

Officially management sees no more material setbacks.

A partial list of the situation is referenced here.

In addition, Energy Transfer and the Department of the Environment ended up in administrative court. This is important because the Pennsylvania Department of the Environment stopped work and order a partial reroute. Therefore management is essentially heading in the same direction as DAPL but hopefully with less costs.

For example:

Sunoco has long badgered the department to reply with the 72-hour time limit originally agreed upon by all parties early on in the pipeline construction process. However the court, for darn good reasons disagrees as follows:

We can certainly understand why the IR Plan does not impose strict timelines for reviewing a restart report of more than 50 gallons. Those HDDs might be more complicated. The IR Plan requires more information to be included in those restart reports. And the volume or severity of the IR can vary widely, from 51 gallons to 8,000 gallons or greater. Even in the truncated testimony we received at the supersedeas hearing, we were left with the impression that the underlying geology, the fracture zone along the drill profile, and Sunoco's various and evolving new drilling techniques and mitigation measures all require a careful analysis. We reject outright Sunoco's request that we issue an order requiring the Department to act on the restart report within an arbitrary 20-day timeframe, particularly when Sunoco appears to be coming up with an ever-evolving set of proposals.

Source: Administrative Court Hearing Order December 16, 2020.

This is a big deal because there have been a lot of complaints that the Department of Environmental Protection has at times been slow to respond to the restart and other proposals submitted by the company. Costs pile up due to waiting for a successful restart proposal. However, this company has a track record that does not inspire confidence.

Furthermore, the judge in the decision informed the company that the pipeline does not have to be completed if it is not safe to complete the pipeline. The practical effect of such a statement is usually to make one party (in this case Energy Transfer) a little more flexible. Nonetheless, the possibility of not completing part of the pipeline project is now on the table based upon the judicial decision.

At the very least, the legal hassles are going to add costs to the Mariner East project. This project is does not appear to have potential liabilities that are anything close to what may happen with DAPL. Nonetheless there's potential for a significant unfavorable outcome if management does not turn things around.

Summary

The 2021 fiscal year, as is the case for many companies in the midstream industry, will probably get off to a slow start (due to the recovery from the coronavirus demand destruction). Therefore comparisons in the first six months may not be to the liking of the market. Nevertheless, by the second half of the fiscal year, the quarterly comparisons should paint a positive picture.

The company should generate considerable free cash flow until the demand for more capacity appears. That free cash flow can definitely be used to materially improve the capital structure of the partnership.

The unusual risk comes from the potential outcome of the DAPL dispute and the timely completion of the Mariner Project in Pennsylvania. Management has stated that they expect DAPL to keep operating. But the standard financial statement clause about "defending vigorously" and "we see no potential liability" is absent from the 10-K. That may mean there's a little more risk here than would otherwise be the case with several of the footnotes about company legal issues.

Similarly, the Mariner East pipeline has run into a lot of fines and work stoppages during this project. If management does not turn this situation around before costs really mount, then they could have a second major dispute on their hands.

These two issues are impossible to quantify. But they make may this midstream partnership unsuitable for income investors. Probably, the only investor that should consider these units are those that can handle a specialized legal situation like the above. There are a lot of investment possibilities that are much easier to understand and far less likely to surprise on the downside.