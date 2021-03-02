Photo by recep-bg/E+ via Getty Images

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) reported a very strong end to the year and provided some high-level 2021 metrics that seem to be a little conservative at face value. The company has a long-term growth opportunity ahead of them and I believe the recent pullback of over 15% provides a great entry point for long-term investors.

The company's Digital Entertainment segment continues to demonstrate impressive growth with revenue nearly $700 million during Q4. While the number of active users continues to expand, the company is seeing a lot of success further penetrating their "paid" user base, now standing at ~12% of total active users. This will become a significant driver of growth as the more users that convert to paid users, the bigger opportunity for revenue growth.

Within their E-Commerce segment, Sea continues to benefit from the many tailwinds created from the global pandemic. Consumers have been rapidly shifting to online payments rather than using "dirty" money. The Southeast Asian economy is still heavily dependent on cash transactions as many consumers do not have access to traditional bank accounts, which gives the company two significant growth opportunities.

First, as more consumers shift to online commerce, Sea can benefit from more transactions. And second, as more consumers adopt digital wallets and convert their cash to digital payments, this long-term secular trend will push very strong growth trends for many years.

The company performed very well in 2020 as Sea saw significant growth in their gaming and E-Commerce segment. Investors clearly saw this company as a COVID-winner, given the many bullish digital trends. However, the company's stock has been a little weak over the past few weeks, pulling back over 15%.

I believe now is a great opportunity for long-term investors to buy the dip. Yes, valuation remains at a premium, but revenue grew over 100% during 2020 and investors should look at the long-term horizon. With a massive market opportunity across their Digital Entertainment and E-Commerce segments yet to be penetrated and captured, Sea is a long-term winner in a world where everything is becoming more digital.

Digital Entertainment

This segment continues to perform exceptionally well throughout the pandemic as many consumers have increased the amount of time they spend gaming. Driven by their popular battle royale mobile game, called Free Fire, this segment grew revenue 72% to nearly $700 million during Q4.

The massive increase in revenue was driven by the company's ability to continue to expand their active user base in addition to further penetrating the number of paying users. When just looking at some of the accolades their Free Fire game has achieved, it's no surprise to see the number of active users expand so rapidly. Here are some statistics from the company's press release (source: company press release).

Most downloaded mobile game globally for 2020, according to App Annie3, maintaining this leading position for a second consecutive year. Highest grossing mobile game in Latin America and in Southeast Asia for the fourth quarter and for the full year of 2020, according to App Annie3. Free Fire has maintained this leading position for the past six consecutive quarters. Highest grossing mobile game in India for the fourth quarter and for the full year of 2020, according to App Annie3. Free Fire related content recorded over 72 billion view counts across YouTube globally in 2020, making Free Fire the most viewed mobile-only video game globally on YouTube for both 2019 and 2020. It was also the third most viewed among all video games on YouTube in 2020.

Source: Company Presentation

It's no shock that the number of quarterly users continue to rise, with the most recent Q4 data showing a 72% increase compared to the year ago period. However, the real growth story will come from the number of paying users. During the quarter, there were over 73 million paid users, which represented ~12% penetration of the quarterly active user base.

The number of paid users grew 120% YoY as the company was able to continue to penetrate their active user base. For comparison, the "paid" penetration rate was under 10% in the year ago period and was under 11.5% in the previous quarter. I believe this is a long-term revenue growth driver for the company and while it's not likely that this penetration rate ever reaches 100%, increased "paid" penetration will drive revenue for many years to come.

Source: Company Presentation

Not only is their Digital Entertainment segment experiencing strong top line growth, but they have increased opportunities to further increase their profitability. The company just reported Digital Entertainment billings of $1 billion, growing 111% YoY. Not only will these large billings continue to drive revenue growth for many quarters and years to come, but the segment's adjusted EBITDA continues to improve. As a percentage of bookings, adjusted EBITDA rose to 65.5%, up from 55.5% in the year ago period.

While this metric can increase if bookings growth slows down, the 111% bookings growth in the quarter seems to suggest continued strength.

E-Commerce

Revenue during the quarter for E-Commerce came in at $657 million and grew 121%. This growth was largely driven by the company's E-Commerce marketplace, Shopee, as well as positive developments from their transaction-based fees, value-added services, and advertising.

Shopee, the company's E-commerce platform continues to show signs of leadership, including over 430 million order in the Indonesian market in Q4, ranking first in that country. Shopee also ranked first in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, and there remains a significant growth opportunity over the coming years.

One of the biggest shifts coming out of the pandemic is the global move away from cash and towards digital forms of payment. It's no surprise that "dirty" cash will be used less over time, especially as consumers and economies recovery from a health-driven crisis. The Southeast Asian economies continue to use significant amounts of cash due to a larger portion of their population remaining underbanked. As the digital economy continues to develop and expand throughout the region, there could be a long-term bullish outlook for E-commerce and digital payments.

Source: Company Presentation

While there was a little bit of a dual-benefit during Q4, the company reported very strong gross orders of 135% YoY growth to $1.03 billion. Not taking any credit away from the company here, but they were able to capture some headwinds from the pandemic shifting a lot more in-person transactions to online platforms. In addition, Q4 tends to be a heavier online shopping season due to the many holidays that take place.

Nevertheless, GMV grew to nearly $12 billion during the quarter, growing 113% compared to the year ago period and up nearly 30% on a sequential basis. I believe the company is likely to see some seasonality in this revenue stream over time, but they continue to invest heavily in their platform in order to gain more widespread adoption.

Part of these investments come in the form of consumer incentives, typically free shipping. Consumers can be tempted into trying a new E-Commerce platform when they are given free shipping. And business tends to be sticky over time. Many years ago when Amazon (AMZN) was expanding their operations, they went through a similar phase of investing heavily into revenue growth and increasing their user base. Over time, they were able to charge different services, such as low shipping and Amazon Prime, in order to leverage the benefits of a massive user base. I expect a pretty similar gameplay for Shopee over the next several years.

Digital Financial Services

Sea's unique offering of a mobile digital wallet is nothing new to the financial technology industry. However, it has become almost a required technological advancement in many economies in order for consumers to truly see the benefit of a more digital world. Especially in a region where cash remains a prominent source of funds and many consumers do not have access to a traditional bank account, having a mobile wallet option is a long-term winner.

Source: Company Presentation

During the quarter, Sea saw nearly $3 billion of total payment volume with over 23 million paying users for mobile wallet services. In addition to this, they saw over 10 million monthly paying users for their mobile wallet services in Indonesia, a large market in the company's growth plans. Management also noted another notable development during the quarter (source: company press release).

We also continued to expand our suite of online and offline third-party use cases and partnerships. We recently expanded our partnership with Google to offer our mobile wallet as a payment option for the Google Play Store in Indonesia, following our partnership with Google in Thailand from March 2020.

I believe the expanded partnership with Google could be a meaningful driver over the long-term. Not only is Google one of the major digital platforms in the world, but their mobile wallet payment option is widely accepted across many platforms. By enabling their mobile wallet to become a payment option in Indonesia, this opens up the door for Sea to capture incremental revenue opportunities from consumers who would have otherwise not used Sea if they didn't have the mobile wallet connection.

2021 Guidance

Management provided some very high level guidance for 2021, which makes sense given the massive growth they are seeing. Even though the 2021 targets demonstrate already very strong growth, I believe there is potential upside throughout the year.

Source: Company Presentation

For 2021, the company is expecting Digital Entertainment bookings to be $4.3-4.5 billion, or ~38% growth at the midpoint. Considering their Q4 bookings just reached $1 billion (or a $4 billion run-rate), this would assume only small amounts of sequential growth throughout the year. The company's gaming strength also lays within the company's deep understanding of the Southeast Asia market dynamics, with management making some comments on the earnings call (source: company press release).

We believe that our uniquely nuanced understanding of the tastes and preferences of global games communities, and our proven ability to build lasting bonds of affinity with gamers in diverse markets around the world, will continue to drive growth and success for Garena in 2021 and beyond.

The company's E-Commerce revenue is expected to be $4.5-4.7 billion, which reflects growth of 112% for the year and demonstrates the massive penetration opportunity the company has over the long-term.

Sea also announced the acquisition of Composite Capital Management, a global investment management firm with deep understanding of the local marketplace. I believe this could provide even more upside to revenue growth over the coming years as this wides the company's addressable market.

With this acquisition, Sea can focus on using their technology to better serve consumers and small businesses, creating a broader ecosystem with increased value for users, partners, and businesses across their markets. In my opinion, this sounds like a slow formation of something along the lines of Ant Group's ecosystem, which looking to provide an all-in-one ecosystem for consumers and businesses for digital payments, personal banking, investments, and more.

Valuation

Given the significant revenue growth opportunity combined with the long-term potential for margins to improve and expand, valuation becomes the most difficult part of this investment.

When just looking at revenue, Sea reported 2020 revenue of nearly $4.4 billion, growing 101% for the year. While it's not plausible to use this same level of growth for the long-term, it's very likely the company sees significant growth well above 50% for a few more years.

The stock was a clear winner in 2020 and since reaching an all-time high in late February, the stock is down over 15%. Some of this correction was likely due to investors reaping the financial benefits of a strong 2020. But some of this could be due to some regulatory concerns, especially what is going on with the current Ant Group situation where the Chinese government is looking to place tighter restrictions on the company's ecosystem approach.

The company has a current market cap of ~$120 billion and with a net cash balance around $2 billion, the company's current enterprise value is around $118 billion. 2020 revenue came in at $4.4 billion and even if we were to assume the company doubles revenue again, resulting in 2021 revenue of $8.8 billion, this would imply a revenue multiple of ~13.5x.

From a profitability standpoint, 2020 adjusted EBITDA was $107 million, and while improving from a loss of -$179 million in 2019, this still represents a pretty slim margin. Given the massive amounts of investments the company is making to drive revenue growth and expand their user base, using an EBITDA multiple for valuation would be a disservice to the company's growth strategy. Over time, there remains a lot of opportunity for profitability to improve, and investors will eventually look for a more profitable company has revenue growth naturally decelerates.

However, I believe there remains long-term value in the company and the recent pullback provides a great buying opportunity. Yes, valuation remains at a premium, but the company's growth opportunity over the next 5 years and beyond is well worth the wait.

For comparison, Amazon's market cap is nearly $1.6 trillion and Sea's is around $120 billion. Southeast Asia has a massive digital opportunity with Sea's 611 million active users in their Digital Entertainment segment already being larger than the population of the US. Over time, I believe we could see Sea's market cap become closer to half of that of Amazon, or around $800 million in today's terms, demonstrating the massive long-term growth opportunity ahead.