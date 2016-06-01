Elevator Pitch

I assign a Neutral rating to Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Salesforce's share price has corrected by -25% from its all-time peak in September 2020 as investors rotate away from technology stocks, and there are also concerns about the company's future growth prospects. Salesforce.com currently trades at consensus forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples of 7.3 times and 6.0 times, respectively, which seems fair compared to its peers and historical trading averages.

Salesforce.com's 4Q FY 2021 top line and bottom line were above market expectations, as all of the company's service offerings and geographic regions performed well in the most recent quarter. Looking ahead, Salesforce will continue to grow going forward, but the company's future growth could be more reliant on acquisitions as opposed to organic growth drivers.

I see Salesforce as a HOLD post-earnings, considering the stock's current Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples, and expectations of slower revenue growth for the company in the next two years.

Company Description

Established in 1999 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2004, Salesforce.com refers to itself as "the world's #1 customer relationship management platform" on the company's investor relations page. In its FY 2020 (YE January 31) annual report, Salesforce also highlights that it helps corporates "to connect with their customers in new ways through existing and emerging technologies, including cloud, mobile, social, blockchain, voice and artificial intelligence, to transform their businesses."

In terms of revenue by service offering, Salesforce generated 26%, 27%, 16% and 31% of its FY 2021 top line from Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing & Commerce Cloud, and Salesforce Platform & Other, respectively.

An Overview Of Salesforce's Key Service Offerings

Source: Salesforce.com's FY 2020 10-K

With respect to sales mix by geography, the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific markets accounted for 69%, 21% and 10% of CRM's revenue, respectively in the most recently ended fiscal year.

Salesforce Stock Price

Salesforce last traded at $212.21 on March 12, 2021, which is 25% off its all-time share price peak of $281.25 as of September 1, 2020. Although Salesforce.com's 4Q FY 2021 revenue and earnings (discussed in another section of this article) were above market expectations, the company's share price still declined by -6% from $231.08 as of February 25, 2021 (4Q results were announced after trading close on that day) to $216.50 as of February 26, 2021 post-results announcement.

I believe that there are two key reasons for Salesforce.com's share price correction in the past few months and post-results.

One key reason is that investors are rotating from technology and SaaS (Software as a Service) stocks to re-opening plays and cyclicals, with a gradual decline in daily confirmed cases of the coronavirus pandemic and the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccination program in many parts of the world. Also, certain investors would have felt that the valuations of technology and SaaS stocks in general were too rich. As an example, CRM's all-time share price peak of $281.25 as of September 1, 2020 was equivalent to a consensus forward next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple of 11.3 times, which was the highest the multiple has ever been in the past 15 years based on S&P Capital IQ data.

Another key reason is that the market has concerns about Salesforce's future growth prospects (detailed in a subsequent section of the article), specifically whether the company's organic growth will slow and its reliance on inorganic growth initiatives like acquisitions. Sell-side analysts see Salesforce.com's YoY revenue growth slowing from +24.3% in FY 2021 to +21.0% in FY 2022 and +18.8% in FY 2023. As a reference, Salesforce also achieved relatively higher revenue growth rates of +28.7% and +26.7% for FY 2020 and FY 2019, respectively.

Is Salesforce Undervalued?

Salesforce is currently valued by the market at consensus forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples of 7.3 times and 6.0 times, respectively based on its share price of $212.21 as of March 12, 2021. In comparison, the stock's three-year and five-year average consensus forward next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples were 7.7 times and 7.0 times, respectively.

Salesforce.com's Peer Valuation Comparison

Stock Consensus Current Year Enterprise Value-to-Revenue Multiple Consensus Forward One-Year Enterprise Value-to-Revenue Multiple SAP SE (SAP) [SAP:GR] 4.5 4.1 Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 5.5 5.3 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 9.3 8.0 Adobe Inc. (ADBE) 11.9 10.3

Source: Author

Salesforce's valuations seem fair, compared with the stock's historical trading averages (on par with five-year mean) and peers (right in the middle of the pack). The market consensus numbers used in this article were sourced from S&P Capital IQ.

CRM Earnings

As mentioned earlier, CRM's 4Q FY 2021 financial results beat sell-side analysts' estimates.

Salesforce's revenue grew by +20% YoY (or +19% adjusted for foreign exchange effects) from $4,851 million in 4Q FY 2020 to $5,817 million in 4Q FY 2021, which was approximately $140 million above market consensus forecasts. All of Salesforce.com's service offerings and geographic regions performed well in the final quarter of the most recent fiscal year.

The company's revenue generated from its Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific markets increased by +18%, +24% and +27% YoY, respectively in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Salesforce's service offerings, Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing & Commerce Cloud, and Salesforce Platform & Other, achieved YoY revenue growth rates of +11%, +19%, +27% and +26%, respectively in 4Q FY 2021.

At the Raymond James (RJF) Institutional Investors Conference on March 1, 2021, Salesforce highlighted that "a very, very strong quarter" for Tableau (recent acquisition that is part of the Salesforce Platform & Other service offering), a "+74% GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) growth" for its Commerce Cloud service offering, and an increase in demand from public sector clients as evidenced by "a surge of state and local governments who are reaching out" were the key drivers of the company's better-than-expected performance in 4Q FY 2021.

The company's GAAP diluted earnings per share reversed from a loss of -$0.28 in 4Q FY 2020 to a positive profit of +$0.28 in 4Q FY 2021, while its non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased by +58% from $0.66 to $1.04 over the same period. As a comparison, sell-side analysts had expected Salesforce.com to deliver relatively lower non-GAAP and GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.75 and $0.06, respectively for the most recent quarter. Its non-GAAP operating margin also expanded by +210 basis points YoY from 15.4% in 4Q FY 2020 to 17.5% in 4Q FY 2021.

CRM Stock Forecast

As highlighted above, the market expects CRM's revenue growth to slow in FY 2022 (from +24.3% YoY in FY 2021 to +21.0% YoY in FY 2022), and this is in line with management guidance as well. Sell-side analysts estimate that Salesforce.com will generate revenue of $25,720 million in FY 2022, which is at the high end of management guidance of between $25,650 million and $25,750 million.

Salesforce disclosed at the company's 4Q FY 2021 earnings call on February 25, 2021 that its FY 2022 revenue guidance "includes $190 million from Acumen and, subject to closing, $600 million from Slack (WORK)." The company completed the acquisition of Acumen Solutions on February 1, 2021, while its proposed acquisition of Slack Technologies was first announced on December 1, 2020.

In terms of profitability, Salesforce management is guiding for non-GAAP or adjusted earnings per share in the $3.390-$3.413 range for FY 2022. In comparison, sell-side analysts are slightly more bullish, forecasting a non-GAAP or adjusted earnings per share of $3.44 for Salesforce.com in the current fiscal year, which implies a -30% YoY decline. The company also guided at the recent 4Q FY 2021 results briefing that "recent M&A will be a $0.63 headwind to non-GAAP diluted EPS" for FY 2022.

Will Salesforce Continue To Grow?

A key indicator of future revenue growth for Salesforce is the current remaining performance obligation, or CRPO, which is defined as "future revenue under contract that is expected to be recognized as revenue in the next 12 months" in the company's FY 2020 annual report. Salesforce.com's CRPO was $18 billion as of end-FY 2021, which is equivalent to a +20% YoY growth.

Also, CRM's remaining performance obligation, defined as "all future revenue under contract that has not yet been recognized as revenue" which "includes unearned revenue and unbilled amounts," was $36.1 billion as of the end of the most recent fiscal year, representing a +17% YoY increase.

In other words, Salesforce's future expected annualized revenue growth in the high teens to low 20s range for FY 2022 and FY 2023 is relatively secure, based on the company's CRPO and remaining performance obligation metrics.

On the flip side, it is noteworthy that Salesforce.com's FY 2022 revenue growth guidance would have been much lower if not for inorganic growth drivers such as acquisitions. Salesforce raised its revenue guidance for FY 2022 from $254.5-$255.5 billion earlier to $256.5-257.5 billion now, to incorporate the incremental $190 million revenue contribution from the acquisition of Acumen. The company's FY 2022 revenue guidance also includes a $600 million top line contribution from the proposed acquisition of Slack which has yet to close.

While acquisitions are generally seen as a riskier and lower-quality source of growth, it must be noted that Salesforce's acquisitions have a critical strategic angle. Salesforce.com stressed at the company's FY 2021 earnings call on February 25, 2021 that "C-suite conversations around solutions, fundamentally they're not about products anymore" and clients are "looking for multi-cloud solutions based on a Customer 360, single source of truth, single view of the customer."

Specifically for Slack, CRM noted at the Morgan Stanley (MS) Global TMT Conference on March 3, 2021 that "Salesforce is a user-based model," but "there is a broader enterprise that, that data and those business processes could be useful for," with Slack bringing the "user interface in front of everybody in the organization" and allowing for "more of that data and that application functionality across a broader set of users." Also, Salesforce has had successes with past acquisitions in recent years, which includes Demandware (2016) and MuleSoft (2018).

In a nutshell, Salesforce will continue to grow going forward, but the company's future growth could be more reliant on acquisitions as opposed to organic growth drivers.

Is Salesforce Stock A Buy Or Sell

Salesforce stock is a HOLD in my opinion, as I see the stock as fairly valued (in terms of Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples), taking into account expectations of the company's slower revenue growth in the next two years and its reliance on acquisitions to drive future growth.

Salesforce's key risk factors include slower-than-expected organic growth, integration issues with recent acquisitions, overpaying for future acquisitions, and a general decline in IT spending for corporates.